Bahrain’s Gulf Air appoints Captain Waleed Al Alawi as CEO
Captain Waleed Al Alawi (supplied)
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air has promoted Captain Waleed Al Alawi to CEO, Delmonpost reported.

Al Alawi started his journey in aviation in 1980 with Gulf Air, where he later progressed to training captain. He worked with Bahrain Royal Flight for 18 years and rejoined Gulf Air in 2017.

“We are delighted to make this announcement and proud to add that Captain Al Alawi is the First Gulf Air CEO to have started his career with Gulf Air as a Cadet Pilot and reached all the way to the helm of the company,” Minister of Industry and Commerce and Gulf Air Chairman Zayed Alzayani said.

“We are confident that his knowledge and experience will take the company to newer heights and wish him all the best in his new challenge,” he said.

Al Alawi said: “As the industry evolves through restructuring and digital transformation, and with all the developments the airline has been going through lately; Gulf Air is in a position to take the lead in today’s competitive travel market, and to reap the positive outcomes of its Boutique Strategy.”

Al Alawi received his Master’s Degree in Aviation Management from City University, UK in 2007.

Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

ROYADH: Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal announced the roll over of their ownership of the existing 34,948,975 shares in Twitter valued  to the New Twitter, led by Elon Musk.

KHC and PO are jointly the second largest investor after Elon Musk, the Prince shared on his Twitter account, with the shares valued at $1.89 billion.

 

 

The deal is in line with KHC's long-term investment strategy.

Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives late Thursday in a deal that puts one of the leading platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world’s richest man.

Musk sacked chief executive Parag Agrawal, as well as the company’s chief financial officer and its head of safety, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources.

Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: World share markets slipped for a second day running on Friday as a near $1 trillion weekly wipeout in top tech stocks outweighed hopes of a slowdown in Fed and ECB rate rises and news that the US economy is not in recession.

European shares and Wall Street futures were both 0.5 percent lower as Thursday’s weak forecasts from Amazon and Apple sent Europe’s tech sector down more than 2 percent and the prospect of renewed COVID-19 curbs in China hit mining and oil firms.

In the bond markets, borrowing costs were also starting to creep up again, although what analysts had described as a dovish ECB meeting on Thursday meant Germany’s 10-year Bund yields were set for their biggest weekly fall since October 1987.

The yen was weakening again too after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said it did not “plan to raise interest rates or head for an exit (from ultra low interest rates) any time soon” despite raising inflation forecasts.

Heavy falls in China meant Asia-Pacific shares closed 1.65 percent lower at 135 points, which was just above a 2-1/2-year low touched on Monday.

MSCI’s main world index, which tracks 47 countries, was down 0.5 percent on the day although it, like both European and US markets, was heading for its third weekly rise in the last four.

It has been disappointing earnings forecasts that have hit markets in recent days.

Amazon.com and Apple were the latest tech behemoths to face heavy punishment from investors for their numbers on Thursday and nearly $1 trillion could be wiped off the big US tech giants this week alone.

Facebook parent company Meta has plunged 25 percent, bringing its year-to-date slump to 70 percent or more than $670 billion in value terms, while Amazon’s disappointing forecasts for the traditionally lucrative holiday season saw it shares crater more than 13 percent in premarket trading.

“If sustained today that would drop it to a market cap of below $1 trillion. In November last year we were as high as $1.9 trillion, so quite a fall to say the least,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

Doves and bluebirds

The tech damage also raised questions about the $44 billion that Tesla billionaire Elon Musk eventually agreed to pay for Twitter.

Musk took ownership of Twitter late on Thursday, firing top executives immediately and tweeting the “bird is freed.”

But he has provided little clarity over how to achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the social media platform, including making it a bastion of free speech and a “super app” offering everything from money transfers to shopping and taxis.

The BOJ’s widely expected decision in Asian trading to keep its policy loose came less than 24 hours after the European Central Bank raised interest rates 75 bps but said “substantial” progress had already been made on fighting inflation.

Investors are now turning their attention to the Federal Reserve meeting next week. While a 75-basis-point rate hike at the conclusion of its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting is all but assured, the likelihood of a smaller, 50-basis-point hike in December was 55 percent, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

“I don’t think there will be any surprise here (in terms of rate hike), but it will be more on the message that the Fed will deliver,” said Societe Generale’s Benzimra.

The less hawkish comments from the ECB added to expectations that central banks are likely to slow the pace of monetary tightening, especially after the Bank of Canada delivered a smaller-than-anticipated rate hike on Wednesday.

Markets have started to trade a Fed pivot again, but this is defined as hiking in smaller increments, not as a “proper” pivot from hikes to cuts, according to Citi strategists, noting that an actual pause is still some time away.

“No Powell Pivot, No Santa?” Citi’s emerging economy analysts asked, referring to the so-called “Santa rally” that markets often see toward the end of the year.

Over in China, the stock market fell 2.25 percent, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down 3.6 percent, rounding up a rough week. Bleak industrial profit figures and widening COVID-19 outbreaks have all weighed on sentiment.

The dollar index was up 0.3 percent on the day but down for a second week in a row. The euro was down below parity again at $0.9944, while the BOJ’s stance pushed the yen down 0.8 percent to 147.43 to the dollar.

Oil prices also fell 1.3 percent to $95.7 a barrel for Brent crude. But they were also poised for fourth weekly rise in the last five and many market veterans see prices staying around $100 barrel in the coming months.
 

Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Non-Saudi companies are expected to soon be able to obtain approval for dual listing on the Saudi market, according to Tadawul’s CEO.

Companies need finance to expand in particular industries, Mohammed Al-Rumaih told Argaam, noting that the capital market aims to be the first partner to provide finance for expansions.

He added that Tadawul worked on the market maker system, aiming at enhancing market efficiency and effectiveness through boosting liquidity, along with financial institutions and the Capital Market regulator.

Tadawul Group witnessed its 39th listing of the year on Oct. 25, with 18 listing requests approved by the CMA through 2022, Mohammed al-Rumaih told Al Arabiya.

This number surpasses the 2021 figure, which saw 21 listings, as well as the number witnessed in 2020, when the market recorded only eight, according to the CEO.

Updated 28 October 2022
Jana Salloum

Updated 28 October 2022
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. has obtained an accreditation certificate to export blue ammonia, its CEO said in an interview.

This will allow it to supply 14 percent of the total blue ammonia market globally, Robert Wilt told Al Arabiya on Oct. 28, on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh.

Wilt also pointed out that the company signed an agreement within the activities of the FII to supply its first shipment of blue ammonia.

“There is not enough copper but we are going to find it,” Wilt said during his participation in a panel entitled Modernizing Mining.

”It generally takes about 19 years from time to find something to have a miner around it, we need to compress that timeline down to at least six years and the only way we are going to do that is in improvement in how you do it with technology,” he said.

“There is a huge opportunity in technology to help find it, process it, market it,” he added.

Ma’aden’ saw its shares price hitting its highest level since the company went public on the back of its plans to expand production capacity.

The share opened at SR39.25 ($10.5) in 2022, climbed to SR80 on Oct. 24, surging 104 percent.

In March, the state-owned firm announced plans to increase production capacity and invest in exploration to tap into the Kingdom’s $1.3 trillion mineral reserves.

This made Ma’aden shares lucrative, further leading to high performance, economist Ali Alhazmi told Arab News.

One of the reasons could be attributed to Ma’aden turning into a probable company last year, reaching SR5.2 billion, compared to SR280 million in losses in 2020, he added.

“By the end of 2022, Ma’aden will achieve SR9 billion in profit, a growth of 50 percent from 2021,” Alhazmi predicted.

More from FII6 Arab News coverage here 

Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Investment Fund saw its assets under management grow by over 20 percent in 2021 to reach SR1.980 trillion ($526.8 billion), according to its annual report.

This makes the PIF one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world in terms of the volume of assets under management, Argaam reported.

The PIF’s governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan is keen for the growth to continue, and is targeting AUMS of around SR4 trillion by end of 2025, 

Commenting on the fund's 2021 annual report, he said: “During 2021, the Fund succeeded in increasing its AUMs by over 20 percent to almost SR1.980 trillion, the highest annual growth since the first PIF Program was launched, thereby powering the Fund to rank in the top global sovereign wealth funds by AUMs.”

The Fund aims to increase its AUMs while progressively increasing its contribution to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP, spurring growth of strategic sectors and growing local content, he said.

The PIF made profits of SR85.7 billion in 2021, according to the report.

The Saudi sovereign fund also achieved 25 percent return from its investment pools in 2021, driven by the International Strategic Investments, Saudi Equity Holdings and Saudi Sector Development assets.

The total return implies the realized and unrealized profits and losses from change in the market capitalization of the investment capital, net profits and dividends.  

The PIF took several of its portfolio companies public, launched new strategic partnerships, created 12 new companies in Saudi Arabia’s strategic sectors, and generated approximately 77,000 new jobs across the portfolio, Al-Rumayyan said.

The fund's total employees amounted to 1,457 employees from both genders, of whom 83 percent are Saudis.

As many as 77,700 direct and indirect jobs were created in 2021, while 45 companies were established.

“PIF once again demonstrated its exceptional strength and resilience during 2021,” the PIF governor said.

The Fund successfully launched its five-years strategy, fostered a proactive investment approach to capitalize on emerging opportunities, locally and abroad and established an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) roadmap towards a more sustainable future, as it overcame market challenges to accelerate growth of its asset base and fulfill its mandate for Saudi Arabia and its people,” he said.

