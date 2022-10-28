You are here

‘Neymar can make the difference for Brazil’: Premier League star Willian

Despite 75 international goals - just two shy of the legendary Pele’s record mark - in 121 appearances, Neymar has only won gold at the 2016 Olympics. (Reuters/File Photo)
Despite 75 international goals - just two shy of the legendary Pele’s record mark - in 121 appearances, Neymar has only won gold at the 2016 Olympics. (Reuters/File Photo)
ALAM KHAN

  • At the Copa America, Willian replaced the injured Neymar before Brazil won the 2019 tournament
  • Willian, capped 70 times by his country, has no doubt about Neymar’s quality or influence for club or country.
DUBAI: Opinion is often divided among football followers when it comes to Neymar.

Alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona from 2014-17, the forward was part of a triumverate to rival the game’s most skilful and potent attacks.

They amassed a combined total of 363 goals, 173 assists and trophies aplenty before Neymar was sold when Paris Saint-Germain paid his 222 million euros buyout clause.

The transfer - and still a world record - in 2017 has perhaps not been the success story he, nor the club envisaged.

While dominant in domestic competition, the Qatari-owned French side have yet to lift the Champions League, despite an array of talent that also includes Kylian Mbappe and Messi after his arrival from Barcelona in 2021, and Neymar's performance and contribution questioned by critics.

And for Brazil; does Neymar’s name stand deservedly alongside the all-time greats if he does not lead them to World Cup success?

Despite his 75 international goals - just two shy of the legendary Pele’s record mark - in 121 appearances, the 30-year-old has only won gold at the 2016 Olympics with the national team in major competition.

Injury saw him miss out when Brazil infamously lost the 2014 World Cup semi-final to Germany 7-1 in their home tournament, before they bowed out at the quarter-final stage in Russia four years later with defeat to Belgium.

At the Copa America, Willian replaced the injured Neymar before the Selecao won the 2019 tournament, and they lost last year’s final to Argentina last year even with their talisman in their ranks.

But Willian, capped 70 times by his country, has no doubt about Neymar’s quality or influence for club or country.

“Neymar is an unbelievable player, he can make the difference for Brazil at any time,” he said.

“From the first minute to the last minute, he’s a special player for Brazil.”

The pressure, though, will be on Neymar and Brazil at next month’s tournament in Qatar.

Led by Tite - who had brief spells at UAE sides Al Ain and Al Wahda - Brazil are among the favourites to win a sixth title, but a first since 2002.

“I think the pressure is normal,” added Fulham midfielder Willian. “Brazil is a huge country, a lot of history, already won the World Cup five times, and just always want to win.

“Brazil always has the chance to win the World Cup because Brazil is Brazil, with so many quality players.

“But at the same time we know how difficult it is to win the World Cup and there will be other national teams with quality there as well.

“But I hope this is the time they win it again…and I now expect Brazil to go there to Qatar and win this World Cup.”

Willian will be following their fortunes from England, having made a surprise return to the Premier League in September.

He won two titles during seven seasons with Chelsea before joining Arsenal on a free transfer in 2020.

But the move to the Emirates Stadium proved an unhappy experience that he cut short after just one year into a three-year contract.

A spell at his boyhood club Corinthians followed, but death threats on social media prompted another early exit.

Fulham offered Willian a deal until the end of the season and the 34-year-old has already impressed, scoring his first goal in a 3-2 win at Leeds that took the club up to seventh place.

Manager Marco Silva believes his guile and experience will be invaluable to a side that were promoted last season.

And Willian is enjoying the chance to roll back the years.

“I just wanted to play in the Premier League again,” he said. “For me, it’s the best league in the world.

“To play in the Premier League you have to enjoy yourself and I’m doing that - I feel so good to be back.

“I enjoy the moment, enjoy the game but, at the same time, always to win. I want to compete, I want to score goals, to play well.

“I think I’m getting younger as well. I’m 34, but I feel 28, something like this. I feel good and am enjoying this moment a lot. I want to play until 40 if it’s possible, I wish to. I have to take care of myself outside the pitch, but I feel good.”

Fulham’s impressive start to the season has sparked talk of a first appearance in European competition since they reached the Europa League in 2011, via the Fair Play League.

In the 2009-10 campaign they reached the Europa League final, where they lost to Atletico Madrid.

But Willian added: “You know how difficult this league is, so we have to take it step by step, game by game and I think we are doing that.

“It’s too early to think about Europe but we have ambition and, of course, if it is possible, we want to go.

“This team is a very good team with a lot of players that want to win, who have the ambition to win things - and I am proud to play for Fulham at the moment.

“But I’m not playing alone, I need the team, they need me and it’s a mix. I learn from them and I’m here to help them, and to help the team as much as I can to win games.”

Topics: football soccer 2022 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Brazil Neymar Willian

SFA signs MoU with UAE counterpart to promote sports development

SFA signs MoU with UAE counterpart to promote sports development
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

SFA signs MoU with UAE counterpart to promote sports development

SFA signs MoU with UAE counterpart to promote sports development
  • Both federations to ‘benefit immensely’ from knowledge exchange, president says
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation has signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAE Sports For All Federation to accelerate sporting development in both countries.

Bringing the two federations together to transform both countries into leading sports destinations, the deal marks the launch of a series of long-term collaborations geared toward realizing the region’s potential as a world-class sports hub.

The MoU was signed in Riyadh by SFA President Prince Khaled bin Al-Waleed bin Talal and UAE Sports for All Federation President Salem Yousef Al-Qaseer.

It was signed in the presence of Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Kadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs Shamma bint Suhail Al-Mazrui and UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al-Nahyan, alongside several esteemed UAE dignitaries.

The MoU will help to strengthen cooperation between the SFA and UAE Sports For All Federation, with the two entities joining forces to implement a wide range of programs and initiatives. These new offerings will be designed to enhance community sports and sporting culture in both countries, empowering people to lead healthier lives.

It will increase the number of citizens and residents in both countries who take part in daily physical activity.

Al-Waleed said: “The signing of this agreement builds on the enduring strength of ties between our two close nations. We are pleased to work closely with our Emirati sisters and brothers through the UAE’s Sports for All Federation.

“Both entities stand to benefit immensely from increased cooperation, knowledge exchange and mutually executed programs, as well as exploring additional opportunities in sport, wellness and health. I extend warm words of welcome to our UAE counterparts, and look forward to working together on activation.”

Al-Qaseer said: “SFA has achieved so much in such a short period of time. It has launched a diversity of leading events, experiences and engagements that have transformed the KSA sporting landscape. By leveraging the federation’s unique insights and expertise, we can add to our efforts in the UAE to continue enhancing Emirati sports culture.”

The partnership will encompass consultations, the provision of services to support the implementation of projects and the establishment of scientific forums.

Joint workshops focused on community sports will also be hosted.

As part of the agreement, the SFA will share its expertise and best practices with UAE Sports for All Federation, and both sides will work together to promote community participation in sports programs.

The MoU with the UAE Sports For All Federation follows the SFA’s international engagements, such as the 27th TAFISA World Congress in Slovenia, where the federation promoted its amibitions to push for a diverse, exciting and vibrant sports community.

The SFA has also engaged in international knowledge-sharing initiatives, such as the Expo 2020 Women in Sports Forum, to enhance the federation’s initiatives that support sports and physical activity.

It also works closely with all sectors in the Kingdom to activate parks and public places, providing people with more places get fit and active.

It recently opened the modern, multipurpose sports venue SFA Dome in Dammam, underlining the federation’s commitment to increasing participation in physical activities in the Kingdom by providing access to world-class resources, expertise and facilities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Saudi Sports For All (SFA)

Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar
Updated 28 October 2022
AP

Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar
  • The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona
  • State prosecutor Luis García told the court he did not see any evidence that a crime was committed
Updated 28 October 2022
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court.
The case stems from Neymar’s transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona.
The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its accusation that the parties involved committed fraud and corruption.
DIS claims that it was paid far less than the 40 percent it says it was due as part owners of Neymar’s player rights.
The state prosecutor announced the decision to drop the case after hearing testimony from former Barcelona executives Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu on Friday. State prosecutor Luis García told the court he did not see any evidence that a crime was committed.
All the defendants deny any wrongdoing.
State prosecutors had been seeking a two-year prison sentence and a fine of 10 million euros ($10 million) for Neymar. They had also wanted five years for Rosell and three years for the former president of Santos, Odilio Rodrigues.
Neymar, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, told the court last week that he had “followed my heart and chose Barça.”
DIS is seeking five-year jail terms for the 30-year-old Neymar, his father, Rosell and Bartomeu. DIS also wants compensation of 34 million euros ($34 million) and a fine of 195 million euros ($194 million) that would be paid by the accused to the Spanish state.
“In the opinion of DIS, no new evidence has appeared in the five days of this trial to justify changing our stance regarding what took place,” DIS said in a statement shared with AP.
DIS, which owns a chain of supermarkets in Brazil’s São Paulo region, said it acquired rights to receive 40 percent of a future Neymar transfer in 2009 when it paid Neymar’s family 5 million Brazilian reals (then $2 million).
DIS says it only received its due percentage from the 17 million euros ($17 million) that Barcelona and Santos initially announced as the transfer fee between the clubs, while the real cost was about 82 million euros ($82 million).
The trial is expected to conclude on Monday.

Topics: Neymar Barcelona PSG prosecutor

Newcastle’s injured stars set to return for key Aston Villa clash

Newcastle’s injured stars set to return for key Aston Villa clash
Updated 28 October 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle’s injured stars set to return for key Aston Villa clash

Newcastle’s injured stars set to return for key Aston Villa clash
  • Allan Saint-Maximin likely back up front
  • Magpies seeking to stay in league’s top 4
Updated 28 October 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed that Newcastle United are likely to see key players return from injury, which will boost the team’s chances for this weekend’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

The managerless Villains will arrive at St James’ Park on Saturday looking to kick-start a so-far underachieving season, while the Magpies go in search of their fifth win in six games, a run which has seen them climb into the Champions League spots in the top flight.

That top-four form has largely been done without some of Newcastle’s most exciting attacking talent. However, head coach Howe has revealed that Elliot Anderson will return and there is a possibility that so will Allan Saint-Maximin.

“Yeah there’s a chance,” Howe said when asked about the potential return of Frenchman Saint-Maximin.

“We’re going to see how training goes, but he’s made really good progress. I’m very pleased with how he’s attacked his rehab and the work he’s put in. Yeah, there’s an opportunity to hopefully get Maxi fit and available.”

A player who has been defined by his inconsistency as much as his brilliance, Howe believes Saint-Maximin, despite his injury struggles this campaign, is in a really “good place” at the moment.

“Currently, Maxi’s really good, he’s in a very good place. I think the recent setback he had on his hamstring was a huge blow to him. But, I think, it almost reset him mentally to go ‘right, I’ve got to really look after myself and get my recovery right,’” he said.

“So I think I’ve seen, this time, a real, huge steely determination in him to get back fit and in the best physical condition possible.

“He’s been having really intense treatment — three sessions a day. Two at the training ground, one at night at home. So a real dedication to his profession and to try and get himself (fit) as quickly as possible for what is an intense period of games before the break. I can’t speak highly enough of how he’s attacked this stage of his rehab.”

Howe has also given an update on Anderson, after the young Geordie missed out on a spot on the bench last weekend at Tottenham Hotspur.

Howe said: “He’s OK. He had a minor niggle, nothing serious. He’s back in the squad this weekend.”

Newcastle’s form player this season, in somewhat surprising circumstances, has been Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan is United’s top scorer with six goals in the top flight, his best-ever tally since arriving from Atlanta United under Rafa Benitez.

Talk this week has been of a new deal for the player, but Howe says that kind of speculation is, at this stage, premature.

“No, I don’t know where that story has come from,” he said.

“I’ve said every week how much I love and respect Miggy but I don’t think any conversations have started between the club or his representatives. At the moment, we’re in a busy spell of games.

“All conversations on contract and futures will take place at a later date.”

An interesting subplot to this weekend’s clash is the appointment of Unai Emery as the new manager at Villa Park. The Spaniard replaced sacked England legend Steven Gerrard, but will not take a place in the dugout this weekend.

Emery was United’s first choice to replace Steve Bruce in November last year but turned down the approach made by the club board.

The job then went to Howe, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Speaking of the arrival of serial trophy winner Emery back in English football, Howe said: “There’s all sorts of things that happen, coincidences. I’ve said many times, Unai is a fantastic manager with an unbelievable record in various countries, in Europe especially. It’s a brilliant appointment by Aston Villa.

“We want the best coaches and players in the Premier League. We want the product to be the best it can be and from my side, it helps me learn and grow and become better.

“Unai is a very good manager and he will add to the quality in the league. It’s a brilliant thing for the Premier League, but maybe not so great for us because the competition gets higher. But that’s where we want to be and we have to improve to continue to succeed.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league Aston Villa

F1’s Red Bull fined 7mn dollars but no points penalty for overspend

F1’s Red Bull fined 7mn dollars but no points penalty for overspend
Updated 28 October 2022
AFP

F1’s Red Bull fined 7mn dollars but no points penalty for overspend

F1’s Red Bull fined 7mn dollars but no points penalty for overspend
  • Red Bull will also be penalised with a 10% reduction in permitted aerodynamic research
Updated 28 October 2022
AFP

MEXICO CITY: Red Bull have been fined $7 million for breaking Formula One’s budget rules but will not have points deducted from their 2021 total, the sport’s governing body said Friday.
Red Bull will also be penalized with a 10 percent reduction in permitted aerodynamic research.
The FIA confirmed the team, which carried Max Verstappen to a contentious championship victory over Lewis Hamilton last year, overspent by £1.86 million ($2.15 million) in 2021.
The 10 percent cut is in the time they can spend using their wind tunnel or computational fluid dynamics to design their car.
The punishment comes after Red Bull acknowledged they were at fault and entered into a so-called “accepted breach agreement” with the FIA.

Topics: F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen

Monza soccer player Mari faces two months out after supermarket stabbing

Monza soccer player Mari faces two months out after supermarket stabbing
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

Monza soccer player Mari faces two months out after supermarket stabbing

Monza soccer player Mari faces two months out after supermarket stabbing
  • Milan's Niguarda hospital said on Friday its trauma team had carried out surgery to reconstruct two injured muscles in Mari's back
  • One of the first people to intervene to block the attacker was former Napoli and Inter Milan player Massimo Tarantino
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

MILAN, Italy: Monza soccer player Pablo Mari faces around two months out of action after an operation on Friday on wounds sustained when he was stabbed along with five other people in a supermarket near Milan.
One person was killed in Thursday’s attack, a 47-year-old Bolivian national who worked at the supermarket in a shopping mall in the town of Assago, Italy’s Carabinieri police said. Another employee was injured along with four customers, including Mari.
Milan’s Niguarda hospital said on Friday its trauma team had carried out surgery to reconstruct two injured muscles in Mari’s back.
The surgery went well and the defender is expected to remain in the hospital for two or three days, it said, adding he will be able to start a rehabilitation process immediately after.
“This type of muscle injury usually requires two months of rest before one can resume physical activities,” it said.
A 46-year-old suspect was detained after the attack in a Carrefour supermarket but the motive was not clear, the Carabinieri said.
They said late on Thursday the suspect had mental health disorders and was under guard in a psychiatric ward.
According to Il Corriere della Sera newspaper, one of the first people to intervene to block the attacker was former Napoli, Inter Milan and Bologna soccer player Massimo Tarantino, who was also in the supermarket.
Monza have asked the Italian football league to postpone their Serie A match at home to Bologna scheduled for Monday as the team is “in a total state of shock,” Monza Chief Executive Adriano Galliani said.
Newly promoted Monza, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, are currently 15th in the 20-team league.
Mari, a 29-year-old Spanish center back, is on loan at Monza from Premier League club Arsenal.

Topics: Monza Italy Pablo Mari knife attack soccer

