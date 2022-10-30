You are here

SNB has no plans to take board seats in Credit Suisse following stake buy of $1.5bn 
The deal will help SNB develop a “strong strategic collaboration” to deliver global standards of products and services to serve its clients better in Saudi Arabia and the region. (Supplied)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi National Bank said that it has no plans now to take board seats in Credit Suisse, but is “open-minded” about it if things change, after it announced investing up to $1.5 billion in the Swiss bank to take a 9.9 percent stake.

The deal will help SNB develop a “strong strategic collaboration” to deliver global standards of products and services to serve its clients better in Saudi Arabia and the region, the Saudi bank said in a press release.

The potential partnership with Credit Suisse will be subject to applicable approvals and clearances.

SNB clarified that it is not focused on international expansion, and this investment is representing a financial opportunity to solidify its wealth management, asset management, and investment capabilities.

“We believe the cooperation with a leading global asset manager in both production and distribution of different products to enhance our presence in the institutional asset management space,” said an SNB spokesperson, adding that its Shariah-based skill set will complement those of Credit Suisse and can mutually benefit from each other,

The Saudi bank further added that it is “highly disciplined” in its investment portfolio and does not have any plans to increase its stake in Credit Suisse beyond 9.9 percent.

“We are not committed to any future capital raising by Credit Suisse. Any future investment will be based on the financial and strategic merits of such investment, considering the impact on capital returns and shareholder value. 

“We will review the execution of the strategy articulated by CS with their Q3 2022 results and decide on any future steps at the appropriate time,” said the SNB spokesperson.

SNB said that the investment in Credit Suisse will be accretive in the medium to long term, and added that there could be some short-term execution risks.

The bank further added that it has invested in ordinary shares in SNB with no additional rights or obligations.

The investment of SNB in Credit Suisse is a part of the Saudi Arabian bank’s overall investment portfolio of $68.7 billion.

“The holding (investment in Credit Suisse) will comprise 2.2 percent of SNB’s proforma investment book, 3.5 percent of the total shareholders’ equity, and 0.6 percent of total consolidated assets,” said the SNB spokesperson.

From a capital perspective, the transaction is expected to have a limited total impact, with 20-40 bps over the next five years, with SNB preserving a significant buffer above regulatory capital requirements given its robust capital position, the release added.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse Group’s newly created investment bank, CS First Boston, will advise on mergers and acquisitions, raise capital for clients through equity and debt markets, and provide leveraged finance as part of its core offerings, Reuters reported citing an internal memo.

“Over time, CS First Boston’s structure will evolve to become an independent standalone investment bank, enabling it to attract third-party capital and include employee ownership,” wrote David Miller, global head of CS First Boston in a memo to the staff.

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Nama Chemicals Co. posted a 124 percent profit jump in the first nine months of 2022.

Its profit peaked at SR55 million ($15 million), compared to SR24 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

The profit hike was coupled with an increase in revenue of 9 percent to SR460 million compared to the same period of last year.

The firm attributed the increase in profit to an improvement in average profit margins on some finished products, despite an increase in general and administrative costs and finance costs.

Despite the higher profits in the first nine months of 2022, Namas turned into losses of SR5.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to profits of SR4.9 million in the same period last year.

Following the announcement, Nama’s stock traded flat on Sunday at a share price of SR44.65.

 

 

RIYADH: Saudi chemical giant SABIC saw its profits fall to SR1.84 billion ($490 million) in the third quarter of 2022, surprising analysts as they didn’t expect earnings to decline at that level.

In response to the results, SABIC’s shares fell over 2 percent to reach SR87.9, as of 10:16 a.m. Saudi time.

The company’s profits declined over 67 percent from SR5.6 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, recording a bigger fall than analysts had earlier estimated, despite a revenue jump of 7 percent to SR47 billion.

“Today, SABIC shocked us with its third quarter of 2022 result. Even the most pessimistic did not expect these results” Saudi economist Ali Alhazmi told Arab News following the announcement.

He added: “I believe, there are many reasons for this kind of result, such as an increase in raw materials (cost), which played a major role in those results, due to the rise in oil, relative contraction in the Chinese economy due to Zero COVID policy, and also a decline in demand in the  European zone, due to war between Russia and Ukraine, and increase in the shipping cost.”

SABIC also underperformed when it comes to nine-months performance, reporting a 10 percent profit decline to SR16 billion.

The Riyadh-based company attributed the results to a decline in selling prices and sales volume, as well as lower results from joint ventures and associates.

Average sales prices increased by 15 percent and sales volumes rose by 11 percent for the first nine months of 2022, compared with the corresponding period of 2021.

The leading petrochemical producer also expects margins to be under pressure in the fourth quarter of 2022 after forecasting 2.5 percent to 2.8 percent growth in the Kingdom’s gross domestic product for 2022.

“With current global conditions, we continue to keep our operating costs under control and maintain our strong balance sheet,” said acting CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh

SABIC's capital expenditure will fall by 20 percent by the end of this year due to a continued focus on capital discipline, according to Al-Fageeh.

He added: “We have announced the start of the construction of the world’s first demonstration plant for large-scale electrically heated steam cracker furnaces — a new technology with the potential to reduce the CO2 emissions of one of the most energy-intensive production processes in the chemical industry by as much as 90 percent. This shows our ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation in everything that we do.” 

Speaking to Arab News ahead of the result announcement, analysts expected SABIC to record weak performance due to lower product prices and higher raw material costs but they didn’t estimate profit to fall as low as SR5.6 billion.

“I think SABIC will achieve almost SR6 billion in the third quarter of 2022, which is more than the third quarter of 2021 by 7.3 percent, due to a decrease in the selling prices of its products and an increase in the cost of raw material,” Alhazmi told Arab News prior to the results.

He added: “The company has been in continuous growth, whether in distributions, grants or profitability, and now in investments, and I believe the quality of management plays a great role.” 

Hesham AbouJamee, founder and CEO of Mekyal Financial Technologies, said the results were expected as the company's peers in the same industry also recorded a decline.

“Due to Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. and Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. results, it seems that Sabic will have very bad results this quarter,” he predicted.

RIYADH: Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., the owner of the Kingdom’s bourse, has posted a 23 percent drop in profit to SR367 million ($98 million) in the first nine months of 2022.

This is down from SR477 million the company made during the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

This was coupled with a 7 percent decline in revenue to SR849 million, mainly due to the decrease in trading services and post-trade services.

Higher salaries and employee-related benefits further weighed on profit during the nine-month period, leading to a 14.7 percent year-on-year increase in operating expenses to SR465 million.

Following the announcement, the group saw its share price decline 2.42 percent to reach SR217.60, as of 10:17 a.m Saudi time.

Last week, Tadawul Group witnessed the 39th listing since the beginning of the year, with 18 listing requests approved by the Capital Market Authority through 2022, according to CEO Mohammed al-Rumaih.

This number surpasses the 2021 figure, which saw 21 listings, as well as the number witnessed in 2020, when the market recorded only eight listings, the Saudi stock exchange’s CEO said.

Tadawul is also reported to be working on developing a market marker for the stock exchange.

Tadawul also launched single stock futures contracts earlier this year as its second derivatives product.

 

RIYADH: Oil prices eased about 1 percent on Friday after top crude importer China widened its COVID-19 curbs, though the crude benchmarks were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns and surprisingly strong economic data.

Brent futures fell $1.19, or 1.2 percent, to settle at $95.77 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.18, or 1.3 percent, to $87.90.

For the week, Brent rose about 2 percent and WTI was up about 3 percent.

Nigeria planning auction for seven deep offshore oil blocks

Nigeria is planning to auction seven deep offshore oil blocks, 15 years since the last ones were auctioned, the upstream regulator said on Saturday.

Apart from marginal fields, Nigeria last conducted bidding for 45 oil blocks in 2007 even when the court had stopped the sale of two that were under litigation between Shell and the Nigerian government.

“We will announce by next month the intention to conduct transparent bidding rounds for seven oil blocks,” Gbenga Komolafe, CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, told Reuters.

“All the blocks are in the Lagos waters, not in the Niger Delta with the added advantage of its proximity to the export-free zone in Lagos,” he said.

In 2005, then President Olusegun Obasanjo launched an open auction process and said Nigeria would no longer award lucrative drilling licenses on a discretionary basis.

However, the auctions drew criticism that they were neither as transparent as they should be nor as successful in terms of securing investment in Nigeria.

Ecuador’s state oil company agrees to spot sale with PetroChina

Ecuador’s state-owned oil company said on Friday it has agreed to a new spot sale for 720,000 barrels of Oriente crude to Chinese oil company Petrochina International Co. Ltd.

The crude will be shipped in two cargos of 360,000 barrels each, Petroecuador said in a statement, adding it expects the shipments to be loaded in November.

The sale will generate an extra $55.8 million for the Ecuadorian state, the company said.

In September, Petroecuador said it reached an agreement with Petrochina International, a subsidiary of PetroChina Co. Ltd., as part of a renegotiation of long-term contracts between the two companies.

Petroecuador began negotiations with the Chinese oil firm last April in order to improve the price formula for Ecuadorian crude and the extension of the delivery schedule for shipments, which was set to expire in 2024.

Both state oil companies signed three complementary contracts on Sept. 9 to update crude delivery conditions, the same ones that are in force.

(With input from Reuters) 

  Economy Minister Faisal Al-Ibrahim: Our long-term economic challenge is to diversify our source of growth
Updated 30 October 2022
WAEL MAHDI

Saudi Arabia will have an industrial base that will be compatible with all the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution as the Kingdom increases its efforts to move away from oil as a major source of income, according to the economy minister.

“I believe within two years, most of our industrial cities, if not all of them, will be 4IR (four industrial revolution) enabling,” Faisal Al-Ibrahim told Arab News on the sideline of the 6th edition of the FII in Riyadh.

“We established the center for the fourth industrial revolution because we acknowledge that this is a world or an area — industry 4.0 — that can help us leapfrog into that competitive export space.”

“Also, it can help us leverage the capacity of the youth and create high quality job opportunities for them,” he added.

Fourth industrial revolution, also referred to as 4IR or industry 4.0, is the new wave of industrialization worldwide where robotics, cloud computing, and sensors are used to enhance the productivity of manufacturing plants.

HIGHLIGHT

Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest growing economies in the G20 this year and Al-Ibrahim said that his ministry is focusing on enhancing the use of data to improve the position of the Kingdom within the group.

Saudi Arabia is racing with time to diversify its economy under the Vision 2030 plan.

“Our long-term economic challenge is to diversify our source of growth and Vision 2030 and everything you see here is for us to diversify our economy and to give it a stronger, more resilient structure.”

“We’re doing that through many initiatives, PIF’s activities, the policies that you’re seeing, the strategies that have been launched, the new sectors that have been launched, all drive at improving our diversification,” he added.

One good indication is non-oil activities in the last quarter of this year when non-oil activities grew at 8.2 percent, he said.

“And if you remove the net tax impact, it’s 6.1 percent. And that’s the fastest in 11 years, it’s still below our targets, and we still want to achieve more and do more,” he added.

“All the strategies you’re seeing, including the RDI priorities, research, development, innovation priorities, the industrial strategy, the recently announced Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative, all of these aim to help us have a wider, more diversified and more complex non-oil export base that help us decouple from one single commodity price, which is oil,” Al-Ibrahim said.

Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest growing economies in the G20 this year and Al-Ibrahim said that his ministry is focusing on enhancing the use of data to improve the position of the Kingdom’s within the group.

“Everything we’re doing under Vision 2030 is already advancing us in the G20. We’re talking about making sure that the data is competitive, the data environment, the data governance, and the data quality and availability is top tier in terms of G20, but also our institutional capabilities, our analytical rigor, the solutions we provide, and how we deliver these solutions, and how we measure the … and evaluate the outcomes, we want to be topnotch in G20 for sure,” he added.

Saudi Arabia will maintain its position as the fastest growing economy among the Group of 20 countries despite the turmoil caused by rising inflation and soaring interest rates, according to the International Monetary Fund.

In its latest report this month, the US-based organization fixed its forecast for the Saudi economy’s growth during 2022 at 7.6 percent — the same figure as in its April forecast.

Among Arab countries, the IMF expected that Iraq will be the fastest growing economy in 2022, with a 9.3 percent growth rate.

