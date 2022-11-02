PIF-owned Americana Group IPO kicks off on Nov. 14 in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi

RIYADH: Americana Restaurants International said it plans to proceed with an initial public offering to list its shares for trading in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi through a dual listing.
The firm, which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has received the green light from the Saudi regulator to offer 2.52 billion shares, representing 30 percent of the company's share capital, according to a bourse filing.
It also received the Saudi Exchange approval for its listing application on Oct. 25 on the Main Market, the filing said.
The IPO for the KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants operator will take place from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21 for retail investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while institutional investors can participate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 22.
It expects to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Saudi Exchange on or around Dec. 6, it said.
“A concurrent dual listing on ADX and the Saudi Exchange marks a first-of-its-kind transaction for both markets, and no company could be better suited than Americana Restaurants to carry this torch,” Chairman, Mohamed Rashed Alabbar, said.
“With macroeconomic and demographic tailwinds that support our accelerating growth, this is an exciting time to be inviting investors in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and internationally to share in our onward journey of success.” he added.
Five new mining licenses up for grabs as Kingdom continues economic diversification push
Reuters
SYDNEY: Saudi Arabia plans to award over a dozen mining exploration licenses to international investors as it looks to enter the mining sector in a big way to diversify away from hydrocarbons, Mining Minister Bandar Al-Khorayef said on Wednesday.
Five new exploration sites are up for licensing and the Kingdom will release details of an additional 10 opportunities next year, the minister said in a speech at the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney.
“Strategically located at the heart of the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe, with a will and infrastructure and high domestic demand for minerals and metals, Saudi Arabia can be a main contributor to the growth of the mining sector,” Al-Khorayef told miners and energy industry leaders and experts.
Riyadh’s efforts to build an economy that’s not dependent on oil include a shift toward mining, with exploration of untapped reserves of resources from copper to phosphate and gold.
More than 145 licenses have been issued so far and the country has seen a 27 percent year-on-year growth in its mining revenue, the minister said.
“We have an ambitious strategy to attract investments worth $32 billion to mining and mineral sector. So this is only the beginning,” he added.
The Saudi government estimates its unused mineral resources at $1.33 trillion, with vast quantities of aluminum, phosphate, gold, copper and uranium, Al-Khorayef said.
The Saudi mining ministry said last week that it will launch the bidding process for the licenses in Bir Umq, Jabal Idsas, Umm Hadid, Jabal Sahabiyah and Ar Ridaniyah.
Al-Khorayef said the Kingdom plans to move beyond exploration and extraction to processing and manufacturing.
“Supported by our increasing supply of competitively priced renewable energy, our ambition is to become a leading green metal refining and processing hub,” he said, adding that the country plans to invest to build a strong value chain for the rapidly growing electrical vehicles sector.
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; OPEC Secretary General says lack in oil investments triggering future energy crisis
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth.
Brent crude futures picked up $1.09, or 1.15 percent, to $95.74 a barrel at 07.30 a.m Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.19, or 1.35 percent to $89.56 a barrel.
Oil investment lag sowing seeds for future energy crises: Al-Ghais
The world must act swiftly to invest in oil to prevent future energy emergencies as global demand for hydrocarbon grows in the long term, Haitham Al Ghais, the secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, known as OPEC, said on Tuesday.
“If we don’t get it right this time we are sowing the seeds for future energy crises — not just one, but multiple,” he told Reuters in an interview.
Al Ghais sounded a note of optimism that policymakers at the upcoming COP27 climate summit will be more open to hearing the oil industry’s point of view on the climate change debate.
He was speaking a day after the organization released its 2022 World Oil Outlook which estimated that $12.1 trillion were needed in investments to meet rising oil demand in the long term.
Of the total, $9.5 trillion would be for exploration and production, or upstream, investments, he said.
“It is critically important for the future because of the time it takes for investments to come online.”
“The average annual decline rates are around 4 percent-5 percent so you are talking about needing to add 5 million bpd just to maintain today’s global production, let alone future demand,” Al Ghais said.
“We are already falling behind that and feeling the implications on a wider scale.”
The OPEC forecast, which saw demand for oil plateau by 2035, put demand at 109.8 million barrels per day by 2045.
Rosneft says BP should return to Russia
Russian energy giant Rosneft said on Tuesday that international major BP should rethink its decision to leave Russia and return to its operations in the country, promising more dividend pay-outs.
Rosneft’s CEO Igor Sechin said last week that BP is entitled to $700 million in second-half 2021 dividends, which Rosneft transferred into special “C” accounts in Russia, while BP remained Rosneft’s “shadow” shareholder.
Many Western companies, including oil majors, have left Russia since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Rosneft accounted for around half of BP’s oil and gas reserves and a third of its production.
“We can only heartily advise our colleagues from BP to remove the issue of exiting assets in Russia from the agenda and return to their native bosom,” Rosneft said.
Rosneft also said its board will discuss payment of nine-month 2022 dividends later this month and BP may “increase its earnings from the Russian business by another around $700 million.”
UK navigation company what3words looks to Saudi Arabia to develop Middle East foothold
What3words has been partnering with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority since 2019
It has also set up partnerships in the UAE, Egypt and Oman
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: What3words, a global address system, is focusing on developing partnerships in Saudi Arabia with government and private sectors, ranging from emergency services and ride-hailing apps to deliveries and logistics.
Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words, said establishing a solid foothold in the Kingdom is his company’s main focus in the region, with more “really exciting” expansion opportunities to come.
“We’re incredibly excited about Saudi’s plans over the next decade. Vision 2030 and infrastructure are a huge part of that, and I think we see ourselves as addressing infrastructure to be able to get wherever you want to go. With the rapid pace of development you’re seeing around the country, it just means that what3words and the services we work with can start operating straight away once something new is built,” he told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
Sheldrick, who has worked in the music industry and organized live events around the world, found that, particularly with large venues or when traveling in a foreign country, people experienced navigation issues, as addresses were inaccurate or not precise enough.
In 2013, Sheldrick co-founded what3words with three friends, Jack Waley-Cohen, Mohan Ganesalingam and Michael Dent. They developed an algorithm and split the world into 57 trillion three-meter squares, each named with three unique words from the dictionary in 54 languages.
“It’s been a really interesting experience developing the system in so many different languages,” he said. “Of course, with things like Arabic, you have right to left, with Vietnamese, you have spaces in the middle of words, there are some languages in Cyrillic character sets, but fundamentally, what3words does work exactly the same in all of those languages.”
In the UK, what3words is a “household name,” and millions of people around the world are using three-word addresses to find and share locations, said Sheldrick.
“We’re starting to now see the same thing happening across the Gulf region and in KSA.”
In the past few months they have made a number of visits to the Kingdom and done a lot of advertising work. People in Saudi Arabia are now downloading the app and they are starting to see business integrations as well.
“So many times I’ve been in Riyadh or in Jeddah, and it’s been difficult to clarify the destination. You can now drop those three words right into the destination box with Careem and Jeeny to specify where you want to go,” he said.
What3words, which works with 85 percent of police, fire and ambulance services in the UK, has been partnering with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority since 2019.
The emergency medical service has encouraged Hajj pilgrims, especially, to use the app, which can save precious time when urgent medical treatment is needed.
Sheldrick said that talks are taking place with government agencies to form similar partnerships on a nationwide level.
The three-word GPS system is particularly useful in Saudi Arabia as it can pinpoint exact locations in the middle of the desert during camping season, in the mountainous regions while trekking, and at sea when diving.
“It’s so exciting up in AlUla, just seeing things like Habitas AlUla now taking shape there, which are great projects further north, of course, in NEOM as well, and we would love to be a part of any of these really exciting, groundbreaking projects,” he added.
Although the company’s primary focus is Saudi Arabia, it has also set up partnerships in the UAE, Egypt and Oman in an effort to take a regional approach to expansion in the Middle East.
“We see the Middle East as a region that has often struggled with address infrastructure. But, of course, with the on-demand economy absolutely exploding, we think that the Middle East and Asia are key regions for what3words to be successful, and ultimately become a global standard for location,” Sheldrick said.
Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector grew strongly in Oct. as PMI hit 57.2: S&P
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index hit at 57.2 in October, the strongest since January 2021, as the Kingdom's non-oil economy continues to expand driven by strong demand and rising new work inflows, according to a report.
The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index — formerly the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI — has marked the Kingdom as maintaining growth for the 26th successive month.
In September, Saudi Arabia’s PMI was 56.6.
According to S&P Global, readings above 50 mark growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.
“Saudi Arabian non-oil businesses signalled a strong degree of confidence in future economic conditions in October. The outlook for the next 12 months rose to its highest level since the beginning of 2021, as firms suggested that the current robust level of growth is likely to continue,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.
He added: “At the same time, business activity and new orders rose sharply again, with firms seeing client demand strengthen at a robust rate.”
Arab UK business summit to explore avenues to build strong trade ties
UAE and Saudi Arabia are the leading Arab countries in UK trade
Farida Elgazzar Hala Hisham Koura
RIYADH: British and Arab companies and investors will be shoring up regional synergies and business collaborations to tide through the geopolitical scenarios and inflationary climate plaguing the global economy.
As part of the Arab-British Economic Summit in London on Nov. 2, the Asia British Chamber of Commerce, a Saudi-British joint council, will host its second meet in the city, with prominent leaders collaborating, discussing and examining vital matters to develop economic relations between the UK and the 22 nations of the Arab world.
Themed “Shaping a Shared Vision,” the event will receive business owners and investors from the UK and the Arab world, coming together in hopes of building a prosperous future.
It will commence with welcoming remarks from Elizabeth Symons, the chair of the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce, followed by a speech from the secretary-general and CEO of ABCC, Dr. Bandar Reda.
“The tremendous response to the summit would add impetus to building stronger UK-Arab relations,” said Symons.
The gathering will discuss topics ranging from climate change issues and health matters to innovative education and the fintech revolution.
This year, the meeting will explore the power of technology and how it can transform financial services and the banking sector.
Bouncing back
The move assumes significance considering the political and trade imbalances that have swept several economies off their feet. According to the Office for National Statistics, the UK trade deficit widened to £7.1 billion ($8.1 billion) in August from a downwardly revised £5.4 billion in the previous month.
In August, UK imports, excluding precious metals, rose by £3.1 billion or 5.7 percent, driven by a £3.5 billion increase in higher non-EU imports of fuel, machinery and transport equipment.
Total exports, excluding precious metals, rose by £400 million or 1.2 percent in the same month, led by a £700 million rise in non-EU exports, whereas exports to the EU dropped by £300 million or 1.5 percent.
According to the UN Comtrade database on international trade, merchandise exports from Western Asia and Northern Africa to the UK rose 47.8 percent to reach $1.595 trillion in 2021.
The region’s imports rose by 22.1 percent to reach $1,291.9 billion that year.
The trade balance documented a surplus of $293.8 billion in 2021 compared to a surplus of $14.8 billion the year before.
According to data from the department of international trade, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are the leading Arab countries in UK trade.
The UK traded £13.6 billion worth of goods and services with the UAE in the year leading up to the first quarter of 2022, accounting for 1 percent of the UK’s total trade, standing as its 24th largest trading partner.
Saudi Arabia, the 27th largest trading partner with 0.8 percent of total UK trade, reported the data. Its total trade amounted to £11.3 billion in the year ending in the first quarter of 2022.
The total trade of Qatar and Kuwait with the UK during the same period amounted to £6.2 billion and £2.4 billion, respectively. Likewise, the total trade of Oman and Bahrain with the UK was £1.1 billion and £889 million, respectively.
Free trade opportunity
The UK also launched a free trade agreement in Riyadh with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in June of this year, opening investment and job opportunities and increasing the flow of goods and services.
As the UK’s seventh largest export market, the Gulf’s demand for international goods and services is expected to surge 35 percent by 2035 to reach £800 billion.
“Today marks the next significant milestone in our five-star year of trade as we step up the UK’s close relationship with the Gulf,” said UK Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan on the day of the agreement.
Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, the manufacturers’ organization, said: “We welcome the launch of free trade negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council, which will ensure that British manufacturing benefits from future positive flows of goods and services into the Gulf region.”
Besides the trade, the economic summit will also analyze the consequences of global warming and the steps that must be taken against it.
This summit aims to tackle the new obstacles that have risen in a post-pandemic and post-Brexit world. It will achieve so by reinforcing trade ties and promoting bilateral investment flows.
More importantly, it will address the importance of accomplishing this through sustainable and environmentally friendly ways.
The Arab-British Economic Summit in 2019 was an incredible success, as it worked as a catalyst between interested investors and entrepreneurs.
Additionally, the speakers addressed pre-existing challenges such as youth unemployment, water scarcity, and other economic barriers that prevailed in the Middle Eastern and Arab regions. They also proposed solutions on how UK-Arab cooperation could reduce them.
Also, it put forth the potential of achieving significant projects in the region through collaboration between the UK and the Arab nations.