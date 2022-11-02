You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia, Finland sign air transport MoU to boost trade 

Saudi Arabia, Finland sign air transport MoU to boost trade 

Saudi Arabia, Finland sign air transport MoU to boost trade 
The MoU also paves the way for regulatory framework cooperation and safe and secure air transport between the two sides (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vnr56

Updated 44 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia, Finland sign air transport MoU to boost trade 

Saudi Arabia, Finland sign air transport MoU to boost trade 
Updated 44 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Finland have signed an agreement to bolster air services between both countries in a bid to improve trade. 

The Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications have signed a memorandum of understanding to monitor air transport, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The MoU aims to further boost Saudi-Finnish economic partnerships, with the GACA, along with a total of 12 government agencies and 27 firms, already participating in cross-country business.  

The agreement tackles air transport-related organizational clauses, the designation of national carriers, defining the regular number of flights between both countries, and the commercial representation of airlines. 

The MoU also paves the way for regulatory framework cooperation and safe and secure air transport between the two sides. 

Through this agreement, GACA seeks to achieve some of the objectives in the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the sector and to contribute to the transformation of the Kingdom into a global logistics hub for Asia, Africa, and Europe. 

Objectives in the National Transport and Logistics Strategy include transporting up to 330 million passengers by 2030. 

Earlier in 2022, GACA signed a similar MoU with Poland to regulate the operational framework of air transport between the two countries. 

Both MoUs are in accordance with Saudi civil aviation sector strategy, which aims to elevate the number of local and international flights to over 250 destinations and to attract many international lines to use the Kingdom’s airports. 

Saudi aviation figures tend to exceed those of Finland, with the number of passengers carried by Saudi aviation in 2020 standing at 26.9 million, compared to 3.5 million for Finland, according to latest data from the World Bank. 

In addition to this, Saudi's air passenger numbers surged 30 percent to reach 49 million passengers in 2021 compared to the previous year according to CAPA Center for Aviation. 

Topics: Saudi arabia Finland air transport

Related

Saudi Arabia’s air traffic rebounds in 2021 with 43% growth
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s air traffic rebounds in 2021 with 43% growth

Saudi Arabia, South Korea agree to boost renewable energy cooperation  

Saudi Arabia, South Korea agree to boost renewable energy cooperation  
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, South Korea agree to boost renewable energy cooperation  

Saudi Arabia, South Korea agree to boost renewable energy cooperation  
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and South Korea have agreed to increase cooperation in the field of renewable energy, clean hydrogen, and electricity, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

This came during a virtual meeting held between Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman and South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang on Nov. 2. 

The talk was held to discuss stabilizing the international crude oil market by encouraging dialogue and collaboration between producing and consuming countries.  

There was also agreement in the fields of large nuclear reactors and small modular reactors. 

The discussions over energy come against a backdrop of trade talks between the two countries, with negotiators meeting in Seoul at the end of last month. 

Saudi Arabia is South Korea’s top economic and trade partner in the Middle East, contributing over 30 percent of Seoul’s total crude oil imports in 2021, according to data from the Korea International Trade Association. 

In January this year, Saudi Aramco signed one agreement and nine initial agreements with leading Korean entities, which aim to advance its downstream strategy and support the development of low-carbon energy solutions, while creating new financing options for the company. 

The Kingdom and the Republic of Korea have a long history of partnership, beginning with the establishment of diplomatic relationships 60 years ago. This relationship has benefitted both countries economically, with bilateral trade increasing from $3.9 billion in 1980 to $25.5 billion in 2019.

Topics: Saudi-South Korea

Related

Saudi negotiating team prepares for GCC free trade talks with South Korea
Saudi Arabia
Saudi negotiating team prepares for GCC free trade talks with South Korea

Saudi ACWA Power signs MoU to build 10GW wind project in Egypt

Saudi ACWA Power signs MoU to build 10GW wind project in Egypt
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi ACWA Power signs MoU to build 10GW wind project in Egypt

Saudi ACWA Power signs MoU to build 10GW wind project in Egypt
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power Co. has signed an initial agreement with Egyptian entities to build a 10 gigawatts project to produce electricity from wind energy in the north African country. 

The Memorandum of Understanding has been agreed with Egypt’s New & Renewable Energy Authority and Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co., according to the Saudi Ministry of Energy’s statement.

Egypt will be providing the lands necessary to carry out feasibility studies for the project ahead of the signing of the final contracts. 

The agreement was signed during a meeting in Riyadh between Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

During the meeting, the two ministers also followed up on the progress of the electrical interconnection between the two countries and discussed aspects of cooperation in the fields of renewable energy and hydrogen.

Earlier in June, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power invested $1.5 billion in a wind power plant in Egypt as the company expands its horizons in renewable energy.

The 25-year agreement was signed with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co, the PIF-owned utility said in a bourse filing.

The deal will see ACWA Power develop, build, and operate the 1,100-megawatt wind farm, located in the Gulf of Suez in Egypt.

The ACWA Power-led consortium also comprised Hassan Allam Holding, and they will work together during the development phase to complete the site studies and secure financing for the facility.

Touted to be the largest single contracted wind farm in the Middle East region and one of the largest onshore wind farms in the world, this power plant is located in the Gulf of Suez and Gabal El Zeit area.

The statement further noted that this project will also mitigate the impact of 2.4 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year and provide electricity to 1,080,000 households.

“This wind project demonstrates a commitment to realizing a greener tomorrow, despite global economic volatility, and we look forward to working with like-minded partners for a positive future,” said Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power.

In July, Egypt topped the list of Arab countries in the production of wind power and solar energy, with 3.5 gigawatts of capacity, and plans to reach 6.8 gigawatts in 2024, according to the Information and Decision Support Center of the Egyptian Cabinet.

Topics: ACWA Power wind energy Egypt

Related

Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD
Business & Economy
Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD

Domestic share buyers step in as foreign funds flee China

Domestic share buyers step in as foreign funds flee China
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

Domestic share buyers step in as foreign funds flee China

Domestic share buyers step in as foreign funds flee China
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI: As foreign funds head for the exit, Chinese stock investors are snapping up beaten-down shares of mainland firms, betting outside views of China are overly pessimistic, according to Reuters.

The gap in perceptions between offshore and onshore investors is so divergent, it has driven the wedge between markets in Hong Kong and China to their widest in 13 years.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng plunged 15 percent in October — the biggest monthly loss in 14 years, as Chinese President Xi Jinping consolidated power at the twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress, which triggered concerns Beijing will sacrifice economic growth for ideology.

“Foreign funds were making a carnage of China assets,” said Yuan Yuwei, a hedge fund manager at China-based Water Wisdom Asset Management.

Hong Kong stocks don’t look promising in the US rate hike cycle, “but with companies like Tencent falling to P/E ratio of just 9,” further accelerated falls are not justified by fundamentals, he said over the weekend.

Amid the foreign selling, local money has poured into China’s battered stocks via the Stock Connect scheme, with $12 billion flowing into Hong Kong in October, the biggest monthly volume since early 2021.

Hong Kong-focused exchange-traded funds also saw massive inflows. “We remain confident,” said Wang Qing, chairman at Shanghai Chongyang Investment Management. “In our opinion, a major overhang was removed after the conclusion of the Party Congress,” he said, adding he expects China will gradually exit its zero-COVID-19 strategy.

The asset manager added positions in industry leaders with extremely low valuations, including Internet platform companies and some blue chip A-shares, because “both the trading behaviors and valuation look already extreme.”

That contrasts with the views of overseas investors, many of whom fear Xi will prolong the strict COVID-19 policies and private sector crackdowns during his third leadership term.

Net selling from international active funds totalled around $30 billion in Chinese equities over the past year and global hedge fund allocations in Chinese equities have declined from 15 percent at the peak in 2020 to 8 percent now, Goldman estimates.

China stocks suffered $1.8 billion in foreign outflows via Stock Connect last week.

Bargain Hunting 

As China’s top financial regulators sought on Wednesday to allay investor fears that economic growth remains a priority and reforms and liberalization will continue, some saw the foreign selloff as a buying opportunity.

“This is the right time for action,” Dean Li, a Shanghai-based individual investor, said. “I like pouncing onto potential high-flyers whose valuations are lying on the ground.”

Li spent half a million yuan ($68,766) buying Hong Kong-listed Newborn Town Inc. last week, when the Chinese social networking company fell to historic lows, and plans to buy more this week.

Domestic buyers have zoomed in on larger companies. Tencent , Wuxi Biologics, Meituan Dianping and Kuaishou Technology were on the top mainland buying list under the Connect last week amid foreign panic selling, according to Goldman Sachs.

Shanghai-listed ChinaAMC Hang Seng Technology ETF , one of China’s biggest ETFs targeting the Hang Seng Tech Index, saw a nearly 40 percent jump in its shares in October, reflecting massive inflows as the tech index touched historic lows.

Yuan of Water Wisdom Asset Management added that despite the retreat by foreigners, there are many investment opportunities in China’s A-shares, which are much less vulnerable to global flows.

Domestic stocks also benefitted from a largely state-owned financial sector who heeded the government’s call to stabilize the market.

As testament to the diverging foreign and Chinese views, China-listed A-shares are now nearly 55 percent more expensive than their Hong Kong-traded peers, with an index tracking the premium hitting the highest since 2009.

Pruksa Iamthongthong, senior investment director of Asian equities at abrdn, who maintains an underweight rating on China, said she prefers the onshore to offshore market, citing policy tailwinds in areas such as digitalization, health and green investment.

Pierre Hoebrechts, CIO at Hong Kong-based Arowana Asset Management, bought some large caps in financial and infrastructure sectors last week.

“These companies are not going out of business unless you think the end of China is coming, which seems to be a ridiculous argument to us,” he said.

“If you are a long-term investor, and you don’t start to buy China at this level, one has to wonder when you would ever buy it.” 

Topics: China China shares China stocks

Related

Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain
Business & Economy
Oil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain

ADNOC awards three contracts worth $4bn to achieve 2030 production targets

ADNOC awards three contracts worth $4bn to achieve 2030 production targets
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

ADNOC awards three contracts worth $4bn to achieve 2030 production targets

ADNOC awards three contracts worth $4bn to achieve 2030 production targets
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., known as ADNOC, has awarded three contracts worth $4 billion as it eyes reaching a production capacity of 5 million barrels a day by 2030, along with reducing carbon emissions.

According to a press statement, the contracts were won by ADNOC Drilling, US-based oilfield services providers Schlumberger NV and Halliburton Co.

The agreements will cover ADNOC’s onshore and offshore operations, and will run for five years, with an option for a further two years.

“These record framework agreements for integrated drilling fluids services continue ADNOC’s significant investment in drilling-related services to enable the expansion of our production capacity and responsibly unlock the UAE’s leading low-cost, lower-carbon intensity hydrocarbons,” said Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC's upstream executive director.

ADNOC Drilling’s scope of the framework agreements is valued at up to $1.6 billion.

In a separate statement, ADNOC Drilling said that the award will boost its oilfield services revenue by an additional $750 million.

“This reflects the company’s transformation and expansion of its service profile into a fully Integrated Drilling Services company, following the development of its Oilfield Services division in partnership with Baker Hughes,” said ADNOC in the statement.

“Integrated drilling fluids services are crucial in support of delivering the wells needed to meet ADNOC’s strategy to increase its production capacity and achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE,” said Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Seiari, ADNOC Drilling's CEO.

He added: “Contracts of this scale help us to ensure that we deliver strong and sustained growth for the UAE and ADNOC Drilling’s shareholders.”

With this contract award, the total value of awards confirmed by ADNOC Drilling reached $8.85 billion in 2022, the press release further noted.

On Oct. 03, ADNOC Drilling completed one year of its listing in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. During the time of its initial public offering, the firm’s shares were 31 times oversubscribed.

As of Sept. 30, 2022, ADNOC Drilling had delivered a total shareholder return of 53.7 percent.

Topics: ADNOC Drilling

Related

ADNOC Drilling’s profit surges 34% to $379m on revenue boost in H1 
Business & Economy
ADNOC Drilling’s profit surges 34% to $379m on revenue boost in H1 
ADNOC Drilling to acquire 2 additional units as it accelerates expansion
Business & Economy
ADNOC Drilling to acquire 2 additional units as it accelerates expansion

Saudi-Turkey trade relations deepen as Turkish contractor wins Jeddah air base work 

Saudi-Turkey trade relations deepen as Turkish contractor wins Jeddah air base work 
Updated 02 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi-Turkey trade relations deepen as Turkish contractor wins Jeddah air base work 

Saudi-Turkey trade relations deepen as Turkish contractor wins Jeddah air base work 
Updated 02 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey have further deepened with Turkish contractor Yuksel handed a $12 billion contract at the King Abdullah Air Base in Jeddah. 

The year-long project consists of site work for a future Life Support Area, Munition Storage Area and Air Defense Artillery for the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Transatlantic Middle East District, according to MEED. 

The contract is the latest deal secured by a Turkish contractor in Saudi Arabia after an unofficial embargo was lifted following rekindled diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Ankara. 

In August, Saudi Baytur, another contractor from Turkey, won a contract from Umm Al-Qura for Development & Construction Co. to build part of its Masar mixed-use development in Makkah. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the recently concluded First Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Nureddin Nebati, the finance minister of Turkey, said the country is seeking more cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other countries as it plans to be an energy hub to Europe.  

“Turkey from its geographical position is an energy corridor from Russia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. Any kind of natural gas or oil that is going to be transported or shipped, will cost less and will be more safely shipped,” said Nebati.  

Even though Nebati didn’t elaborate further on how the two countries might cooperate, he made it clear that peace in the region will bring energy costs down.  

“Turkey and Saudi Arabia are also assisting each other, which will bring peace to the region. That peace will bring more affordable gas prices, the energy prices, and will allow both countries to look ahead,” he added.  

He further pointed out that Turkey wants to elevate economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia, which will ultimately benefit the region.  

“In the incoming period, the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Turkey will trigger, of course, new cooperation areas and with the vision of Saudi Arabia and Turkey’s 2023 vision, we will step out to a new century and will contribute to bringing peace and prosperity in the region,” he added. 

In June, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Turkey and had talks with Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. 

“God willing, we will have the opportunity to assess to what much higher level we can take Turkey-Saudi Arabia relations,” said Erdoğan after the meeting. 

Topics: Saudi-turkey King Abdullah Air Base

Related

Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati. (AN Photo)
Business & Economy
Turkey seeks Saudi partnership cooperation as it plans to be an energy hub to Europe, minister tells Arab News 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, South Korea agree to boost renewable energy cooperation  
Saudi Arabia, South Korea agree to boost renewable energy cooperation  
Family of Iranian woman shot dead in protest threatened by authorities
Family of Iranian woman shot dead in protest threatened by authorities
UK to fast-track Albanian deportations amid slavery act frustrations
UK to fast-track Albanian deportations amid slavery act frustrations
'Permacrisis' chosen as dictionary word of the year
'Permacrisis' chosen as dictionary word of the year
Briton who petrol bombed migrant center ‘posted anti-Muslim rants online’: Metro
Briton who petrol bombed migrant center ‘posted anti-Muslim rants online’: Metro

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.