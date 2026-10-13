BERLIN: Authorities in Germany briefly shut an airport and scrambled fighter jets to escort a passenger plane from Greece over concerns about an in-flight emergency on Tuesday, the dpa news agency reported.

Police cordoned off Nuremberg airport in southern Germany and launched an investigation before the commercial plane landed safely from the Greek island of Corfu and authorities issued an all-clear, the agency reported.

✈️ Plane sends hijacking alert in Germany — turns out to be a false alarm A Corendon Airlines flight was traveling from the Greek island of Corfu when it suddenly transmitted code 7500 — the international emergency signal indicating an aircraft hijacking — while flying over Croatia. The crew then lost radio contact. The situation appeared so serious that fighter jets were scrambled to escort the aircraft, and Nuremberg Airport temporarily suspended operations. Fortunately, the plane landed safely. It later emerged that there had been no hijacking — the false alarm was caused by a technical malfunction in the radio communication system. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 13, 2026

Details about the emergency call were not immediately available. Earlier Tuesday, authorities noted a possible drone sighting at the airport.

An airport spokesperson said six flights were delayed and two inbound flights were diverted to other airports as a precaution.

Authorities across Europe have stepped up surveillance of the skies in recent weeks amid an increasing number of mostly mysterious drone incidents and concerns about Russian malfeasance as Moscow’s war in Ukraine continues.

The German government last month blamed Russia for an attempted attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in August using a drone laden with explosives, and announced a shutdown of a Russian consulate among other measures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Berlin’s allegations.

Moscow has been widely accused by Western officials of running a campaign of sabotage and disruption with the aim of undermining support for Ukraine and destabilizing European nations.