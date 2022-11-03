You are here

  • Home
  • Seoul military: North Korea fires ICBM, but launch likely failed

Seoul military: North Korea fires ICBM, but launch likely failed

Seoul military: North Korea fires ICBM, but launch likely failed
Seoul’s military has described Pyongyang’s successive launch of ballistic missiles as ‘a serious provocation.’ (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v6bhj

Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

Seoul military: North Korea fires ICBM, but launch likely failed

Seoul military: North Korea fires ICBM, but launch likely failed
  • The launches come during Seoul and Washington’s largest-ever joint air drills
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday but the launch appears to have failed, Seoul’s military said, part of a record-breaking spate of weapons tests by Pyongyang in the last 24 hours.
“North Korea’s ICBM launch presumed to have ended in failure,” Seoul’s military said, adding that it was “assessed to have failed in second stage separation.”
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said they had detected the launch of a long-range ballistic missile — the ICBM — early Thursday, followed shortly by two short-range ballistic missiles.
“The range of the long-range ballistic missile is around 760 kilometers, altitude of 1,920 kilometers at speed of Mach 15,” the military said.
“The short-range ballistic missiles flew around 330 kilometers at an altitude of around 70 kilometers at speed of Mach 5.
“North Korea’s successive launch of ballistic missiles is a serious provocation that harms the peace and stability of not only the Korean Peninsula but also the international community,” the military said.
“The South Korean military will maintain a firm readiness posture to overwhelmingly respond to any provocation from North Korea.”
The launches come during Seoul and Washington’s largest-ever joint air drills, known as Vigilant Storm, involving hundreds of warplanes from both sides. They will end Friday.
Pyongyang has called the US-South Korean air exercise, “an aggressive and provocative military drill targeting the DPRK,” and warned that, if it continues, Seoul and Washington will “pay the most horrible price in history.”
North Korea fired more than 20 missiles on Wednesday, including one that landed near South Korea’s territorial waters, which Seoul said was “effectively a territorial invasion.”
In March, North Korea is believed to have failed in an apparent attempt to test-fire Kim Jong Un’s largest and most powerful ICBM, the Hwasong-17.
Seoul and Washington said at the time that the missile exploded shortly after launch, with the explosion visible in the sky above North Korean capital Pyongyang.
Another ICBM test is also believed to have failed in May, Seoul’s military said at the time.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

Related

North Korea fires missiles, forcing South to issue air raid alert
World
North Korea fires missiles, forcing South to issue air raid alert
North Korea launches missile into sea after flying warplanes near border – Seoul
World
North Korea launches missile into sea after flying warplanes near border – Seoul

More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150

More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150

More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
  • More than 355,400 people fled their homes as Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae pounded swathes of the archipelago nation late last week and over the weekend
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

MANILA: The death toll from a powerful storm that triggered flooding and landslides across the Philippines has reached 150, disaster officials said Thursday, as more rain was forecast in some of the hardest-hit areas.
More than 355,400 people fled their homes as Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae pounded swathes of the archipelago nation late last week and over the weekend.
Of the 150 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency, 63 were in the Bangsamoro region on the southern island of Mindanao where flash floods and landslides destroyed villages.
At least 128 people were injured and 36 are still missing across the country, the agency said. Authorities have warned there is no hope of finding more survivors.
Mindanao is rarely hit by the 20 or so typhoons that strike the Philippines each year, but storms that do reach the region tend to be deadlier than in Luzon and the central parts of the country.
With more rain forecast Thursday, disaster agencies in Bangsamoro were preparing for the possibility of further destruction in the poor and mountainous region.
“The soil is still wet in areas where flash floods and landslides occurred so further erosion could be instantly triggered,” said Naguib Sinarimbo, regional civil defense chief.
“Waterways and rivers that were in the path of the flash floods are blocked by debris and boulders so they could easily overflow.”
President Ferdinand Marcos has blamed deforestation and climate change for the devastating landslides in Bangsamoro.
He has urged local authorities to plant trees on denuded mountains.
“That’s one thing that we need to do,” Marcos told a briefing this week.
“We have been hearing this over and over again, but we still continue cutting trees. That’s what happens, landslides like that happen.”
Marcos has declared a state of calamity for six months in the worst-affected regions, freeing up funds for relief efforts.
Scientists have warned that deadly and destructive storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Philippines after deadly tropical storm
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Philippines after deadly tropical storm
Philippines records over half of storm death toll in autonomous Muslim region
World
Philippines records over half of storm death toll in autonomous Muslim region

Australian police offer $633,000 reward for Indian suspect

Australian police offer $633,000 reward for Indian suspect
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

Australian police offer $633,000 reward for Indian suspect

Australian police offer $633,000 reward for Indian suspect
  • The reward is the largest in Queensland’s history and unique in that it does not seek a clue that solves a crime and leads to a successful prosecution
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: Australian police offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($633,000) reward on Thursday for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman on a tropical beach four years ago before returning to his homeland.
Queensland state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online about where Rajwinder Singh, 38, can be found, Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said.
Singh was a nurse working at Innisfail, south of Cairns, when the body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was found on Wangetti Beach on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.
She had gone to the beach, north of Cairns, to walk her dog the day before.
Singh flew from Cairns to Sydney the day Cordingley’s body was found and left for India the following day, police said.
The reward is the largest in Queensland’s history and unique in that it does not seek a clue that solves a crime and leads to a successful prosecution. Instead, the money is offered for information that leads only to a suspect’s location and arrest.
Police Minister Mark Ryan approved the reward and was confident people knew where Singh could be found.
“We know that people know this person, they know where this person is and we’re asking those people to do the right thing,” Ryan said.
“Now, there is a million reasons for a billion eyes around the world to help us deliver justice for Toyah,” he added.
Deputy Police Commissioner Tracy Lindford said detectives believed Singh remained in India. She appealed for witnesses among India’s population of 1.4 billion people to come forward and “give some respite to the family who miss Toyah.”
Three Queensland detectives were already in India working with Indian authorities on the investigation, Smith said.

Topics: Australila India

Related

Mother charged with murder of eight children in Australia
World
Mother charged with murder of eight children in Australia
Man suspected of killing wife, three children in Australia fire
World
Man suspected of killing wife, three children in Australia fire

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
  • Biden asked voters to “think long and hard about the moment we are in”
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week’s midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA” election disruptors who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
This is no time to stand aside, he declared. “Silence is complicity.”
After weeks of reassuring talk about America’s economy and inflation, Biden turned to a darker, more urgent message, declaring in the final days of midterm election voting that the nation’s system of governance is under threat from former President Donald Trump’s election-denying lies and the violence Biden said they inspire.
The president singled out “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — calling them a minority but “driving force” of the Republican Party.
Pointing in particular to last Friday’s attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Biden said that Trump’s false claims about a stolen election have “fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years.”
“There’s an alarming rise in the number of people in this country condoning political violence or simply remaining silent,” Biden added. “In our bones we know democracy is at risk, but we also know this: It’s in our power to preserve our democracy.”
The president’s speech — focused squarely on the rite of voting and the counting of that vote — amounted to a plea for Americans to step back from the inflamed rhetoric that has heightened fears of political violence and challenges to the integrity of the elections. Biden was straddling two roles, speaking as both a president defending the pillars of democracy and a Democrat trying to boost his party’s prospects against Republicans.
He called out the hundreds of candidates who have denied the 2020 election result and now refuse to commit to accepting the results of the upcoming midterms.
“This driving force is trying to succeed where they failed in 2020 to suppress the rights of voters and subvert the electoral system itself,” Biden said.
“That is the path to chaos in America. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlawful. And it is un-American.”
The speech came days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home in the worst recent example of the political violence that burst forth with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol and has continued with alarming, though less-spectacular incidents.
Election workers nationwide have questioned whether to go back to work following increased intimidation and harassment ahead of Election Day. At least five people have been charged with federal crimes for harassing workers as early voting has gotten underway.
Reports of people watching ballot boxes in Arizona, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests, have raised serious concerns about voter intimidation. Election officials nationwide are bracing for confrontations at polling sites. A flood of conspiracy theorists have signed up to work as partisan poll watchers.
Emphasizing that it is the first federal election since the Capitol riot and Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Biden called on voters to reject candidates who have denied the results of the vote, which even Trump’s own administration declared to be free of any widespread fraud or interference.
Biden asked voters to “think long and hard about the moment we are in.”
“In a typical year, we are not often faced with the question of whether the vote we cast will preserve democracy or put it at risk,” he said. “But we are this year.”
“I hope you’ll make the future of our democracy an important part of your decision to vote and how you vote,” Biden added, asking Americans to consider whether the candidates they are supporting would respect the will of the people and accept the outcome of their election.
“The answer to that question is vital and in my opinion it should be decisive,” he said.
Biden also aimed to get ahead of conspiracy theories about the ongoing vote, saying Americans were voting early, by mail and by absentee ballot and it would take time to tally them “in a legal and orderly manner.” Major changes in voting in 2020 because of the pandemic prompted more early voting and mail-in voting and saw record turnout. It took five days before the results of the 2020 presidential election were final.
“It is important for citizens to be patient,” Biden said.
Some Republicans sharply criticized Biden’s remarks. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who stands to be speaker of the House if the GOP retakes control of the chamber, tweeted, “President Biden is trying to divide and deflect at a time when America needs to unite— because he can’t talk about his policies that have driven up the cost of living. The American people aren’t buying it.”
Biden delivered his remarks from Washington’s Union Station, blocks from the US Capitol, just six days before polls close on Nov. 8 and as more than 27 million Americans have already cast their ballots.
Before the speech, US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said he’s reviewed the attack on Pelosi’s husband and believes today’s political climate calls for more resources and better security for members of Congress after a massive increase in threats to lawmakers following the Capitol riot. He also made a rare call to stop the rancorous conspiracy talk that has swirled around the attack.
“Our brave men and women are working around the clock to meet this urgent mission during this divisive time,” he said in a statement. “In the meantime, a significant change that will have an immediate impact will be for people across our country to lower the temperature on political rhetoric before it’s too late.”
Biden last delivered a prime-time speech on what he called the “continued battle for the soul of the nation” on Sept. 1 outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, in which he condemned the “MAGA forces” of Trump and his adherents as a threat to America’s system of government.
The new remarks come as hundreds of candidates who have falsely denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election are on ballots across the country, with many poised to be elected to critical roles overseeing elections.
In contrast to the September remarks, which drew criticism from some corners for being paid for by taxpayers, Biden’s Wednesday night speech was hosted by the Democratic National Committee.
Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of US democracy. An October poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that just 9 percent of adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well,” while 52 percent say it’s not working well.

Topics: Joe Biden MAGA Americans US democracy

Related

Biden: Putin’s talk of possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is ‘dangerous’
World
Biden: Putin’s talk of possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is ‘dangerous’
Biden discusses Iranian drones in Ukraine with Israeli president
Middle-East
Biden discusses Iranian drones in Ukraine with Israeli president

Six grain ships leave Ukraine ports after Russia rejoins deal: Turkiye

Six grain ships leave Ukraine ports after Russia rejoins deal: Turkiye
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP
Reuters

Six grain ships leave Ukraine ports after Russia rejoins deal: Turkiye

Six grain ships leave Ukraine ports after Russia rejoins deal: Turkiye
  • Moscow announced the sudden reversal after Turkiye and the UN helped keep Ukrainian grain flowing for several days
  • Kyiv has denied in the past using the agreed shipping corridor as cover for attacks
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP Reuters

ANKARA/KYIV/ISTANBUL: Six grain ships left Ukraine’s ports on Thursday, a day after Russia rejoined a deal to allow exports through the Black Sea, Turkiye’s defense minister said.

“After the resumption of the grain initiative, six ships left Ukrainian ports,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.

Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine, reversing a move that world leaders had said threatened to exacerbate global hunger.

Moscow announced the sudden reversal after Turkiye and the United Nations helped keep Ukrainian grain flowing for several days without a Russian role in inspections.

The Russian defense ministry justified the change by saying it had received guarantees from Kyiv not to use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia. Kyiv did not immediately comment on that, but has denied in the past using the agreed shipping corridor as cover for attacks.

“The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” a defense ministry statement said.

The grain deal, originally reached three months ago, had alleviated a global food crisis by lifting a de facto Russian blockade on Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest grain suppliers. The prospect that it could fall apart this week had revived fears of global hunger and pushed up prices.

Eight months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian counterattacks have wrested back territory in the east and south, and Moscow has sought to slow Kyiv’s momentum with stepped up missile and drone strikes targeting its energy grid.

On Wednesday, authorities in the Kyiv region began emergency shutdowns of the power generating system after a spike in consumption, the regional administration said.

In a statement, it said the move was necessary to “avoid major accidents with power equipment,” after Russian drone and missile attacks that have badly damaged the grid in and around the capital.

Russia suspended its involvement in the grain deal on Saturday, saying it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships crossing the Black Sea after an attack on its fleet. Ukraine and Western countries called that a false pretext for “blackmail,” using threats to the global food supply.

But Russia’s suspension failed to stop shipments, which resumed on Monday without Russian participation, in a program that was brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had told his Turkish counterpart the deal would resume.

The prices of wheat, soybeans, corn and rapeseed fell sharply on global markets after the announcement, which allayed concerns about the growing unaffordability of food.

Insurance companies had paused issuing new contracts, raising the prospect that shipments could stop within days, industry sources said. But Lloyds of London insurer Ascot told Reuters after Wednesday’s resumption announcement that it had resumed writing cover for new shipments.

“This is clearly a positive development for grain users and consumers which will please the food industry and provide some reassurances as prices should ease,” said Mark Lynch, partner at Oghma Partners, a finance advisory firm for consumer industries.

“We do however envisage that some risk premium is likely to be sustained due to the fragile nature of the agreement and the ongoing war in Ukraine,” Lynch said.

Andrey Sizov, head of Russia-focused Sovecon agriculture consultancy, said Moscow’s decision was “quite an unexpected turnaround” but the deal remained shaky given uncertainty about whether it would be extended past its Nov. 19 expiry.

“..The discussion around this topic will apparently continue,” Sizov said.

A European diplomat briefed on the grain talks told Reuters that Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely to use the need for an extension as a way to gain leverage and dominate the Nov. 13-16 G20 summit in Indonesia.

Putin said on Wednesday that Russia reserved the right to withdraw from the grain pact if Ukraine violated its guarantees. But, in a nod to Turkey’s influence, as well as what he called its “neutrality” in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, Putin said that if Moscow did pull out it would not impede grain supplies from Ukraine to Turkey.

A senior Ukrainian official who declined to be identified told Reuters that Moscow’s decision was mainly the result of Turkish pressure on Russia.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Moscow had miscalculated. “When you want to play blackmail, it is important not to outplay yourself,” he said.

The United Nations said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “warmly welcomes” the deal and would continue working toward its renewal.

FOOD SHORTAGES

The Russian blockade of Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has worsened food shortages and a cost of living crisis in many countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky credited Turkiye and the United Nations for making it possible for ships to continue moving out of Ukrainian ports with cargoes.

“But a reliable and long-term defense is needed for the grain corridor,” Zelensky said in a video address on Tuesday night. “At issue here clearly are the lives of tens of millions of people.”

The grains deal aimed to help avert famine in poorer countries by injecting more wheat, sunflower oil and fertilizer into world markets.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said earlier Russia was concerned about its fertilizer and grain exports, echoing Russian officials in saying ships carrying them could not dock even though the exports were not included in Western sanctions.

There was no mention of any concessions on those issues in the Russian statement on the resumption, but the UN statement said Guterres would work to get those obstacles removed.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Turkiye Grain deal UN Kyiv

Related

Putin tells Erdogan he wants ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin
World
Putin tells Erdogan he wants ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin
Russian withdrawal from grain deal will hurt MENA: Ukraine envoy video
World
Russian withdrawal from grain deal will hurt MENA: Ukraine envoy

Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest

Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest
Updated 02 November 2022
AP

Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest

Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest
  • Half of the sentence was suspended by a judge in The Hague
  • A third suspect is due in court Friday
Updated 02 November 2022
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” painting in a climate protest last week were sentenced Wednesday to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action “crossed a line” of acceptable protest.
Half of the sentence was suspended by a judge in The Hague, meaning the men will serve one month. A third suspect is due in court Friday. Their identities were not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.
One man glued his head to glass protecting the 17th-century masterpiece at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague while another poured a can of thickened tomato soup over his head. The second man, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Just Stop Oil,” then glued his hand to the wall next to the painting. A third man filmed the protest.
The painting was not damaged, but the glass covering it had to be replaced and the protest caused other minor damage, prosecutors said. The painting was returned to its wall a day later.
In a statement, prosecutors in The Hague said that the activists’ “goal, however important you consider it, does not justify the means.”
The prosecutors had demanded four-month sentences, saying they wanted to send a message that “paintings hang in museums to be enjoyed, not exploited for activist ends. You keep your hands off them.”
Earlier this month, climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum and a similar protest happened in London, where protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in the National Gallery. In both those cases, the paintings were not damaged.

Topics: The Hague belgian Johannes Vermeer activists

Related

Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum
World
Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum
Indonesia wants ‘Java Man’, art back from Dutch museums
Offbeat
Indonesia wants ‘Java Man’, art back from Dutch museums

Latest updates

Inside the violent world of hit show ‘Gangs of London’
Inside the violent world of hit show ‘Gangs of London’
Fair-weather fans turned off by rain-interrupted schedule at T20 World Cup in Australia
Fair-weather fans turned off by rain-interrupted schedule at T20 World Cup in Australia
Credit Suisse warns of potential profitability drop
Credit Suisse warns of potential profitability drop
HIGHLIGHTS from a 1970 ‘Pictorial Guide to Saudi Arabia’ on show at Sharjah International Book Fair  
HIGHLIGHTS from a 1970 ‘Pictorial Guide to Saudi Arabia’ on show at Sharjah International Book Fair  
Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change
Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.