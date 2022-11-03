You are here

  • Home
  • Protests erupt as ex-PM’s party says Khan wounded in ‘planned assassination attempt’

Protests erupt as ex-PM’s party says Khan wounded in ‘planned assassination attempt’

Update Protests erupt as ex-PM’s party says Khan wounded in ‘planned assassination attempt’
In this photograph taken on November 1, 2022, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan speaks while taking part in an anti-government march in Gujranwala. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8sz98

Updated 43 sec ago

Protests erupt as ex-PM’s party says Khan wounded in ‘planned assassination attempt’

Protests erupt as ex-PM’s party says Khan wounded in ‘planned assassination attempt’
  • Khan’s doctor says condition stable, bullet shrapnel in his leg, one leg bone chipped
  • Khan aide Faisal Javed, injured in attack, says party spirits high, protest march to go on
Updated 43 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party said on Thursday he had narrowly escaped a “well-planned assassination attempt” after the ex-premier was shot in the leg during a gun attack on his ‘long march’ convoy, unleashing protests around the country.

The attack took place as Khan was leading a march to the capital in a bid to pressure the government to announce early elections. The movement began from the city of Lahore last Friday and has made stops in different towns daily on the way to the capital, Islamabad, where the convoy had planned to reach by November 11. Khan’s followers were piled onto trucks and cars in the convoy but many were also marching alongside on foot.

Today, Thursday, the ex-PM’s caravan was meant to stop in Wazirabad city in Punjab’s Gujranwala district. Wazirabad is nearly 200 km (120 miles) from Islamabad.

According to a statement released by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Khan and his close aide Senator Faisal Javed were injured in firing by a shooter who was on the ground while the politicians were atop a container.

“It was a well planned assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the assassin planned to kill Imran khan and leadership of PTI,” Khan aide Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said, saying an automatic weapon was used. “No two opinions [about] that it was narrow escape.”

Dr. Faisal Sultan, who is heading the medical team treating Khan, told media outside the Shaukat Khanum Hospital that he was “stable.”

“Bullet shrapnels are in his leg,” the infectious disease specialist said in Lahore where Khan was moved, adding that one bone was chipped. “He has been taken to the operation theater.”

Sultan declined to comment further, saying more information would be shared after a detailed examination.

Photos and video footage shared by social media and TV channels showed Khan supporters taking to the streets in many cities of the country after the gun attack, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar.

In Karachi, the financial hub of the country, PTI supporters blocked Shahrah-e-Faisal, a main thoroughfare running through the port city. Protests were reported in at least 24 locations in the city, creating severe traffic congestion.

Supporters also took to the streets in the cities of Lahore in Punjab province, Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit city and the Khaplu Valley in the remote Gilgit-Baltistan region.

As questions arose nationwide about whether the protest movement would continue in light of the firing incident, Senator Faisal Javed said the march would go on.

“Imran Khan is safe,” he said in comments to the media outside a hospital, wearing a white shalwar kameez covered in blood, a bandage on his face. “Our [PTI’s] spirits are high and god willing this movement will not stop.”

In footage of the shooting shared on TV channels and social media, a man with a handgun was grabbed from behind by a Khan supporter at the gathering. He then tried to flee.

Later, TV channels showed footage of a man they said was a suspected shooter, who looked to be in his twenties or thirties. He said he wanted to kill Khan and had acted alone.

“He [Khan] was misleading the people, and I couldn’t bear it,” the suspect said in the video.

The information minister confirmed the footage was recorded by police.

No one has yet been charged with the attack.

“BLEEDING EXCESSIVELY”

Close Khan aide and former governor Imran Ismail told Geo News Khan had been shot three times in his left leg. He paid tribute to his leader’s bravery, saying that during the chaos that followed the shooting, the PTI leader tried to calm down his supporters and told them “not to panic.”

He said Khan was “bleeding excessively” and a bandage was tied to the former prime minister’s leg before he was moved to a Lahore hospital.

Senator Javed, Ismail said, was shot in the face and hand.

TV footage showed Khan, a bandage on his leg, being piled into a bulletproof car, with media reporting that he was being rushed to the hospital. Additional footage showed a wincing Khan being carried by supporters out of the container.

In a Twitter post, PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the firing “in the strongest words” and prayed for Khan’s recovery. He also directed interior minister Rana Sanaullah and the police chief in Punjab to start a probe.

PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari accused Sanaullah of threatening Khan, saying he should be arrested for attempted murder.

“The string pullers, the Establishment will also be held responsible by the nation for this murderous attack on Imran Khan,” she said on Twitter, referring to the powerful military.

Khan, once widely believed to have been supported by Pakistan’s powerful military establishment, is now considered to have fallen out with the army since his ouster through a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April.

The former premier as well as members and supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been criticizing the Pakistani military, which has ruled the South Asian country for almost half of its 75-year history, and the army chief, for not intervening to block his ouster, which he says was part of a United States-backed “foreign conspiracy.”

Washington, Khan’s political rivals who are now in power and the military deny the allegations.

In a statement released after the firing, the army’s media wing sent its “sincere prayers” to Khan for his “speedy recovery and wellbeing.”

Pakistan has a long history of political violence. Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in December 2007 in a gun and bomb attack after holding an election rally in the city of Rawalpindi, next to Islamabad.

Her father and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged in the same city in 1979 after being deposed by a military coup.

Additional inputs by Saima Shabbir and Aamir Saeed in Islamabad, Naimat Khan and Zulfiqar Kunbhar in Karachi, Rehmat Mehsud in Peshawar, Nisar Ali in Khaplu Valley.

Topics: Imran Khan Pakistan PTI march

Related

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan, supporters start march to Islamabad
World
Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan, supporters start march to Islamabad
Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan expresses ‘deep regrets’ over remarks against female judge
World
Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan expresses ‘deep regrets’ over remarks against female judge

Bangladesh delves into Gulf to attract foreign students with cheaper tuition

Bangladesh delves into Gulf to attract foreign students with cheaper tuition
Updated 20 min 20 sec ago

Bangladesh delves into Gulf to attract foreign students with cheaper tuition

Bangladesh delves into Gulf to attract foreign students with cheaper tuition
  • Bangladesh Education Forum 2022 to take place in Dubai on Nov. 4-6
  • Tuition fees in Bangladesh up to 60% cheaper than in neighboring India
Updated 20 min 20 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi educational institutions are to showcase their facilities to foreigners at an exhibition starting in the UAE on Friday, as the South Asian country is looking to attract more students from the Gulf with cheaper tuition.

Bangladesh has witnessed a gradual growth in international enrolment, with slightly more than 1,600 overseas students — mostly from India, Nepal, Bhutan, and African countries — currently studying at its universities, according to the University Grants Commission, the nation’s higher education regulatory body.

Authorities are seeking to increase numbers and tap into a new market, the Middle East, by offering courses at the country’s 163 state and private universities, 115 medical colleges, and more than 2,500 other higher education institutions.

Bangladesh Education Forum 2022, taking place in Dubai from Nov. 4 to 6, will be the first convention to promote Bangladesh’s higher education in the Gulf.

Officials from the Ministry of Education, the University Grants Commission, and the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh will be participating in the event which is expected to feature around 1,000 academicians and students.

Bangladeshi Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury is scheduled to inaugurate the forum.

“People from the Arab nations mostly don’t know about the education quality and facilities provided by the universities here,” Prof. Biswajit Chanda, a member of the University Grants Commission, told Arab News.

“If we can reach out to the people from the Arab nations, we will receive a good number of students from there in the coming days.”

What may help attract foreign students is the relatively cheap tuition offered by Bangladeshi universities and low costs of living.

“They can have quality education here at a competitive cost, which is even up to 60 percent lower comparing with neighboring countries like India,” Chanda said.

“In similar-standard universities, if a student needs to pay $1,000 per year for having a degree from India, here the student needs to pay between $400 and $600.”

He added that the competitive quality of education in Bangladesh and its ongoing improvement, supported by a government boost in spending on the sector to $4 billion this year.

“In terms of quality, especially for medical, engineering, science, and technology, our teachers are very well-equipped. Some of the teachers have acquired PhDs from different North American universities. So, we have quality faculties as well,” he said.

“In some cases, some students don’t get chances in American and European universities due to very hard competition. For them, our universities can be a good platform for higher studies.”

Saifur Rahman Chowdhury, the chief executive officer of Pan Asian Group, the organizer of Bangladesh Education Forum 2022, said the Dubai event aimed to strengthen the country’s reputation as an alternative destination for quality and cost-effective education and “reposition Bangladesh” in the Middle East.

“Bangladesh Education Forum aims to promote Bangladesh’s higher education in the Gulf region with a target to increase foreign students’ enrolment into Bangladeshi universities, engineering, and medical colleges,” he told Arab News.

Besides the obvious target, which is nationals of Gulf states, the forum will also seek to attract students from Bangladeshi families living and working in the region.

“More than 50,000 Bangladeshi families live in the UAE among the 1.2 million non-resident population,” Chowdhury said.

“There is a direct captive market of the large non-resident Bangladeshi community for Bangladeshi universities and medical colleges to explore.”

Topics: Bangladesh Middle East Education

Related

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh agree to establish joint business council
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh agree to establish joint business council
Bangladesh seeking Saudi assistance in energy security, clean power
World
Bangladesh seeking Saudi assistance in energy security, clean power

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison
  • Price said the Biden administration is continuing to press for the immediate release of Griner and Paul Whelan
  • White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Griner “is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances”
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Officials at the US Embassy in Moscow visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday, just weeks after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet that the American representatives “saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances.”
Price said the Biden administration is continuing to press for the immediate release of Griner and Paul Whelan, who was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison in Russia on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are bogus, and “fair treatment for every detained American.”
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Griner “is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances” and that the administration was working “to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions” of Griner and Whelan.”
Griner was convicted in August after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. Her arrest in February came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At that time, Griner was returning to play for a Russian team during the WNBA’s offseason.
She admitted at her trial to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her lawyers have called the punishment excessive.
The United States regards Griner and Whelan as wrongful detainees and has been trying to negotiate with Russia for their release. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said over the summer that the US had made a “substantial proposal” to Russia to try to get both home.
People familiar with the offer have said the US wanted to swap Whelan and Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
There have been no outward signs of progress since then in the negotiations.
Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with the president to New Mexico that “despite a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians, the US government has continued to follow up on that offer and propose alternative potential ways forward with Russia through all available channels. This continues to be a top priority.”

Topics: Russia US US basketball star Brittney Griner

Related

Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal against 9-year sentence
Sport
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal against 9-year sentence
Lawyers appeal US basketball star Brittney Griner’s Russian prison sentence
Sport
Lawyers appeal US basketball star Brittney Griner’s Russian prison sentence

French lawmaker accused of racist comment in Parliament

French lawmaker accused of racist comment in Parliament
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

French lawmaker accused of racist comment in Parliament

French lawmaker accused of racist comment in Parliament
  • Gregoire de Fournas of the National Rally party made the comment in the National Assembly
  • Braun-Pivet said the comment would be investigated on Friday
Updated 03 November 2022
AP

PARIS: A far-right lawmaker in France was criticized Thursday after he responded to a Black lawmaker’s question about migrants stranded at sea by saying, “Let them return to Africa.”
Gregoire de Fournas of the National Rally party made the comment in the National Assembly. The president of the lower house of the French Parliament, Yaël Braun-Pivet, subsequently suspended the legislative session.
De Fournas spoke while Carlos Martens Bilongo of the leftist France Unbowed party was challenging French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government over a maritime rescue boat that is carrying hundreds of passengers in the Mediterranean Sea and not received an assigned port.
Braun-Pivet said the comment would be investigated on Friday.
National Rally has a reputation for strong anti-immigrant rhetoric. Party spokesman Victor Chabert said de Fournas was referring to migrants at sea in his Africa remark and not, as some in French media wondered, to his fellow lawmaker.
Reacting to the event, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that “racism has no place in our democracy.”
She said the chamber “will have to take sanctions” over de Fournas’ remark without elaborating what those sanctions might be.
National Rally’s leader, Marine Le Pen, lost her bid for the French presidency to Macron for a second time in April.

Topics: France Lawmaker migrants

Related

Update UK, France, Germany seek UN probe of Russia’s alleged use of Iranian drones
Middle-East
UK, France, Germany seek UN probe of Russia’s alleged use of Iranian drones
France repatriates 40 children, 15 women from Syria — foreign ministry
Middle-East
France repatriates 40 children, 15 women from Syria — foreign ministry

No sign of ‘undeclared nuclear activities’ in Ukraine: IAEA

No sign of ‘undeclared nuclear activities’ in Ukraine: IAEA
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

No sign of ‘undeclared nuclear activities’ in Ukraine: IAEA

No sign of ‘undeclared nuclear activities’ in Ukraine: IAEA
  • "We will report on the results of the environmental sampling as soon as possible," said Grossi
  • The UN nuclear watchdog said its inspectors had begun verification activities at two locations in Ukraine
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog on Thursday said its inspectors had found no indications of “undeclared nuclear activities” at three locations in Ukraine during visits requested by Kyiv to address Russia’s “dirty bomb” allegations.
“Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have so far did not show any sign of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these three locations,” said Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
“We will report on the results of the environmental sampling as soon as possible,” Grossi added, referring to samples collected by IAEA inspectors.
The inspections at the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv, the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Kody and the Production Association Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro followed a written request from Ukraine.
“Over the past few days, the inspectors were able to carry out all activities that the IAEA had planned to conduct and were given unfettered access to the locations,” the UN agency’s statement said.
On Monday, the UN nuclear watchdog said its inspectors had begun verification activities at two locations in Ukraine.
A request to visit a third site in Ukraine was later made by Kyiv after Russia made allegations about activities there too, an IAEA spokesman told AFP.
Russia accused Ukraine of preparing to use dirty bombs against Russian troops while Kyiv suspects Moscow might itself use a dirty bomb in a “false flag” attack, possibly to justify use of conventional nuclear weapons as ground troops run into setbacks.
A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which are spread in an explosion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously called for the IAEA to inspect Ukraine’s nuclear sites “as fast as possible.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Crisis IAEA nuclear activities

Related

Iran to send team to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA
World
Iran to send team to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA
IAEA to conduct ‘independent’ probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
World
IAEA to conduct ‘independent’ probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations

More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150

More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150

More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150
  • More than 355,400 people fled their homes as Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae pounded swathes of the archipelago nation late last week and over the weekend
Updated 03 November 2022
AFP

MANILA: The death toll from a powerful storm that triggered flooding and landslides across the Philippines has reached 150, disaster officials said Thursday, as more rain was forecast in some of the hardest-hit areas.
More than 355,400 people fled their homes as Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae pounded swathes of the archipelago nation late last week and over the weekend.
Of the 150 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency, 63 were in the Bangsamoro region on the southern island of Mindanao where flash floods and landslides destroyed villages.
At least 128 people were injured and 36 are still missing across the country, the agency said. Authorities have warned there is no hope of finding more survivors.
Mindanao is rarely hit by the 20 or so typhoons that strike the Philippines each year, but storms that do reach the region tend to be deadlier than in Luzon and the central parts of the country.
With more rain forecast Thursday, disaster agencies in Bangsamoro were preparing for the possibility of further destruction in the poor and mountainous region.
“The soil is still wet in areas where flash floods and landslides occurred so further erosion could be instantly triggered,” said Naguib Sinarimbo, regional civil defense chief.
“Waterways and rivers that were in the path of the flash floods are blocked by debris and boulders so they could easily overflow.”
President Ferdinand Marcos has blamed deforestation and climate change for the devastating landslides in Bangsamoro.
He has urged local authorities to plant trees on denuded mountains.
“That’s one thing that we need to do,” Marcos told a briefing this week.
“We have been hearing this over and over again, but we still continue cutting trees. That’s what happens, landslides like that happen.”
Marcos has declared a state of calamity for six months in the worst-affected regions, freeing up funds for relief efforts.
Scientists have warned that deadly and destructive storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Philippines after deadly tropical storm
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Philippines after deadly tropical storm
Philippines records over half of storm death toll in autonomous Muslim region
World
Philippines records over half of storm death toll in autonomous Muslim region

Latest updates

SWCC establishes largest reverse osmosis membrane plant in the Middle East
SWCC establishes largest reverse osmosis membrane plant in the Middle East
Bangladesh delves into Gulf to attract foreign students with cheaper tuition
Bangladesh delves into Gulf to attract foreign students with cheaper tuition
MBC Group plans to go public, taps HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase
MBC Group plans to go public, taps HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase
Tunisian police officers jailed over football fan death
Tunisian police officers jailed over football fan death
Iran plans to supply Russia with arms ‘unacceptable’: NATO chief
Iran plans to supply Russia with arms ‘unacceptable’: NATO chief

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.