ROME: Italy on Tuesday completed the withdrawal of its last troops from Iraq, ending a 12-year military presence in the country, a defense ministry statement said.

Rome had already recalled most of its personnel from Iraq by March 2026, after an overnight air strike targeted a military base in the Kurdistan region.

Italian forces took part in the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve against Daesh and in NATO Mission Iraq, a non-combat advisory and capacity-building mission.

The statement said Italian and NATO forces had agreed with local authorities to leave the area by Sept. 30.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said the withdrawal marked a transition toward greater Iraqi responsibility for its own security.

Two Italian Carabinieri officers will remain in Iraq under the European Union’s EUAM Iraq mission, which operates with the Iraqi government’s approval, the ministry said.