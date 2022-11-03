You are here

Cement sales up across Saudi Arabia as mega construction projects kick in 

Cement sales up across Saudi Arabia as mega construction projects kick in 
Cement companies have faced a mixed picture in the Kingdom so far in 2022. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reem Walid

Cement sales up across Saudi Arabia as mega construction projects kick in 

Cement sales up across Saudi Arabia as mega construction projects kick in 
Updated 18 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s local cement sales hit 1.45 million tons during the third quarter of 2022, up from 1.43 million tons in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to Southern Province Cement Co.’s CEO Aqeel Kadasah. 

The financial results in the three months to October indicate the cement sector’s recovery in the Kingdom Kadasah said. 

Given the pipeline of projects in the country, local demand is set to increase, thus improving cement’s selling price, he revealed. 

Profits of Southern Province Cement Co. dropped by 28 percent in the first nine months of 2022 to SR238 million ($63.3 million), down from SR331 million during the same period a year ago. 

This was coupled with a 12 percent decrease in revenue in the period ending Sept. 30, reaching SR887 million.  

The company attributed the lower profits to lower sales revenues due to the lower demand, lower selling prices, and higher production requirements prices. 

The results are in keeping with the mixed picture cement companies have faced in the Kingdom so far in 2022. 

Local Tabuk Cement revealed in a bourse filing that its profits declined 81 percent between January and September of 2022, falling to SR3.4 million.  

Despite lower profit, the cement producer Tabuk’s first-nine months revenues increased by 21 percent to SR210 million. 

Arabian Cement Co. reported a 6 percent profit increase for the first nine months of 2022 despite sales dropping 6 percent. The cement producer’s profits increased to SR146 million, up from SR138 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing, 

During the third quarter of 2022, Arabian Cement posted 57 percent growth in its profits to SR59 million supported by an 8 percent increase in revenue to SR241 million. 

Despite upheaval faced by the sector, its market value stands at SR50 billion, and it continues to contribute significantly to the Kingdom's economic development and Vision 2030 goals the head of the National Cement Committee Badr Johar said, according to Argaam.  

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is working to ensure the sector’s consistency by intensifying efforts in response to the many shifts occurring in the sector, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs at the ministry said after a meeting with Johar. 

A surge in construction activities due to The Red Sea Development Co., AMAALA and other development projects in Saudi Arabia such as NEOM and Qiddiya is expected to drive the recovery of the cement industry after the demand dwindled last year and early this year on account of the pandemic. 

 

Topics: cement

Saudi ACWA Power's assets expected to reach $230bn by 2030: CEO 

Saudi ACWA Power’s assets expected to reach $230bn by 2030: CEO 
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi ACWA Power’s assets expected to reach $230bn by 2030: CEO 

Saudi ACWA Power’s assets expected to reach $230bn by 2030: CEO 
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power Co.’s portfolio of assets has hit $75 billion with the firm, as it posted a 110 percent profit jump in 2022 so far, according to the firm's Vice Chairman and CEO Paddy Padmanathan. 

The company is set to reach assets of $230 billion by 2030, the executive told CNBC Arabia.

While the firm’s current capacity currently stands at 42 gigawatts, there exists the capacity to increase the volume by up to three times to reach 150GW, according to Padmanathan. 

Currently, the company achieves 6 million cubic meters of desalinated water, but that figure is estimated to hit 15 million cubic meters by 2030, he revealed. 

ACWA Power is also currently producing up to 240,000 tons of green hydrogen, Padmanathan added.  

A recent bourse filing revealed the energy giant’s profits reached SR883.4 million ($235.1 million) during the first nine months of 2022, up from SR419.9 million during the same period last year. 

The rise was driven by lower costs of development, provisions, and write-offs during the current period. 

On Wednesday, ACWA Power signed an initial agreement with Egyptian entities to build a 10GW project to produce electricity from wind energy in the north African country.  

It also signed an initial agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to finance sustainable infrastructure projects. 

Founded in 2004, ACWA Power, which is part-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is a developer, investor, co-owner and operator of a portfolio of power generation and water production factories. The firm currently has footprint in ten countries across the Middle East and North Africa region as well as Southern Africa and South East Asia. 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) ACWA Power

SAMA among Gulf central banks to raise interest rates following US Fed's move

SAMA among Gulf central banks to raise interest rates following US Fed’s move
Updated 03 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

SAMA among Gulf central banks to raise interest rates following US Fed’s move

SAMA among Gulf central banks to raise interest rates following US Fed’s move
Updated 03 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has increased its Repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.50 percent, as the US Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday to curb inflation. 

A statement from the bank, also known as SAMA, noted its Reverse Repo rate has also increased to 4 percent. 

While the US Central Bank’s decision to raise interest rates was motivated by its desire to lower high inflation, this played a part in driving the Gulf region’s monetary policy, as most of the region’s currencies are pegged to the dollar. 

Following the US Fed’s decision, regional central banks also swung into action to raise their interest rates, with the UAE increasing its base rate to 3.9 percent, effective on Thursday. 

Bahrain also raised its main rate by 75 basis points while Qatar increased rates by between 50 and 75 basis points.

Meanwhile, credit rating agency Fitch said that Saudi banks are likely to require further liquidity injections from central banks after interbank spreads rose sharply in October, with lending growth continuing to outpace deposit growth. 

Sector loans have increased by 12.9 percent in the Kingdom during the first nine months of 2022, compared with 8 percent of deposits. This led the Fitch-calculated loans/deposits ratio for Saudi banks collectively to rise to 102.2 percent, its highest level in at least 15 years.

“Without liquidity support, lending growth could decelerate in 2023, despite strong credit demand with corporate and retail loans up 13.5 percent and 11.4 percent, respectively in the nine months of 2022,” wrote Fitch in the report. 

Earlier this week, an International Monetary Fund official said that higher oil prices are likely to lead to fiscal surpluses and growing foreign reserves for Gulf economies this year, and it will reduce the need for governments to borrow and crowd out the private sector. 

Topics: SAMA Interest Rate Inflation US Fed

Credit Suisse warns of potential profitability drop

Credit Suisse warns of potential profitability drop
Updated 03 November 2022
Reuters

Credit Suisse warns of potential profitability drop

Credit Suisse warns of potential profitability drop
Updated 03 November 2022
Reuters

ZURICH: Credit Suisse profitability could be hit by a drop in asset management fees in the fourth quarter, the Swiss bank said in a financial report late on Wednesday.

Lower asset values because of adverse market movements in client portfolios in the third quarter could lead to decreased fee revenues for the group, thereby leading to reduced profitability, the bank said.

Along with its restructuring plan, Credit Suisse last month revealed that social media rumors had led to client asset outflows in the first two weeks of October that substantially exceeded third-quarter rates.

The bank said these outflows had since reduced, but not yet reversed, contributing to the decrease in assets under management.

Credit Suisse had already warned of a likely net loss in the fourth quarter, partly owing to costs associated with its planned strategic transformation including withdrawals from non-core businesses.

At the end of October, Saudi National Bank announced it was investing up to $1.5 billion in the Swiss bank to take a 9.9 percent stake.

 

 

Topics: Credit Suisse Saudi National Bank (SNB)

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Greenpeace says TotalEnergies downplays carbon emissions

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Greenpeace says TotalEnergies downplays carbon emissions
Updated 35 min 29 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Greenpeace says TotalEnergies downplays carbon emissions

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Greenpeace says TotalEnergies downplays carbon emissions
Updated 35 min 29 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil slipped on Thursday as an increase to US interest rates pushed up the dollar and heightened fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand, though losses were capped by concern over tight supply.

Brent crude dropped by 58 cents, or 0.88 percent, to $95.31 a barrel by 03.30 p.m Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 98 cents, or 1.09 percent, to $89.02.

Marathon Oil quarterly profit surges on higher energy prices

US oil and gas producer Marathon Oil Corp. reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by a surge in crude prices over tighter energy supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company also said it would acquire Ensign Natural Resources’ Eagle Ford assets for $3 billion, a deal expected to close by the end of this year.

The company said that adjusted net income stood at $832 million, or $1.24 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $310 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had anticipated earnings of $1.19 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Marathon’s average realized US crude price rose to $93.67 per barrel in the reported quarter, up from last year’s $69.40 per barrel.

The company raised its profit outlook for operations in Equatorial Guinea to $610 million from a midpoint of $540 million previously, due to strong operational performance and exposure to increased European natural gas pricing.

It also boosted its outlook for 2022 spending by $100 million to $1.4 billion, in part due to inflation. Rival Chesapeake Energy on Wednesday said a top US natural gas basin could see a 15 percent jump in costs next year.

Production in the third quarter stood at 352,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, above last year’s 345,000 boepd.

TotalEnergies downplaying carbon emissions, Greenpeace warns

Greenpeace France said on Wednesday that TotalEnergies’ had significantly under-reported its carbon emissions in 2019, which it warned were nearly four times higher than stated by the oil major.

As one of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers, the French firm has been trying to rebrand by branching out into fast-growing renewables and emphasizing a shift away from hydrocarbon-centered activities, leading to accusations of “greenwashing.”

Criticizing a lack of transparency, Greenpeace France said TotalEnergies’ core activities had generated around 1.64 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2019, against 455 million reported by the company in its own carbon balance.

The campaign group, which noted it had used the year 2019 as a reference to prevent any bias related to the COVID-19 pandemic, said it had based its own calculation on publicly available production and trading data.

TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ConocoPhillips posts higher quarterly profit, raises dividend

ConocoPhillips reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, extending a string of bumper earnings from global oil producers benefiting from higher energy prices and robust demand, and also raised its quarterly dividend by 11 percent.

The Houston, Texas-based company’s net income rose to $4.5 billion, or $3.55 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from $2.4 billion, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC US

UAE records highest employment growth since 2016: S&P Global

UAE records highest employment growth since 2016: S&P Global
Updated 03 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

UAE records highest employment growth since 2016: S&P Global

UAE records highest employment growth since 2016: S&P Global
Updated 03 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The employment growth in the UAE was at its highest since October 2016, as the Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 56.6, up from 56.1 in September, according to the latest data from S&P Global.

August saw a slightly higher PMI of 56.7, but S&P considers any readings above 50 as growth while those below 50 are marked as contraction.

The S&P Global report noted that non-oil business conditions in the UAE improved at a robust rate at the start of the fourth quarter, amid faster uplifts in both output and new orders.

“The upturn was led by sharp expansions in business activity and new orders, giving further evidence that domestic firms were not only weathering the global economic storms, but enjoying strong demand growth,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He added: “The key movements in October were seen on the capacity side, as businesses responded to rising backlogs by increasing their employment numbers at a faster rate.”

The start of the fourth quarter recorded the second fastest rise in the rate of business activity since July 2019, and firms reported a consequential boost in output, according to the report.  

Additionally, the inflow of new orders rose swiftly in October as firms posted the joint-strongest expansion for 11 months.  

The report noted that lower fuel, metal and transport costs have partly offset the increase in other prices, bringing about a moderate increase in price pressures last month. 

“This meant that businesses were able to lower their output charges, although the rate of discounting eased to the softest since July,” added Owen. 

On the other hand, the report further noted that UAE’s businesses had the slowest rise in the export of new orders from abroad since the start of 2022 as global turbulences continue.  

As the economy’s demand continues to accelerate, corporations encountered additional backlogs of work, partially attributable to standing projects and pandemic-linked shipping delays.  

In response to the drawback in operating capacity, firms drove employment to its fastest pace since July 2016, as well as surged their purchasing activity to the highest since mid-2019 to create inventories for future work.  

The report further added that business confidence toward future output deteriorated at the start of the fourth quarter, while optimistic growth expectations were derived from new projects and the strengthening of the economy.  

Topics: UAE PMI S&P Global Employment Projects

