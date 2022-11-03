You are here

Crown prince launches first Saudi electric vehicle brand

Crown prince launches first Saudi electric vehicle brand
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Arab News

  • “We are igniting a new industry and an ecosystem that attracts international and local investments and creates job opportunities for local talent,” the crown prince said
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday launched Ceer, the first Saudi electric vehicle brand.

Ceer is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in the Kingdom, and will design, manufacture, and sell a range of vehicles including sedans and sports utility vehicles for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa region, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The brand will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s automotive manufacturing sector and its launch is in line with the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s strategy focussing on unlocking the capabilities of sectors locally to help diversify the economy.

The company will also contribute to Saudi efforts toward reducing carbon emissions and driving sustainability to address the impact of climate change.

“Saudi Arabia is not just building a new automotive brand, we are igniting a new industry and an ecosystem that attracts international and local investments, creates job opportunities for local talent, enables the private sector, and contributes to increasing Saudi Arabia’s GDP over the next decade, as part of PIF’s strategy to drive economic growth in line with Vision 2030,” Prince Mohammed said.

Part of PIF’s strategy to diversify Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product growth by investing in promising growth industries, Ceer will attract over US$150 million of foreign direct investment, and create up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Ceer is projected to directly contribute US$8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034, SPA said.

The company, which is a joint venture between PIF and Foxconn, will license component technology from BMW for use in the vehicle development process.

Foxconn will develop the electrical architecture of the vehicles, resulting in a portfolio of products that will lead in the areas of infotainment, connectivity, and autonomous driving technologies.

Each vehicle will be tested to the highest global automotive quality control and safety standards. Ceer vehicles are scheduled to be available in 2025.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief sends more aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief sends more aid for flood-hit Pakistan
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief sends more aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief sends more aid for flood-hit Pakistan
  • Pakistan has been hit by extremely heavy monsoon rains that started early this year
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has continued to help those affected by the recent floods in Pakistan with the distribution of additional 995 shelter kits benefiting 6,965 residents.

Pakistan has been hit by extremely heavy monsoon rains that started early this year – in mid-June – with unprecedented floods destroying more than 1.5 million houses and drowning half a million livestock in the worst-hit province of Sindh alone.

The waters also destroyed road and communications infrastructure.

More than 30 million people were left homeless by heavy rains and flooding, which many experts blamed on climate change.

Meanwhile, KSRelief’s demining project in Yemen has dismantled 958 mines during the fourth week of October.

Among the explosives, planted by the Houthi militants, that Project Masam cleared out included 8 anti-personnel mines, 284 anti-tank mines, 662 unexploded ordnance and four other explosive devices.

Since the beginning of the project, as many as 370,117 mines have been dismantled.

Topics: KSRelief Saudi Arabia Pakistan Yemen MASAM

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Philippines after deadly tropical storm

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Philippines after deadly tropical storm
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Philippines after deadly tropical storm

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Philippines after deadly tropical storm
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to the Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following Tropical Storm Nalgae that killed at least 100 people across the Southeast Asian country, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Thursday.

“We send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Filipino people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and the missing a safe return.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Filipino president.

Tropical Storm Nalgae, also known in the Philippines as Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, barreled across the country over the weekend and set off flash floods and landslides, leaving behind a trail of destruction and flooding in one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

The worst storm impact was recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which had been swamped by unusually heavy rains. At least 53 people were killed in its Maguindanao province, according to data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The region’s chief minister, however, said authorities are recovering more bodies from a huge mudslide in Maguindanao’s Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

Topics: Saudi Arabia The Philippines Tropical storm

Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling bid

Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling bid
Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling bid

Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling bid
RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle millions of highly addictive and illegal amphetamine pills into the country.

Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that more than 1.9 million Captagon tablets were found hidden in a shipment of iron machines in a warehouse in Riyadh.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with the security authorities of Oman and in cooperation with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

Three Saudi nationals, one GCC national, one Syrian resident, two Bangladeshi residents and two Pakistani residents were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Initial legal measures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Ministry of Interior and Saudi security agencies, working with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, target individuals and groups trying to smuggle drugs into the country.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]

Financial rewards are offered for valid tipoffs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia war on drugs

Foreigners among 11 jailed for selling subsidized diesel overseas

Foreigners among 11 jailed for selling subsidized diesel overseas
Foreigners among 11 jailed for selling subsidized diesel overseas

Foreigners among 11 jailed for selling subsidized diesel overseas
  • Defendants given combined 65 years behind bars, fined $7.7m
RIYADH: Eleven people have been sentenced to a combined 65 years in prison after being found guilty of embezzling public funds, the Public Prosecution said.

The defendants, some of whom were expatriates, were charged with buying large amounts of government-subsidized diesel through several gas stations they owned and selling it on to buyers outside the country.

They also committed a number of other crimes, including money laundering, counterfeiting and violating banking control rules, a Public Prosecution official said.

As well as the prison sentences, the suspects had the profits of their criminal activity seized and were fined in excess of SR29 million ($7.7 million).

The gas stations through which the crimes were committed were also stripped of their licenses and banned from dealing with public entities in the future.

The Public Prosecution did not say how many of the suspects were foreign nationals but said those that were would be deported after completing their sentences.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Public Prosecution

Future jobs demand future learning, Riyadh forum told

Future jobs demand future learning, Riyadh forum told
Future jobs demand future learning, Riyadh forum told

Future jobs demand future learning, Riyadh forum told
  • We have to equip our students with the skills required for the future, and we have developed a skills and values programs, says PNU president
RIYADH: The future of learning came under the spotlight as international and local education experts and leaders gathered at Princess Nourah Bint Abdurahman University in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The two-day Education 4.0 International Conference and Exhibition is themed “Teaching and Learning in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”  

Einas Al-Eissa, president of the university, said: “Operationally we define education 4.0 here at the university as skill-based education, a competency-based education using the technology of the future.” 

Al-Eissa, who also spoke about adaptive, hands-on and remote learning, said: “We are considering the jobs of the future, new demands; we have to equip our students with the skills required for the future, and we have developed a skills and values programs.”

She said that the university’s 2025 strategy is in line with Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to become a global leader in research development and innovation.

Dina Abdulaziz Al-Hammadi, scientific committee head at the university, said: “Education 4.0 transforms the future of education throughout advanced technology and automation. Smart technology, artificial intelligence, and mobiles are some of the main assets through which this innovative system seeks to empower the students and grant them the needed abilities to succeed in a global labor market.”

The conference will include eight lectures and eight workshops, as well as two panel discussions in which industry experts will share their insights, discoveries, challenges and opportunities on education practices, trends, digital technologies and the future of education.

 “This is about transforming the entire education system to create major benefits in certain areas,” Al-Hammadi said.

“Technology is transforming everything around us and education is no exception.” 

Through the conference, the university will also strengthen international relations and cooperation in the fields of teaching and learning.

Al-Hammadi said that the forum is part of the university’s commitment to keeping up to date with advancements in education and the adoption of best practices to prepare students for the future.

One of the keynote speakers, Nancy Gleason, director of Hilary Ballon Center for Teaching and Learning, New York University Abu Dhabi, discussed the fourth industrial revolution, and the importance of preparing for the changing and jobs of the future.

Another keynote speaker, Arumugam Raman, an associate professor at the Universiti Utara Malaysia, delivered his speech online. 

Other speakers included Ilham Mansour Al-Dakheel, CEO of Dur Alkuttub Co.; Haifa Reda Jamal Al-Lail, president of Effat University; and Prof. Lilac Ahmed Al-Safadi, president of Saudi Electronic University. 

Topics: Education 4.0 International Conference and Exhibition Princess Nourah Bint Abdurahman University Education

