Saudi authorities launch modern urban heritage initiative to preserve landmarks

Saudi Heritage Commission launches initiative to preserve important landmarks of modern architectural heritage. (Twitter/@MOCHeritage)
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission announced it was launching the “Modern Urban Heritage” initiative to preserve important landmarks of modern architectural heritage.
This includes the most important distinctive built cultural models, and represent key elements that shaped the memory and history of architecture and urbanism in the Kingdom in the past, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The initiative is part of the commission’s vision, which is embodied in celebrating heritage as a cultural wealth, and based on its mission to protect, manage and enable innovation and sustainable development of the components of cultural heritage.
The commission will activate the initiative according to three programs, which include the Modern Urban Heritage Exploration and Recording Program, the Modern Urban Heritage Documentation Program, and the Modern Urban Heritage Preservation and Restoration Program.
They will be implemented in six phases representing the life cycle of the governorate, and will include exploration, architectural and urban documentation, registration and coding, restoration and rehabilitation, development and investment, and management and operation.
The initiative identified eight main criteria for selecting and registering the landmarks and buildings of the modern urban heritage, which include aesthetic, historical and cultural value, scientific and technological value, prominent landmark, rarity, spatial context, site status, and authenticity, so that they are included in the National Urban Heritage Register after achieving all or part of these criteria.
The initiative is of paramount importance in the efforts of the Heritage Commission to preserve the components, elements and buildings of modern urban heritage, as the time scope of the initiative covers a major architectural period in the Kingdom’s development journey, closely linked with the change of building patterns in response to the economic and social growth that Saudi society has experienced in the past six decades. 
The initiative seeks to restore the memory of the buildings that embody that period, whether they still exist, or have been lost or previously neglected.

Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Thursday issued a royal order promoting and appointing 161 judges in the Ministry of Justice at various levels of the judiciary.
Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, also chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, said that the order is an extension of the continuous support provided by the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the judiciary and “the administration of justice,” Saudi Press Agency reported.
King Salman issued a separate decree promoting a number of members of the Public Prosecution Office to the ranks of their career corps.
Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mujaib, also chairman of the Public Prosecution Council, urged the Public Prosecution employees to redouble their efforts and carry out their duties for benefit of the society.

Updated 04 November 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has praised Bahrain for its ongoing efforts to promote cultural dialogue around the world.

Hissein Brahim Taha made his comments as he took part in the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue, organized under the title, “East-West Dialogue for Human Coexistence.”

More than 700 delegates attended the forum, including religious leaders and representatives of numerous faiths.

Bahrain has an active policy of working to build and enhance relations between religious leaders, intellectuals, and cultural and media organizations in the East and West.

During the forum’s opening session, Taha lauded Bahrain for backing humanitarian causes, spreading the culture of purposeful inter-religious dialogue, advancing opportunities for peaceful coexistence, and consolidating the principles of tolerance, solidarity, and coexistence.

He also highlighted the OIC’s efforts toward supporting international peace and security, inter-civilizational, inter-cultural, and inter-religious understanding, boosting friendly relations, good neighborliness, mutual respect, and constructive cooperation with all nations and peoples, and reinforcing the values of human solidarity and principles of coexistence.
 

Updated 04 November 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Fahd bin Hassan Al-Aqran, president of the Saudi Press Agency; Mohammad bin Fahd Al-Harithi, CEO of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority; Esra Assery, CEO of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media; and Khalid Al-Ghamdi, undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Media for international media relations, have met with Cagatay Ozdemir, deputy director of the presidential communications of Turkiye, along with the Turkish Ambassador to the Kingdom Fatih Ulusoy.

Discussions focused on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of news exchange, news agencies, radio and TV, media regulation and international media relations.

Separately, Turkiye’s finance minister said Ankara is seeking more cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other countries as it plans to be an energy hub to Europe.

Updated 04 November 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: Around 2,000 colored drones created stunning formations to electronic music in the sky above the King Abdullah Park in Riyadh on Wednesday to mark the opening of the second edition of Noor Riyadh. 

The work by American artist Marc Brickman, titled “The Order of Chaos: Chaos in Order,” explored the effects of technology on humans through sound, light and motion.

Noor Riyadh, the Kingdom’s annual festival of light, features over 190 installations made by around 130 Saudi and international artists from over 40 countries.

The artworks at the three-week festival, on view until Nov. 19, can be found in 40 locations and five main hubs: Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, King Abdullah Financial District, Salam Park, JAX District and King Abdullah Park.

Themed “We Dream of New Horizons” and reflecting optimism in renewal and transformation, this year’s festival is co-curated by Herve Mikaeloff, Dorothy Di Stefano and Jumana Ghouth.

The present edition is three times bigger than the first one staged in 2021, which celebrated the Kingdom’s past and rapidly changing present through artworks by over 60 Saudi and international artists, with 33 light installations. 

Staged under the auspices of Riyadh Art, the first national public art initiative in Saudi Arabia that is part of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the event’s mission is to transform the metropolis into “a gallery without walls.” 

The commission’s aim is to bring art to the city’s growing population and beautify Riyadh in order to transform it into one of the world’s most eco-friendly, livable and sustainable metropolises. 

Some of the notable works are “The Garden of Light,” a video projection by Scottish-born Charles Sandison in the Diplomatic Quarter, emulating the virtual horizon created between history and the digital world; Daan Roosegaarde’s “Waterlicht” installation, which transforms water into light through dreamy reflections while sending an ecological message; and the colorful “Cupid’s Koi Garden” by art company Eness, which can be seen at Salam Park.  

The festival also features Saudi artist Muhannad Shono’s breathtaking work, which transforms the surrounding area into a bold yet delicate structure emanating ethereal light at Bayt Al-Malaz.

The King Abdullah Financial District houses installations by Joel Adrianomerisoa, Tadashi Kawamata, Zineb Sedira, Douglas Gordon, Fabio Volpi, Vigas, Asaad Badawi and Jean-Michel Othoniel. 

In the Diplomatic Quarter, one can also find artworks and commissions by Saudi and international artists such as Grimanesa Amoros, Alicja Kwade, Daniah Al-Saleh, Bertrand Lavier, Charles Sandison, Morgane Philippe, Ayman Yossri Daydban and Flightgraf. 

Khalid Al-Hazani, Riyadh Art’s program director, said: “Noor Riyadh is a big part of plans to creatively transform the Kingdom’s capital into a vibrant, cosmopolitan global city through arts and culture.” 

Saudi architect and designer Nouf Al-Moneef, Noor Riyadh’s project manager, told Arab News: “The theme this year is about generating hopefulness for the future.

“We have tripled in size from the first edition. Last year was about gathering under one sky and connectivity after the coronavirus pandemic, but this year we want to look into the future and feel the hope, passion and excitement that it has to offer,” she said. 

Al-Moneef revealed that around 90 commissioned artworks will be safely kept for six months under Riyadh Art before being given back to the artists.  

Over 500 events, including talks, workshops, panel discussions and performances will also take place to “enhance cultural vibrancy and social cohesion,” according to the exhibition’s catalog. 

The festival will run alongside “From Spark to Spirit,” a three-month art exhibition that will take place from Nov. 3 to Feb. 4, 2023 at JAX District in Riyadh. It is curated by Neville Wakefield and Saudi associate curator Gaida Al-Mogren. 

The exhibition boasts artworks by some of the biggest global artists like Larry Bell, Alicja Kwade and Philip K. Smith III, alongside Saudi artists such as Hmoud Al-Attawi, Zahrah Al-Ghamdi, Moath Alofi, Walaa Fadul and Daniah Al-Saleh. It also features rising regional artists such as Emirati Zeinab Al-Hashemi and Bahraini artist and architect Noor Al-Wan. 

The exhibition presents multimedia works, with a high emphasis on technology, that capture human fascination with the mystery and power of light. 

Local and international visitors, high-profile art curators, artists and professionals are all flocking to see the artworks. 

“We want everyone to experience this light festival. We are covering north, east, west and south — everywhere in the city — and we want everyone to experience it,” said Al-Moneef. 

Updated 04 November 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The Saudi National Center for Wildlife has organized a program in honor of the Farasan Islands Reserve to mark the first International Day for Biosphere Reserves, on Thursday.

The initiative followed its registration with UNESCO’s scientific Man and the Biosphere Program in 2021.

The International Day for Biosphere Reserves is a global event aimed at raising awareness about the role and impact of biosphere reserves toward sustainability.

The Farasan islands, described as habitat hotspots, are located 50 kilometers offshore from Jazan and are among the largest islands in the Red Sea.

They are home to more than 230 species of fish, numerous endangered marine creatures, and 50 types of coral reefs. Rhizophora and mangrove forests are important incubators for young fish and crustaceans.

The three-day celebration will take place at Al-Ghadeer beach in Farasan under the patronage of Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, and Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley. It will feature an exhibition, recreational, cultural, and folklore activities.

In a tweet, the center said: “The registration of the Farasan Islands Reserve as the first Saudi reserve ever in the UNESCO’s MAB Program confirms the Kingdom’s role in protecting environmental systems and developing biodiversity.”

Chief executive officer of the center, Mohammed Qurban, said the celebration aimed, “to highlight the importance of the Kingdom’s leading role in protecting the unique ecosystems and biodiversity.”

He noted the efforts of local people, government bodies, and voluntary associations in helping complete the site’s registration, and pointed out how it had strengthened the Kingdom’s presence in international forums.

The MAB Program was launched in 1971 and is UNESCO’s oldest intergovernmental scientific program. It was set up to ensure the rational and sustainable use of biosphere resources and improve the relationship between people and the environment.
 

