Messi to lock horns with Lewandowski in World Cup swansong

Argentinian Lionel Messi and Poland's Robert Lewandowski. (Reuters & AFP photos)
Updated 04 November 2022
AFP

  • Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is set to grace his fifth and final World Cup
  • Lewandowski eagerly awaits the chance to face the Argentine, and perhaps end his World Cup dreams once and for all
PARIS: Lionel Messi knows he has one last shot at winning the World Cup with Argentina, who will arrive in Qatar unbeaten in 35 matches after an impressive qualifying campaign and last year’s Copa America triumph in Brazil.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is set to grace his fifth and final World Cup, four years on from Argentina’s turbulent campaign in Russia which ended in the last 16.
Lionel Scaloni, an assistant to Jorge Sampaoli in 2018, has since taken over the top job and fostered genuine belief Argentina can win a third World Cup that narrowly eluded them after an extra-time defeat by Germany in the final eight years ago.
“We are eager, we are going to fight, we are not afraid of anyone because we are ready to play against anyone,” Messi told Directv Sports last month.
“I think the first game is very important because starting with a win gives you peace of mind.”
Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by debutants Iceland as Messi missed a penalty in their opening match in Russia, setting the tone for a disastrous tournament.
They will be heavily favored to top Group C ahead of Mexico and Poland. Their first game is against Saudi Arabia — led by two-time Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach Herve Renard — who are determined not to simply make up the numbers.
Reaching the knockout phase has not been an issue for Mexico, who stunned then holders Germany in the first round in Russia only to run into Brazil and suffer their seventh successive last-16 exit.
Veteran midfielder Andres Guardado is set to join Messi by appearing at a fifth World Cup. His finals debut came in a last-16 loss to Argentina in the 2006 edition and he shares the record for most Mexico caps with 177 alongside the legendary Claudio Suarez.
Mexico were again knocked out at the same stage by the same opponents four years later, but El Tri will hope with the insight of Gerardo Martino, the former Argentina and Barcelona coach, they can overcome what has become an all too familiar obstacle.

For a player who has sent goalscoring records tumbling, Robert Lewandowski has yet to make his mark at a World Cup, and remains undoubtedly the key to Poland’s destiny.
The 34-year-old scored nine times in as many outings as Poland punched their ticket to Qatar, taking his haul to 25 goals in 19 games across the last two World Cup qualifying campaigns.
Poland bowed out meekly in the group stage in 2018 and it remains a sore point for Lewandowski. “That was one of the biggest disappointments of my career,” he told the FIFA website. “I didn’t have any chances, I didn’t score a single goal and that still hurts.”
The Barcelona forward, Poland’s captain and all-time top scorer, will have to lead from the front if his country is to make the knockout phase for the first time since 1986.
Lewandowski, who was controversially beaten to last year’s Ballon d’Or by Messi, eagerly awaits the chance to face the Argentine, and perhaps end his World Cup dreams once and for all.
“With an absolute legend like Leo Messi as their figurehead, there’s no doubt that’ll be our toughest match. It’ll be great to take on such a great side with such talented players,” he said.
 

 

 

Topics: Robert Lewandowski Lionel Messi Barcelona FC

UAE men and women claim four more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

UAE men and women claim four more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Updated 44 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

UAE men and women claim four more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

UAE men and women claim four more medals at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
  • Day 6 of competition saw host nation maintain momentum in adult categories
Updated 44 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE jiu-jitsu national team enjoyed another standout performance on the sixth day of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, clinching four more medals, including one gold, one silver and two bronze.

In the adult competitions held at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena at Zayed Sports City, the team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, improved their tally to 29 medals in total.

Khaled Al-Shehhi grab gold in the all-Emirati final in the 62kg weight class while Omar Al-Fadhli secured silver. They were joined on the podium by Hessa Al-Shamsi (48kg) and Saeed Al-Kubaisi (85kg) with bronze medals.

Praising the UAE national jiu-jitsu team’s performance, Youssef Al Batran, board member of the UAEJJF, said: “We are proud of this generation of champions who shows the highest levels of commitment, self-confidence and lack of fear of opponents, as they take on the mighty rivals from different parts of the world. The willpower and determination of our athletes are unparalleled. They have the uncompromising desire to improve the nation’s medal tally and retain the title.”

Marwan Ali Al-Kaabi noted that the championship provided the ideal environment for both the players and the spectators.

“As the UAEJJF’s partners, we have pledged to promote the sport that is becoming more and more popular among the Emirati community and all over the world. We will not hesitate to provide any form of support for the advancement of jiu-jitsu in the country and consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as the global capital of the sport,” he said.

Al-Shehhi’s gold victory enhanced the national team’s prospects of retaining the World Championship title won last year.

“It is an amazing tournament. I am glad I could win all five fights today. I feel so proud to represent the UAE in the World Championship and win the medal. I met my friend Omar Al-Fadhli in the final. I want to congratulate him for the top-notch performance today,” said Al-Shehhi after winning the gold. 

Al-Fadhli, who is competing in his first world championship after earning the blackbelt, said: “I am incredibly proud of my brother Khaled for his outstanding performance today; he truly deserves the medal. The UAE is the ultimate winner. I am so grateful to everyone who has stood with us during this journey. I want to dedicate this medal to the visionary leadership of the UAE. Their limitless support is the best inspiration for us to move forward.”

Christopher Mueller, coach of the German jiu-jitsu team, predicted that his team will finish among the top three nations as the competition nears its conclusion. “My team is performing incredibly well; as of right now, we are ranked third in the world championship’s overall medal count. We all work as a team, strive to better ourselves, have fun together, and the teamwork is producing the intended outcomes.” he said.

“As a jiu-jitsu practitioner, I couldn’t be happier with how the sport of jiu-jitsu is growing. 

If you compare the sport with where it was a few years ago and where it is now, you can see the change,” he added.

Similar sentiments were also voiced by the coach for Greece, Dimitrios Marinakis, who praised the organizers for delivering such a “fantastic event.” 

“The Greece team is clearly on fire; they were great on the mats and won numerous gold medals. Abu Dhabi is, honestly, a terrific host city, I’m delighted we came here. We are expecting that the team will do well in the following competitions and win more medals” he said.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu UAE

Bivol and Ramirez promise a historic showdown in Abu Dhabi

Bivol and Ramirez promise a historic showdown in Abu Dhabi
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Bivol and Ramirez promise a historic showdown in Abu Dhabi

Bivol and Ramirez promise a historic showdown in Abu Dhabi
  • The light-heavyweight title fight headlines a bumper card at the Etihad Arena
  • Jessica McCaskill and Chantelle Cameron go head-to-head for undisputed super-lightweight championship
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Both entering the ring undefeated, Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez have promised boxing fans a historic night to remember when they come face-to-face for the WBA world light-heavyweight title on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Etihad Arena in what represents the first world title fight held in the UAE.

The inaugural Champion Series event is organized by Matchroom Boxing and the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi.

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn said ahead of the bumper night of boxing: “It’s all about making Abu Dhabi a destination for the elite level of the sport.

“On Saturday night we bring you an incredible night of boxing. There’s a lot of talk at the moment about how fights are falling through and not happening, so Saturday night is a celebration of how great this sport is.”

Saturday’s bout promises an intriguing contrast of styles between reigning champion Bivol, who scored a huge upset against pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez in May to take his record to 20-0-0, and dangerous southpaw and mandatory challenger Ramirez, who has 30 knockouts from his 44 wins, including five wins since going up a weight class in 2019.

Bivol, who has spent the past five weeks in Abu Dhabi preparing for this showdown, told reporters at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference: “Thank you to the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi for this opportunity to introduce boxing to Abu Dhabi.

“I’ve been here since Sept. 27 and I feel like I’ve had everything I’ve needed for training and everything I’ve needed to rest too.

“I believe it will be an exciting fight and maybe (in the future) boxing will become the main sport in Abu Dhabi. I hope it will as it’s my favorite sport, of course.”

Bivol first took up boxing at the age of six and believes that his upcoming opponent will be the toughest he’s faced in his professional career to date.

“My dream is to realize my full potential,” he added. “I try to be hungry and angry every time I need to focus on training and my opponents.

“This Saturday night will be the hardest fight of my career and this makes even me more focused.”

Meanwhile, Ramirez — the bigger of the two men — is confident he can topple one of the slickest fighters in boxing in Bivol and claim his WBA belt.

“I really believe I can become two-time world champion this Saturday,” he said. “I’ve been training hard for the fight this Saturday and I will take the belt for sure.

“I want to continue my legacy and become a legend. I hope the people enjoy the fight because this is the type of fight that people want to see.”

As well as the main card, also stepping into the ring to make history is Jessica McCaskill and Chantelle Cameron who have vowed to go to war in the Middle East’s first women’s world title fight.

Undisputed Welterweight World Champion McCaskill (12-2-0, 5KOs) has dropped down a weight for the first time in three years to further enhance her pound-for-pound credentials against undefeated Cameron (16-0-0, 8KOs), the WBC and IBF super-lightweight holder.

“Chantelle, I don’t think you really understand what you’re getting yourself into on Saturday,” said McCaskill.

“The last girl I fought (Alma Ibarra) she begged with her coach to stop the fight. She wanted to go home to her kids. Now I’m moving down a weight I hope you don’t think I’m not going to bring that power, because it’s coming on Saturday.”

Cameron, though, was unconcerned by McCaskill’s pre-fight talk and predicted that the contest will not go the full 10 rounds.

“When I land on your chin you’re going to see your face drop,” added Cameron. “Stopping her I think I’ll get a good round of applause, because they just talk too much and they don’t show anyone respect.”

Lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton (8-0-0, 2KOs), son of British boxing legend Ricky, returns to the ring vying for his fourth win of 2022 having most recently defeated Michael Dufek at the Sheffield Arena in August.

Meanwhile, three Emiratis are also set to feature on the card, including Sultan Al-Nuaimi, a two-time national amateur champion and undefeated super-flyweight with five knockouts from his eight wins. Fahad Al-Bloushi and Majid Al-Naqbi will also fight under the UAE flag.

Topics: boxing sport UAE

Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals after losing to Daria Kasatkina of Russia

Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals after losing to Daria Kasatkina of Russia
Updated 04 November 2022
AP

Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals after losing to Daria Kasatkina of Russia

Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals after losing to Daria Kasatkina of Russia
  • Gauff, who is ranked No. 4, fell to 0-4 in her debut at the season-ending tournament for the best in women’s tennis 
  • Top-ranked Swiatek beat Caroline Garcia to clinch a semifinal berth
Updated 04 November 2022
AP

FORT WORTH, Texas: Tears gathered in Coco Gauff’s eyes as she sat on the WTA Finals sideline during a changeover Thursday night after giving away a lead in what would become a 7-6 (6), 6-3 round-robin loss to Daria Kasatkina that ended the 18-year-old American’s hopes of reaching the semifinals.
Gauff, who is ranked No. 4, fell to 0-4 in her debut at the season-ending tournament for the best in women’s tennis — 0-2 in singles and 0-2 in doubles with Jessica Pegula. The Floridian was the youngest participant in both events at the WTA Finals since Anna Kournikova in 1999.
Earlier Thursday, top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2 by taking control with an eight-point run that launched a match-ending stretch in which she grabbed nine of 11 games.
“Pushed me out of my comfort zone,” Garcia said.
Swiatek has won all four sets she’s played so far while dropping a total of just 10 games.
“It’s the last tournament of the season, so I have kind of nothing to lose. I don’t have to worry what I’m going to do next,” Swiatek said. “So, yeah, for sure, I’m giving it 100 percent, physically and mentally.”
The results mean that Swiatek clinched a semifinal berth and that No. 6 Garcia will face No. 8 Kasatkina on Thursday for the other spot available in their group.

Iga Swiatek (R) shakes hands with Caroline Garcia after their Women's Singles Group Stage match during the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 3, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Kasatkina, whose best Grand Slam showing was a semifinal run at the French Open in June, started slowly Thursday, trailing 4-1 against Gauff, who was the runner-up in Paris. But Kasatkina began hitting more shots to Gauff’s forehand, her weaker side, and that paid dividends.
Kasatkina quickly accumulated five of six games to lead 6-5; that was the score when Gauff used a white towel to wipe away tears during a changeover. Gauff briefly righted things, breaking to force a tiebreaker that she led 3-0 and 4-2. But after saving Kasatkina’s initial pair of set points, Gauff relented on the third, putting a forehand into the net to close a 24-stroke exchange.
Gauff began the day 1-16 this season when ceding the first set, while Kasatkina came in 28-0 when claiming it, and those trends did not change.
Swiatek’s victory made her 14-1 against opponents ranked in the top 10 in 2022 — and those 14 wins were all in a row, the longest such single-season unbeaten streak on tour in 15 years.
Garcia is the only WTA Finals entrant who managed to defeat Swiatek this year — at the Poland Open in July, when Garcia was ranked just 45th — and the score was 3-all early Thursday
But Swiatek then raced through the end of that set and went up a break at 2-0 in the second.
Swiatek’s topspin-heavy forehand is probably her most dangerous shot, but her backhand was up to the task on this day — producing passing shots when Garcia went to the net or closing lengthier baseline exchanges with winners — and her serve grew stronger as the match wore on, including finishing with a 108 mph ace.
This was Swiatek’s tour-high 66th win of the year. The 21-year-old from Poland also leads with eight titles, including at the French Open and US Open.
“She was definitely the best this year,” Garcia said. “And she keeps proving it.”

Topics: 2022 WTA Finals Coco Gauff Iga Swiatek

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Thursday honored the medallists of the taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball competitions.

Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, also honored the medallists of the beach volleyball and archery competitions.

TAEKWONDO
Following a two-day taekwondo event at the KSU Arena, a host of winners were revealed.

In the women’s -53 kg category, Donia Abutaleb was awarded a gold medal, followed by Fatema Alsalah with silver. It was a joint bronze for Taiba Alshreef and Rahaf Aljouhi.

In the women’s -67 kg category, Nancy Abubader secured first place and won the gold medal. Winning silver was Sara Ameen, followed by a joint bronze for Sara Abdulftah and Tartila Altaweel.

Turning to the men’s -63 kg category, Hamad Almabrook secured the gold medal, while Ali Asiri took silver. Winning bronze was Riyad Hamdi and Fahad Alsmeeh.

In the men’s -80 kg category, Ali Almabrook won the gold medal. Securing silver was Hesham Aldoukhi, followed by Abdallah Alzeagi and Saud Ibrahim with bronze.

In addition to being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Heabdulelah Al-Dallak, assistant minister of sports, and Brig. Gen. Shaddad bin Talie’ Al-Omari, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

BADMINTON
The badminton event, which took place at the SAOC Complex, concluded after Kadeeja Kothoor secured first place and a gold medal at the women’s singles. Haya Almudarra received silver, while Fatimah Mousa took bronze.

In the men’s singles, Shaikh Mehad Shah won first place and gold, followed by Muath Alghamdi with silver and Nawaf Alghamdi with bronze.

In addition to being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Muqrin Al-Muqrin, chairman of the Saudi Badminton Federation, and Mai Obaid Al-Rasheed, vice president of the Saudi Badminton Federation.

TENNIS
The competition, which featured a total of 32 players at the Saudi Tennis Federation HQ, concluded with both gold medals (and a silver) going to three siblings.

In the women’s singles, Yara Al-Hagbani took the gold medal, with silver going to Lara Bukhari. Sara Al-Obaidan received bronze.

In the men’s singles — in a final that featured two siblings — Saud Al-Hagbani beat brother Ammar Al-Hagbani to take gold. Bronze went to Rakan Al-Qoud.

The medallists were honored by Habib Al-Rubaan, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, as well as Abdulrahman Al-Suhaibani, assistant minister for Governmental Councils and Committees Affairs, and Areej Mutabagani, chairman of the Saudi Tennis Federation.

ARCHERY
Featuring the participation of 48 male and female players, the archery event at the Saudi Games 2022 concluded on Thursday evening.

In the women’s recurve Individual finals, Sara bint Saloum took first place and the gold medal. Dalal Almugairin received silver, while Haifa Alkhenizan took bronze.

In the men’s recurve individual finals, Mansour Alawi secured first place to win the gold medal, followed by Fares Alotaibi with silver. Abulrahman Almusa received bronze.

And finally, in the men’s compound individual finals, Muidh Albaqami won first place and secured a gold medal, followed by Alexander Ignatius with silver and Abdulaziz Airodhan with bronze. 

In addition to being honored by Princess Delayel, the medallists were congratulated by Mushal Al-Hokair, president of the Saudi Arabian Archery Federation, and Turki Mohammed Al-Darbi, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Archery Federation.

SHOOTING
Taking place in the City Public Security Training Shooting Range, the shooting competition, which featured 56 athletes, concluded on Thursday afternoon.

In the men’s trap category, Fahad Almutairi secured first place to win the gold medal. Winning silver was Delem Alqahtani, while Mohammed Alshriedh took bronze.

The winners were honored by Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Said bin Saud Al-Saud, and Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Shooting Federation.

SQUASH
Taking place in the KSU Arena Court 2, the men’s singles squash event concluded on Thursday, with the winners honored by Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Saud, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Dr. Adel Al-Aqili, president of the Saudi Squash Federation.

Abdulrahman Mustafa won gold, followed by Mohammed Alnasfan with the silver. Abdulaziz Aburegah, meanwhile, earned bronze.

HANDBALL
The handball quarterfinals kicked off on Thursday at the KSU Arena Central Court.

After a tense match against Al-Safa, Al-Noor was able to win the match with a close call of 34-31.

Al-Khaleej beat Al-Zulfi with a score of 32-26, while Al-Huda won the match against Mudhar with a score of 32-31.

Finally, Al-Trraji beat Al-Wehda 30-29.

In Friday’s semifinals, Al-Noor meets Al-Khaleej, while Al-Huda takes on Al-Trraji.

VOLLEYBALL
The men’s volleyball group matches concluded on Thursday, with Al-Etihad beating Abha 3-0, while Al-Hilal won against Al-Taraje 3-0.

The men’s volleyball semifinals take place on Friday. The first match will be between Al-Ahli and Al-Ibtsam, while the second match will be between Al-Etihad and Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, the SAOC Complex will on Friday host the Women’s volleyball finals, where Al-Eitifaq and Al-Hilal will battle it out for gold.

In Thursday’s semifinals, Al-Hilal beat Al-Faisali 3-0, while Al-Eitifaq defeated Alanka 3-1.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, as well as Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, also honored the medallists of the beach volleyball competition.

Featuring a total of 28 athletes, the beach volleyball concluded with two finals.

In the women’s finals, the pair Raha Moharrak and Raja Chatah won the gold medal. Silver went to Victoria Tattum and Dareen Mubayyidh, while bronze went to Christine Garcia and Ghirlie Flores.

In the men’s finals, gold went to Alalyani and Basohib.

Also congratulating the winners was Khalid bin Mansour Al-Zughaibi, president of the Saudi Volleyball Federation.

---
COMING UP:
The Saudi Games 2022 continue on Nov. 4 with boxing, chess, equestrian, fencing, handball, sailing, volleyball, and wheelchair basketball.
 

Topics: Saudi Games 2022

NBA star Kyrie Irving suspended over ‘antisemitic’ tweet

NBA star Kyrie Irving suspended over ‘antisemitic’ tweet
Updated 04 November 2022
AP

NBA star Kyrie Irving suspended over ‘antisemitic’ tweet

NBA star Kyrie Irving suspended over ‘antisemitic’ tweet
Updated 04 November 2022
AP

NEW YORK: The Brooklyn Nets are suspending Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”
Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in a statement.
“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
 

Topics: NBA Kyrie Irving antisemitism Brooklyn nets

