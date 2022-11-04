You are here

Palestinian experts paint bleak picture as ultra-right takes power in Israel

The apparent comeback of former PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the dramatic rise of his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies in Israel’s general election this week have prompted little more than shrugs from many Palestinians. (AP/File)
Mohammed Najib

  • Some PA officials expressed fear that if Itamar Ben-Gvir becomes a minister, or head of one of the critical Knesset committees, he will target East Jerusalem, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque
  • Israeli lawmaker Ben-Gvir calls his Arab colleagues “terrorists” and advocates deporting political opponents
RAMALLAH: Palestinian political and security officials and experts are deeply concerned, fearing an escalation of violence and economic restrictions on the Palestinian Authority and the people, as a right-wing Israeli government takes shape under Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
Some PA officials expressed fear that if Itamar Ben-Gvir becomes a minister, or head of one of the critical Knesset committees, he will target East Jerusalem, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, as well as the Palestinians residing in the east of the city through racist policies.
Israeli lawmaker Ben-Gvir calls his Arab colleagues “terrorists” and advocates deporting political opponents.
In his youth, his views were so extreme that the army banned him from compulsory military service.
Palestinian experts said the right-wing coalition will likely support Jewish settlers in the West Bank, which will embolden them to target Palestinian citizens, their land and property with more violence.
All of this, they said, will inevitably lead to violence between the Palestinians on one hand, and Israeli security services and settlers on the other.
The Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and the PA had terrible experiences with Netanyahu’s previous government, during which he launched wars that led to destruction in the Gaza Strip and caused a high number of casualties in the years he served as premier.
Targeting Al-Aqsa would enrage Hamas, which will target Israel either with rockets or resistance from the West Bank against Israeli targets, experts said.
Meanwhile, a high-ranking Palestinian security officer told Arab News that the Israeli occupation of the West Bank would become more violent in the coming days. The right-wing government would grant the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet agency absolute freedom to act against the Palestinians, he added.
He said while outgoing caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s government sought to distinguish between Palestinian armed groups and individuals that launch attacks against Israel and the citizens and the PA, a right-wing government will say the PA encourages terrorism and will therefore target it and hold it responsible for every individual attack carried out by any Palestinian against Israel, whether from the West Bank or East Jerusalem, where the PA does not control security.
“This government will punish the Palestinian people and the PA at the same level as it punished the Palestinian armed groups, and it will not differentiate between them,” the senior officer, who preferred anonymity, told Arab News.
He said that while Lapid’s government did not consider the PA an enemy and was interested to some extent in helping it economically, the next right-wing government will adopt a policy of economic restrictions against the PA, and control and perhaps reduce the transfer of tax funds by as much as half.
He said that Israeli Arabs will also suffer significantly due to the Israeli government’s extremist policies, as the health, education and welfare budgets will be transferred to Jewish religious schools. The new government will cancel the budgets approved by the previous government for infrastructure projects and development projects in Arab cities and towns in Israel, he added.
Netanyahu will be a “prisoner” of the extremist Israeli religious parties that supported him during his time in the opposition, so he will show flexibility toward them in terms of encouraging settlement in the West Bank and will succeed in justifying their presence in his government to the US and Europe, the officer said.
Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News that the new Israeli government will increase restrictions against the Palestinians and encourage settlement in the West Bank. The US and the EU may be embarrassed to deal with a government that includes racists like Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, which could open a diplomatic window for Palestinian leaders, he said.
Smotrich is a radical right-wing politician who heads the Religious Zionist Party and previously served as a Knesset member for Yamina.
Ibrahim Melhem, the spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that the policies and ideas of extremists Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, if implemented, would lead to violent Palestinian reactions.
“We have no choice but to stand firm on our land and remain in it, and to challenge and confront Israeli racism and extremism, as we do not have a Ukrainian model that was able to obtain international support to resist the occupation,” he said.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed his “grave concern about the growing tension” in the West Bank in a telephone conversation with Lapid on Thursday night.

Updated 14 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • No injuries or damage were reported in Thursday’s attack
  • No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for it
GAZA CITY: A Hamas military training camp on Friday came under missile attack in the first Israeli bombardment of Gaza for three months.
Palestinian sources said Israeli warplanes fired around 13 missiles at a site in Maghazi used by Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.
The early morning strike was carried out in response to the launching on Thursday evening of three rockets from Gaza toward Israeli towns. No injuries or damage were reported in Thursday’s attack and no Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for it.
Sources said security chiefs in Israel believed the rockets had been fired from Gaza in retaliation for the same day killing of the leading Islamic Jihad movement member, Farouk Salameh, during an Israeli military operation.
Salameh and a teenage boy both died in the raid on Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank, during which several arrests were made.
In August, Gaza was the center of a three-day military confrontation between Israel and Islamic Jihad before an Egyptian-brokered truce calmed the situation.
The Israeli army claimed that its aircraft destroyed infrastructure, missile factories, tank depots, and an arsenal of drones in Friday’s attack, that also led to a widespread power outage in the Maghazi and Nuseirat camps.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza did not report any casualties.
An Israeli army spokesman said: “One rocket was detected coming from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory, and an interceptor missile was launched from the Iron Dome defense system.”
In a statement, Al-Qassam Brigades said: “At dawn on Friday, the criminal Zionist enemy targeted the site of the 13th battalion of Al-Qassam Brigades at the entrance to the Maghazi camp with a large number of bombs.
“Our ground defenses repelled the hostile Zionist air force, and Al-Qassam Brigades will remain the spearhead of defending its people and land and confronting the brutal aggression in every part of Palestine.”
Since Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 and Israel imposed an economic blockade, the enclave has witnessed four wars and sporadic military confrontations, two of which were between Israel and Islamic Jihad.
Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, said: “The barbaric Zionist bombardment of the Gaza Strip at dawn is a blatant aggression and represents an extension of its open war against our people in all its places of existence.
“This terrorism will not stop the uprising of our people, who will continue to fight despite the aggression until freedom and independence are achieved.”
Some Gazans fear of an escalation of violence following the victory of the Israeli far-right in recent elections.
Mom-of-five Rahma Al-Maghari, 44, told Arab News: “The sounds of the bombing were very scary, and woke up us and the children. I hope we don’t see a new war in Gaza. We have suffered enough. There must be a solution to all this absurdity.”

Iran pressures families to say murdered protesters were regime loyalists

Iran pressures families to say murdered protesters were regime loyalists
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

  • Relatives of Milad Ostad-Hashem threatened into saying he was member of Basij militia: BBC investigation
  • Family forced to pay almost $700 to state for ammunition used to kill him: Source
LONDON: Iranian security forces claimed that a protester killed during clashes with authorities was a member of the Basij militia, pressuring his family into spreading the lie, according to a BBC investigation.

BBC Persian reported that security forces were collaborating with state media to spread disinformation that Milad Ostad-Hashem, 37, was loyal to the regime and had been shot in the back by protesters.

Ostad-Hashem’s family were put under pressure to back the state’s claims, with a source telling the BBC: “Security forces threatened to kill their (Ostad-Hashem’s parents) two other sons and bury Milad’s body secretly in a remote place if they did not cooperate.”

The source said the family complied so that Ostad-Hashem’s 8-year-old daughter, still not aware that her father is dead, would be able to visit his grave.

State media claimed that Ostad-Hashem had been a member of the Basij, which is controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp, with outlets publishing photos of him performing religious duties and labeling him a “martyr.”

On the day of his funeral, the cemetery he was buried in was filled with Basij-uniformed men so that state TV could broadcast the images for propaganda purposes

CCTV footage seen by BBC Persian showed Ostad-Hashem after he was shot by security forces in the back. Footage filmed by eyewitnesses suggests that he was shot through the lungs.

The Basij has been at the forefront of crackdowns on protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality police on Sept. 16.

In a final act of cruelty, the family of Ostad-Hashem, who “loved hip-hop music and hated this regime,” were forced to pay almost $700 to the state for the ammunition used to kill him, the source told the BBC.

Other incidents of protesters’ families being pressured into saying their children were in favor of the regime have also come to light. 

The family of 17-year-old Abolfazl Adinezadeh refused to comply with state demands to suggest that he had been a Basij member and was killed by protesters on Oct. 8 in the city of Mashhad, the BBC reported.

Erfan Rezai, 21, who was filmed tearing down posters of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was shot on Sept. 21 in the city of Amol.

His family were pressured into saying he had been an innocent bystander killed by “rioters,” BBC Persian reported.

Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

  • Annual commemoration marks when student demonstrators climbed over the fence of the US embassy in Tehran on Nov. 4, 1979
DUBAI: Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country’s morality police.
Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various counterprotests around the country, with some in Tehran waving placards of the triangle-shaped Iranian drones Russia now uses to strike targets in its war on Ukraine. But while crowds in Tehran looked large with chador-wearing women waving the Islamic Republic’s flag, other protests in the country appeared smaller, with only a few dozen people taking part.
The demonstrations that have convulsed Iran for more than six weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini mark one of the biggest challenges to the country’s clerical rulers since they seized power in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. At least 300 protesters have been killed and 14,000 arrested since the unrest began, according to a Human RIghts Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the crackdown on demonstrators.
Hard-liners within Iran long have bussed government workers and others into such Nov. 4 demonstrations, which have a carnival-like feel for the students and others taking part on Taleqani Street in downtown Tehran.
This year, however, it remained clear Iran’s theocracy hopes to energize its hard-line base. Some signs read “We Are Obedient To The Leader,” referring to 83-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say over all matters of state in the country. The weekslong demonstrations have included cries calling for Khamenei’s death and the overthrow of the government.
The annual commemoration marks when student demonstrators climbed over the fence at the embassy on Nov. 4, 1979, angered by then-President Jimmy Carter allowing the fatally ill Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to receive cancer treatment in the United States.
The students soon took over the entire, leafy compound. A few staffers fled and hid in the home of the Canadian ambassador to Iran before escaping the country with the help of the CIA, a story dramatized in the 2012 film “Argo.”
The 444-day crisis transfixed America, as nightly images of blindfolded hostages played on television sets across the nation. Iran finally let all the captives go the day Carter left office on Ronald Reagan’s inauguration day in 1981.
That enmity between Iran and the US has ebbed and surged over the decades since. The US and world powers reached a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015 that drastically curtailed its program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. However, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018, sparking years of tensions since.
Late Thursday in California at a rally before the US midterm elections, President Joe Biden also stopped his speech to address a crowd that held up cellphones displaying the message “FREE IRAN.”
“Don’t worry, we’re gonna free Iran,” Biden said in an aside during a campaign rally for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin. He added, “They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.”
Speaking to a crowd in front of the former US Embassy, Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi referenced Biden’s comments.
“Maybe he said this because of a lack of concentration...He said we aim to liberate Iran,” Raisi said. “Mr. President! Iran was liberated 43 years ago, and it’s determined not to become your captive again. We will never become a milk cow.”
Biden had said he was willing to have the US rejoin the nuclear deal, but talks have broken down. Since the protests began in mid-September, the American position appears to have hardened with officials saying restoring the deal isn’t a priority amid the demonstrations.
On Friday, some protesters waved giant placards of atoms as a reminder that Iran now enriches uranium to its closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. Nonproliferation experts warn Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make at least one nuclear weapon if it chose, though Tehran insists its program is peaceful.

US may approve F-16 sale to Turkiye in two months, Erdogan’s spokesman says

US may approve F-16 sale to Turkiye in two months, Erdogan’s spokesman says
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters

  • In September, Erdogan said he had received “positive” feedback from two US senators he met in New York on their potential support for the sale
ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said the process of the United States approving the sale of F-16 fighter jets to NATO member Turkiye was going well and could be completed within a couple of months.
Turkiye made a request to the United States in October 2021 to buy 40 Lockheed Martin Corp. F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes to update its air force after the purchase of F-35s fell through.
CNN Turk cited spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as saying in an interview with the broadcaster on Thursday evening that the administration of President Joe Biden was making sincere efforts on the issue.
“It’s not very easy to give a clear forecast but it appears there is a high probability of the process being completed in the next month or two,” Kalin was quoted as saying when asked if the United States would sell F-16s to Turkiye.
“When this happens the F-16 problem, both the modernization and the purchase of new F-16s, will be resolved.”
In September, Erdogan said he had received “positive” feedback from two US senators he met in New York on their potential support for the sale.
Sentiment toward Turkiye in the US Congress has turned sour over the past few years after Ankara acquired Russian-made defense missile systems, triggering US sanctions and Turkiye's removal from the F-35 fighter jet program.

Jordan votes for UN resolution calling for US to end Cuban embargo

Jordan votes for UN resolution calling for US to end Cuban embargo
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

  • Thursday’s 185-2 vote was similar to previous years
DUBAI: Jordan has voted in favor of a UN General Assembly draft resolution calling for an end to the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US on Cuba.

The global body on Thursday overwhelmingly condemned the American government’s continued refusal to lift the embargo for the 30th year, with 185 member-countries supporting the UN resolution. The US and Israel voted against the draft resolution, while both Brazil and Ukraine abstained.

Thursday’s 185-2 vote was similar to previous years. The General Assembly’s vote in November 2019 was 187-3, with the US, Israel and Brazil voting “no” and Colombia and Ukraine abstaining.

General Assembly resolutions are usually not legally binding and are unenforceable, but they reflect global opinion and the recent UN vote gave Cuba a chance to highlight continued US efforts to isolate the country.

The embargo was imposed in 1960 following the Cuban revolution which swept Fidel Castro into power, who subsequently nationalized all properties belonging to US citizens and corporations.

During the first 14 months of the Biden administration, the damage to the Cuban economy was estimated at $6.35 billion, equivalent to more than $15 million a day, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez has said.

