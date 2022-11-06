Saudi RPM launches ambulance center to scale up its KSA operation   

RIYADH: On-site healthcare management service provider Saudi Response Plus Medical has launched a specialized ambulance center and medical training center in Riyadh within just three years of entering the Saudi market.

A part of the UAE-based Response Plus Holding, Saudi RPM aims to invest an additional 50 ambulances in the Kingdom’s health sector in the coming year, it said in a press release.

The company said this is part of its efforts to align with Vision 2030 goals while showcasing the Kingdom as a high-end medical tourism destination through its medical tourism vertical, Global Patient Services.

“Vision 2030 of the visionary leadership of KSA has placed the Kingdom on the path of accelerated growth, pushing all sectors to perform at full gear to achieve well-defined goals, including in the healthcare sector,” said Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding.

He added: “The inauguration of the first specialized ambulance center and medical training center in Riyadh is one of many initiatives we’ve undertaken to demonstrate our commitment to the Kingdom. Our expansion in Saudi Arabia will evolve exponentially from now onwards.”

The inauguration includes multiple strategic projects such as Saudi RPM’s specialty medical center, its 24-hour Operational Command Centre, and its occupational healthcare services in Dammam.

In addition to meeting the rising demand of ambulance transfers and serving the nation’s local and international events, the company said the projects will provide further employment opportunities for Saudi nationals in 2023.

Saudi RPM has been on-site medical coverage partners of global events such as Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Formula E, Dakar Rally, Saudi Tour, and Soundstorm.

Riyadh's newly established facility will be the center of patient transfers, event medical services, operations and management of medical facilities and occupational medicine, the press release noted. This will also provide medical training center aimed at upscaling Saudi Arabia’s medical manpower and bridge the market’s existing gap.

The internationally accredited courses offered at Saudi RPM’s training center include First Aid, Heart Saver, Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers, and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.

The company said the center will also offer emergency care and safety institute coaching programs on vital topics, upgrade existing programs with regards to business, management, technical and language training, introduce the adoption of digital information systems.