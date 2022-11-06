You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi RPM launches ambulance center to scale up its KSA operation   

Saudi RPM launches ambulance center to scale up its KSA operation   

Saudi RPM launches ambulance center to scale up its KSA operation   
Riyadh's newly established facility will be the center of patient transfers, event medical services, operations and management of medical facilities and occupational medicine. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2zn25

Updated 27 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Saudi RPM launches ambulance center to scale up its KSA operation   

Saudi RPM launches ambulance center to scale up its KSA operation   
Updated 27 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: On-site healthcare management service provider Saudi Response Plus Medical has launched a specialized ambulance center and medical training center in Riyadh within just three years of entering the Saudi market.  

A part of the UAE-based Response Plus Holding, Saudi RPM aims to invest an additional 50 ambulances in the Kingdom’s health sector in the coming year, it said in a press release.  

The company said this is part of its efforts to align with Vision 2030 goals while showcasing the Kingdom as a high-end medical tourism destination through its medical tourism vertical, Global Patient Services.  

“Vision 2030 of the visionary leadership of KSA has placed the Kingdom on the path of accelerated growth, pushing all sectors to perform at full gear to achieve well-defined goals, including in the healthcare sector,” said Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding.   

He added: “The inauguration of the first specialized ambulance center and medical training center in Riyadh is one of many initiatives we’ve undertaken to demonstrate our commitment to the Kingdom. Our expansion in Saudi Arabia will evolve exponentially from now onwards.”  

The inauguration includes multiple strategic projects such as Saudi RPM’s specialty medical center, its 24-hour Operational Command Centre, and its occupational healthcare services in Dammam.   

In addition to meeting the rising demand of ambulance transfers and serving the nation’s local and international events, the company said the projects will provide further employment opportunities for Saudi nationals in 2023.   

Saudi RPM has been on-site medical coverage partners of global events such as Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Formula E, Dakar Rally, Saudi Tour, and Soundstorm.  

Riyadh's newly established facility will be the center of patient transfers, event medical services, operations and management of medical facilities and occupational medicine, the press release noted. This will also provide medical training center aimed at upscaling Saudi Arabia’s medical manpower and bridge the market’s existing gap. 

The internationally accredited courses offered at Saudi RPM’s training center include First Aid, Heart Saver, Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers, and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.   

The company said the center will also offer emergency care and safety institute coaching programs on vital topics, upgrade existing programs with regards to business, management, technical and language training, introduce the adoption of digital information systems.   

Topics: Health sector

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts 21% profit jump in first 9 months

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts 21% profit jump in first 9 months
Updated 21 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts 21% profit jump in first 9 months

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts 21% profit jump in first 9 months
Updated 21 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Saudi jeweler L’azurde has reported a 20.7 percent profit rise in the first nine months of 2022 on the back of higher revenues. 

It reported a profit of SR31.4 million ($8.3 million) in the first nine months, compared to SR26 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing. The results were helped by higher revenues. 

The group’s total operating revenues amounted to SR405 million for the current period of 2022, an increase of 3.9 percent compared to SR390 million in the same period of last year. 

In Saudi Arabia, wholesale operating revenues were12.6 perecent higher than the same period of last year due to strong sales of L’azurde gold in traditional gold markets.  

Sélim Chidiac, CEO of L’azurde, said the company has also managed to distribute dividends for the first time in five years. 

He asserted that the jewelry firm has been able to transform the COVID-19 crisis into a favorable opportunity to boost its activities. 

This has been done by accelerating the company's transformation to sell modern and affordable jewelry with a higher margin of profit and entering e-commerce through the launch of a digital platform, he explained. 

Topics: saudi market gold jewelery

Related

PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq IPO 632% oversubscribed 
Business & Economy
PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq IPO 632% oversubscribed 
Saudi Arabia considers new mining index in diversification push
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia considers new mining index in diversification push

COP27 puts climate compensation on agenda for first time

COP27 puts climate compensation on agenda for first time
Updated 18 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

COP27 puts climate compensation on agenda for first time

COP27 puts climate compensation on agenda for first time
Updated 18 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Delegates at the UN’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt agreed to discuss whether rich nations should compensate poor countries most vulnerable to climate change for their suffering.

“This creates for the first time an institutionally stable space on the formal agenda of COP and the Paris Agreement to discuss the pressing issue of funding arrangements needed to deal with existing gaps, responding to loss and damage,” COP27 President Sameh Shoukry told the opening plenary.

The item was adopted to the agenda in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, as world leaders arrived for the negotiations scheduled to run through Nov. 18.

Much of the tension at COP27 is expected to relate to loss and damage — funds provided by wealthy nations to vulnerable lower-income countries that bear little responsibility for climate-warming emissions.

At COP26 last year in Glasgow, high-income nations blocked a proposal for a loss and damage financing body, instead supporting a new three-year dialogue for funding discussions.

The loss and damage discussions now on the agenda at COP27 will not involve liability or binding compensation, but they are intended to lead to a conclusive decision “no later than 2024,” Shoukry said.

“The inclusion of this agenda reflects a sense of solidarity for the victims of climate disasters,” he added.

Topics: COP27 Egypt climate change UN

Related

Humanity’s shared long-term future doesn’t lie in fossil fuels: Top official at COP27
Business & Economy
Humanity’s shared long-term future doesn’t lie in fossil fuels: Top official at COP27
Special How Egypt, host of UN Climate Change Conference COP27, is spurring a domestic ‘green economy’ photos
Business & Economy
How Egypt, host of UN Climate Change Conference COP27, is spurring a domestic ‘green economy’

Humanity’s shared long-term future doesn’t lie in fossil fuels: Top official at COP27

Humanity’s shared long-term future doesn’t lie in fossil fuels: Top official at COP27
Updated 57 min 41 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Humanity’s shared long-term future doesn’t lie in fossil fuels: Top official at COP27

Humanity’s shared long-term future doesn’t lie in fossil fuels: Top official at COP27
Updated 57 min 41 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Humanity’s shared long-term destiny does not lie in fossil fuels as the planet needs to fight climate change seriously to ensure a better future, according to Alok Sharma, the outgoing president of COP. 

Speaking at the UN Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Sharma reiterated that humans have made great progress in meeting climate change targets, but there is much more to be done. 

Sharma also handed over the COP presidency to Sameh Hassan Shoukry, a diplomat who has been the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt since 2014. 

“The Secretary-General has been clear. Our shared long-term future does not lie in fossil fuels. And I agree with him, wholeheartedly. Every major report published this year underscores the point that progress has been made,” said Sharma. 

He added: “Despite all the progress, I fully recognize the scale of challenges still in front of us. Just as every report says, we are making some progress, which equally clearly says there is so much more to be done in this critical decade.” 

Sharma also noted that despite the implementation of net zero targets, planet earth is heading toward 1.7 degrees warming by the end of this century, and not 1.5. 

He further pointed out that the ongoing war in Ukraine has resulted in a global crisis. 

“Global headwinds have tested our ability to make progress. Putin’s brutal and illegal war in Ukraine has precipitated multiple global crises; energy, food and security, inflationary pressures, and deaths. These crises have compounded existing climate vulnerabilities and the scarring effects of the pandemic,” he said. 

He added that several companies and financial institutions in the world have also committed to net zero for a better tomorrow. 

“Countries and companies are making tangible sectoral progress and are accelerating the rollout of renewable energy across the world,” he further said. 

Sharma further pointed out that emissions in 2030 are expected to be around 6 gigatons lower, which is equivalent to 12 percent of today’s global annual emissions. 

 

Topics: COP27 Egypt UN climate change

Related

Special How Egypt, host of UN Climate Change Conference COP27, is spurring a domestic ‘green economy’ photos
Business & Economy
How Egypt, host of UN Climate Change Conference COP27, is spurring a domestic ‘green economy’
Special Egypt releases book on Islam and the environment ahead of COP27
Middle-East
Egypt releases book on Islam and the environment ahead of COP27

Mideast’s first RO membrane plant expected to contribute $1.14bn to Saudi GDP

Mideast’s first RO membrane plant expected to contribute $1.14bn to Saudi GDP
Updated 06 November 2022
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL

Mideast’s first RO membrane plant expected to contribute $1.14bn to Saudi GDP

Mideast’s first RO membrane plant expected to contribute $1.14bn to Saudi GDP
Updated 06 November 2022
FAHAD ABOU ALJADAYEL

RIYADH: The Middle East’s first reverse osmosis membrane plant that is set to come up in Dammam in two years will contribute $1.14 billion to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by 2030, it was revealed during the plant signing ceremony in Riyadh on Nov. 5.

Reverse osmosis is a water purification process that uses a semi-permeable membrane to filter out unwanted molecules such as chlorine, salt, and dirt from drinking water.  

To be developed in joint cooperation between Saudi-based developer Abunayyan Holding and Japanese manufacturer Toray Industries, the project is expected to hire around 135 employees, while creating around 5000 indirect jobs by 2035. 

“They could start producing in late 2024, and they might have the factory able to produce the full 250,000 components within a year,” Abdullah Al Abdulkarim, head of the Saudi government-run Saline Water Conversion Corporation, told Arab News. 

He said SWCC will be acting as a facilitator, while the plant will be fully developed and operated by the private sector.  

The governor expects Saudi Arabia to witness a 6 percent annual growth in RO membrane components demand, amounting to SR1 billion ($375 million) by 2030, compared to SR575 million this year. 

“There is water scarcity everywhere, and the demand (for RO membrane components) is increasing by 6 percent in Saudi Arabia, and by 5 percent around the world, annually,” Al Abdulkarim said. 

The project is expected to export 30 percent of its production to regional, and global markets. 

 

Topics: reverse osmosis desalinaiton

Related

Saudi authorities to reveal details of first reverse osmosis membrane desalination plant in Middle East
Business & Economy
Saudi authorities to reveal details of first reverse osmosis membrane desalination plant in Middle East
Saudi Arabia to globally share desalination expertise via training scheme
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to globally share desalination expertise via training scheme

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to invest $550m in current fiscal  

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to invest $550m in current fiscal  
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to invest $550m in current fiscal  

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to invest $550m in current fiscal  
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian state-owned Suez Canal Authority is expected to make an investment of 13.1 billion Egyptian pounds ($550 million) in the current fiscal year 2022/2023, Emirates News Agency reported, citing Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Saeed. 

This comes as the authority – which owns and operates the Suez Canal – is targeting to increase the production rates to 120.3 billion pounds in 2022/2023, up from 103.9 billion pounds in 2021/2022. 

Among the other objectives of the Suez Canal sector is to boost the country’s gross domestic product by 7 percent to 107.6 billion pounds, up from 100.5 billion pounds, according to a report released outlining the goals and objectives of the sector in the current fiscal year. 

The revenue of Suez Canal increased in the third quarter of this year by 23.5 percent year-on-year to hit $2.1 billion — the highest figure ever recorded, the official data has revealed. 

This increase is supported by the unprecedented jump in revenues during the month of August which hit a historical record of $744.8 million, according to a release from the Egyptian Prime Minister's Information Center on Friday.  

As many as 6,252 ships crossed the canal from July to September, with a total net payload of 372.7 million tons. 

The authority expects the canal's revenues to rise by about $700 million annually, as the transit fees for all types of ships will be increased by 15 percent by January 2023, the chairman and managing director told CNBC Arabia. 

“The size of the share that will be offered from the channel will range from 10 percent to 15 percent,” Osama Rabie said.  

The decision to increase the transit fees was taken to deal with the impact of global inflation. 

Currently, the Suez Canal is mainly responsible for receiving global massive ships and vessels while promoting trade flow, according to Saeed. 

Topics: suez canel Egypt Investment

Related

Suez Canal revenues hit $2.1bn in Q3, highest quarter in history: Egypt Cabinet
Business & Economy
Suez Canal revenues hit $2.1bn in Q3, highest quarter in history: Egypt Cabinet
Special Egypt’s parliament to discuss proposed changes to Suez Canal Authority law
Middle-East
Egypt’s parliament to discuss proposed changes to Suez Canal Authority law

Latest updates

Saudi RPM launches ambulance center to scale up its KSA operation   
Saudi RPM launches ambulance center to scale up its KSA operation   
Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts 21% profit jump in first 9 months
Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts 21% profit jump in first 9 months
COP27 puts climate compensation on agenda for first time
COP27 puts climate compensation on agenda for first time
UK ramps up mosque visits in immigration crackdown
UK ramps up mosque visits in immigration crackdown
Humanity’s shared long-term future doesn’t lie in fossil fuels: Top official at COP27
Humanity’s shared long-term future doesn’t lie in fossil fuels: Top official at COP27

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.