Egypt will spare no effort in leading global climate change action, says foreign minister 

UN's climate change executive secretary Simon Stiell, and COP27 president Sameh Shoukry. (AFP)
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Urgent international action to confront climate change is needed, and Egypt will spare no effort in leading the charge, the country’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said at the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh.

He said that COP27 proves to the world Egypt's commitment to confronting climate change and its capability as a global host, and that the participation numbers reflect the true international will to solve the climate change crisis. 

“The pattern that humanity has followed since the beginning of the industrial revolution until today is no longer sustainable,” Shoukry said. 

“We are facing huge gaps in global warming, and the global climate situation requires fundamental change. We still face gaps in providing the financing needed to enable developing countries to face climate change,” he added.

Delegates at the UN’s COP27 climate summit agreed to discuss whether rich nations should compensate poor countries most vulnerable to climate change for their suffering.

“This creates for the first time an institutionally stable space on the formal agenda of COP and the Paris Agreement to discuss the pressing issue of funding arrangements needed to deal with existing gaps, responding to loss and damage,” Shoukry who took charge as the new COP27 president told the opening plenary.

The item was adopted to the agenda in Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday, as world leaders arrived for the negotiations scheduled to run through Nov. 18.

Much of the tension at COP27 is expected to relate to loss and damage — funds provided by wealthy nations to vulnerable lower-income countries that bear little responsibility for climate-warming emissions.

At COP26 last year in Glasgow, high-income nations blocked a proposal for a loss and damage financing body, instead supporting a new three-year dialogue for funding discussions.

The loss and damage discussions now on the agenda at COP27 will not involve liability or binding compensation, but they are intended to lead to a conclusive decision “no later than 2024,” Shoukry said.

“The inclusion of this agenda reflects a sense of solidarity for the victims of climate disasters,” he added.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Reuters

Reuters

Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday in response to Friday's sharp rise in oil prices, while the Egyptian index slipped into negative territory following a recent rally. 

Crude prices — a key driver of the Gulf's financial markets, settled up by more than 5 percent on Friday amid uncertainty around future interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, while a looming EU ban on Russian oil and the possibility of China easing some COVID restrictions supported markets. 

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.7 percent, led by a 1.6 percent jump in oil giant Saudi Aramco and a 0.5 percent increase in Al Rajhi Bank. 

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. was up 1.5 percent. 

The Kingdom is considering setting up a new metals and mining stock exchange index as it looks to expand its resources sector to diversify away from hydrocarbons, a senior government official said. 

The minister of industry and mineral resources Bandar Alkhorayef said that Saudi Arabia is investigating the possibility of setting up a new metals and mining stock exchange index.  

Alkhorayef said the separate index for mining would help put more focus on Saudi's mining industry, and will enable them to benchmark it with markets like Australia, the UK and others. 

"The idea is to help the sector grow faster. We definitely see a need for small and medium firms in the sector to access capital through capital markets," he said. 

In Qatar, the index finished 0.8 percent higher, with Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest lender, rising 1.9 percent. 

The Qatari bourse recorded an increase with natural gas prices continuing their rebound, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss. 

"Demand for the commodity could pick up if temperatures decline with winter approaching, supporting the stock market at the same time." 

On Friday, ratings agency S&P raised Qatar's long-term sovereign credit rating to "AA" from "AA-", citing improvements in the government's fiscal position. 

Qatar, which hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup this month, is one of the world's largest exporters of natural gas and has benefited from huge windfalls from soaring global oil and gas prices. 

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index, EGX30, lost 0.7 percent, hit by a 0.3 percent fall in Commercial International Bank despite reporting an increase in quarterly profit. 

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Emirati government-owned low-cost airline flydubai has announced its plans to kick off flights to key destinations across Europe and Asia in 2023. 

New destinations include European cities such as Milan and Cagliari in Italy as well as Corfu in Greece. Asian tourist hotspots such as Pattaya and Krabi – both of which are in Thailand –are also part of the new planned routes. 

In addition to this, the low-cost carrier will also resume flights to Al Hofuf city located in Saudi Arabia as of Nov. 24. 

The launch of the six new routes will elevate flydubai’s network to a total of 113 destinations across 53 countries. This figure poses the largest number of destinations the airline has served since its launch back in 2008. 

Commenting on the expansion of the airline’s network, flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith, said: “Dubai’s aviation industry has made a swift recovery, and our agility combined with our strong business model has enabled us to grow our operations and to achieve this significant milestone. With 113 destinations now available to book, we look forward to offering our passengers more options for travel across our ever-growing network.” 

Since the beginning of 2022, flydubai started flights to over 20 destinations including but not limited to Pisa and Catania in Italy, Osh in Kyrgyzstan as well as Samarkand and Namangan in Uzbekistan. 

Earlier this year, flydubai reported a strong performance in the first quarter, as the low-cost carrier posted a 114 percent rise in passengers from the same period last year, the airline said in a statement.   

The airline said it operated 19,000 flights and carried 2.35 million passengers during the period.    

Moreover, the airline also witnessed an increase in demand in the first quarter for connecting traffic with 43 percent of the passengers connecting to the carrier’s network compared to 28 percent for the same period last year. 

Last year, the airline signed an agreement for handling services with the Saudi Ground Services Co. for a period of five years, with a value exceeding 100 million Emirati dirhams ($27.2 million), Al Bayan paper reported.  

Under the agreement, SGS will undertake ground handling services for flydubai in all the Kingdom’s airports including the 11 airports in which the airline operates. 

Waffa Wael

Waffa Wael

RIYADH: The process of COP is unique, as "it is a must to create a safe political space shielded from whatever else is going on out there to do our jobs and deliver a world change", UN Climate Change top official stated.

Speaking at COP27 held in Sharm El-Sheikh on Nov. 6, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said: “This is why I say today, a new era begins and we begin to do things differently.”

He also urged the idea of having women and girls “at the center of climate decision-making and action.”

Highlighting the geopolitical situation, the pandemic, the food and energy difficulties that have affected nations' finances and, most significantly, people's lives in his speech, Stiell said, “We have a duty to speed up our international efforts to put words into action.”

He said the key lines of action should focus on turning “the agreements into practical activities to show this transformative shift to implementation”.

He also added: “We must cement progress on these critical workstreams mitigation, adaptation, finance, and crucially loss and damage,” in addition to “enhance the delivery of the principles of transparency and accountability throughout the process.”  

COP27 which will run till Nov. 18 is the largest annual gathering on climate action involving heads of state, ministers and negotiators, along with climate activists.  

Last May, Egypt announced to position itself as an impartial arbiter while hosting this year’s COP27 UN climate summit, as it pushes other nations to act on climate pledges while promoting the interests of the developing world, a senior Egyptian official told Reuters.

COP27 focuses on securing separate “loss and damage” funds, or compensation payments to climate-vulnerable countries already suffering from climate-related weather extremes, said Wael Aboulmagd, special representative to the COP27 president to Reuters.

“In this particular year it is in the interest of the process that a perception of impartiality and equal distance from everyone is maintained,” Aboulmagd disclosed.

REEM WALID 

REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Accelerated global financial cooperation is critical to enable low emissions and a just overall climate transition, according to the Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, Hoesung Lee.

Speaking at the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Lee stressed that IPPC reports presented in February and April of this year clearly indicate that the world has access to the technology and know-how that could help tackle the issue of climate change.

However, he said those options and tools are still limited primarily by the current availability of financing among other reasons.

“With increasing global warming, losses and damages will increase and additional humans and natural systems will be pushed to adaptation limits,” Lee stressed.

Widening discrepancies between the cost of adaptation and the financing available are the main reasons for adaptation gaps especially in developing countries, he added.

Lee noted that the prerequisite to adequate adaptation will come as the world continues its efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius through immediate cuts in the emission of greenhouse gasses.

When compared to the goals and objectives of the Paris agreement – an international treaty on climate change – the progress of financial flows is relatively low, he said.

“Since the Paris agreement, many countries have put in place climate policies and regulations, but their scope needs to be expanded, their ambition raised, and implemented,” the chair disclosed.

Thus, by prioritizing finances to reduce climate risks for low income and marginalized communities, Lee said that great gains in terms of well-being can be achieved.

Farida Elgazzar

Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: On-site healthcare management service provider Saudi Response Plus Medical has launched a specialized ambulance center and medical training center in Riyadh within just three years of entering the Saudi market.  

A part of the UAE-based Response Plus Holding, Saudi RPM aims to invest an additional 50 ambulances in the Kingdom’s health sector in the coming year, it said in a press release.  

The company said this is part of its efforts to align with Vision 2030 goals while showcasing the Kingdom as a high-end medical tourism destination through its medical tourism vertical, Global Patient Services.  

“Vision 2030 of the visionary leadership of KSA has placed the Kingdom on the path of accelerated growth, pushing all sectors to perform at full gear to achieve well-defined goals, including in the healthcare sector,” said Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding.   

He added: “The inauguration of the first specialized ambulance center and medical training center in Riyadh is one of many initiatives we’ve undertaken to demonstrate our commitment to the Kingdom. Our expansion in Saudi Arabia will evolve exponentially from now onwards.”  

The inauguration includes multiple strategic projects such as Saudi RPM’s specialty medical center, its 24-hour Operational Command Centre, and its occupational healthcare services in Dammam.   

In addition to meeting the rising demand of ambulance transfers and serving the nation’s local and international events, the company said the projects will provide further employment opportunities for Saudi nationals in 2023.   

Saudi RPM has been on-site medical coverage partners of global events such as Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Formula E, Dakar Rally, Saudi Tour, and Soundstorm.  

Riyadh's newly established facility will be the center of patient transfers, event medical services, operations and management of medical facilities and occupational medicine, the press release noted. This will also provide medical training center aimed at upscaling Saudi Arabia’s medical manpower and bridge the market’s existing gap. 

The internationally accredited courses offered at Saudi RPM’s training center include First Aid, Heart Saver, Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers, and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.   

The company said the center will also offer emergency care and safety institute coaching programs on vital topics, upgrade existing programs with regards to business, management, technical and language training, introduce the adoption of digital information systems.   

