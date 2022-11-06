COP27 calls for a secure political environment to bring world change, says top official

RIYADH: The process of COP is unique, as "it is a must to create a safe political space shielded from whatever else is going on out there to do our jobs and deliver a world change", UN Climate Change top official stated.

Speaking at COP27 held in Sharm El-Sheikh on Nov. 6, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said: “This is why I say today, a new era begins and we begin to do things differently.”

He also urged the idea of having women and girls “at the center of climate decision-making and action.”

Highlighting the geopolitical situation, the pandemic, the food and energy difficulties that have affected nations' finances and, most significantly, people's lives in his speech, Stiell said, “We have a duty to speed up our international efforts to put words into action.”

He said the key lines of action should focus on turning “the agreements into practical activities to show this transformative shift to implementation”.

He also added: “We must cement progress on these critical workstreams mitigation, adaptation, finance, and crucially loss and damage,” in addition to “enhance the delivery of the principles of transparency and accountability throughout the process.”

COP27 which will run till Nov. 18 is the largest annual gathering on climate action involving heads of state, ministers and negotiators, along with climate activists.

Last May, Egypt announced to position itself as an impartial arbiter while hosting this year’s COP27 UN climate summit, as it pushes other nations to act on climate pledges while promoting the interests of the developing world, a senior Egyptian official told Reuters.

COP27 focuses on securing separate “loss and damage” funds, or compensation payments to climate-vulnerable countries already suffering from climate-related weather extremes, said Wael Aboulmagd, special representative to the COP27 president to Reuters.

“In this particular year it is in the interest of the process that a perception of impartiality and equal distance from everyone is maintained,” Aboulmagd disclosed.