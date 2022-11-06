You are here

COP27 calls for a secure political environment to bring world change, says top official

RIYADH: The process of COP is unique, as "it is a must to create a safe political space shielded from whatever else is going on out there to do our jobs and deliver a world change", UN Climate Change top official stated.

Speaking at COP27 held in Sharm El-Sheikh on Nov. 6, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said: “This is why I say today, a new era begins and we begin to do things differently.”

He also urged the idea of having women and girls “at the center of climate decision-making and action.”

Highlighting the geopolitical situation, the pandemic, the food and energy difficulties that have affected nations' finances and, most significantly, people's lives in his speech, Stiell said, “We have a duty to speed up our international efforts to put words into action.”

He said the key lines of action should focus on turning “the agreements into practical activities to show this transformative shift to implementation”.

He also added: “We must cement progress on these critical workstreams mitigation, adaptation, finance, and crucially loss and damage,” in addition to “enhance the delivery of the principles of transparency and accountability throughout the process.”  

COP27 which will run till Nov. 18 is the largest annual gathering on climate action involving heads of state, ministers and negotiators, along with climate activists.  

Last May, Egypt announced to position itself as an impartial arbiter while hosting this year’s COP27 UN climate summit, as it pushes other nations to act on climate pledges while promoting the interests of the developing world, a senior Egyptian official told Reuters.

COP27 focuses on securing separate “loss and damage” funds, or compensation payments to climate-vulnerable countries already suffering from climate-related weather extremes, said Wael Aboulmagd, special representative to the COP27 president to Reuters.

“In this particular year it is in the interest of the process that a perception of impartiality and equal distance from everyone is maintained,” Aboulmagd disclosed.

Egypt will spare no effort in leading global climate change action: Egyptian foreign minister 

RIYADH: Urgent international action to confront climate change is needed, and Egypt will spare no effort in leading the charge, the country’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said at the UN Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh.  

He said that COP27 proves to the world Egypt's commitment to confronting climate change and its capability as global host, and that the participation numbers reflect the true international will to solve the climate change crisis. 

“The pattern that humanity has followed since the beginning of the industrial revolution until today is no longer sustainable,” Shoukry said. 

“We are facing huge gaps in global warming, and the global climate situation requires fundamental change,” Shoukry added. “We still face gaps in providing the financing needed to enable developing countries to face climate change.”

 

Global financial cooperation critical for low emissions: IPCC chair

RIYADH: Accelerated global financial cooperation is critical to enable low emissions and a just overall climate transition, according to the Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, Hoesung Lee.

Speaking at the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Lee stressed that IPPC reports presented in February and April of this year clearly indicate that the world has access to the technology and know-how that could help tackle the issue of climate change.

However, he said those options and tools are still limited primarily by the current availability of financing among other reasons.

“With increasing global warming, losses and damages will increase and additional humans and natural systems will be pushed to adaptation limits,” Lee stressed.

Widening discrepancies between the cost of adaptation and the financing available are the main reasons for adaptation gaps especially in developing countries, he added.

Lee noted that the prerequisite to adequate adaptation will come as the world continues its efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius through immediate cuts in the emission of greenhouse gasses.

When compared to the goals and objectives of the Paris agreement – an international treaty on climate change – the progress of financial flows is relatively low, he said.

“Since the Paris agreement, many countries have put in place climate policies and regulations, but their scope needs to be expanded, their ambition raised, and implemented,” the chair disclosed.

Thus, by prioritizing finances to reduce climate risks for low income and marginalized communities, Lee said that great gains in terms of well-being can be achieved.

Saudi RPM launches ambulance center to scale up its KSA operation   

RIYADH: On-site healthcare management service provider Saudi Response Plus Medical has launched a specialized ambulance center and medical training center in Riyadh within just three years of entering the Saudi market.  

A part of the UAE-based Response Plus Holding, Saudi RPM aims to invest an additional 50 ambulances in the Kingdom’s health sector in the coming year, it said in a press release.  

The company said this is part of its efforts to align with Vision 2030 goals while showcasing the Kingdom as a high-end medical tourism destination through its medical tourism vertical, Global Patient Services.  

“Vision 2030 of the visionary leadership of KSA has placed the Kingdom on the path of accelerated growth, pushing all sectors to perform at full gear to achieve well-defined goals, including in the healthcare sector,” said Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding.   

He added: “The inauguration of the first specialized ambulance center and medical training center in Riyadh is one of many initiatives we’ve undertaken to demonstrate our commitment to the Kingdom. Our expansion in Saudi Arabia will evolve exponentially from now onwards.”  

The inauguration includes multiple strategic projects such as Saudi RPM’s specialty medical center, its 24-hour Operational Command Centre, and its occupational healthcare services in Dammam.   

In addition to meeting the rising demand of ambulance transfers and serving the nation’s local and international events, the company said the projects will provide further employment opportunities for Saudi nationals in 2023.   

Saudi RPM has been on-site medical coverage partners of global events such as Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Formula E, Dakar Rally, Saudi Tour, and Soundstorm.  

Riyadh's newly established facility will be the center of patient transfers, event medical services, operations and management of medical facilities and occupational medicine, the press release noted. This will also provide medical training center aimed at upscaling Saudi Arabia’s medical manpower and bridge the market’s existing gap. 

The internationally accredited courses offered at Saudi RPM’s training center include First Aid, Heart Saver, Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers, and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.   

The company said the center will also offer emergency care and safety institute coaching programs on vital topics, upgrade existing programs with regards to business, management, technical and language training, introduce the adoption of digital information systems.   

Saudi jeweler L'azurde posts 21% profit jump in first 9 months

RIYADH: Saudi jeweller L’azurde has reported a 20.7 percent profit rise in the first nine months of 2022 on the back of higher revenues. 

It reported a profit of SR31.4 million ($8.3 million) in the first nine months, compared to SR26 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing. The results were helped by higher revenues. 

The group’s total operating revenues amounted to SR405 million for the current period of 2022, an increase of 3.9 percent compared to SR390 million in the same period of last year. 

In Saudi Arabia, wholesale operating revenues were12.6 perecent higher than the same period of last year due to strong sales of L’azurde gold in traditional gold markets.  

Sélim Chidiac, CEO of L’azurde, said the company has also managed to distribute dividends for the first time in five years. 

He asserted that the jewelry firm has been able to transform the COVID-19 crisis into a favorable opportunity to boost its activities. 

This has been done by accelerating the company's transformation to sell modern and affordable jewelry with a higher margin of profit and entering e-commerce through the launch of a digital platform, he explained. 

The e-commerce business delivered SR 9.2 million in revenues in the third quarter of 2022, the bourse filing showed. 

This represents a solid share of 6.7 percent of the total operating revenues and 15.6 percent of the firm’s retail revenues in the current quarter. 

In an interview with Arab News in May, the CEO said the year 2022 started strong for the jewelry maker but the company was confronted with rising inflation and high material prices, including gold, on the back of the global geopolitical situation.

Chidiac pointed out that rising inflation along with robust gold prices have left the jewelry industry facing headwinds. He also detailed some of the measures taken by his company to combat high prices and stabilize customer footfall, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the first time ever, we launched affordable gold jewelry at SR1,000. And we saw a great demand for this gold jewelry,” he said. This was reflected in the company’s performance in the following year.

COP27 puts climate compensation on agenda for first time

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Delegates at the UN’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt agreed to discuss whether rich nations should compensate poor countries most vulnerable to climate change for their suffering.

“This creates for the first time an institutionally stable space on the formal agenda of COP and the Paris Agreement to discuss the pressing issue of funding arrangements needed to deal with existing gaps, responding to loss and damage,” COP27 President Sameh Shoukry told the opening plenary.

The item was adopted to the agenda in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, as world leaders arrived for the negotiations scheduled to run through Nov. 18.

Much of the tension at COP27 is expected to relate to loss and damage — funds provided by wealthy nations to vulnerable lower-income countries that bear little responsibility for climate-warming emissions.

At COP26 last year in Glasgow, high-income nations blocked a proposal for a loss and damage financing body, instead supporting a new three-year dialogue for funding discussions.

The loss and damage discussions now on the agenda at COP27 will not involve liability or binding compensation, but they are intended to lead to a conclusive decision “no later than 2024,” Shoukry said.

“The inclusion of this agenda reflects a sense of solidarity for the victims of climate disasters,” he added.

