Saudi cement volumes see annual surge of 9.8% in Q3

Saudi cement volumes see annual surge of 9.8% in Q3
The cement sector in the Kingdom amounts for between 5 percent and 15 percent of construction expenditure. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 sec ago
REEM WALID 

Saudi cement volumes see annual surge of 9.8% in Q3

Saudi cement volumes see annual surge of 9.8% in Q3
Updated 28 sec ago
REEM WALID 

Saudi cement volumes have surged 9.8 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2022 , according to a statement by Riyadh-based leading financial services company Al Rajih Capital. 

The increase in cement volumes in the Kingdom is mainly attributed to the drop in prices of construction materials as well as the consistent offtake of new residential loans which amounted to over SR10 billion ($2.66 billion) as of September of this year. 

Between 2021 and 2023, residential mortgages are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18 percent. That said, new residential mortgages are projected to reach SR10 billion monthly in 2022 and around SR7 billion per month in 2023. 

The cement sector in the Kingdom amounts for between 5 percent and 15 percent of construction expenditure. 

Increasing inflation and the increase in interest rates respectively are expected to hinder some of the short-term gains in the sector. Nonetheless, the long-term outlook on the industry remains positive. 

Cement inventory levels stood at 10.7 million tons in 2019, 8.7 million tons in 2020, and 7.4 million tons in 2021. As demand continues to increase, inventory figures are projected to continue to drop as well.

Meanwhile, Saudi-based building material firm Yamama Cement is set to spend as much as SR830 million in efforts to transfer its old line to a new factory and raise its capacity by 50 percent. The new facility – which is expected to start commercial production in Nov. 2022 – will allow the firm to charge depreciation, thus boosting its sales and support cement prices in the process. 

Saudi Arabia’s local cement sales hit 1.45 million tons during Q3 of 2022, up from 1.43 million tons in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to Southern Province Cement Co.’s CEO Aqeel Kadasah. 

The financial results in the three months leading to October indicate the cement sector’s recovery in the Kingdom Kadasah said. 

Given the pipeline of projects in the country, local demand is set to increase, thus improving cement’s selling price, he revealed. 

Cement prices are anticipated to further improve to reach an average of SR180 per ton in 2023. 

Last month, the Kingdom issued a total of 281 licenses to export iron and cement since a ban on the exportation of the commodities was lifted six years ago, the Ministry of Commerce told Al Eqtisadiah.

The Saudi government imposed a ban on cement exports in 2008 to push prices down and accommodate demand from large government-funded infrastructure projects. 

 

Saudi developer Al-Akaria bounces back to profit of $7m on 158% revenue growth 

Saudi developer Al-Akaria bounces back to profit of $7m on 158% revenue growth 
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Al-Akaria bounces back to profit of $7m on 158% revenue growth 

Saudi developer Al-Akaria bounces back to profit of $7m on 158% revenue growth 
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based real estate developer Al-Akaria returned to profitability in the first nine months of 2022, bolstered by a 158 percent jump in revenues. 

Saudi Real Estate Co., as the firm is formally known, reported SR28 million ($7.5 million) in net profits, recovering from SR38 million in losses a year earlier, according to a bourse filing. 

The company attributed the results to higher sales of land and residential units, which yielded SR1.3 billion in revenues, up from SR487 million in the first nine months of 2021. 

Al-Akaria also incurred less expenses during the nine-month period, thanks to a drop in selling and marketing costs by SR8.4 million. 

Established in 1976, Al-Akaria is one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate firms with a track record of delivering residential, retail, and commercial projects. 

Egypt seeks shift to green economy, President El-Sisi tells COP27 

Egypt seeks shift to green economy, President El-Sisi tells COP27 
Updated 10 min 5 sec ago
Waffa Wael 

Egypt seeks shift to green economy, President El-Sisi tells COP27 

Egypt seeks shift to green economy, President El-Sisi tells COP27 
Updated 10 min 5 sec ago
Waffa Wael 

RIYADH: Egypt is set to increase investment in renewable energy, the country’s president told world leaders gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh as he urged for more progress towards tackling climate change. 

Speaking on the second day of the the UN Climate Change Conference, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for action that would produce tangible impacts on global warming. 

“From this rostrum, I urge you to become the model that the world hopes,” said the Egyptian leader. 

El-Sisi highlighted that humans across this planet have a shared future, as well as “one goal and one hope, that same hope we cherish also here." 

During his remarks, he urged the leaders to take more significant steps to reduce emissions and launch new ambitious projects that would inspire all stakeholders to provide funding. 

“Trust will be the best guarantee of our success and progress and achieving our goals,” said El-Sisi. 

He added tha Egypt is now determined to focus on and “increase investments in these key green areas.”  

The Egyptian President underlined the need for strong will to move on with a goal of preventing temperature increases of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. 

He noted that the poor countries, which are currently suffering more than other nations from the effects of these crises, need the necessary financing to be secured in order for them to take realistic initiatives to cut emissions effectively. 

According to a UN Climate Change report released in advance of COP27, although countries are bending the global greenhouse gas emission curve downward, efforts are still insufficient to keep the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. 

COP27, which will run until Nov. 18, is the largest annual gathering on climate action involving heads of state, ministers and negotiators, along with climate activists. 

The event will focus on securing separate “loss and damage” funds, or compensation payments to climate-vulnerable countries already suffering from climate-related weather extremes, Wael Aboulmagd, special representative to the COP27 president, told Reuters. 

Last May, Egypt announced its intention to position itself as an impartial arbiter while hosting this year’s summit, as it pushes other nations to act on climate pledges while promoting the interests of the developing world, a senior Egyptian official told Reuters. 

“In this particular year it is in the interest of the process that a perception of impartiality and equal distance from everyone is maintained,” Aboulmagd said. 

Global South remains at the mercy of Global North over climate change: Barbados PM  

Global South remains at the mercy of Global North over climate change: Barbados PM  
Updated 15 min 3 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Global South remains at the mercy of Global North over climate change: Barbados PM  

Global South remains at the mercy of Global North over climate change: Barbados PM  
Updated 15 min 3 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Countries south of the equator are relying on those of the “Global North” to do more as the world seeks a sustainable future by adopting energy transition strategies, according to Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados. 

Speaking at the high-level opening of the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 7, Mottley noted that countries in the “Global South’” lack those resources which are necessary for a smooth energy transition. 

She said: “I come from a small island state which has high ambitions. But we are not able to deliver on those high ambitions, because the global industrial strategies we have fault lines in them.” 

She added: “Our abilities to access electric cars, batteries, and photovoltaic panels are constrained by those countries that have the dominant presence and can produce for themselves. The Global South remains at the mercy of the Global North on these issues.”  

According to Mottley, countries like Barbados need to achieve net-zero targets, but they are not getting critical supplies which is compelling them to depend again on traditional energy sources like natural gas.  

“Despite developing a COVID vaccine in two years and landing humans on moon, and a rover on Mars, we lack that simple political will that just not makes promises, but to deliver on them to make a definable difference in the lives of people who we have a responsibility to serve,” she added. 

Mottley further urged giving concessional funding to climate-vulnerable countries by changing existing economic policies.  

“There is no way that developing countries could fight climate change without concessional funding,” added Mottley.  

Africa can be renewable powerhouse if resources are explored wisely: Top expert 

Africa can be renewable powerhouse if resources are explored wisely: Top expert 
Updated 20 min 54 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

Africa can be renewable powerhouse if resources are explored wisely: Top expert 

Africa can be renewable powerhouse if resources are explored wisely: Top expert 
Updated 20 min 54 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Africa can become a renewable energy powerhouse if rich nations help the continent in the global battle against climate change, according to Minouche Shafik, director of the London School of Economics. 

Speaking at the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Nov. 7, Shafik insisted the green industrial revolution could become the new growth story for Africa if properly implemented, and added that it could turn the world economy sustainable. 

She said: “Africa is responsible for just one percent of the stock of carbon emissions, but it will be the hardest hit by climate change. That cannot be right.  

“Many African countries are in the sunshine, wind, rivers and forests. With the support and lower cost of capital, these nations could leapfrog the energy systems of the past.” 

During her speech, Shafik noted that the current economy should be changed to create a better future, which should be sustainable and free from carbon emissions. 

She added: “Humans are the cause of climate change, and we have the means to stop it by changing our economy. We should change it by making needed investments, and creating cities where can move, live and breathe. The food we eat should regenerate the earth rather than deplete it.” 

She further pointed out that transforming the planet to a sustainable home for living, as outlined in the Paris agreement, demands $4 to $6 trillion per year globally.

According to Shafik, both the public sector and the private sector should work together to meet climate goals, and governments should also formulate necessary policy frameworks to make it happen. 

“Public sector investments will play a key role while fighting climate change. Despite current fiscal constraints, these investments can be financed, as they will fetch positive returns,” said Shafik. 

She added: “The private sector too has an important role in fighting climate change. The government has to provide clear policy frameworks and guarantees.” 

She also warned that humanity is going to suffer a lot if climate change issues are not addressed. 

“The economy of the future is our choice. Climate change and biodiversity loss are here, and we are already suffering the consequences. We can overcome this climate change by choosing a different economy for the future,” she added. 

Earlier during the event, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged that developed and emerging economies should work together to accelerate the energy transition, as planet earth is already on the verge of irreversible climate chaos. 

He also added that the Group of 20 countries should accelerate the energy transition within the decade to avoid the dire consequences associated with climate change. 

“Global temperatures keep rising. We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator. We are getting dangerously close to the point of no return,” said Guterres. 

TASI gains on strong earnings; MIS drops despite 69% profit leap in Q3: Closing bell 

TASI gains on strong earnings; MIS drops despite 69% profit leap in Q3: Closing bell 
Updated 07 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed 

TASI gains on strong earnings; MIS drops despite 69% profit leap in Q3: Closing bell 

TASI gains on strong earnings; MIS drops despite 69% profit leap in Q3: Closing bell 
Updated 07 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended Monday in green, thanks to strong performance as earnings season nears an end. 

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.67 percent to end at 11,598, while the parallel market, Nomu, declined 0.58 percent to finish at 19,500. 

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. declined 4 percent, despite posting a 69 percent leap in third-quarter profits to SR25 million ($6.6 million), boosted by revenue growth. 

In an interview with Argaam, the information technology giant’s CEO said the third quarter’s revenues are largely derived from contracts with government agencies, which contribute 65 percent of revenue.   

In the third quarter of 2022, the value of under-way projects hit SR2.4 billion, Abdullah AlGhamdi said, expecting new projects to be worth SR400-500 million in the fourth quarter. 

The top official said that the results show significant and continuous improvements in the company's business, and predicted this growth and improvement to continue as the company is able to turn a strong share of business and contracts into revenues to improve efficiency. 

In connection with the research cooperation project and technical patents with NEOM, AlGhamdi said that the project aims to provide proposals, consultations and auditing services to the research institutions, as well as establishing applied research cooperation. 

Its outputs will support NEOM's goals in emerging technologies, cognitive computing, and artificial general intelligence.   

The CEO predicted strong business growth and performance for the fourth quarter compared to previous quarters. 

Due to the strong growth of the Saudi economy and the robust demand for communications and information technology, this pattern will continue until 2023, he added. 

As far as performance of other companies is concerned, Arabian Drilling Co. surged 23 percent to lead the gainers, after it made its debut on Tadawul on Nov. 7. 

The company offered 26.7 million shares, or 30 percent of its capital, on the main market for SR100 each, of which 90 percent was allocated to participating parties and 10 percent to individual investors. 

The value of orders placed totaled SR2 billion, with 816 percent of subscriptions covered. 

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.29 percent lower, almost a week after announcing that its profit had surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts. 

Profits at the most profitable oil company in the world hit SR159 billion after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion. 

Taiba Investment Co. gained 1.44 percent, after turning to profits of SR98 million for the first nine months of 2022, against a net loss of SR53 million in the same period a year earlier. 

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, increased 1.37 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, gained 0.94 percent. 

Methanol Chemicals Co. added 0.16 percent, after it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to co-invest in the manufacture of methyl diethanolamine for SR450 million with a company owned by a number of industrial entities and a government fund. 

