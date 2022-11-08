You are here

COP27
COP27

UN chief issues stark warning, Arab leaders pledge commitment to climate goals on opening day of COP27 

Special Addressing world leaders gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh for COP27, Antonio Guterres insisted humanity must either cooperate in the fight against global warming, or perish. (Screenshot)
Addressing world leaders gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh for COP27, Antonio Guterres insisted humanity must either cooperate in the fight against global warming, or perish. (Screenshot)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

UN chief issues stark warning, Arab leaders pledge commitment to climate goals on opening day of COP27 

UN chief issues stark warning, Arab leaders pledge commitment to climate goals on opening day of COP27 
  • Antonio Guterres called for a new pact between rich and poor countries to cut emissions and phase out coal
  • Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed urged global cooperation to meet climate challenge 
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The world is on the “highway to climate hell,” the UN secretary-general warned as he delivered an impassioned speech on the opening day of the Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

Addressing world leaders gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh for COP27, Antonio Guterres insisted humanity must either cooperate in the fight against global warming, or perish.

Guterres was unafraid to call out the world’s two largest economies — the US and China — for not working together closely enough to tackle environmental issues.

He added his voice to the calls for a new pact between rich and poor countries to make deeper cuts in emissions with financial help and the phasing out of coal in wealthy nations by 2030 and elsewhere by 2040.

“At the beginning of COP27, I am calling for a historic pact between developed and emerging economies, a climate solidarity pact. A pact in which all countries make an extra effort to reduce emissions this decade in line with the 1.5-degree goal,” said Guterres.

Guterres said: “Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish. It is either a climate solidarity pact — or a collective suicide pact.”

He said such a pact would allow countries and international financial institutions to work together to provide financial and technical assistance to help emerging economies speed up their transition to renewable energy.

He said it would also end dependence on fossil fuels and provide universal, affordable, and sustainable energy for all.

A UN climate change report released in advance of COP27 said that although countries were bending the global emissions curve downward, efforts are still insufficient to stop the global temperature rising to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.

COP27, which will run until Nov. 18, is the largest annual gathering on climate action involving heads of state, ministers and negotiators, along with climate activists.

Wael Aboulmagd, special representative to the COP27 president, told Reuters that the event will focus on securing separate “loss and damage” funds, or compensation payments to vulnerable countries already suffering from climate-related weather extremes. 

Last May, Egypt announced its intention to position itself as an impartial arbiter while hosting this year’s summit. “It is in the interest of the process that a perception of impartiality and equal distance from everyone is maintained,” said Aboulmagd.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi used his opening address to urge countries to do more to build trust that environmental concerns are being taken seriously.




Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, president of host nation Egypt, at the opening address at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday. (Shady Francis)

“Trust will be the best guarantee of our success and progress and achieving our goals,” said El-Sisi.

He also called for action that would have tangible effects on global warming. “From this rostrum, I urge you to become the model that the world hopes,” he added.

El-Sisi said that humanity’s future is a shared one and that it had “one goal and one hope, that same hope we cherish also here.”

“Climate change will never stop without our intervention … Our time here is limited and we must use every second that we have,” El-Sisi added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, president of the UAE, said in his address that climate change will magnify already intricate and complex challenges such as global stability and security.




President Mohammed bin Zayed of the UAE on the opening day of COP27. (Shady Francis)

He said all must cooperate to tackle climate change and use it as an opportunity for innovation and building new economies.

“Since we only have one planet, it is essential that we bring together our efforts to address this challenge,” he said.

He said the UAE would continue to be a reliable producer of energy as long as it was needed. “The UAE is known as a responsible supplier of energy and will continue to play this role for as long as the world needs oil and gas.

“We will focus on lowering carbon emissions emanating from this sector.”

The UAE has announced a strategic initiative for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Sheikh Mohammed lauded his country’s recent agreement with the US to invest $100 billion in clean energy and produce 100 gigawatts of clean energy in various parts of the world.

The UAE will focus on supporting the implementation of the outcomes of the previous COPs as they prepare for COP28 in Dubai in 2023, he said.  

Guterres said that around 3.5 billion people currently live in countries that are vulnerable to climate change.

“We desperately need progress on adaptation. In Glasgow (COP26 last year), developed countries promised to double adaptation support to $40 billion a year by 2025. And we must recognize that this is only a first step. Adaptation needs are set to grow to more than $300 billion a year by 2030,” he said.

He urged financial institutions and banks to aid the world’s transition away from fossil fuels, and invest in new technology.

Guterres added that the war in Ukraine exposed the profound risks of fossil fuel addiction.

“Human activity is the cause of the climate problem. Human action must be the solution. Action to re-establish ambition. And the action to rebuild trust between the north and the south,” he said.

He added that humans now have the financial and technological tools to achieve climate goals, and nations should come together and implement these targets.

“It is time for international solidarity across the board,” he said. “A solidarity that respects all human rights and guarantees a safe space for environmental defenders and all actors in society to contribute to our climate response.”

Topics: COP27 Egypt UN climate change Editor's Choice

Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Health Department launches campaign to attract more organ and tissue donors

Abu Dhabi Health Department launches campaign to attract more organ and tissue donors
  • Abdulla Al-Hamed, the chairman of the department led by example by becoming the first person to register as part of the campaign
  • He paid tribute to a number of organ recipients, families of donors, and campaigners, who he said exemplify a model of unity and altruism
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: A new campaign from the Abu Dhabi Department of Health aims to raise awareness of the need for life-saving organ donations and encourage more people to register as donors.

The Abu Dhabi Community Campaign, which is part of Hayat, the UAE’s National Program for Organ Donation and Transplantation, aims to help improve the prospects for patients suffering from organ failure by increasing the amount of donated organs and tissue available for transplant.

Abdulla Al-Hamed, the chairman of the DofH, led by example by becoming the first person during the new campaign to register as a donor, and he encouraged others to follow suit.

It was launched on the sidelines of the International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, which began in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 7 and continues until Nov. 9.

At the launch event, Al-Hamed paid tribute to a number of organ recipients, the families of donors and campaigners in the field of organ donation, who he said exemplify a model of unity and altruism.

He also officially opened an exhibition featuring more than 70 works of art and literature that trace the history of organ donation. It includes drawings and stories created by children who received transplants, along with works by professionals and community members, some of which have won international awards.

“In honor of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, and in the footsteps of the nation’s leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, we continue to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s global position as a leading destination for healthcare,” Al-Hamed said.

“We have learned from the magnanimity of our wise leadership the highest meaning of giving, of tolerance, of brotherhood and how to extend a helping hand to those in need. These are well-established societal values that are embodied in organ donation, a noble humanitarian act that gives others renewed hope in life.

“These values create a vivid scenario of community solidarity, where organ donation, whether during life or after death, saves many patients, affording them a full recovery. I invite everyone to contribute to instilling hope in the lives of many around us by registering for the Hayat program.”

In partnership with a number of local and global strategic partners, the program highlights the importance of the donation and transplantation of organs and tissue in line with the highest international standards and practices.

It also aims to raise awareness about the benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle and avoiding factors that can contribute to the risk of developing lifestyle-related diseases and organ failure that might require a transplant. It advocates for the prevention of chronic diseases through regular physical activity and the adoption of a healthy diet.

“Organ donation is a noble act, both in life and after death,” said Jamal Mohammed Al-Kaabi, undersecretary at the DoH. “One person has the potential to save the lives of eight individuals who are in desperate need of organ donation.

“Donating an organ is really a gift of life to many patients, including those suffering from cancer, heart disease, lung failure, cirrhosis, kidney failure and more.”

He urged members of the public to find out more about the program and how they can contribute to improving the lives of those most in need, and said: “Together we can create hope and give the gift of life to many patients.”
 

Topics: organ donation Abu Dhabi Department of Health

Children living in ‘open air prison’ at Syria’s Al-Hol camp: MSF

Children living in ‘open air prison’ at Syria’s Al-Hol camp: MSF
Updated 08 November 2022
AFP

Children living in 'open air prison' at Syria's Al-Hol camp: MSF

Children living in ‘open air prison’ at Syria’s Al-Hol camp: MSF
Updated 08 November 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has deplored the fate of thousands of children living in “a giant open air prison” at Syria’s notorious Al-Hol camp.

Al-Hol is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after Kurdish-led forces backed by a US-led coalition dislodged Daesh fighters from their last scrap of territory in Syria in 2019.

In the country’s northeast near Iraq, Al-Hol is overpopulated with more than 50,000 residents including relatives of suspected terrorists, displaced Syrians, and Iraqi refugees.

Children make up 64 percent of the Kurdish-run camp’s population, and half are younger than 12, according to MSF.

“We have seen and heard many tragic stories,” the aid agency’s Syria operations manager, Martine Flokstra, said.

In a report, MSF cited Al-Hol’s lack of healthcare and incidents of violence, warning of the dangerous situation facing children.

Some died “as a result of prolonged delays in accessing urgent medical care,” and there are stories of “young boys reportedly forcibly removed from their mothers once they reach around 11 years old, never to be seen again,” Flokstra said.

Many of the camp’s child detainees were born there and are “robbed of their childhoods, and condemned to a life exposed to violence and exploitation, with no education, limited medical support and no hope in sight,” she added.

The report mentions the case of a five-year-old boy hit by a truck and who died after waiting several hours for hospitalization.

In 2021, 79 children lost their lives, MSF said.

Some were killed in violence, including shootings inside the camp where attacks on guards or aid workers are common. The majority of camp deaths are crime related.

Among Al-Hol’s detainees are more than 10,000 foreigners from dozens of countries.

Housed in a separate part of the camp called “the Annex,” MSF considers these foreign nationals the responsibility of their home countries which it said have failed in their obligations to repatriate them.

“Insufficient progress is being made to close the camp,” Flokstra said.

Kurdish authorities have repeatedly called on countries to repatriate their citizens from crowded camps.

But nations have mostly received them only sporadically, fearing security threats and a domestic political backlash.

Last month, four women and 13 children were repatriated to Australia from Al-Hol and another camp.

Topics: Syria al-hol camp

Frustration grows over Palestinian Authority’s crackdown on political activists

Frustration grows over Palestinian Authority’s crackdown on political activists
Updated 07 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

Frustration grows over Palestinian Authority's crackdown on political activists

Frustration grows over Palestinian Authority’s crackdown on political activists
  • Rights groups condemn arrests and shutdown of conference on reform of PLO
Updated 07 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: A crackdown on political activists by the Palestinian Authority has been condemned by human rights organizations and increased frustration among factions and popular groups.

The PA security services on Nov. 5 arrested Omar Assaf, the coordinator of the Popular Alliance, and accused him and his group of planning to create an alternative leadership for the Palestine Liberation Organization.

The authority also banned activists from the Palestinian Popular Conference “14 million,” which was due to discuss reform of the PLO by holding elections for its legislative body, the Palestinian National Council.

The shutdown and arrest of Assaf followed a series of detentions of Hamas activists that began late last month across the West Bank.

Shawan Jabarin, the director of Palestinian rights group Al-Haq, told Arab News that Assaf’s detention was a big mistake.

“Freedom of expression must be protected and guaranteed — whether for political or non-political activists — and they should not be persecuted and intimidated by the Palestinian Authority,” he said. 

“No one talked about establishing an alternative body to the PLO. Still, the existing body is fragile and does not exist except in name, and it is required to involve people in its extensive and essential issues, such as the reform of the PLO.”

The Palestinian Authority and the Fatah movement have grown increasingly concerned about Hamas, believing it is attempting to enter the PLO and then control it with the support of leftist factions within the organization.  

This would marginalize the role of Fatah, which has led the organization since its establishment in 1965.

“It is time to reform Palestinian institutions and involve people because representation and participation have become an important title for the Palestinian people,” Jabarin said.

He said that local and international human rights institutions were deeply disturbed by the crackdown.

“The recent period was a bad indication that the authorities targeted political activists by arresting them and restricting their freedom of expression,” Jabarin added.

Meanwhile Mustafa Barghouti, the secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, told Arab News: “The political arrests and the prevention of freedom of expression is a big mistake and unacceptable.”

He added that it was agreed during a recent meeting of the Palestinian factions in Algeria to hold elections for the PLO. 

Hamas won the last Palestinian elections held in 2006. Since then, no elections have been held, despite promises from President Mahmoud Abbas.

“The People’s Conference to rebuild the PLO moved the stagnant waters toward the election of a new leadership for the organization, as the official media continued to host some representatives of the factions to incite against the conference’s organizers,” Majed Al-Arouri, director-general of the Civil Commission for the independence of Judiciary and Rule of Law, said on Facebook.

He added that it was disappointing for the political leadership of the PLO to fear a popular conference that recognizes the PLO as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people while seeking democratic reform and elections.

Experts told Arab News that it was not likely that the Palestinian security services will succeed in silencing the critics in the era of social media, where the Palestinians are using online platforms to expose the crimes of the Israeli occupation and the violations of the PA at the same time.

Meanwhile Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas political bureau, criticized the detention of activists and conference ban.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a socialist organization, called for an end to the arrest and suppression of political activists. Islamic Jihad demanded Assaf’s immediate release.

Topics: Palestinian Authority Palestine Liberation Organization Hamas

Lebanese forum delegates unite on implementing all terms of Taif Agreement

Lebanese forum delegates unite on implementing all terms of Taif Agreement
Updated 07 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese forum delegates unite on implementing all terms of Taif Agreement

Lebanese forum delegates unite on implementing all terms of Taif Agreement
  • 1989 deal negotiated in Saudi Arabia provided constitution for equality among Lebanese: Parliament speaker
  • Parliament due to hold session Thursday in fresh attempt to elect new Lebanese president
Updated 07 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The terms of a 1989 deal negotiated in Saudi Arabia to end Lebanon’s civil war and return political normalcy to the country must be implemented in full, a former minister has claimed.

Rashid Derbas’ comments echoed those of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri who said on Monday that the Taif Agreement acted as a constitution providing equality among the Lebanese people.

Their remarks followed a recent forum, organized by the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Al-Bukhari and held at the UNESCO Palace in Beirut, commemorating the 33rd anniversary of the accord.

Speakers at the gathering unanimously pointed out the need to apply provisions of the agreement still to be enacted and they reiterated their objections to amending them.

“The Taif Agreement needs to be implemented in full. Circumstances are different today, with Syria’s absence from Lebanon, and all parties have expressed their adherence to the Taif Agreement,” Derbas said.

The public renewal of consensus on the Taif Agreement followed an invitation to dinner on Nov. 8 from the Swiss ambassador to Lebanon. Although the planned engagement was later cancelled, some believe the dinner date had been set up as a prelude to launching a Lebanese dialogue in Geneva under Swiss sponsorship.

On the Taif Agreement provisions that had not been implemented, Berri said: “We have failed thrice to establish a supreme national commission to abolish political sectarianism, an election law outside sectarian restrictions, and the senate.”

The Lebanese Parliament was expected to hold another session on Thursday in a fresh attempt to elect a new president.

Berri added: “Our top priority is electing a president; 80 percent of the Lebanese people are below the poverty line, and we are still facing an electricity crisis, despite the fact that we spent tens of billions of dollars on this sector.

“And we also need to resume negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. This is why we need to elect a president as soon as possible.

“Lebanon may be able to endure weeks (of power vacuum), but it cannot bear more than that. Lebanon and the Lebanese cannot bear further deterioration.

“All the Lebanese conflicts were resolved through dialogue and consensus. The security situation in Lebanon remains strong, and the Lebanese are smarter than falling for attempts to stir up strife.”

Forum delegates highlighted the importance of appointing a new Lebanese president who was loyal to the Taif Agreement.

The forum was attended by representatives of all political parties in Lebanon, except for Hezbollah, including Amal Movement MP Enaya Ezzedine.

Derbas told Arab News: “The forum is a proactive action, validating the constitution and proving that no one is about to amend the agreement.

“The presence of presidential candidate Suleiman Franjieh at the forum was of great significance, just as the balanced Christian, Sunni, and Druze presence, that of the UN representatives, and former (Lebanese) President Michel Suleiman.

“Al-Bukhari also made it a point to stress that France has no intention of holding any dialogue that would damage the Taif Agreement. Every detail at the forum was meaningful and will bear a positive outcome,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia Taif Agreement Rashid Derbas Nabih Berri

Gaza Tales: Palestinian student hosts tours to raise awareness of history of Gaza City

Gaza Tales: Palestinian student hosts tours to raise awareness of history of Gaza City
Updated 07 November 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Gaza Tales: Palestinian student hosts tours to raise awareness of history of Gaza City

Gaza Tales: Palestinian student hosts tours to raise awareness of history of Gaza City
  • The city is ‘rich in antiquities, information and secrets,’ said 19-year-old Abdul Aziz Al-Balbisi, much of which the younger generation is unaware of
  • ‘Knowledge tourism is important in the struggle of awareness with the occupation’ and to counter efforts to falsify history,’ one participant told Arab News
Updated 07 November 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Abdul Aziz Al-Balbisi, a 19-year-old Palestinian university student, has launched an initiative called “Gaza Tales” to encourage young people in the Gaza Strip to learn more about the history of their city.

Once a week, between 30 and 50 young men and women gather in old Gaza for a 2 kilometer walk, during which they learn about ancient landmarks and buildings, an experience the participants describe as most enjoyable.

Al-Balbisi launched the initiative on social media in October and said that while he had hoped it would prove popular with Gazans, even he has been surprised by how much interest it has generated among young people from various parts of the Gaza Strip.

He began learning about old Gaza and its heritage and antiquities during childhood from his father, a specialist in history, whose dedication ultimately inspired Al-Balbisi to launch his own initiative with his dad’s help.

“Gaza Tales” aims to preserve knowledge of places and landmarks that are part of Gaza’s deep-rooted history by introducing the younger generation to the stories behind them, he said, so that Palestinian youths are informed about the past and have the knowledge to “confront Israeli allegations and schemes to falsify history.”

In the Old City, an area covering about 1.6 sq. km that was historically the beating heart of Gaza, there are dozens of ancient buildings, including mosques, houses, shops and a Turkish bath called Hammam Al-Samra, along with tribes (a narrow arched passage between two houses). Some of these are under threat from urban expansion and are at risk of disappearing for good.

“Gaza is a city rich in antiquities, information and secrets,” Al-Balbisi told Arab News. “Many people live in it and do not know anything about it. I am trying to bring back what we lost in time about this ancient city and introduce young people to their history.

“There is a great interest on the part of the young generation to participate in learning about the landmarks of this beautiful city, with its old buildings and streets, and my father provides me and them with a lot of information on every trip we take.”

Al-Balbisi, who is studying cyber security engineering at university, suffered shrapnel wounds to his legs during the 2008 war that force him to rely on crutches or an electric wheelchair to get around. During his tours, which begin in the morning, he and his father tell the stories of 25 buildings, some still standing, some destroyed. Along the way, breakfast is provided.

“Young men and women from different regions of the Gaza Strip have participated with us,” said Al-Balbisi. “Some of them live abroad and were on a visit to Gaza.”

Many of them are surprised by the information they receive as they are often hearing it for the first time, even those who have lived in the Gaza Strip their whole lives, he added.

Al-Balbisi described Gaza as “a city that is unlike any other city in this world, with everything in it … with its peace and war … with its contradictions, events and people … even in its history and heritage.”

He added: “There are so many stories and secrets in Gaza that no matter how much you thought you knew, you will be surprised that you knew so little.

“Under each of its stones, there is a story that talks about people who passed through and built a civilization and they left their traces that tell their story.”

This is what prompted him to call his initiative Gaza Tales, Al-Balbisi explained.

“In the stories of Gaza, we will tell the stories of who were and who passed, who built and who destroyed,” he said.

“You will stand in awe before the nobility of Gaza, which we are all ignorant of, and you will hear information that you did not receive before.”

In the short time since the launch of Gaza Tales, word about it has spread quickly and it has grown in popularity. Currently, it covers only the Old City but Al-Balbisi said that in the spring, he intends to offer tours of other parts of the Gaza Strip.

Ahlam Hammad, from the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, took one of the Gaza Tales tours and said it performs an important role for Palestinians.

“Knowledge tourism is important in the struggle of awareness with the occupation,” he told Arab News.

“The young generation is in dire need of such knowledge-tourism paths in light of the huge amount of misleading information broadcast by the enemy in order to falsify the history of the Palestinian land.”

Topics: Gaza strip Abdul Aziz Al-Balbisi Gaza Tales

