ACWA Power unit to buy $400m in cash bonds to reduce debt  

To fund the offer, ACWA Power, APMIOne, and certain subsidiaries will use their existing cash resources.
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ACWA Power Co. said its fully owned subsidiary, ACWA Power Management and Investments One Ltd., offered to purchase cash bonds up to $400 million on the Irish Stock Exchange.  

ACWA Power disclosed in a bourse filing that its senior secured bonds issued in 2017 and due in 2039 had a pre-amortization aggregate principal amount of $814 million and an aggregate basic value of $812.37 million before amortization or equivalent to $814 million after amortization.  

The filing said that by accepting the bonds for purchase pursuant to the tender offer, APMIOne would reduce its debt service obligations and expenditures.  

To fund the offer, ACWA Power, APMIOne, and certain subsidiaries will use their existing cash resources. 

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co.'s net profits declined 74 percent to SR60 million ($16 million) during the first nine months of 2022 from SR227 million in the same period last year. 

The company attributed the weak figures to lower gross profit and higher operating expenses combined. 

Despite the weak performance, its revenues surpassed SR3.6 billion between January and September, driven by BinDawood stores’ sales, which were 28 percent higher than in the first nine months of 2021. 

“Our sales were up 7.6 percent on a year-to-date basis, which is hugely encouraging, as we see shoppers returning to our stores and responding positively to our loyalty program launched earlier this year. However, this revenue increase has come by sacrificing gross margin because of continued promotional and marketing activity,” said Khalid BinDawood, managing director of  BinDawood Holding Co. 

“In addition, the costs associated with opening new stores, M&A costs and the continued strengthening of the management team have resulted in a substantial increase in operating expenses. The combined effect has translated into a net loss of SR48 million for this quarter,” he added. 

For the third quarter of the year, BinDawood accrued losses of SR48 million from profits of SR70 million in the same period of last year. 

Updated 08 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

Updated 08 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as recession concerns and worsening COVID-19 outbreaks in China sparked fears of lower fuel demand, outweighing supply worries. 

Brent crude fell 31 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $97.61 a barrel by 0434 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 36 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $91.43 a barrel. 

Both benchmarks hit their highest since August on Monday amid reports that leaders in China, the world’s top crude importer, were weighing an exit from the country’s strict COVID-19 restrictions. 

Russia’s Sberbank sues Glencore for $116 million over oil supplies 

Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, is suing global commodities trader Glencore for around €‎117 million ($116 million) over unpaid oil supplies, the bank said on Monday and court records from the database of Moscow’s Arbitration Court showed. 

The court’s database showed Sberbank was seeking to recover debt and penalties from Glencore Energy UK Ltd. over two agreements, worth roughly €‎58 million each. 

One related to oil blend supplies to the border of Ukraine and Hungary in March, and the other to supplies to the border of Ukraine and Slovakia in the same month. 

In an emailed statement to Reuters, Sberbank confirmed it had filed the lawsuit against Glencore. 

“This is a forced measure, since the bank’s repeated attempts to settle the matter out of court have been unsuccessful,” the bank’s press service said. 

Algeria’s Sonatrach, Eni start production at HDLE/HDLS oil field 

Sonatrach and Italy’s Eni have started production at the HDLE/HDLS oil field in the Berkine Basin at 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the Algerian company said in a statement on Monday. 

The oil field is expected to increase output to 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with new drilling in 2023, the statement added. 

India’s October fuel demand rises 3.4 percent year-on-year 

India’s fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in October to 18.37 million tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed on Monday. 

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8 percent at 2.99 million tons. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas sales decreased 3.3 percent to 2.40 million tons, while naphtha sales fell 24 percent to 0.96 million tons. 

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 11.5 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged up 0.9 percent in October. 

(With input from Reuters)  

Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Oman agreed on Monday to cooperate on energy, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A memorandum of understand was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his Omani counterpart Salim Nasser Al Awfi on the sidelines of the COP27 summit in Egypt.

The deal focuses on cooperation in the fields of oil, gas, electricity, and renewables. It will also facilitate cooperation on carbon capture, reused and storage.

The MoU also includes cooperation on hydrogen as well as enhancing digital transformation in the energy field.

Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-instigated Middle East Green Initiative summit has been hailed a turning point in the region’s battle against climate change, as Gulf country leaders met in Egypt. 

Held alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference — COP27 — the second MGI summit saw figures from the Middle East and beyond meet face-to-face to discuss how to tackle the growing environmental challenges. 

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the impact of climate change was already evident across the Middle East, citing “dust storms across the gulf, the fires in Algeria, and the floods in Lebanon.”  

“All of this in a region already dangerously vulnerable to extreme weather,” he added. 

Reflecting on the role the MGI is playing in the fight against climate change, he said: “Because of the green initiatives, the future looks safer and a little brighter.” 

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said his country plans to become carbon neutral by 2050, and will carry out new projects to increase green spaces by afforestation, increasing cover, and establishing natural reserves. 

“The launch of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit by Saudi Arabia is significant due to the fact that it marks a turning point in climate action for the middle east region as It serves also as a foundation for regional cooperation,” Al-Sabah said. 

“‎The Green Middle East Initiative achieves many aspirations regionally and internationally,” he added. 

Kuwait is also dedicated to collaborating with the UN to implement environmental projects to deal with climate challenges, according to Al-Sabah. 

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi used his speech at the summit to encourage Arab countries to seize the opportunities for technical and financial collaboration presented by the initiative. 

“The Arab region is suffering more than others from the negative impacts of climate change in the quality of agricultural lands, fertility of the soil, the increase in temperature, and the phenomenon of droughts and floods,” El-Sisi said. 

He added that Arab nations have taken necessary steps toward tacjling climate change and that Egypt has already begun a huge transition into renewable energy whether through solar or wind. 

The President also praised the efforts put in by the Saudi crown prince in creating a collaborative environment between Arab nations to combat climate change. 

“Many countries have joined the initiative which shows the level of seriousness paid by our Arab region to face climate change whether at the transformation of renewable energy or at the level of taking effective measures for adaptation for the negative impacts of climate change,” El-Sisi said. 

“Arab Countries are exerting efforts within the framework of the initiative and the hosting of the next COP in the United Arab Emirates is evidence of the role played by the countries with regard to climate change and the commitment of their collaboration,” he added. 

El Sisi stated that the initiative is creating great opportunities for countries to mobilize new investments and provide new mechanisms for innovative financing into new technologies to face climate challenges. 

He added that a proper framework was provided by the initiative to enhance technical collaboration linking research centers from different countries to fulfill technological integration to ease climate combat. 

“Our conference today represents an opportunity for the leaders of the world towards a giant goal which is the necessity for urgent action and effective measures to be taken to tackle climate change. Time is not in our favor. The gaps in emissions are important to mitigate and to adapt mechanisms to take urgent executive actions and measures,” El-Sisi stated. 

Tunisia’s prime minister pledge that her country will fully support the Middle East Green Initiative with financing mechanisms. 

Najla Bouden said Tunisia has adopted the strategic orientation into its national objectives for the coming years. 

“The goals of the Middle East Green Initiative match with our national strategic objectives in Tunisia and hence we would like to reiterate the support of the country and its engagement with the initiative to achieve all economic financing mechanisms for the success of this initiative,” Bouden said. 

“We adopted this strategic orientation into our national reform for the coming years to depend on our resources and expertise to have inclusive partnerships at a bilateral regional level by supporting the role of women and youth to match the necessities of the green economy needs and to benefit from green financing mechanisms,” she added. 

Bouden emphasized that the plan is a landmark for humanity as the march for global environmental sustainability needs more effort. 

“Environmental disasters are multiplying and aggravating while international communities are still moving slowly toward the practical implementation of all pledges and commitments,” she said. 

Jordan's Crown Prince used the summit to call for cooperation to establish the policies, programs, and creative fixes necessary to assure a future that is both green and sustainable for the current and future generations. 

Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II made note of plans to modernize the economy by partnering with private and public sectors, locally, regionally, and globally, and involving youth and women in the process. 

 

Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Riyadh: African countries need to be compensated for the environmental damage done by industrial nations, the chairperson of the African Union group of nations has insisted. 

Speaking at the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27, Macky Sall, who is also president of Senegal, said his continent is seeing the impact of climate change “every day” thanks to extreme weather events. 

He said countries must implement the Paris Agreement, and pointed to the work Africa has done in this regard through its Great Green Wall initiative which brought together 11 states in the Sahel-Sahara region.    

“Although we contribute less than 4 percent of greenhouse gases, Africa is behind low carbon development; we’re fighting for climate resilience. We think this must be a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by a reasonable timeframe,” Sall said.   

“Every day, we are seeing extreme weather events — (a) testimony to climate change. Now, more than ever, we must act to save our planet,” he added.  

Sall highlighted that Africa contributes little to generate greenhouse gases, yet it has been undertaking activities to restore land and woods to encourage a forest-based economy and livestock activities.   

Pointing to the Congo Basin Forest, Sall described the country as one of the planet’s rare “green lungs.”   

“We favor a green and equitable transition instead of taking decisions that harm our development processes, including universal access to electricity which still deprives 600 million Africans,” he said.   

“That’s what remains in terms of tropical forests. For our planet, it means that we host one of the rare green lungs of our planet. And, of course, all these can sequester carbon,” Sall added.   

Calling to action to adapt to climate change, he said that debt is often used to create green development.   

“The implementation of adaptation is something that grants and donations should fund as per agreed conventions,” he said.   

“We have our adaptation fund and partner countries, and together in September, we launched a call for action to implement the program to speed up adaptation in Africa,” he added.   

