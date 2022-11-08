You are here

Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Iran Revolutionary Guards arrest top lawyer: Sister

Iran Revolutionary Guards arrest top lawyer: Sister
Nationwide demonstrations across Iran this year are the largest in decades. (AFP/File)
  • Guards intelligence agents detained Nili at Tehran's Mehrabad international airport on Monday night
  • Security forces have waged a campaign of mass arrests that has netted artists, dissidents, journalists and lawyers since protests broke out
PARIS: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested prominent lawyer Mostafa Nili, one of more than a dozen rounded up amid a crackdown on protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, his sister said.
Guards intelligence agents detained Nili at Tehran’s Mehrabad international airport on Monday night before raiding his mother’s house and taking him into custody, Fatemeh Nili tweeted.
Another prominent lawyer, Saeid Dehghan, who is believed to be abroad, confirmed his arrest in a post on Twitter.
Nili was one of the “few hopes for citizens against a political system that is the enemy of lawyers” as well as against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who “consider themselves the law,” Dehghan said.
Security forces have waged a campaign of mass arrests that has netted artists, dissidents, journalists and lawyers since protests broke out over Amini’s death on September 16.
Amini, 22, died three days after falling into a coma when she was arrested by the notorious morality police in Tehran for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code for women based on Islamic sharia law.
Security forces, including the Guards, have killed at least 186 people during the crackdown on the women-led protest movement, the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights says.
At least another 118 people have lost their lives in distinct protests since September 30 in Sistan-Baluchistan, a mainly Sunni Muslim province on Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan.
Thousands of people have been arrested in the crackdown, including more than a dozen lawyers who had been working to defend those taken in before being detained themselves.

Palestinians alarmed Ben-Gvir in new Israeli Cabinet might abuse prisoners

Palestinians alarmed Ben-Gvir in new Israeli Cabinet might abuse prisoners
RAMALLAH: Palestine’s factions have agreed to draw up a comprehensive plan, which includes escalating resistance in various areas of the West Bank and preparing for strikes inside prisons, which may be the largest in the history of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

This follows a possibility that the right-wing extremist Israeli Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir might become the minister of internal security and police and follow up on his threats to place more restrictions on Palestinian prisoners.

On Monday, he insisted that Likud leader and election winner Benjamin Netanyahu give him the ministry with broad powers when he forms the next Israeli government.

Palestinian sources expect the outbreak of clashes against the Israeli army to prevent Ben-Gvir from implementing his plan, which targets nearly 5,000 prisoners.

Ben-Gvir’s insistence that his party take three ministerial portfolios, including the Ministry of Internal Security and the police, with expanded powers made the headlines in Israeli newspapers on Tuesday.

Salem Badi, 50, a former prisoner from Al-Bireh city, told Arab News that the Palestinian security prisoners’ concerns about Ben-Gvir’s threats are founded. He said that nine months ago, the ultra-right leader tried to visit Ofer jail near Ramallah, where Badi was detained, and made provocative statements regarding the prisoners’ living conditions.

“He came to Ofer jail and accused us of living in a five-star hotel and incited the jail administration against us,” Badi told Arab News.

Ben-Gvir also visited an Israeli hospital where Palestinian security prisoners who were on hunger strike were receiving treatment and made provocative statements against them, Badi said.

Badi said the difficulties were created by Israel’s former Minster of Internal Security Gilad Erdam, who curtailed prisoners’ freedom to buy food from the jail’s cafeteria, decreased their sport hours and breaks and prevented them from receiving long-distance university education.

“All this time, the Israeli security authorities have been harassing the Palestinian security prisoners, but with the arrival of Ben-Gvir, the harassment and restrictions could see a dangerous escalation,” Badi said.

Maj. Gen. Qadri Abu Baker, head of the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission, told Arab News that he too is concerned about the possibility of Ben-Gvir taking over the ministry and abusing Palestinian prisoners in an unprecedented way.

“Ben-Gvir is determined to take revenge on the Palestinian prisoners because he considers them terrorists, and we have no doubts about his intention to harass them,” Abu Baker told Arab News.

He said if Ben-Gvir becomes the minister of internal security, he will prevent the presence of Palestinian organizations inside prisons and make it difficult for the prisoners’ families to pay them visits.

Abu Bakr said that the prisoners would not surrender to such measures and that the Palestinian people would stand in solidarity with them.

He said his group was communicating with the UN, the Red Cross, the World Health Organization and various international human rights groups to prevent the implementation of Ben-Gvir’s plans.

Israeli authorities have arrested over 1 million Palestinians since their occupation of the Palestinian territories in 1967.

The prisoners have waged dozens of hunger strikes calling for an improvement in their conditions of detention.

There are now 4,700 prisoners, including 31 women, 175 children, and 560 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment. This number also includes over 300 prisoners who have spent more than 20 years behind bars, 600 sick prisoners, 25 prisoners with cancer, nine on dialysis, eight entirely paralyzed and dozens of elderly persons.

Qadoura Fares, who spent 18 years in Israeli prisons and now heads the Palestinian Prisoner Club, told Arab News: “We are concerned about the dangerous ideology and doctrine that Ben-Gvir espouses. He is so dangerous that even Israel refused to recruit him in its army because of his extreme stances.”

Fares said the emergence of Ben-Gvir and the control of the Israeli extremist right over the government poses a threat to all the Palestinian people and stability in the region.

Fares added: “Ben-Gvir hangs a picture of Baruch Goldstein, the extremist Jew who committed the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre in Hebron in 1994, in which 29 Palestinian worshipers were killed and 129 injured.

“He was arrested more than once for criminal reasons, and Netanyahu refused to ally with him before. Even before the recent elections, he refused to take a picture with Ben-Gvir.”

Demolition work likely cause of deadly Jordan building collapse: Investigation expert

Demolition work likely cause of deadly Jordan building collapse: Investigation expert
AMMAN: A Jordanian court on Tuesday heard that a building collapse in the capital Amman that left 14 people dead and nine injured could have been caused by maintenance work.
An expert told Amman magistrates that the four-story block’s stone rather than soil foundations were unlikely to have been the main reason for the tragedy, reported Jordan’s News Agency.
A report submitted to the court indicated that work taking place at the building in downtown Al-Luweibdeh on Sept. 13, the day of the incident, probably led to the collapse.
During the four-hour hearing, the expert, part of an investigation team, said the ground in the area generally consisted of stone and that the demolition of a wall and support pillar on the lower level of the building had likely caused the structure to cave in.
The expert was the last of the public prosecution’s 30 witnesses to testify to the court in a case involving 21 sessions since late September.
Three people arrested in connection with the building’s collapse have been changed with 14 counts of involuntary manslaughter and nine counts of causing harm. They have already pleaded not guilty to all charges and were released from custody at the end of a 30-day mandatory period.
At least 25 people were thought to have been in the residential building when it collapsed. Hundreds of Jordanian civil defense rescuers worked to remove concrete slabs and debris in the search of survivors.
 

Rains wreak havoc on Gaza Strip

Rains wreak havoc on Gaza Strip
GAZA CITY: As the first winter showers lash the Gaza Strip, many streets have flooded, bringing vehicular traffic and the movement of people to a complete halt.

Numerous videos and photos shared on social media showed flooding in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, and cars almost completely submerged in water.

Citizens expressed anger over the inability of local authorities to deal with the rainfall.

“This is our situation with the first rain falling on Gaza,” a teacher at a school affiliated with UNRWA said in a video circulated on social media, showing the flooded schoolyard that left students unable to leave their classrooms.

The students appeared in the video as they looked through the windows of their classrooms.

The Gaza Strip has suffered from worn-out infrastructure for years. Authorities blame the situation on successive Israeli sieges and bombardments during various rounds of escalation, in addition to a lack of funding.

Since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in mid-2007, Israel has imposed a severe economic blockade, which has affected various aspects of life in the area. The enclave has since suffered four wars and multiple rounds of escalation.

Yahya Al-Sarraj, mayor of Gaza City, said: “The infrastructure in Gaza is old and dilapidated. The siege and wars on Gaza are exacerbating the consequences and effects of storms. We are working hard to fix what can be fixed with our limited capabilities.”

Heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding in Gaza. (Social Media)

Marwan Al-Ghoul, a member of the Gaza City Municipal Council, announced on Facebook his resignation in response to events during the rainfall.

Palestinians complained about the handling of infrastructure by the municipality and expressed their frustration over the disproportionate impact of the small storm.

Bakr Abu Ryala, 44, who had to remove rainwater from his home in Al-Shati refugee camp, told Arab News: “Every year we face the same problem, and every year the municipality promises us that it will work to change this reality, but no one cares.”

He added: “It rained for about an hour, and while we were in our house, the water came in. How will it be with the coming days of winter?”

Ahmed Al-Naqah, a spokesman for Gaza civil defense, said: “Our crews are working to pump the water out of some houses and buildings in various areas, and the work is concentrated in Al-Shati refugee camp.”

Hiba Mahmoud, 35, told Arab News: “I used to love the winter season when my family would gather indoors and share food and have fun, but all of this is gone. We are busy now covering the house in plastic and cursing the winter and the rain.”

Heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding in Gaza. (Social Media)

While the municipality attributes the problem to a lack of resources, Gaza residents are sceptical of the reasoning behind their suffering.

Mazen Al-Najjar, mayor of Jabalia city, told Al-Aqsa radio: “The municipality’s crews are working to address the problems that have arisen with the rainfall to prevent their recurrence in the coming days.”

The Gaza Strip also suffers from a lack of reliable electricity. People receive just 40 percent of required power during the day as a result of the city power plant’s inability to operate at full capacity due to a lack of fuel.

“With the advent of each winter, infrastructure problems begin to appear, including rainwater flooding and massive power cuts. We are currently getting six hours of electricity daily,” Jameel Daban, 29, told Arab News while standing outside his grocery shop in Gaza City.

Officials: US aid worker shot dead in Baghdad in rare attack

Officials: US aid worker shot dead in Baghdad in rare attack
BAGHDAD: Assailants fatally shot an American aid worker Monday in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, two police officials said.
The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lives in Baghdad’s central Karrada district on the east bank of the Tigris River but the reason for the killing was not immediately clear, they said. They said the man’s wife and child were in the car with him but were not hurt.
The officials said as the man drove through his street, a car cut him off and assailants in another car shot him dead. It was not immediately clear if the assailants were trying to kidnap the man, they said.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters the department is aware of the reports of the killing of a US aid worker in Baghdad and is looking into them. But, he said the department was not yet in a position to confirm the accounts of the death or that the person was a US citizen.
According to documents seen by The Associated Press, the man had been renting an apartment in Karrada’s Wahda area since May last year.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killing.
US Embassy officials when contacted by The Associated Press could not immediately provide any information about the case.
Two security officials confirmed a US citizen who worked for an international aid organization had been killed without giving his name. They said details were scarce but an investigation was underway. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
A medical worker at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, where the victim was taken, said he was dead on arrival.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said he would form a committee comprising the interior ministry and various security agencies to “investigate the circumstances of the killing of an American citizen in the capital.”
The streets of the middle class, mixed Christian and Muslim neighborhood where the victim reportedly lived were empty of residents but heavily patrolled by police Monday night.
Such attacks against individuals in the Iraqi capital have been rare since the defeat of the Daesh group in the country in 2017 but rockets are sometimes fired toward the US Embassy.
In the early years that followed the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, such attacks were common. In 2004, two Americans were kidnapped in Baghdad and extremists later released videos showing their beheading.
The attack came after Iraq’s new Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani was given a vote of confidence by parliament in late October. Al-Sudani was named by the Iran-backed Coordination Framework, composed largely of Shiite parties.
Iraq held early elections more than a year ago in response to mass anti-government protests that began in October 2019 in Baghdad and across southern Iraq. Protesters called for the overhaul of the political system established after the 2003 US-led invasion.
US-led coalition forces recently ended their combat mission in Iraq but continue to play an advisory role to Iraqi forces in the fight against Daesh.

Israeli dies after West Bank stabbing, Palestinian held

Israeli dies after West Bank stabbing, Palestinian held
JERUSALEM: An Israeli store-owner has died after being stabbed in the occupied West Bank two weeks ago, his family said on Tuesday, bringing Israel’s death toll from Palestinian attacks this year to 26.
More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the same period in what the United Nations said is set to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the organization began tracking fatalities in 2005.
The latest Israeli to die owned a store in the Jewish settlement of Kdumim. He received hospital treatment after the Oct. 25 stabbing but his condition deteriorated, his family said.
The Israeli military said it had arrested the suspected assailant in a nearby Palestinian village.
Violence in territories where Palestinians seek statehood has surged since Israel launched a crackdown in March in response to a spate of lethal street attacks in its cities. Among the dead in Israel were two foreign workers, police said.

