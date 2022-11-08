You are here

Saudi developer KEC sees losses widen by 317% despite higher revenue 
KEC, based in Madinah, is a publicly-traded company that was established to execute Knowledge Economic City projects (File)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Knowledge Economic City has widened losses by 317 percent in the first nine months of 2022 despite recording higher revenues.

The company’s net losses expanded to SR11 million ($3 million) during the first nine-months period, compared to losses SR3 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The losses were attributed to the liquidation of one contractor's letter of guarantee amounting to SR25.8 million, the company said.

Despite incurring losses, revenues went up 18 percent to SR15.7 million for the same period to reach SR40 million.

For the third quarter of the year, KEC returned to profitability of SR5 million, compared to losses of SR2.5 million it made in the same period of 2021.

The third-quarter results were helped by 579 percent leap in revenue to SR10 million. 

KEC, based in Madinah, is a publicly-traded company that was established to execute Knowledge Economic City projects.

RIYADH: Arab leaders warned of growing agricultural challenges caused by global warming as they urged for more support from richer nations during the UN’s Climate Change Conference.

Addressing heads of state and other delegates at the meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Libyan President Mohamed Al-Menfi said scarce rainfall and reduced water resources over the past few years are causing severe droughts that are accelerating due to the soil becoming drier and the topsoil getting lost.

He added: “Climate change undermines the opportunities of development and investment and curbs economic growth, particularly in the developing countries that are agricultural-based, that is due to the difficulty to make up for the loss of natural resources.” 

Al-Menfi said the Presidential Council of Libya is aspiring to build a nation-state that opens up to the world and is committed to international instruments.

“Despite the political transition in Libya, we have not been idle, we have activated the National Committee for Climate Change and raised awareness about further engagement with the international community to mitigate the negative impact of climate change,” he added.

Similarly, the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, said: “What is evident is that there is no equity and fairness in global climate, as the nations that produce greenhouse gas emissions pay the highest price twice.”

Speaking of the challenge facing his continetnt, he said that in 2022 over 800 million people — the majority from Africa — face food insecurity. 

With regards to Somalia, around 7 million cannot meet their basic food needs and require urgent humanitarian assistance, he explained. 

Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of Palestine, reasserted the importance of international assistance from richer countries.

“Aid from rich countries, even if it is small, has a significant impact. The world’s poor are paying the price for emissions in rich countries.”

Shtayyeh said that emission reduction needs to be financed and the investment in clean energy needs many times the amount of funding now available.

“It seems the world is still far from achieving the goals set by the Paris Climate Conference because the change doesn't happen overnight as the signatories have not reduced emissions from their lands,” he said. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined on Tuesday due to concern over oil price shifts and mixed earnings reports.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 0.97 percent to end at 11,486, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.28 percent to finish at 19,251. 

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.14 percent lower, a week after announcing that its profit had surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts. 

Profits at the most profitable oil company in the world hit SR159 billion after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion. 

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, slipped 2.69 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, fell 0.12 percent. 

BinDawood Holding lost 9.68 percent to lead the fallers, after its profit fell 74 percent to SR60 million in the first nine months of 2022.

ACWA Power Co. shed 3.93 percent, after announcing that its fully owned subsidiary, ACWA Power Management and Investments One Limited , offered to buy cash bonds up to $400 million on the Irish Stock Exchange.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. dropped 1.67 percent, after it turned into profits of SR150 million during the first nine months of 2022, from SR32 million losses in the prior-year period.

Dallah Healthcare Co. declined 5.08 percent, despite posting a 31 percent gain in profit during the first nine months of 2022, reaching SR196 million.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. added 1.20 percent, after it saw its profit surge by 416 percent to SR393 million during the first nine months of the year.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co.shed 0.98 percent, following the signing of a SR3 billion Islamic Sharia-compliant Murabaha revolving credit agreement to improve its working capital.

Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development gainted 2.62 percent, after it managed to narrow its losses by 56 percent in the first nine months of the year to SR54 million.

Emaar the Economic City declined 2.05 percent, as its losses widened by 15 percent to SR627 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Seera Group Holding gained 2.49 percent, after it managed to narrow losses by 75 percent to SR77 million during the first nine months of 2022.

RIYADH: In a step that could open up new possibilities for plastic recycling, Saudi Aramco TotalEnergies Refining and Petrochemical Co. has introduced a pioneering process that enables chemical recycling of plastic waste-derived oil as a feedstock to the refinery. 

A part of the Circular Economy initiative, which aligns with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision, the development is set to unlock new possibilities for recycling of low-quality mixed plastic including single-use plastics, according to a statement. 

“Our company’s commitment to the welfare of our planet and fellow humans is set in stone. Our team works relentlessly in providing a reliable, affordable energy source to our customers while engaging in a breadth of sustainability initiatives to safeguard our environment,” said Abdullah S. Suwailem,  president & CEO of SATORP, a joint venture between Aramco and TotalEnergies. 

In July of 2022, SATORP obtained the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification Plus credential, which represents an important milestone in testing the value chain of integrating plastic waste-derived oil into refinery processes. This certification makes SATORP the first refinery in the Middle East and North Africa to be certified for recycling plastic waste. 

SATORP Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer Mohammed Al-Ghamdi said, “SATORP is well positioned to be a part of the solution in our region’s sustainability journey. Our world-class assets and engineering expertise combined with environmental stewardship help us to address complex environmental challenges.”  

He added: “This initiative is pursued in alignment with our partners at Aramco and SABIC to produce the first circular polymers in the MENA region, utilizing a novel processing route starting from SATORP refinery and passing through Aramco and SABIC assets, where the first in-Kingdom circular polymers will be produced.”  

Al-Ghamdi revealed that their cross-functional technical teams worked collaboratively to evaluate and de-risk the new processing route for this sustainable feedstock. 

ISCC+ is a globally recognized standard for recycled and biobased materials. Obtaining an ISCC+ certification provides traceability along the supply chain and verifies that companies adhere to environmental and social standards, the release added. 

An ISCC+ certification ensures that criteria such as good practices to protect soil, water, and air are met. It also ensures that safe working conditions, compliance with human, labor, and land rights and good management practices are followed. 

The certificate holders need to make sure continuous improvement in the initiatives while ensuring that compliance with local, regional, and international laws is done. Through the entire chain of custody, from the raw material producer to the final brand owner, these requirements are maintained.  

SATORP’s innovative circular business model allows plastic waste-derived oil to be integrated into its refinery’s processing units and converted into raw material intermediates for the petrochemical industry.  

RIYADH: Amid warnings from the scientific community regarding the growing risks posed by climate change, African leaders who attended the UN Climate Change Conference, demanded sufficient funding and technical support to ensure a sustainable future. 

Speaking at the high-level segment for heads of states and government at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa said the entire African continent is now experiencing the worsening effects of climate change. 

Ramaphosa noted that Africa should build adaptive capacity to fight climate change, and also urged multilateral cooperation to achieve sustainability goals. 

“Multilateral support is out of reach for a majority of the world’s population due to lending policies and conditionality. We need a clear roadmap to deliver on the Glasgow decision to double adaptation financing by 2025,” said Ramaphosa. 

This year’s COP made a promising start on Sunday as countries agreed to include the issue of ‘loss and damage’ in its formal main agenda for the first time ever. 

‘Loss and damage’ would see cash-rich polluters paying reparations to poorer states who make negligible contributions to emissions but still face unavoidable damage from climate change due to worsening floods, droughts and sea level rise. 

Speaking at the event, Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said: “Loss and damage should be not viewed through controversial lenses; it should be considered a decarbonization accelerator. 

“We must establish a loss and damage response fund here. The adoption of the agenda item is just one step. We look forward to the establishment of funds by 2024.” 

He also added that humanity needs collective action to reduce fossil fuel emissions, and criticized fossil fuel companies for burning planet earth. 

Évariste Ndayishimiye, president of Burundi, also stressed the vitality of funding African nations to accelerate the energy transition. 

“Burundi appeals to the United Nations and international financial institutions to create kinds of innovative financial mechanisms. These mechanisms should contain green bonds and large-scale financial guarantees,” he said. 

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, president of Malawi, went a step further and said that nature is losing its patience with human beings, and warned that dire consequences are awaiting humanity. 

“We are running out of time. Nature is losing its patience with us. As nature lashes out, our citizens are also losing their patience. We must act today, not tomorrow. We need to act with courage, urgency and solidarity to solve climate issues,” said Chakwera. 

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called for a “radical restructuring of global financial architecture”, adding: “No one will win if Africa loses.” 

As African nations want developed countries to agree at COP27 to launch a funding facility, dedicated to loss and damage, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said that it will increase its budget for international climate finance. 

“In the upcoming years, from the period, 2023-2026, the ministry for climate action will allocate an additional €220 million to international climate finance,” said Van der Bellen. 

Speaking on the first day of COP27, Minouche Shafik, director of the London School of Economics, said Africa has all the potential to become a renewable energy powerhouse if rich nations help the continent in the global battle against climate change.  

“Many African countries are in the sunshine, wind, rivers and forests. With the support and lower cost of capital, these nations could leapfrog the energy systems of the past,” she said.  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host over 550 companies from 43 countries as it announced the launch of the 32nd edition of the Saudi Build International Exhibition in Riyadh later this month amid increasing project opportunities in the construction and housing sectors.  

This development comes as the Kingdom is undergoing unprecedented growth in construction and urban development sectors that will reshape the country and the region, according to a statement.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, royal commissions, related ministries and the private sector are undertaking mega projects and opportunities valued at more than SR4.87 trillion ($1.3 trillion).

The statement added that this buildup is coupled with public and private housing projects that are in high demand at the moment, providing an opportunity for companies in the building sector worth over SR3.75 billion.

Mohammed Al Husseini, CEO of Riyadh Exhibitions Co., said that the exhibition would be held concurrently with the 23rd Saudi Elenex Exhibition, which specializes in electricity and renewable energy, the Saudi Stone and Marble Exhibition, and the Saudi Heavy Equipment Exhibition.  

He added: “This makes it a unique platform dedicated to the construction sector that will provide innumerable opportunities and business prospects for investors and trade buyers to secure the best technologies for their needs.”

The exhibition will be held concurrently with the International Contracting Conference at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from Nov. 14 to 17.  

It will feature a conference on smart cities, a forum on the future of building and sustainability, and a few workshops on the latest technologies and innovations presented by some of the sector’s leading executives and experts. 

