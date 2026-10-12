JEDDAH/RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar has visited people injured in the Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport, and conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wishing victims a speedy recovery, according to a video posted by Al Ekhbariya.

The governor told patients: “I convey to you the greetings of the king, the crown prince and the entire royal family, who stand wholeheartedly with you. You are in safe hands.”

He praised the Saudis and residents, adding that those from outside the Kingdom also played an important role in serving the country.

He added: “The king, the crown prince and all officials regard you with appreciation and pride. Your injuries are badges of honor.”

A member of the medical team said a patient identified as Aisha was doing well and being monitored for bruising due to a blood-clotting concern. Another patient was expected to be discharged that day.

The patients thanked the leadership for its support and praised the care they had received.

Separately, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of religious affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, told Al Ekhbariya that Iran-backed Houthi attacks on the Two Holy Mosques constituted a heinous crime and violated the sanctity of Muslim’s holy sites.

Ahmed Sayed Ahmed, an international relations expert at the Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said the airport attacks constituted “a complete war crime under international law” because they had targeted civilian objects protected during armed conflict.

“The logic of the terrorist militia in targeting civilian objects, such as airports, Aramco, and oil facilities, reflects criminal behavior that requires holding it accountable before the international community, especially the UN Security Council, which is responsible for maintaining international peace and security,” he told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia on Monday extended the suspension of operations at Riyadh airport as air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile over the Kingdom’s southwest and the Saudi-led coalition expanded its air campaign against Houthi positions in Yemen.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said the extension would allow “safety inspections of its facilities to be completed,” but did not say when flights would resume.

The closure — which is now in its third day — and an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Sunday evening have disrupted air travel across the Kingdom, prompting foreign governments to issue warnings to airlines and citizens.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said a ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushayt early on Monday was “intercepted and destroyed.”

Civil Defense issued an emergency alert for nearby Abha before announcing that the danger had passed.

Coalition forces also reported intercepting a cruise missile near King Khalid International Airport, a drone over the Eastern Province and a ballistic missile over Al-Kharj Governorate.

Al-Maliki described Saturday’s attack as “a full-fledged war crime” under international humanitarian law.