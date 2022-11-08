You are here

Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters

Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters
Sudanese anti-coup demonstrators block a road with burning tyres amid clashes with security forces during a protest in the Sharwani Bus Station area of the capital Khartoum, on November 8, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters

Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters
  Security forces have cracked down on near-weekly protests since the 2021 coup, resulting in at least 119 deaths, according to pro-democracy medics
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Tuesday as they confronted thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators in the capital Khartoum.

Protesters chanted “No to military rule” as they marched toward the presidential palace, denouncing a coup last year led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan that derailed a transition to civilian rule.

Burhan seized power in October 2021 and arrested civilian leaders appointed following the 2019 ouster of long-time autocrat Omar Bashir, plunging Sudan into a political and economic crisis.

“We will not stop until the military power is toppled and replaced with a civilian government,” said protester Hadia Mohammed.

“We will not leave the streets until we achieve the goals of the revolution — liberty, peace and justice,” said Samer Omar, another activist, draped in a Sudanese flag and wearing a yellow helmet for protection.

Eyewitnesses said thousands also demonstrated in the city of Wad Madani, south of Khartoum, and Gedaref in the east.

Security forces have cracked down on near-weekly protests since the 2021 coup, resulting in at least 119 deaths, according to pro-democracy medics.

Since the military power grab, activists have warned that several Bashir-era loyalists had been appointed to official positions, including in the judiciary, which is currently trying the former dictator.

Topics: Sudan

Lebanese security remains robust despite presidential vacuum, minister says

Lebanese security remains robust despite presidential vacuum, minister says
Updated 9 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese security remains robust despite presidential vacuum, minister says

Lebanese security remains robust despite presidential vacuum, minister says
  Meanwhile, the army announced some units 'have conducted exercises that simulate dealing with protesters, conducting raids and arresting wanted persons'
Updated 9 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: As the Lebanese state continues to operate without a new president in place, the security services will take all necessary steps to maintain order, the country’s acting interior minister said on Tuesday.

Following a meeting with the Central Internal Security Council, caretaker minister Bassam Mawlawi said security is something all Lebanese require and “it is the duty of security bodies to maintain it using all available means.”

He said the number of crimes is “low compared to the same period last year” and “the situation in the Syrian refugee camps is highly under control.” Members of eight terrorist cells have been arrested this year, he added.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army command announced that some units “have conducted exercises that simulate dealing with protesters, conducting raids and arresting wanted persons in Amchit, Tripoli, Jbeil, Beirut and Saida.”

The exercises “are part of the training following the concept of counterterrorism operations SOFEX 2022, implemented with the participation of American and British training teams,” the command said. An exercise in the coastal city of Jounieh simulated the handling of a security incident inside a bank and the arrest of the perpetrators. In recent weeks, amid growing frustration among bank customers over not being allowed to withdraw their savings, a number of customers, some armed, have stormed banks demanding their cash.

Army chief Joseph Aoun said: “This presidential vacuum period that the country is witnessing amid political tensions between parties might be accompanied by attempts to exploit the situation in order to compromise security.”

The presidential vacuum, following the conclusion of President Michel Aoun’s term at the end of October without any agreement among parties on a replacement, entered its second week on Tuesday and there appeared little hope that a new president would be chosen on Thursday during a fifth parliamentary session called by speaker Nabih Berri.

Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is attending the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh. On the sidelines of the event he met on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron, who emphasized the need as a matter of “priority to carry out the Lebanese presidential elections, in order to achieve the regular functioning of institutions,” according to Mikati’s media office.

Hezbollah and its allies have yet to announce their preferred presidential candidate. Parliamentary blocs that oppose Hezbollah have nominated MP Michel Mouawad, while independent MPs have nominated academician Issam Khalifeh.

Army chief Aoun said that his troops are not involved in the political conflicts and will not take sides.

“What matters to the army, first and foremost, is maintaining stability and civil peace,” he said. “We will not let anyone take advantage of the situation and turn our country into an arena susceptible to security incidents and suspicious movements. Security disruption is not allowed. It has always been one of the army’s fundamental constants and will remain so.”

Rami Rayyes, an adviser to the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, told Arab News: “The greater the political exposure in Lebanon, the higher the risk of economic and security deterioration, especially in the absence of effective constitutional authorities.”

He said the makeup of parliament does not allow any one party to unilaterally exercise power, “therefore consulting each other is inevitable.”

Meanwhile, Barbara A. Leaf, the US assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs, warned that “Lebanon is open to all scenarios, including a complete disintegration of the state. The Internal Security Forces and the Lebanese Armed Forces might lose control and mass immigration might take place.”

She was speaking at an event devoted to US policy in Lebanon, which was hosted by the Wilson Center and moderated by David Hale, a former American ambassador to Lebanon.

“I believe that the diplomats themselves will pack up their belongings and move to Europe,” said Leaf. “It is not the duty of foreign diplomats to go to parliament and put pressure on the cabinet to elect a president.

“We are putting pressure on political leaders to carry out their work; however, nothing will have the same impact as public pressure and, sooner or later, it will mount again.”

Leaf stressed that Lebanon urgently needs to elect a president and appoint a prime minister, then form a government that has full authority to make important decisions, including fundamental reforms and approval of loans of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank for funding energy deals.

She said the US is ready to work with the government to help ensure Lebanon has an administration with the full authority to take official action to implement the required economic reforms.

Topics: Lebanon

Yemen military leader gunned down in Marib

Yemen military leader gunned down in Marib
Updated 08 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen military leader gunned down in Marib

Yemen military leader gunned down in Marib
  Although no one has claimed responsibility for the killing, Houthi sleeper cells in Marib are widely viewed as having been behind the attack
Updated 08 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni military leader who had fought the Iran-backed Houthis for the past seven years was assassinated on Tuesday in the central city of Marib, while local human rights groups blasted the Houthis for launching ballistic missiles on the city.

Local security officers and media reports said that unidentified men killed Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Jaradi, an adviser to Yemen’s defense minister, as well as his bodyguard outside the city of Marib.

Al-Jaradi was a former commander of an army brigade in Marib. He led troops in battle against the Houthis in the city. Al-Jaradi narrowly escaped death during combat beyond Marib, and survived a prior attempt on his life.

Although no one has claimed responsibility for the killing, Houthi sleeper cells in Marib are widely viewed as having been behind the attack.

Meanwhile, Yemeni rights groups, activists and government officials condemned the Houthis for carrying out a missile strike on Marib on Monday evening, killing four people and injuring five others.

Two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis struck an army ammunition storage site in Marib, causing large explosions. The militia also fired rockets into densely populated camps for the internally displaced, a local military officer told Arab News.

Four individuals were killed instantly as a missile struck their makeshift home. Several other citizens were rushed to a Marib hospital.

Images posted on social media showed the mangled body of a child on a Marib hospital bed along with severely injured people receiving treatment nearby.

“The first missile struck close to the depot. The other missile hit the Katyusha rocket stockpile, launching them into the air,” an anonymous local official said.

Human rights organization Rights Radar criticized the strike, demanding that the Houthis refrain from targeting civilians and urging the international community to strive to cease atrocities against civilians in Yemen.

“Rights Radar calls on the international community to play a serious role to end assaults that violate civilians’ right to life and stability,” the organization tweeted, calling for immediate steps to safeguard the displaced.

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms accused the Houthis of sabotaging peace efforts and breaking international treaties that protect civilians during wartime.

It also urged foreign mediators to pressure the Houthis to cease targeting civilians. “The Houthi organization exploits international silence as justification and pretext for continuing its heinous crimes against Yemenis, endangering any efforts to achieve peace and end the conflict,” the group said.

The Houthis denied launching missiles toward Marib and accused their opponents of blowing up the facility, the militia-controlled Saba news agency reported.

Hundreds of civilians and combatants have been killed in and around the energy-rich city since early last year when the Houthis launched a military push to capture Marib, the seat of Yemen’s army and some Arab coalition military units.

The Houthi onslaught on Marib, which has mostly failed in its objective to seize the city, was halted during the UN-brokered truce, which went into force on April 2.

Topics: Yemen Marib Houthis

Palestinians alarmed Ben-Gvir in new Israeli Cabinet might abuse prisoners

Palestinians alarmed Ben-Gvir in new Israeli Cabinet might abuse prisoners
Updated 08 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians alarmed Ben-Gvir in new Israeli Cabinet might abuse prisoners

Palestinians alarmed Ben-Gvir in new Israeli Cabinet might abuse prisoners
  Itamar Ben-Gvir is looking for three ministerial portfolios for his party, including the Ministry of Internal Security, which oversees the police and prison services
  Head of the Palestinian Prisoner Club Qadoura Fares said that the emergence of Ben-Gvir and the control of the Israeli extremist right over the government poses a threat to all Palestinians
Updated 08 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestine’s factions have agreed to draw up a comprehensive plan, which includes escalating resistance in various areas of the West Bank and preparing for strikes inside prisons, which may be the largest in the history of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

This follows a possibility that the right-wing extremist Israeli Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir might become the minister of internal security and police and follow up on his threats to place more restrictions on Palestinian prisoners.

On Monday, he insisted that Likud leader and election winner Benjamin Netanyahu give him the ministry with broad powers when he forms the next Israeli government.

Palestinian sources expect the outbreak of clashes against the Israeli army to prevent Ben-Gvir from implementing his plan, which targets nearly 5,000 prisoners.

Ben-Gvir’s insistence that his party take three ministerial portfolios, including the Ministry of Internal Security and the police, with expanded powers made the headlines in Israeli newspapers on Tuesday.

Salem Badi, 50, a former prisoner from Al-Bireh city, told Arab News that the Palestinian security prisoners’ concerns about Ben-Gvir’s threats are founded. He said that nine months ago, the ultra-right leader tried to visit Ofer jail near Ramallah, where Badi was detained, and made provocative statements regarding the prisoners’ living conditions.

“He came to Ofer jail and accused us of living in a five-star hotel and incited the jail administration against us,” Badi told Arab News.

Ben-Gvir also visited an Israeli hospital where Palestinian security prisoners who were on hunger strike were receiving treatment and made provocative statements against them, Badi said.

Badi said the difficulties were created by Israel’s former Minster of Internal Security Gilad Erdam, who curtailed prisoners’ freedom to buy food from the jail’s cafeteria, decreased their sport hours and breaks and prevented them from receiving long-distance university education.

“All this time, the Israeli security authorities have been harassing the Palestinian security prisoners, but with the arrival of Ben-Gvir, the harassment and restrictions could see a dangerous escalation,” Badi said.

Maj. Gen. Qadri Abu Baker, head of the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission, told Arab News that he too is concerned about the possibility of Ben-Gvir taking over the ministry and abusing Palestinian prisoners in an unprecedented way.

“Ben-Gvir is determined to take revenge on the Palestinian prisoners because he considers them terrorists, and we have no doubts about his intention to harass them,” Abu Baker told Arab News.

He said if Ben-Gvir becomes the minister of internal security, he will prevent the presence of Palestinian organizations inside prisons and make it difficult for the prisoners’ families to pay them visits.

Abu Bakr said that the prisoners would not surrender to such measures and that the Palestinian people would stand in solidarity with them.

He said his group was communicating with the UN, the Red Cross, the World Health Organization and various international human rights groups to prevent the implementation of Ben-Gvir’s plans.

Israeli authorities have arrested over 1 million Palestinians since their occupation of the Palestinian territories in 1967.

The prisoners have waged dozens of hunger strikes calling for an improvement in their conditions of detention.

There are now 4,700 prisoners, including 31 women, 175 children, and 560 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment. This number also includes over 300 prisoners who have spent more than 20 years behind bars, 600 sick prisoners, 25 prisoners with cancer, nine on dialysis, eight entirely paralyzed and dozens of elderly persons.

Qadoura Fares, who spent 18 years in Israeli prisons and now heads the Palestinian Prisoner Club, told Arab News: “We are concerned about the dangerous ideology and doctrine that Ben-Gvir espouses. He is so dangerous that even Israel refused to recruit him in its army because of his extreme stances.”

Fares said the emergence of Ben-Gvir and the control of the Israeli extremist right over the government poses a threat to all the Palestinian people and stability in the region.

Fares added: “Ben-Gvir hangs a picture of Baruch Goldstein, the extremist Jew who committed the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre in Hebron in 1994, in which 29 Palestinian worshipers were killed and 129 injured.

“He was arrested more than once for criminal reasons, and Netanyahu refused to ally with him before. Even before the recent elections, he refused to take a picture with Ben-Gvir.”

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank Itamar Ben-Gvir Benjamin Netanyahu

Demolition work likely cause of deadly Jordan building collapse: Investigation expert

Demolition work likely cause of deadly Jordan building collapse: Investigation expert
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Demolition work likely cause of deadly Jordan building collapse: Investigation expert

Demolition work likely cause of deadly Jordan building collapse: Investigation expert
  Amman court told 4-story residential block built on stone, not soil
  14 people killed, 9 injured after building in capital caved in
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: A Jordanian court on Tuesday heard that a building collapse in the capital Amman that left 14 people dead and nine injured could have been caused by maintenance work.
An expert told Amman magistrates that the four-story block’s stone rather than soil foundations were unlikely to have been the main reason for the tragedy, reported Jordan’s News Agency.
A report submitted to the court indicated that work taking place at the building in downtown Al-Luweibdeh on Sept. 13, the day of the incident, probably led to the collapse.
During the four-hour hearing, the expert, part of an investigation team, said the ground in the area generally consisted of stone and that the demolition of a wall and support pillar on the lower level of the building had likely caused the structure to cave in.
The expert was the last of the public prosecution’s 30 witnesses to testify to the court in a case involving 21 sessions since late September.
Three people arrested in connection with the building’s collapse have been changed with 14 counts of involuntary manslaughter and nine counts of causing harm. They have already pleaded not guilty to all charges and were released from custody at the end of a 30-day mandatory period.
At least 25 people were thought to have been in the residential building when it collapsed. Hundreds of Jordanian civil defense rescuers worked to remove concrete slabs and debris in the search of survivors.
 

Topics: Jordan Amman court building collapese

Iran Revolutionary Guards arrest top lawyer: Sister

Iran Revolutionary Guards arrest top lawyer: Sister
Updated 08 November 2022
AFP

Iran Revolutionary Guards arrest top lawyer: Sister

Iran Revolutionary Guards arrest top lawyer: Sister
  Guards intelligence agents detained Nili at Tehran's Mehrabad international airport on Monday night
  Security forces have waged a campaign of mass arrests that has netted artists, dissidents, journalists and lawyers since protests broke out
Updated 08 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested prominent lawyer Mostafa Nili, one of more than a dozen rounded up amid a crackdown on protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, his sister said.
Guards intelligence agents detained Nili at Tehran’s Mehrabad international airport on Monday night before raiding his mother’s house and taking him into custody, Fatemeh Nili tweeted.
Another prominent lawyer, Saeid Dehghan, who is believed to be abroad, confirmed his arrest in a post on Twitter.
Nili was one of the “few hopes for citizens against a political system that is the enemy of lawyers” as well as against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who “consider themselves the law,” Dehghan said.
Security forces have waged a campaign of mass arrests that has netted artists, dissidents, journalists and lawyers since protests broke out over Amini’s death on September 16.
Amini, 22, died three days after falling into a coma when she was arrested by the notorious morality police in Tehran for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code for women based on Islamic sharia law.
Security forces, including the Guards, have killed at least 186 people during the crackdown on the women-led protest movement, the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights says.
At least another 118 people have lost their lives in distinct protests since September 30 in Sistan-Baluchistan, a mainly Sunni Muslim province on Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan.
Thousands of people have been arrested in the crackdown, including more than a dozen lawyers who had been working to defend those taken in before being detained themselves.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Iran's Revolutionary Guards lawyers Journalists

