Oil Updates — Crude eases; Occidental Q3 profit surges; Oman expects oil prices to fall after winter

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Occidental Q3 profit surges; Oman expects oil prices to fall after winter
Brent crude futures fell 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $94.92 a barrel by 0454 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 53 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $88.38 a barrel. (Shutterstock)
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Occidental Q3 profit surges; Oman expects oil prices to fall after winter

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Occidental Q3 profit surges; Oman expects oil prices to fall after winter
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after industry data showed that US crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on concerns that a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell 47 cents, or 0.49 percent, to $94.89 a barrel by 2.30 p.m Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 48 cents, or 0.54 percent, to $88.43 a barrel. The benchmarks fell around 3 percent on Tuesday.

Occidental Q3 profit surges on higher oil prices

Occidental Petroleum on Tuesday posted a four-fold increase in third-quarter profit from a year earlier, while receding from the previous quarter as energy prices eased from peaks.

Oil producers are benefiting this year from crude prices that have cooled down in recent months but are still hovering at their highest levels in years in sanctions on Russia and output cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

Shares of the Houston-based oil and gas producer, the most recent stock-darling of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, rose 140 percent this year despite little change in production levels.

Occidental used the extra cash to accelerate buybacks, repurchasing a record $1.8 billion in the quarter while also paying the debt. It bought until September $2.6 billion in shares, close to its $3 billion annual target.

Net income in the third quarter was $2.55 billion, or $2.52 a share, a four-fold increase from $628 million, or 65 cents per share, from a year earlier. But profit decreased 29 percent from the $3.6 billion posted in the second quarter.

Occidental’s total average global production was 1.18 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter, 10,000 boed above the top end of its guidance. It plans to raise production by about 50,000 boed in the fourth quarter.

Occidental reduced debt to less than $19 billion in the quarter, meeting its short-term target that would enable a potential upgrade to investment grade by rating agencies.

Oman energy minister sees oil prices coming down after winter

Oman’s energy minister Salim Al-Aufi said on Tuesday he saw oil prices coming down from the range of $90 a barrel after the winter season.

“We don’t believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt’s coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

“We believe after the winter season they will go down. We think it will go to a much more comfortable position in the 70s,” he said.

Aufi said Oman set the oil price for its budget at $55 a barrel to create an extra cushion for debt payments but that he did not think prices would go down that much.

“We do have a lot of debt to pay so if we budget at $55, anything above a $55 price will go toward paying the debt,” he said.

Aufi also said the upcoming Dec. 4 meeting of OPEC+ in Vienna would largely be driven by the messaging out of Europe on its economic outlook.

If Europe’s message was that it still expected a recession and higher interest rates, OPEC would again consider the question “do we have oversupply,” he said.

Aufi said he had not seen any data yet and that OPEC+ could move either way, depending on whether the group believed the market was over-supplied.

At its Oct. 5 meeting, the OPEC + agreed on a 2 million barrel per day output cut that triggered a war of words with some in the West, with the US administration calling it “shortsighted.”

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: OPEC Oil Oman

Updated 59 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

SWCC to localize water desalination industry to meet growing global demand 

SWCC to localize water desalination industry to meet growing global demand 
Updated 59 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Saline Water Conversion Corp. which is responsible for the desalination and delivery of seawater said it is committed to localizing the reverse osmosis membranes industry for desalinated water in the Kingdom.  

“We aim to localize this basic and strategic product so that it delivers industrial value and contributes to growing and diversifying the economy,” said Abdullah Abdul Karim, the governor of SWCC.  

The move assumes significance as the RO membrane industry is one of the most critical enablers of desalination globally, whose demand is increasing at an annual rate of 6 percent locally and 7 percent in the Gulf, pointed out Karim.  

SWCC’s collaborative endeavors have started bearing fruits, with its partners demonstrating their expertise and ability in localizing engineering and technical works. It includes constructing desalination plants and giant transportation systems led by Rawafed Industrial and Bohoor Co., a 100 percent Saudi company.  

SWCC also announced the establishment of a staged integrated factory, a first in the Middle East, to manufacture RO membranes, the second in the world made by Saudi and foreign investors outside Japan.  

The project is being developed in partnership with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority and other private players. 

For instance, Saudi-based Toray Membrane Middle East will build a factory with diversified production lines and high-quality products that reduce energy consumption, have long operational ranges and meet the highest environmental standards.  

By 2025, revenues from this factory are expected to reach SR690 million ($184 million) in the Kingdom and the Gulf, meeting the growing demand for this promising industry locally and globally, pointed out the SWCC governor. 

Moreover, the utility network will participate in developing a product with an average cost reduction of over 14 percent and an energy reduction of 4 percent.  

The governor further said that once operational in 2025, the plant is expected to achieve a return on the gross domestic product of SR1.14 billion in the next five years, with an SR135 million impact on the trade balance yearly.  

Besides the water sector, the plant will also serve other industries, including the oil and gas sector. 

It will have a production capacity of 254,000 membranes, of which SWCC will utilize 10 percent, the local water sector 55 percent and the oil and gas sector 5 percent. 

Moreover, 70 percent of the production will be used for domestic markets, while the rest will be exported to meet international demand. 

The governor said this initiative would usher the stakeholders, industry visionaries and business leaders from other sectors into the future of the desalination industry. It will be based on inclusive and economic perspectives focusing on producing a new generation of leaders who could drive the Saudi economy. 

“We want to focus on Saudi contractors participating in huge projects, exporting their expertise and utilizing the giant production systems of capacities up to 600,000 cubic meters a day using RO techniques,” the governor added. 

Established in 1974, SWCC is geared to cooperate with Saudi companies involved in desalination plant construction and water transmission. 

Topics: Saudi water desalination private sector

UAE food giant Agthia’s revenue increases 20% on recent acquisitions 

UAE food giant Agthia’s revenue increases 20% on recent acquisitions 
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

UAE food giant Agthia's revenue increases 20% on recent acquisitions 

UAE food giant Agthia’s revenue increases 20% on recent acquisitions 
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE food giant Agthia Group reported a revenue increase of 20 percent 954 million dirhams ($260 million) during the third quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. 

This comes following the consolidation and integration of recent acquisitions.  

The food firm’s net profit was up 14 percent compared to the same period last year, to reach 40.5 million dirhams.  

“Agthia’s strong third quarter performance demonstrates management’s proven ability to acquire and consolidate value accretive businesses while leveraging synergies and maintaining a profitable core,” Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman, said.  

In July, Agthia received its board’s approval to acquire 60 percent of Egyptian coffee maker Auf Group as it expands its footprint in the north African country.  

Auf Group’s founders will retain a combined stake of 30 percent in the business and continue to lead the company with the full backing of Agthia’s regional footprint and operational support, according to a statement. 

“As part of our strategy to stimulate growth and enhance our operations, we are focused on expanding Agthia’s footprint in the MENAP (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) region,” Chairman Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi said.  

He added: The acquisition of Auf Group is a compelling opportunity to bolster our delivery of this commitment while further penetrating one of the region’s fastest-growing consumer markets.”   

Last year, Agthia also acquired Egypt’s meat producer Atyab as it seeks to expand in the country’s consumer packaged goods industry. 

Topics: UAE Food

Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco sees profit up 123% as sales rise across the board 

Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco sees profit up 123% as sales rise across the board 
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Jazadco sees profit up 123% as sales rise across the board 

Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco sees profit up 123% as sales rise across the board 
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Energy and Development Co. has seen its profit soar 123 percent in the first nine months of 2022, buoyed by a rise in sales. 

The company’s profit more than doubled to SR27 million ($7.2 million) from SR12 million in the same period last year, a bourse filing showed. 

The Jazan-based firm, better known as Jazadco, reported an 8 percent revenue jump to SR57 million during the first nine months of the year.  

The company attributed the increase in net profit during the current period to the sale of a fixed asset that generated SR31 million in profit, in spite of the 43 percent decrease in gross profit. 

In the third quarter, Jazadco suffered losses of SR1.08 million compared to profits of SR2.3 million in the same period of last year. 

This came as sales dropped 31 percent during the third quarter of 2022, reaching SR13 million. 

Jazadco noted that sales were down during the quarter, due to the slowdown of exports caused by the Russia-Ukraine crisis. 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Investment Profit

Aramco-Total JV SATORP swings to $2bn profit on strong sales 

Aramco-Total JV SATORP swings to $2bn profit on strong sales 
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Aramco-Total JV SATORP swings to $2bn profit on strong sales 

Aramco-Total JV SATORP swings to $2bn profit on strong sales 
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: SATORP, a joint venture between oil giant Aramco and France’s Total Oil Co., swung to profits of SR7 billion ($2 billion) in the first nine months of 2022. 

It managed to erase losses of SR1.2 billion from the same period a year earlier as sales more than doubled to nearly SR59 billion, according to a bourse filing. 

The firm has also outperformed in the third quarter of the year, earning SR2.2 billion in profit, compared to SR130 million in losses during the same period last year.   

It attributed the positive results to improved refining and petrochemicals margins compared to a year earlier. 

Formally known as Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co., SATORP is 62.5 percent owned by Saudi Aramco and 37.5 percent owned by Total. 

Topics: SATORP

Electric vehicle maker Lucid slumps as quarterly reservations slip

Electric vehicle maker Lucid slumps as quarterly reservations slip
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters

Electric vehicle maker Lucid slumps as quarterly reservations slip

Electric vehicle maker Lucid slumps as quarterly reservations slip
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters

BENGALURU: Lucid Group Inc. said on Tuesday orders for its luxury electric cars slipped in the third quarter from the second, partly due to canceled orders and people fearing a long waiting period, sending shares down more than 10 percent after market hours, according to Reuters.

The company said it had more than 34,000 orders in the reported period, down 3,000 reservations from the second quarter, after it delivered about 1,400 vehicles and saw cancelations.

Lucid said it had $3.85 billion in cash, which would sustain the company at least into the fourth quarter of next year.

“The combination of widening losses, a declining reservation count and its ongoing cash burn will do little to alleviate investor concerns surrounding the company,” CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson said.

Chief Finance Officer Sherry House told Reuters in an interview that Lucid would tap into the capital markets as it looks to build a factory in Saudi Arabia.

The company separately said it would raise about $1.5 billion in total through a share sales program and an additional investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

High prices for battery materials such as lithium, cobalt and nickel, exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have been eating into margins of electric vehicle makers, hurting their bottom line.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which is Lucid’s largest shareholder with a 61 percent stake, said last week that it would make electric cars in the Kingdom under a joint venture named Ceer with Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn.

“There’s no direct collaboration (with Ceer) technically, but I think there is a synergistic direction in terms of leveraging supply chain efficiencies,” Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson told Reuters.

Lucid’s revenue rose to $195.5 million in the third quarter after it delivered 1,398 vehicles, up from 679 vehicles last quarter.

The company’s net loss for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 widened to $670.2 million, or 40 cents per share, from $524.4 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Topics: Lucid Motors Lucid

