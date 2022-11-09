Saudi Arabia is well positioned to lead the world on green hydrogen: PwC 

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Saudi Arabia is perfectly poised to lead the world in green hydrogen production and drive a consumption model that thrives on reusing and recycling practices, said a senior PwC official.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, Stephen Anderson, Middle East strategy and markets leader at PwC, said: “There is an opportunity for Saudi to lead the world on pioneering hydrogen and circular economies.”
The Kingdom has already taken the first step globally, as Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. announced the world’s first blue ammonia shipment to Japan in 2020.
Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is building a $5 billion green hydrogen project in NEOM, powered by renewable energy, to supply 650 tons of carbon-free hydrogen daily.
As part of its effort to create a greener future, the Saudi Green Initiative is also establishing a regional carbon capture and storage center, an early storm warning center and cloud-seeding programs.
That is not all. Endorsing Saudi Arabia’s environmental commitment, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Kingdom would contribute $2.5 billion to the Middle East Green Initiative over the next 10 years and host its headquarters.
“The announcement around the funding was fundamental, as there is a significant challenge across the Middle East,” said PwC’s Anderson.
According to him, the Gulf countries must tackle climate change, as the area is highly exposed to climate threats, including high temperatures and water scarcity.
“There are a lot of threats from the impact of climate change on Saudi and the broader GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) in terms of temperature, water scarcity and biodiversity,” he said.
“Saudi Arabia faces significant challenges in climate perspectives, but equally, there is a huge opportunity that we are looking to support,” he said.
In 2020, PwC committed to reducing total greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent, in absolute terms, by 2030.
“We already managed to have all of our electricity coming from renewable energy,” Anderson said.
World Cup to provide an extra economic boost to GCC: S&P survey
Updated 58 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council economies stand to benefit from the FIFA 2022 World Cup, as more than 1.2 million fans are expected to attend the event, a survey conducted by S&P Ratings revealed.
This influx will increase Qatar’s population by 1.5 times, allowing the Arab nation to experience near-term economic gains.
Moreover, the logistical challenge of managing one of the world’s largest sporting events would more likely have a positive economic spillover on the rest of the GCC.
According to the report, Dubai would benefit the most outside Qatar because of its geographic proximity, well-developed tourism industry, airline connections and multiple-entry tourist visa provisions.
However, could this be a blip in the radar of Qatar’s economy? Not really, but the economy is expected to slow down after the international championship, the survey found.
While oversupply in the hospitality and real estate sectors may moderate the economy’s growth, the impact on banking sector asset quality is unlikely to be felt.
“The World Cup’s direct impact is expected to be positive, but mostly short-lived, not affecting Qatar’s economic growth outlook in the medium term,” the survey report pointed out.
Qatar’s recent upgrade in S&P ratings from “AA-” to “AA” is based on its declining debt burden and the expected increase in government revenues following the $30 billion North Field Expansion project.
According to S&P rating estimates, Qatar's real gross domestic product growth in 2022 will be 4.8 percent, a sharp increase from 2021, partially attributed to increased economic activity associated with the World Cup and the ongoing recovery following the removal of COVID-19-related restrictions.
Non-oil GDP growth is expected to reach 8 percent in 2022, up from 3 percent in 2021. However, there is a small caveat: the rating agency cited media reports suggesting that office hours could be restricted during the event, thereby dampening non-oil growth.
The hydrocarbon sector is expected to grow broadly flat, but it accounts for about 65 percent of real GDP, which lowers its overall estimate.
Qatar’s gas production is also expected to grow significantly from 2025 onward due to some phases of the NFE project going live, increasing QatarEnergy’s liquefied natural gas production capacity from 77 million tons per year to 109 mtpa by 2025 and 126 mtpa by 2027, it added.
As part of Qatar National Vision 2030 and to prepare for the World Cup, the authorities are implementing a 10-year roadmap of projects for 2015-2024. As a result, the government’s capital expenditures are estimated to average 13 percent of GDP between 2015 and 2022.
As part of the projects, roads, metro stations, sewage systems, hospitals and schools have been built. Investing in these areas would have occurred regardless of the World Cup, it said. In addition, sporting facilities for World Cup events could cost about 3 percent of GDP in direct expenditures, S&P estimated.
Qatar is competing with the rest of the GCC to attract foreign investment. Dubai is already a well-established regional business hub, while Saudi Arabia has a much larger population and, therefore, a captive market.
Qatar aims to attract 6 million tourists annually by 2030 as part of its long-term economic plan. It is estimated that the Arab nation welcomed 0.6 million international passengers in 2021, which increased to 0.7 million in the first half of 2022. However, it is still below the 2.1 million passengers it welcomed in 2019.
GCF2022: Inclusion of women in cybersecurity workforce is the need of the hour
Updated 47 min 44 sec ago
Dana Alomar
RIYADH: Around 94 percent of women in the Middle East would be interested in studying cybersecurity, but a small percentage of women worldwide are active in that field, according to a global report by the Global Cybersecurity Forum.
Women make up only 25 percent of the global cybersecurity workforce, according to the report.
There has been a surge in cyberattacks in the Middle East and North African region in recent years, with many companies suffering larger losses than in other parts of the world. The problem is compounded by the fact that 57 percent of organizations report unfilled cybersecurity positions.
A weak line of defense increases a company's vulnerability to major damage, the report added.
Speaking to Arab News, Laila bin Hareb Al-Mheiri, founder and president of Alive Group, Alive Medical, Alive Labs, and Alive consulting and education, said that 90 percent of successful cyberattacks are a result of human error.
“That means someone fell for a phishing attack without knowing they were scammed or became a victim of a social engineering scheme,” Al-Mheiri added.
She said that women have a high level of emotional intelligence, and they have a unique perspective on problems and cybersecurity benefits from this extra flair.
Increasing the number of women in cybersecurity is a smart way to enhance the field’s capabilities and numbers. However, why hasn’t this been done? Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines, including cybersecurity, have long been perceived as a stumbling block for women.
Historically, cybersecurity has attracted males who specialize in threat response, offensive tactics, and white-hat hacking. Yet the question that remains is: to what extent are women included in the cybersecurity sector in the Middle East?
Women to the fore
Speaking to Arab News, Mary O’Brien, the International Business Machines Corp. general manager, said that throughout her journey, she was met with opportunity, respect, and inclusion. However, as a woman, she said, “I am very aware of the lack of women around the table and the lack of diverse thought that comes with that.”
Al-Mheiri also added that there is a misconception that women aren’t qualified to succeed in a male-dominated society.
“I’ve received praise and support from my male counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It’s been nothing but positivity for me,” she said.
Role models and allies are critical to creating change, O’Brien said. The report stated that over 70 percent of respondents said a role model encouraged them to learn more about the industry and pursue a degree in cybersecurity.
Many women feel more confident about pushing forward when they see another woman moving through the ranks, she added.
Ultimately, O’Brien suggested engaging young females in STEM early on and helping break some of the stigmas that limit their progress.
The GCF’s global report found that 88 percent of women in the region are aware of cybersecurity programs at their institutions, making the region a leader in cybersecurity awareness.
Speaking to Arab News, Alaa Al-Faadhel, GCF’s head of initiatives and partnerships, said: “In Saudi Arabia, a high number of the cybersecurity sector is female with the government placing significant emphasis on education and training in the field.”
She also said that in the MENA region, interest in cybersecurity is high among women.
Al-Faadhel added that the report showed that 91 percent of women in this part of the world are the most likely to take part in cybersecurity programs relative to the rest of the world.
The importance of teaching cybersecurity to women early in their education was also stressed by Al-Mheiri.
“Women need to know that they don’t always have to rely on their brothers or fathers for technical answers – they have more than what it takes to do it,” she added.
Women can become confident and lead successful careers in cybersecurity by empowering and instilling confidence at an early age before stereotypes form, O’Brien said.
Support from males
“Women supporting women is critical, but we also need the people currently sitting at the table to help,” O’Brien explained, stressing that male intervention is necessary at all times. Having male allies can be a true accelerator for women, she said.
O’Brien added that she had personally seen the benefits of strong male allies in helping women advance to leadership positions.
In a balanced gender discussion, she said people see a broader range of ideas and solutions.
“That’s an ongoing consideration for me whenever I arrange meetings or events,” O’Brien added.
As far as gender diversity in the cybersecurity industry is concerned, some progress has been made, but more can be done by companies and organizations, she said.
Al-Mheiri pointed out that the current global cybersecurity workforce is not a true representation of the talent that exists in the market.
“That said, we’ve come a long way, and we still have quite a way to go in ensuring equity of opportunity,” Al-Mheiri added.
Organizations must assume unconscious bias when it comes to recruitment and retention. In addition, they should set up and track metrics that reflect diversity in their hiring and promotion processes, O’Brien said.
According to Al-Mheiri, more than 70 percent of Alive Group’s employees are women, and many continue to excel outside the workplace, both personally and professionally.
“We found that success across various spheres of life can be achieved when systemic and historical biases are set aside,” Al-Mheiri added.
In addition, Al-Mheiri reported that the system is changing and she has seen progress toward involving women in decision-making.
“Several role models have risen in the field and left footprints in the sand for others to follow. The time has come to educate, mentor, encourage, empower, network, and provide agency to those women who aspire to enter the field,” she added.
Al-Faadhel said that the report proves women are ready to close the cybersecurity skill gap.
“To encourage women to choose cybersecurity as a profession, they need greater support during school, higher education and through their careers. To ensure retention, it is important to implement policies that cater to women, such as family-friendly workplace measures, mentoring, networking, and development opportunities,” Faadhel concluded.
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters
SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The hosts of the COP27 climate talks on Tuesday launched a global plan to help the world's poorest communities withstand the impacts of global warming.
Unveiling the Sharm-El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda, named after the Egyptian resort where the talks are being held, the plan sets out 30 goals to hit by the end of the decade to enhance the lives of 4 billion people.
The hope is that by setting targets across themes including food and agriculture, water and nature, and coastlines and oceans, the public and private sectors will work with common goals and accelerate adaptation to change.
Urgent targets highlighted by the COP27 Presidency include moving the world to more sustainable agriculture practices that could increase yields by 17 percent and cut emissions by 21 percent.
Other goals include protecting 3 billion people from catastrophic weather events by installing early warning systems to help them prepare; investing $4 billion into mangrove restoration, which protects against flooding; and expanding clean cooking options to 2.4 billion people to reduce indoor air pollution.
"The Sharm-El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda is a critical step at COP27," COP27 President and Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry said in a statement
"The COP27 presidency has long articulated our commitment to bringing together state and non-state actors to progress on adaptation and resilience for the 4 billion people that live in the most climate vulnerable regions by 2030."
In total, the plan seeks to mobilize up to $300 billion a year from private and public investors. By contrast, the world's biggest multilateral development banks spent $17 billion on adaptation finance for poorer countries in 2021, a report by the lenders published last month showed.
The majority of climate finance goes towards mitigation efforts, such as reducing emissions, despite U.N. pleas that half of all funding should be channeled into helping vulnerable countries adapt.
Africa, hosting its first COP, receives just 3% of total climate finance globally and was being "short-changed", Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, told a conference session on the theme of adaptation.
Among specific Africa-focused projects to be announced at COP27 that will help meet the adaptation targets are a plan to improve water resilience for 29 million people across 100 cities.
Going forward, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions for COP27, which form a link between the hosts of the COP, other national governments and non-state actors such as companies, said they would continue to refine and expand the targets.
UN climate chief Simon Stiell said: "The Sharm el-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda firmly puts key human needs at its core, along with concrete, specific action on the ground to build resilience to climate change."
Oil Updates — Crude eases; Occidental Q3 profit surges; Oman expects oil prices to fall after winter
Updated 09 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil prices slid on Wednesday as industry data showed US crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on worries a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand.
Brent crude futures fell 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $94.92 a barrel by 0454 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 53 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $88.38 a barrel. The benchmarks fell around 3 percent on Tuesday.
Occidental Q3 profit surges on higher oil prices
Occidental Petroleum on Tuesday posted a four-fold increase in third-quarter profit from a year earlier, while receding from the previous quarter as energy prices eased from peaks.
Oil producers are benefiting this year from crude prices that have cooled down in recent months but are still hovering at their highest levels in years in sanctions on Russia and output cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.
Shares of the Houston-based oil and gas producer, the most recent stock-darling of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, rose 140 percent this year despite little change in production levels.
Occidental used the extra cash to accelerate buybacks, repurchasing a record $1.8 billion in the quarter while also paying the debt. It bought until September $2.6 billion in shares, close to its $3 billion annual target.
Net income in the third quarter was $2.55 billion, or $2.52 a share, a four-fold increase from $628 million, or 65 cents per share, from a year earlier. But profit decreased 29 percent from the $3.6 billion posted in the second quarter.
Occidental’s total average global production was 1.18 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter, 10,000 boed above the top end of its guidance. It plans to raise production by about 50,000 boed in the fourth quarter.
Occidental reduced debt to less than $19 billion in the quarter, meeting its short-term target that would enable a potential upgrade to investment grade by rating agencies.
Oman energy minister sees oil prices coming down after winter
Oman’s energy minister Salim Al-Aufi said on Tuesday he saw oil prices coming down from the range of $90 a barrel after the winter season.
“We don’t believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt’s coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh.
“We believe after the winter season they will go down. We think it will go to a much more comfortable position in the 70s,” he said.
Aufi said Oman set the oil price for its budget at $55 a barrel to create an extra cushion for debt payments but that he did not think prices would go down that much.
“We do have a lot of debt to pay so if we budget at $55, anything above a $55 price will go toward paying the debt,” he said.
Aufi also said the upcoming Dec. 4 meeting of OPEC+ in Vienna would largely be driven by the messaging out of Europe on its economic outlook.
If Europe’s message was that it still expected a recession and higher interest rates, OPEC would again consider the question “do we have oversupply,” he said.
Aufi said he had not seen any data yet and that OPEC+ could move either way, depending on whether the group believed the market was over-supplied.
At its Oct. 5 meeting, the OPEC + agreed on a 2 million barrel per day output cut that triggered a war of words with some in the West, with the US administration calling it “shortsighted.”
Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.95bn days after Twitter takeover
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters
RIYADH: Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has sold 19.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.95 billion on Tuesday, according to US securities filings, days after he completed the $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.
Musk, the world’s richest man, had about $20 billion in cash after selling a part of his stake in Tesla and would have been required to raise an additional $2 billion to $3 billion to finance the Twitter deal, according to a Reuters calculation.
The latest stock sale comes as analysts had also widely expected Musk to sell additional Tesla shares. Musk had earlier asserted there would be no further sales planned after he completed a share sale in April and August.
Tesla has lost nearly half its market value and Musk’s net worth slumped by $70 billion ever since he bid for Twitter in April.
Musk took over social media platform Twitter in a $44 billion deal a few days ago and has engaged in drastic measures including sacking half the staff and a plan to charge for blue check verification marks.
Musk pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covered the $44 billion price tag and the closing costs. Banks, including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp., committed to providing $13 billion in debt financing.
The billionaire had tried to walk away from the deal in May, alleging that Twitter understated the number of bot and spam accounts on the platform. This led to a series of lawsuits between the two parties.
Tesla and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.