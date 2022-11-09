You are here

Iran executes two men convicted over 2016 police killings
Amnesty International says Iran is second only to China in its use of the death penalty, with at least 314 people executed in 2021. (File: Reuters)
Updated 09 November 2022
AFP

Updated 09 November 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has executed two men convicted of killing four police officers in 2016 in a region hit by a wave of violence in September, the judiciary said Wednesday.
"Two members of the Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) terrorist group, Rashid Baluch and Eshaq Askani, were executed yesterday in Zahedan prison," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.
Jaish al-Adl was formed in 2012 by former members of an extremist Sunni Muslim organisation that led a bloody rebellion in Sistan-Baluchistan, on Iran's border with Pakistan.
The two men were found guilty of killing four police border guards and wounding several officers in 2016 in the impoverished southeastern province, Mizan Online said.
Dozens of people, including six members of the security forces, were killed in clashes that broke out in Zahedan after Friday prayers on September 30, the authorities said.
Iranian media outlets reported at the time that Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station during the violence.
But an influential leader of Sistan-Baluchistan's Sunni minority, cleric Molavi Abdol Hamid, rejected the involvement of Jaish al-Adl or any other group in the violence.
After an investigation at the request of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, authorities dismissed two senior security officials in the region, including Zahedan's police chief.
The bloodshed in Zahedan came two weeks after nationwide unrest erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.
According to London-based rights group Amnesty International, Iran is second only to China in its use of the death penalty, with at least 314 people executed in 2021.

Topics: Iran police executions

In a first, Israeli general opens up about use of armed drones

In a first, Israeli general opens up about use of armed drones
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters

In a first, Israeli general opens up about use of armed drones

In a first, Israeli general opens up about use of armed drones
  • Israeli censors in July permitted publication of information about the armed drones
  • Armed drones not only provide Israel with additional firepower, but also allow speedy detection and attack against targets
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters

TEL AVIV: Israel on Wednesday described what has been an open secret for two decades — that it has used drones not just for surveillance but also in strikes within the country, against Palestinian militants in Gaza, and possibly targets as far away as Iran or Sudan.
Israeli censors in July permitted publication of information about the armed drones and the chief of Israel’s artillery corps — which runs the drones together with the air force — used his speech at an industry forum to give what he described as a first public account of the armed versions of the pilot-less planes.
Whereas previously he could only offer hints, “today I can speak of this openly,” Brig.-General Neri Horowitz told the annual UVID DroneTech conference hosted by Israel Defense magazine in Tel Aviv.
He said the armed drones not only provide Israel with additional firepower, but also allow, in a single platform, for both the speedy detection and attack against targets, such as Gaza rocket crews before they can carry out a launch.
He disclosed that when jihadi insurgents from Egypt burst across the border into southern Israel in a hijacked armored vehicle in May 2012, they were destroyed in a drone strike.
Showing footage of Ukrainian forces using drones to guide shelling of invading Russian troops, he said: “We have the same application here.”
Israel is expanding its drone forces, whose personnel are 30 percent female, Horowitz said, adding that the artillery corps was replacing its cannon insignia with concentric circles representing the incorporation of the aerial platforms.
At the same conference, Brig.-General Omri Dor, commander of Palmachin air base, said drones now accounted for 80 percent of the Israeli military’s operational flight hours.
However manufacturers of armed drones remain barred from advertising them and none of them were among the models on display at the conference.
“There are information security concerns,” explained a sales representative for one of the companies, Elbit.
In a separate speech, Economy Minister Orna Barbivai said drone exports were popular abroad, including among Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel since 2020. She did not specify if such exports included armed drones.

Topics: Israel Palestine Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict

After Israel, Lebanon eyes sea border talks with Syria

After Israel, Lebanon eyes sea border talks with Syria
Updated 09 November 2022
AFP

After Israel, Lebanon eyes sea border talks with Syria

After Israel, Lebanon eyes sea border talks with Syria
  • Beirut now wishes to define its maritime borders with Syria, to the north, and Cyprus, to the west
  • The Lebanese presidency earlier announced that a delegation would travel to Damascus to discuss the border issue
Updated 09 November 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon wants talks to demarcate its maritime border with Syria, so that it can begin offshore gas extraction after reaching a similar agreement with Israel, its top negotiator said.
Last month — despite the countries technically remaining in a state of war — Israel and Lebanon struck a US-brokered sea border agreement that will potentially open up lucrative offshore gas fields.
Beirut now wishes to define its maritime borders with Syria, to the north, and Cyprus, to the west, to consolidate its offshore rights.
“The Lebanese government must engage directly and publicly with the Syrian government... and publicly demarcate our sea borders,” Elias Bou Saab told AFP in an interview Tuesday.
“Any future government must undertake this task and put Lebanon’s interest first,” he insisted, while “leaving regional political conflicts out of this matter.”
Syria, which once had a controlling hand in Lebanon’s affairs, has repeatedly refused to delimit land and sea borders with its neighbor.
According to Bou Saab, the disputed maritime area between Lebanon and Syria is “perhaps more than 800 square kilometers (310 square miles).”
It could be “larger than the disputed area with Israel,” he added.
Lebanon cannot begin gas exploration in the northern part of the waters off its Mediterraean coast without first resolving its border dispute with Syria, Bou Saab said.
And Lebanon also needs an agreement with Syria to be able to trace its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) with Cyprus.
The Lebanese presidency announced in late October that a delegation would travel to Damascus to discuss the issue, but the trip did not take place.
Syria’s ambassador to Beirut, Ali Abdel Karim Ali, spoke of “confusion” around the date.
But Bou Saab, the deputy speaker of parliament and close to outgoing President Michel Aoun, said Syria had “demands and reservations.”
Lebanese security officials and politicians have made several visits to Syria in recent years, but almost exclusively in their personal capacity or on behalf of political parties that support President Bashar Assad, including the powerful Hezbollah movement, supported by the Iran.
The Shiite movement’s military wing has been fighting alongside Assad’s forces since the early stages of the conflict.
Lebanese officials are betting on the potential revenues from the country’s offshore energy reserves to try to revive its devastated economy, which has been mired in crisis since 2019.
But Lebanon has been without a president since the beginning of the month, with lawmakers unable to agree on a successor.

Topics: Lebanon Syria Lebanon-Israel maritime border deal Lebanon-syria border

Iran cities strike in solidarity with Zahedan dead

Iran cities strike in solidarity with Zahedan dead
Updated 09 November 2022
AFP

Iran cities strike in solidarity with Zahedan dead

Iran cities strike in solidarity with Zahedan dead
  • Security forces opened fire on protests that erupted on September 30 after weekly prayers in Zahedan
  • Activists have long complained the region has been the victim of discrimination by Iran’s Shiite clerical leadership
Updated 09 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: Cities in western Iran went on strike Wednesday in solidarity with mourners marking 40 days since security forces killed dozens in a crackdown on protests in the country’s strife-torn southeast, a rights group said.
Security forces opened fire on protests that erupted on September 30 after weekly prayers in Zahedan, capital of the flashpoint province of Sistan-Baluchistan on Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan.
It came two weeks after demonstrations broke out across Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, following her arrest in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country’s strict dress code for women.
Widespread strikes were underway Wednesday in the Kurdish western cities of Baneh, Kermanshah, Marivan, Sanandaj and Amini’s hometown of Saqez, the Norway-based Hengaw human rights group said.
The stoppages were being observed “in solidarity with the fatalities in Zahedan on their 40th day death ceremonies,” Hengaw, which monitors abuses in Kurdish areas, said on Twitter.
The trigger for the violence that erupted in Zahedan on September 30 was the alleged rape in custody of a 15-year-old-girl by a police commander in the province’s port city of Chabahar.
Security forces opened fire on men who took to the streets after emerging from mosques following weekly prayers, killing dozens in a massacre that became known as “Bloody Friday.”
“What happened that Friday... in Zahedan, based on international law, is a clear instance of mass murder of civilians,” Hengaw said.
“This mass murder must be recognized by international organizations and Western governments,” it tweeted.
Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says that since then at least 118 people have been killed in Sistan-Baluchistan province. The Iranian authorities say at least six security personnel have been killed.
Zahedan is one of the few Sunni-majority cities in predominantly Shiite Iran.
Poverty-stricken Sistan-Baluchistan province is a flashpoint for clashes with drug smuggling gangs as well as rebels from the Baluchi minority and Sunni extremist groups.
Activists have long complained the region has been the victim of discrimination by Iran’s Shiite clerical leadership, with disproportionate numbers of Baluch killed in clashes every year and also hanged in executions.
The latest executions were announced on Wednesday.
The judiciary’s Mizan Online website said two men, Rashid Baluch and Eshaq Askani, were put to death on Tuesday after being convicted of killing four police officers in 2016.
It said they were members of the Jaish Al-Adl (Army of Justice) terrorist group.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Palestinians say teen dies after Israeli raid in West Bank

Palestinians say teen dies after Israeli raid in West Bank
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

Palestinians say teen dies after Israeli raid in West Bank

Palestinians say teen dies after Israeli raid in West Bank
  • Palestinian officials identified the victim as Mahdi Hashash, 15
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian teenager died early Wednesday in an Israeli raid on in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Palestinian officials identified him as Mahdi Hashash, 15, and said he died of shrapnel wounds during an Israeli raid. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army. The militant group Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade identified Hashash was one of its members.
The clash came during one of the deadliest years on both sides of the conflict, including after last week’s national elections. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prevailed, with the backing of a far-right ultranationalist party.
Palestinian attackers have killed at least 24 people in Israel since the start of 2022. Intensified Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem has also killed some 130 Palestinians this year, making it the deadliest since 2006, according to Israeli rights group B’Tselem.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and has since maintained a military occupation over the territory and settled more than 500,000 people there. The Palestinians seek the territory, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, for a future independent state.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict

House fire in Turkiye kills 8 Syrian refugee children, woman

House fire in Turkiye kills 8 Syrian refugee children, woman
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

House fire in Turkiye kills 8 Syrian refugee children, woman

House fire in Turkiye kills 8 Syrian refugee children, woman
  • The fire broke out late Tuesday in the first floor of a four-story building in Bursa
  • Victims were six siblings aged between 1 and 10
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

ANKARA, Turkiye: A house fire in northwestern Turkiye believed to have been caused by a heater has left eight children and a woman dead, an official said Wednesday. The victims were Syrian refugees.
The fire broke out late on Tuesday in the first floor of a four-story building in the Yildirim district in Bursa province, Gov. Yakup Canbolat said.
The victims were six siblings aged between 1 and 10, their 31-year-old mother and two cousins aged 10 and 11.
Their father, who was not at home when the fire broke out, tried to rescue his family members but was affected by the smoke and hospitalized, according to the governor.
“Our fire extinguishing teams immediately rushed to the area and tried to put out the fire, but unfortunately, after the fire was extinguished, the picture (they saw) inside was saddening. We were deeply saddened,” Canbolat said.
“It’s a huge heartbreak. It’s impossible to describe,” he added.
A preliminary inspection of the scene indicates that the fire was caused by a stove heater, Canbolat said.
Three neighbors were also hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Turkey is home to 3.7 million refugees from Syria.

Topics: Turkey Syria Syrian refugees in Turkey Syrian refugees

