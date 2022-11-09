You are here

Women stopped from entering amusement parks in Afghan capital

Updated 09 November 2022
An Afghan man stands in an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Reuters
Reuters

An Afghan man stands in an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Women stopped from entering amusement parks in Afghan capital
  • It was not clear how widely the restrictions applied
  • Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesperson for the Taliban administration, did not respond to a request for comment
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters

KABUL: Afghan women were stopped from entering amusement parks in Kabul on Wednesday after the Taliban’s morality ministry said there would be restrictions on women being able to access public parks.
A spokesperson for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV) confirmed that women would be restricted from accessing parks when asked for comment by Reuters, but did not respond to requests to provide further details.
It was not clear how widely the restrictions applied or how they affected a previous rule from the MPVPV saying parks, including open-air spaces, must be segregated by gender and certain days would be aside for women.
Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesperson for the Taliban administration, did not respond to a request for comment.
At a Kabul amusement park containing rides such as bumper cars and a Ferris wheel, Reuters witnesses observed several women being turned away by park officials, with Taliban agents present observing the situation.
Masooma, a Kabul resident who asked that only her first name be published for security reasons, had planned to take her grandchild to visit the park but was turned away.
“When a mother comes with their children, they must be allowed to enter the park, because these children haven’t seen anything good ... they must play and be entertained,” she told Reuters. “I urged a lot to them, but they didn’t allow us to get inside the park, and now we are returning home.”
Two park operators, who asked to remain anonymous to speak on a sensitive matter, said they had been told by Taliban officials not to allow women to enter their parks.
Since taking over Afghanistan last year, Taliban have said women should not leave the home without a male relative and must cover their faces, though some women in urban centers ignore the rule and some women have been permitted to work in government offices. The group also made a U-turn on signals it would open all girls’ high schools in March.
Western governments have said the group needs to reverse its course on women’s rights for any path toward formal recognition of the Taliban government.
The Taliban say they respect women’s rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Afghan women Kabul

Manhunt launched for ‘Scorpion’ who tried to smuggle more than 100 people into UK

Manhunt launched for ‘Scorpion’ who tried to smuggle more than 100 people into UK
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Manhunt launched for ‘Scorpion’ who tried to smuggle more than 100 people into UK

Manhunt launched for ‘Scorpion’ who tried to smuggle more than 100 people into UK
  • Majeed, an Iraqi national who moved to Nottingham in the UK in 2013 but was deported two years later, is being tracked by officers
  • Majeed’s accomplice, Nzar Jabar Mohamad, was given a 10-year prison sentence
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A manhunt has been launched by British and Belgian police to find a crime boss who attempted to smuggle more than 100 migrants across the English Channel.

Barzan Kamal Majeed, given the nickname “Scorpion” due to his WhatsApp avatar, failed to appear in court for a sentencing hearing in Bruges last month, and has been given 10 years in prison and fined almost €1 million ($1.002 million) in absentia.

Majeed, an Iraqi national who moved to Nottingham in the UK in 2013 but was deported two years later, is being tracked by officers from the British National Crime Agency and Belgian police.

Dutch and French investigators also assisted in the initial investigation into Majeed’s criminal gang and their people-smuggling operation, which found 31 separate attempts to smuggle migrants into the UK between July 2018 and Nov. 2019 using small boats, lorries and shipping containers.

Majeed’s accomplice, Nzar Jabar Mohamad, was given a 10-year prison sentence at a British court in Oct. 2021 after admitting attempting to bring 21 migrants into the UK.

Other members of the gang were also tried this year in Belgium, and convicted and jailed for a total of 32 years.

Martin Clarke, from the NCA, said: “These convictions represent the destruction of the UK and international arms of this organized crime group, which preyed on the desperation of migrants seeking to cross the Channel.

“The information we gathered following Mohamad’s arrest was crucial to the success of the Belgian investigation.

“It shows that organized immigration crime networks usually cross international boundaries, meaning international cooperation is essential to tackling them.

“I would appeal to anyone, anywhere, who has information about where Majeed might be to contact us or the Belgian authorities immediately.

“Although he was sentenced in his absence, true justice will only be achieved when he is back on Belgian soil to serve his jail term.”

Topics: UK France Belgium people smuggling English Channel migrants

Italy defends blocking migrants, sending message to EU

Italy defends blocking migrants, sending message to EU
Updated 09 November 2022
AFP

Italy defends blocking migrants, sending message to EU

Italy defends blocking migrants, sending message to EU
  • Meloni was speaking to lawmakers from her far-right Brothers of Italy party
  • Rome allowed the Geo Barents and Humanity 1 ships to dock in Sicily at the weekend and disembark around 500 migrants
Updated 09 November 2022
AFP
ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday defended allowing only the most vulnerable migrants to disembark from rescue ships, saying they are “not shipwrecked but migrants,” reports said.
She also said the decision by health authorities to subsequently let hundreds of people off two charity vessels docked in Sicily was “bizarre,” according to media reports from a closed-door meeting.
Meloni was speaking to lawmakers from her far-right Brothers of Italy party, amid fierce criticism and a row with France over her hard-right government’s treatment of migrants rescued by charity ships from the central Mediterranean.
“The Italian government is complying with all international conventions,” she said, according to the ANSA news agency.
The recent ban on two NGO ships “stopping in Italian waters, beyond the time necessary for rescue operations and to help fragile people, is justified and legitimate,” Meloni said.
“On board these ships there are not shipwrecked (people) but migrants.”
Rome allowed the Geo Barents and Humanity 1 ships to dock in Sicily at the weekend and disembark around 500 migrants, but another 250 were blocked from landing, until finally being let off late Tuesday.
Meloni said the decision was taken by health authorities, “declaring them fragile on the basis of possible risks of psychological problems,” a choice “we found bizarre,” according to ANSA.
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview published Wednesday that Italy’s new approach is a signal to other European Union nations to better share the management of migrants crossing from North Africa.
He highlighted France’s offer of a port of safety for one rescue ship that had been off Italy as proof the strategy was working — even though Paris has not confirmed such an offer, and has sharply criticized Rome’s approach.
In an interview with regional journalists, Tajani was asked if the selective disembarkation was a signal, replying: “Indeed it was.
French “President (Emmanuel) Macron’s decision to open the port of Marseille to the Ocean Viking shows that something is moving.
“We are grateful to France which has shown its willingness to take a decision that reduces the pressure on Italy, demonstrating that it understands the need for a firmly supportive approach among EU countries.”
Meloni’s office late Tuesday thanked France for taking in the Ocean Viking, which has 234 people on board and had been waiting off Sicily for days for permission to disembark them.
French government spokesman Olivier Veran said Wednesday it remained in waters under Italian responsibility, saying Rome’s refusal to take in the ship was “unacceptable.”
Tajani said he would raise the issue of immigration at a meeting of EU ministers next week.
Rome wanted “an agreement to establish, on the basis of population, how migrants with a right to asylum are relocated to various countries.”
Rome is also pressing for EU deals with North African countries to stop migrants leaving there and “stop traffickers, destroying the engines of their boats,” he said.

‘Sense of pride’ in BTS ARMY as K-pop stars head for military service

‘Sense of pride’ in BTS ARMY as K-pop stars head for military service
Updated 09 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

‘Sense of pride’ in BTS ARMY as K-pop stars head for military service

‘Sense of pride’ in BTS ARMY as K-pop stars head for military service
  • Big Hit Music label says band set to reconvene as group ‘around 2025’
  • Oldest BTS member Jin expected to enlist before turning 30 in December
Updated 09 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: After uncertainty over the prospect of mandatory military service for the world’s biggest K-pop band, BTS fans were filled with pride and optimism as they looked ahead to what the next few years would bring for each of the group’s members.

All South Korean men are required to enlist by the age of 28 and must serve for a minimum of 18 months.

BTS’ oldest member, Kim Seok-jin, known as Jin, was initially set to conscript by December 2020, but the South Korean government created a new exception just three days before the artist’s 28th birthday.

The so-called BTS Law allows K-pop stars, who are significant contributors to the country’s economy and have been awarded the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit, to postpone their service until the age of 30.

Jin is expected to enlist before he turns 30 on Dec. 4 and in late October released his solo single “The Astronaut,” co-written by British rock band Coldplay, in a farewell to fans.

Other members of the band, who are also in their late 20s, are expected to soon follow in his footsteps.

Their label, Big Hit Music, has announced that the septet will reconvene “as a group again around 2025” after completing military service. Until then, some of its members will pursue solo projects.

Millions of dejected BTS fans, known as ARMY, have been expressing their grief on social media, but many also believe that this will be a chance for the band to grow as artists.

“When I got to know BTS will go to do their military service, I felt a bit of relief,” Alice Kim, a 28-year-old ARMY member from Gyeonggi-do province in South Korea, told Arab News.

“It is sad that we are not likely to get a new BTS album in the next few years. However, it is exciting to see them pursuing their solo careers. We are ready to appreciate their works as solo artists.”

Also known as the Bangtan Sonyeondan, or Bulletproof Boy Scouts, the K-pop group debuted in 2013 and is now one of the music industry’s most profitable set of artists.

They have risen to global fame and influence in the last decade with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering the younger generation.

“In my opinion, BTS will grow and develop as an artist during the next few years,” Kim said. “I will keep an eye on them and happily see how they become great artists.”

Aparmita Das, a 27-year-old ARMY member from Meghalaya in northeast India, said the boys’ news of enlistment had “filled all ARMYs with a deep sense of pride.”

“We are all heartbroken but at the same time proud, hopeful, and excited about each member’s solo projects. 2025 is not far away,” Das told Arab News.

“BTS is one, but they are also seven distinct individuals, each with their own personalities, and they must each discover their particular skills, interests, and dislikes.”

Others, such as Jakarta-based ARMY member Agnes Anya, are going to spend the period the superstars will be performing their military service on saving money to watch them live as soon as they reunite.

“Right now, me and my ARMY friends are saving up together,” she said.

“Our aim is to give each other peer pressure to save up enough money to watch BTS together in Korea in 2025.”

Topics: South Korea K-pop BTS ‘The Astronaut’ Kim Seok-jin

Russia abandons Ukrainian city of Kherson in major retreat

Russia abandons Ukrainian city of Kherson in major retreat
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters

Russia abandons Ukrainian city of Kherson in major retreat

Russia abandons Ukrainian city of Kherson in major retreat
  • The announcement marked one of Russia's most significant retreats
  • General Sergei Surovikin, in overall command of the war, said it was no longer possible to keep Kherson city supplied
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered his troops to withdraw from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson and take up defensive lines on the opposite bank of the River Dnipro.
The announcement marked one of Russia’s most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war, now nearing the end of its ninth month.
In televised comments, General Sergei Surovikin, in overall command of the war, said it was no longer possible to keep Kherson city supplied.
“We will save the lives of our soldiers and fighting capacity of our units. Keeping them on the right (western) bank is futile. Some of them can be used on other fronts,” Surovikin said.
The news followed weeks of Ukrainian advances toward the city and a race by Russia to relocate tens of thousands of its residents.
Shoigu responded: “I agree with your conclusions and proposals. Proceed with the withdrawal of troops and take all measures to transfer forces across the river.”
The announcement had been anticipated by Russia’s influential war bloggers, who described it as a bitter blow.
“Apparently we will leave the city, no matter how painful it is to write about it now,” said the War Gonzo blog, which has more than 1.3 million subscribers on Telegram.
“In simple terms, Kherson can’t be held with bare hands,” it said. “Yes, this is a black page in the history of the Russian army. Of the Russian state. A tragic page.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kherson

France to put 13 on trial over alleged Macron plot

France to put 13 on trial over alleged Macron plot
Updated 09 November 2022
AFP

France to put 13 on trial over alleged Macron plot

France to put 13 on trial over alleged Macron plot
  • 13 people who were part of a Facebook group called the “Barjols” (Crazies) are suspected of plotting attacks on Macron as well as mosques and migrants
Updated 09 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: Thirteen people from far-right political circles have been ordered to stand trial for allegedly plotting to attack President Emmanuel Macron, according to legal sources.
A total of 11 men and two women who were part of a Facebook group called the “Barjols” (Crazies) are suspected of plotting attacks on Macron and members of his government, as well as mosques and migrants.
Jean-Pierre Bouyer, a retired man, is suspected of being the leader and had allegedly discussed attacking Macron in public with a ceramic knife which could not be detected in advance by security services.
Police swooped on the group and made arrests in 2018 after Bouyer drove to Moselle in eastern France where Macron was attending a memorial on the centenary of the end of the World War I.
Investigating magistrates decided to order a trial from January 12 to February 2 next year, according to their written decision which was seen by AFP.
The suspects face charges of terrorist conspiracy and preparing terrorist acts which carry sentences of up to 30 years in prison.
“It has been established that violent plans were being drawn up by members of the Barjols groups... with intent to cause serious public order disturbances through intimidation and terror,” the magistrates wrote.
Firstly “by carrying out violent acts against the head of state and members of the government in order to overthrow public institutions by force and also by targeting symbolic locations such as mosques or specific groups such as migrants in order to influence the policies of the government.”

Topics: France French President Emmanuel Macron Barjols

