IBM to help tighten Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity as hackers target supply chains: General manager

IBM to help tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity as hackers target supply chains: General manager
Mary O’Brien, IBM's general manager, talking to Arab News (AN)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reina Takla
Reem Walid

Updated 17 sec ago
Reina Takla Reem Walid

RIYADH: American technology firm IBM Security is seeking to tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity defenses after the Middle East ranked second globally for data breaches, according to the company’s general manager.

This comes as the rate and pace of digitalization, building new cities, and the use of technology is booming in the Kingdom which calls for the need of cybersecurity modernization as well, Mary O’Brien explained in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

The software company aims to bolster Saudi Arabia’s defenses through various programs, including upskilling the Kingdom’s workforce, ensuring that they are learning from people who have been working in the cybersecurity space for decades, she said.

The Middle East ranks second for data breaches mainly because of its valuable commodities which are of great interest to cyber criminals, the general manager disclosed.

“We want to be the trusted partner for Saudi Arabian businesses and the public sector as they evolve the business in the country and as they evolve the whole community and landscape as well,” O’Brien said.

While the average cost of breach has hit $4.35 million this year across several geographies and industries, the average cost of a data breach in the Kingdom was SR28 million ($7.44 million), O’Brien revealed. 

The more mature, sophisticated, and faster the security program is, the lower the average cost of the data breach is, she added.

As much as 21 percent of investigated cyber-attacks are categorized as ransomware. Weak credentials, phishing emails, and unpatched vulnerabilities are the three top cyber-attacking vectors, O’Brien said.

“Those top three attack vectors, whether you're a large company or a small company, you can do a lot to protect yourself against those kinds of attacks,” O’Brien said in the interview.

While the finance industry was historically the most attacked sector across the world, recent years have seen the focus diverted to the manufacturing and energy and utility industries.

This is attributed to the fact that cyber criminals are targeting stressed supply chains.

As a result of the pandemic, manufacturing industries have been facing stress in their supply chains, and with no tolerance for downtime, if an attack does take place, those firms are more likely to pay a ransom to get back to business as soon as possible.

“Attackers are looking for their opportunity to get a payday. So, they’re looking for the maximum disruption in order to be paid,” the general manager said.

To avoid weak credentials, employees should use strong passwords, avoid re-using passwords, use strong phrases that cannot be easily predicted, and use multi-factor authentication when applicable such as facial recognition, one-time passwords, or fingerprints. This will make it harder for cyber criminals to steal credentials, the general manager stressed.

To deal with unpatched vulnerabilities, companies should patch their software and hardware to keep them up to date, she added.

Founded in 2015, IBM Security aims to help its clients in the Kingdom and globally to be educated and trained with regards to cybersecurity and to implement more mature, sophisticated, and faster security programs to avoid potential attacks.

Updated 19 sec ago
Rayana Al-Qubali

Updated 19 sec ago
Rayana Al-Qubali

RIYADH: As many as 2.7 billion people still need to be connected to the internet despite the world seeing massive development in technology, said a top official of SAMENA Telecommunications Council, an industry body of telecom operators.  

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Bocar Alpha, CEO and board member at SAMENA Telecommunications Council, said 46 percent of the world’s population still needs an internet connection.  

He added: “We have to bring the 2.7 billion people online by 2030. If we bring them online tomorrow, we may have to bring 27 billion devices into the network. It costs money.”  

Alpha stressed that the catalyst for the technology is to accelerate the implementation of the 5G network.  

“We went with the telecom operator perspective into a massive deployment in all countries, and 5G is a reality that has been deployed. The objective is connecting everyone, everything and everywhere,” he said.  

The CEO also pointed out that 5G technology was adopted and implemented by most Gulf countries a few years ago, adding that “the 5G is an environment that will enable any new technological development.”  

“If 2G is a small fish, 3G is a much bigger fish, 4G is a shark, and the 5G is the ocean. That’s the environment where we can have 2G, 3G, 4G together and as an enabler for all the digital technologies,” Alpha said.  

He said the 5G also is an environment that will support infrastructure development.  

“It’s meant primarily for airports, smart cities and other industries. If you want to move as a consumer from 4G to 5G, feel free to do. You will have a better download speed,” the CEO said.  

He also explained that the market is in the transition stage, from 5.5 to 6G, with the platform set to support other technological innovations.  

“Saudi Arabia made a great step forward last year by bringing a revolution in our region in terms of the spectrum auction process,” he said while adding that the next steps must be seamless. 

Alpha added: “In general, we need to discuss with regulators with our government to ensure that there is no value destruction.” 

He also stressed that there is a need to consider the sustainability of the investment. 

Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 

Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 
Updated 14 min 37 sec ago
Reina Tekla and Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 14 min 37 sec ago
Reina Tekla and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and India will soon sign a memorandum of understanding to elevate cooperation in cybersecurity, as talks are steadily progressing between officials of the two countries, according to a top Indian official.

In an exclusive interaction with Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh on Nov. 9, India's national cybersecurity coordinator Lt General Rajesh Pant, said that he will meet Majed bin Mohammed Al-Mazyed, governor of Saudi Arabia’s National Security Authority to discuss the MoU further.

“We will have some working groups in capacity building. There will be cooperation between the two national sides. There could be also cooperation in threat intelligence,” detailed Pant about the MoU. 

During the talk, Pant also said that the Global Cybersecurity Index, a multi-stakeholder initiative that ensures countries’ global cybersecurity commitment, is expected to change the style of its ranking system soon, and could adopt a block system where nations will be placed in different groups. 

“In the GCI Index, what I am told is that there is a fight going on. It is a typical classroom where somebody will come first and third. This time I am told they are planning to have blocks. For example, if you score 80 to 100, you will come to class A, and if you score 60 to 80, you will be B. So, people are generally happy, that they are not being ranked 1,2,3, but A, B and C,” said Pant. 

He noted that the decision to adopt a block-ranking system is not in the public domain yet, and added that discussions to use this new method are progressing steadily. 

Citing India’s growth in the Global Cybersecurity Index, Pant noted that the nation climbed from the 47th spot to the 10th place in 2021. 

Pant said that people needed to be armed with knowledge to resist the threats cybercrime poses.

“In cyberspace, how do you show your force? The solution to avoid conflicts is to create resilience. People have to be resilient in terms of technology, and they should have good cyber hygiene and they should be trained. There should be also a good cyber crisis management plan in place,” said Pant. 

Pant also said that international collaboration is  necessary to ensure a safe online future: “Today, no nation can protect itself, as protection in cyberspace demands threat intelligence. This threat intelligence should come from all around the world, and we need that information. That, you can only get if people from all around the world give it you.”

 

Saudi PIF to sell 10% of its stake in Saudi Tadawul Group

Saudi PIF to sell 10% of its stake in Saudi Tadawul Group
Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund plans to sell 10 percent of its stake in the Kingdom's stock exchange operator Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. through an accelerated book-building offering.

Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO

Cyber threats faced by children should be a 'wake-up call' for social media firms: thinktank CEO
Updated 37 min 25 sec ago
Reina Takla
Reem Walid

Updated 37 min 25 sec ago
Reina Takla Reem Walid

RIYADH: More than a third of teenagers experience unwanted sexual contact while using the internet, according to new survey setting out the dangers facing youngsters online. 

The 2022 Child Online Safety Index, compiled by the Singapore-based educational organization DQ Institute, also shows that as many as 13 percent of children between the ages of 8 and 12 undergo risky contact with strangers — including offline meetings.

The institute’s CEO Yuhyun Park said the research — based on data from 330,000 children and adolescents across 100 countries — showed social media companies need to do more to protect youngsters using their services. 

“The 2022 Child Online Safety Index should serve as a wake-up call to everyone about the safety of the world’s children online. The cyber risks for children have always been present even before the pandemic but the pandemic has provided an opportunity to recognize the pressing need to address the issue,” she said.

According to the research, half of the children and adolescents across the surveyed countries are affected by cyberbullying. Up to 40 percent experience cyber threats, 25 percent are exposed to both violent and sexual content, 16 percent are at risk of gaming disorder, and 8 percent are at risk of social media disorder.

Additionally, 40 percent of the children and adolescents between the ages of 13 and 18 experience unwanted sexual contact. 

“The companies providing social media and gaming and all this entertainment, which is fantastic for children, have a huge responsibility for what's going on,” Park told Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh.

Research from the firm showed as many as three in four children and adolescents aged 8 to 18 worldwide encountered at least one cyber bullying experience in the 12 months to September 2022.

“This issue of cyber risk is not just something about the bad behavior of certain groups of students or children, this is an issue for everyone. What we found as a very interesting trend is that it is not a one country issue, there is a very consistent pattern of this high cyber risk across the nations, across the cultures, across the languages,” Park said.

In terms of safety, England was ranked as the best country for child safety around the world followed by Japan.

East Asian countries ranked higher scores for child online safety as opposed to South Asia, South East Asia, Latin American, and Middle Eastern and African countries ranked relatively lower.

Moreover, while cyber risks among children plunged between 2 and 10 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2021, it climbed again between 5 and 15 percent as of 2022.

The figures indicate that there existed some sort of awareness of children being exposed to threats online which consequently accounted for a surge in reporting regarding the matter.

Park said that her institute works as a global engineering thinktank helping to set standards for several digital skills including literacy, digital readiness, and digital intelligence as a whole.

One of the main challenges is that individuals face difficulty in understanding what digital literacy actually is, which consequently brings about confusion, inconsistency, and inefficiency in terms of education, according to Park.

To counter this, the educational institution along with the World Economic Forum has set a common language to facilitate understanding about digital literacy and digital skills, the founder stressed.

“Currently the biggest problem of today's world in digital literacy is that people don't have a common understanding of digital literacy. So, when you talk about math, you know, you start from one plus one and everybody has the same understanding of math. But digital literacy, since it is a new topic, people understand very differently. That creates a lot of confusion and inconsistency, inefficiency in education,” Park said.

Topics: GCF2022 Global Cybersecurity Forum Internet 5G

