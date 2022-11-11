You are here

Saudi Arabia conclude Abu Dhabi training camp with Panama draw

Saudi Arabia conclude Abu Dhabi training camp with Panama draw
Preparations will resume in Riyadh after a two-day break. (@SaudiNT)
Saudi Arabia conclude Abu Dhabi training camp with Panama draw

Saudi Arabia conclude Abu Dhabi training camp with Panama draw
RIYADH: The Saudi national team concluded their Qatar World Cup preparations in Abu Dhabi with a 1-1 draw against Panama on Thursday.

Ismael Díaz scored for Panama in the 8th minute, while Haitham Asiri netted his first international goal, making a comeback for the Green Falcons in the 37th minute.

The team has now beaten Iceland and North Macedonia and drew with Albania, Honduras, and Panama in friendlies during the Abu Dhabi training camp. 

Preparations will resume in Riyadh after a two-day break.

The squad will face their toughest preparation match yet as they take on fellow World Cup qualifiers Croatia next week in the Saudi capital before they jet off to Qatar.

Saudi Arabia are joined in Group C of the World Cup by Argentina, Poland and Mexico. Their first clash will be against a Lionel Messi-led Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Nov. 22.

Real Madrid beats Cadiz to cut Barca's lead ahead of World Cup

Real Madrid beats Cadiz to cut Barca’s lead ahead of World Cup
MADRID: Real Madrid got back to winning — and moved closer to Barcelona going into the World Cup break.
Madrid halted its two-match winless streak in the Spanish league by defeating relegation-threatened Cádiz 2-1 on Thursday to cut Barcelona’s lead to two points going into the World Cup stoppage.
Éder Militão and Toni Kroos scored a goal in each half for Madrid.
“These are well-deserved three points to finish the first part of the season well,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.
Madrid was coming off its first league loss of the season — a 3-2 defeat at Rayo Vallecano on Monday. It had drawn with Girona at home in the previous round. Madrid’s only other loss of the season came at Leipzig in the group stage of the Champions League last month.
It was a heated match early on at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo getting into altercations with Cádiz’s players. Vinícius was especially upset after what appeared to be a punch by Cádiz defender Fali away from the ball in the first half.
“We can’t get into these altercations because that’s what the other team wants us to do,” Kroos said.
Militão opened the scoring with a header after a well-placed cross by Kroos in the 40th, and the German midfielder added to Madrid’s lead with a superb one-timer from the outside the area in the 70th.
“We were in control and created many scoring chances,” Kroos said. “It was a good match.”
Lucas Perez moved Cádiz closer with a shot from inside the area in the 81st, and the visitors nearly equalized with a stoppage-time header by Pacha Espino that went over the crossbar.
Madrid had won only one of its last four league matches against Cádiz, which has won only one of its last eight matches and sits in second-to-last in the 20-team standings, one point from safety.
Sevilla and last-place Elche are the other two teams in the relegation zone going into the World Cup break. At the top, Real Sociedad was third, Athletic Bilbao fourth and Atlético Madrid fifth.

Valencia wins again
Valencia defeated 10-man Real Betis 3-0 at home to end a five-game winless streak.
André Almeida, Hugo Guillamón and Justin Kluivert scored second-half goals for the team coached by Gennaro Gattuso, which moved to 10th place.
Valencia hadn’t won since a match at Osasuna last month.
Betis, which dropped to sixth, lost defender Edgar González to a second yellow card in the 61st.
Betis had two players sent off in the 1-1 draw against rival Sevilla in the previous round.
Manuel Pellegrini’s team got off to a good start but has only one win in its last five league matches.

Rayo Vallecano held
Rayo Vallecano followed its win against Madrid with a 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo at home, staying in eighth place. It was seeking its fourth consecutive victory.
Celta, winless in seven matches, was just outside the relegation zone, ahead of Sevilla.
 

Five-way tie for lead on opening day of Aramco Team Series Jeddah

Five-way tie for lead on opening day of Aramco Team Series Jeddah
Five-way tie for lead on opening day of Aramco Team Series Jeddah

Five-way tie for lead on opening day of Aramco Team Series Jeddah
JEDDAH: Five players ended up level at the top of the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah after Thursday’s action at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Ursula Wikstrom, Nicole Garcia, Virginia Elena Carta, Ana Pelaez Trivino and Johanna Gustavsson led the standings after the opening day, with Chiara Noja and Lucie Malchirand well placed just one shot back at four under par.

The early tee times were greeted with still, warm conditions, while the later starters had to deal with increasing winds in the afternoon. 

“I wasn’t great off the tee, my driving wasn’t great, but I putted really well. I holed some nice putts and I’m just going to try and keep that momentum going for tomorrow,” Gustavsson said. “It was just a good solid round, and it was great fun. I had a great time with the team and that’s the thing about these events, you think about the team score, and try and make birdies for the team, not yourself. That is just a bonus.”

Gustavsson won the team event in the Aramco Team Series event in New York in October so is no stranger to success in golf’s global series and added: “It’s obviously a bonus every time, if you finish well in the team event, it’s such a nice bonus. We are obviously going to try and finish as high as we can. I haven't looked at the scores yet but with being off in the morning, maybe we can post a nice score and put some pressure on them.”

Joint individual leader Wikstrom feels her game is shaping up nicely heading into the rest of the tournament and commented: “Recently, I've started to play a bit better, so things have been going a bit nicer. This morning, I didn’t feel very good standing over the ball when I got on the range. I thought I'm never going to get on the golf course today, but when I got there, I started to feel a bit better.

“The golf course is getting really good. Rolling better. The greens are much firmer so it's playing quite nicely. I like the course. I like the place. I like to play here, and this type of course suits me and suits my game, anyway,” she added.

Team Helen Kreuzer had an outstanding day in the team competition finishing their round on 22 under par, six clear of their nearest competitors Team Linnea Strom, Team Nicole Garcia and Team Ana Pelaez Trivino.

Kreuzer had quite the start to her day, coming into the tournament as first reserve, she had short notice that Becky Brewerton had pulled out and she would take her place in the field and her role as Team Captain.

Kreuzer said: “Yeah, I was first reserve this week and I wasn't sure if I was going to get into the field, and then last night, I got a little heads up that somebody might be pulling out and at 5.00 in the morning they texted me and said you're in the field, 7.14 on the tee. Obviously, I'm happy to be playing, it was great fun out there and fortunately I played okay!”

Team Kreuzer was completed by Virginia Elena Carta, Lina Boqvist and championship amateur Lujain Khalil who is Saudi-based and just 16-years of age.

The teenager was ecstatic after shooting one of her best rounds ever and added: “I started golf only three years ago in COVID-19 and I never saw myself standing here in three years, honestly.

“I still need to learn to take my time. It's a lot of hard work. I'm happy to see it pay off. I'm very privileged to be here. I had one of the best rounds of my life so far. It was the best team anyone could ask for, and we were having fun but today we focused, played well and I'm very lucky to say I'm standing with the team that's in the lead.

“Usually, I am nervous when I am playing with professionals. But I saw the smile on the first tee and the energy, that we're in it to win it. But you know what, I have to be me. I have to show them that I really want it as well. I really enjoyed it out there and felt very comfortable. They are very humble people and fun to play with.”

Play was suspended early due to bad light, with Team Jessica Karlsson yet to finish, but they will close out their round on Friday morning.

‘Embarrassed’ Gasly hoping talks with FIA can lift ban threat

‘Embarrassed’ Gasly hoping talks with FIA can lift ban threat
'Embarrassed' Gasly hoping talks with FIA can lift ban threat

‘Embarrassed’ Gasly hoping talks with FIA can lift ban threat
  • The French driver conceded he was in a difficult position after racking up 10 penalty points
  • "I'm not going to lie," Gasly, who will leave Alpha Tauri for Renault next season, told reporters
SAO PAULO: Pierre Gasly said Thursday he hopes to avoid a potential race ban for penalty points after concerted talks with Formula One’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA).
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the year, the French driver conceded he was in a difficult position after racking up 10 penalty points — knowing that 12 in a year would mean an automatic ban.
“I’m not going to lie,” Gasly, who will leave Alpha Tauri for Renault next season, told reporters.
“It’s a very unpleasant situation and is quite delicate and, in some ways, quite embarrassing.
“To be standing in a position where I could be banned after the season I have done. I don’t really feel I have been particularly dangerous over these last 12 months — and that would be definitely a harsh penalty.
“But there have been a lot of discussions with the FIA, trying to find a solution because personally, I want to do all of the races. I want to finish the season in the best way I can with AlphaTauri.”
Gasly, 26, has picked up penalty points for a range of minor offenses this year including speeding under red flags, driving too slowly and distant behind a Safety Car, exceeding track limits, collisions and gaining an advantage when going off the circuit.
He cannot drop any of the points against him, to reduce the total, until May next season, when the 2023 championship will be at least five races old.
In turn, that means that if he avoids further trouble in the two remaining races this season, he will carry his total over when he joins Alpine.
“I want to do all the races in 2023 and get the maximum chances to perform for Alpine and obviously there is a lot at stake because nobody knows what is going to happen in 2023.
“I could end up with an amazing car and be fighting for the world championship, for example, and can’t take the risk to be banned for a race and lose all my hopes.
“I hope we can find a solution ahead of the weekend to avoid ending up in a silly situation where I’ll be banned for a race.”
Gasly has scored 23 of Alpha Tauri’s 35 points this year.
“The way the regulation is written at the moment, it’s quite strict on the drivers and quite harsh penalties even though it is not always related to dangerous driving.
“And definitely, the penalties have massive repercussions on the teams’ and drivers’ championships.”

Saudi Games: The start of a new era for athletes in the Kingdom

Saudi Games: The start of a new era for athletes in the Kingdom
Saudi Games: The start of a new era for athletes in the Kingdom

Saudi Games: The start of a new era for athletes in the Kingdom
RIYADH: It’s hard to sum up the considerable effort that went into creating, organizing and celebrating the first Saudi Games. 

This incredible sporting mega event had short and long-term goals, including showing that sports are essential, competitors are recognized, and participation is rewarding. 

Above all, it showed that we have champions among us. This was the main social media hashtag of the event, used to focus on recognizing the value of athletes.

The Saudi Games were an opportunity for veteran athletes and the new faces alike. I was happy to see both joining and more pleased to know that the seniors I used to write about who were encouraged to come out of retirement were still fit to win. 

The presence of retired athletes reflected the strong foundation that nurtured them. Yet, it also motivated the new generation to work hard and perform better in the next games to add their own story to Saudi sporting history.

Whether it was by an athlete, their parents or friends, or sports fans, the way news about the games was circulated with pride, joy, and generous encouragement and congratulations was a great example. 

It showed us how genuinely a national mentality could develop when support and collaboration were provided from top to bottom of the hierarchy of the people surrounding the athletes. 

A new era for Saudi athletes has begun. Congratulations, everyone, and congratulations to Saudi Arabia’s youth. 

Thanks to the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Vice-President Prince Fahd bin Jalawi and Advisor to the Vice-President and Deputy Director of the Saudi Games Princess Delayel Bin Nahar Al-Saud.

They paved the way to encourage the addition of new federations to supervise sports, creating opportunities for athletes with different backgrounds and passions to pursue their dream and excel in these inaugural games. They may be thinking globally too, in time.

The number of participants reached 6,000 and tickets were almost all sold out. The attendance of parents and the work of national volunteers, coaches and referees all adds up to the success of this event.

If there is anything I could add, it would be that the implementation of Vision 2030 in sports has had a beautiful impact on our nation’s youth and their future.

 

Fit and proper: Saudi Arabia plans 6 sports centers to boost healthy living

Fit and proper: Saudi Arabia plans 6 sports centers to boost healthy living
Fit and proper: Saudi Arabia plans 6 sports centers to boost healthy living

Fit and proper: Saudi Arabia plans 6 sports centers to boost healthy living
RIYADH: Saudi sports authorities have revealed plans to build six new facilities across the Kingdom in a push to get more people healthy and physically active.

Saudi Sports for All Federation Managing Director Shaima Al-Husseini announced the plans during a discussion at the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh.

Al-Husseini said the new facilities would encourage a healthier society. She said the centers would have 30 to 40 courts offering more than 10 sporting activities, and added that she hoped they would attract more than 250,000 users in the first year. 

“The SFA has not only launched sports activities and events but has also encouraged various sectors of society to organize sports programs that encourage physical activity and promote a healthy lifestyle,” she said. 

“The Federation has come a long way since its establishment in 2018 in forming partnerships to support its objectives. Our plans for the coming five years are to continue bringing initiatives that help us build a healthy society and encourage community participation in sports and physical activity.

She added that the success of the Riyadh marathon in March was “a good example of how our initiatives encourage mass participation in physical activity.

“The event attracted thousands from more than 100 nationalities, helping transform the Kingdom into a global sports destination.”

Al-Husseini said that an opinion poll conducted by the federation showed that 41 percent of respondents complained about a lack of local sports facilities, which creates a challenge to get physical activity. The poll said that many women in particular had difficulty accessing indoor sports centers. 

She also noted that the federation provides programs for young people inside and outside school to practice sports, helping to  build the foundations of physical activity habits.

She said that supporting the participation of women who represent half of Saudi society in sports programs.

Misk Global Forum 2022, organized by the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), has attracted many speakers, leaders, and thinkers focusing on the central theme: "Generation of Change." This year's forum coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Misk establishment. The forum seeks to raise awareness of values and goals shared by different generations.

Misk Global Forum was organized by the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation and is being held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

