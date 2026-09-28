JEDDAH: The Gulf Football Federation executive committee held its meeting today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of Khaleeji Arabian Dyar 27, chaired by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani, president of the federation, and attended by members of the executive committee.

At the start of the meeting, the president welcomed the members of the executive committee and commended their continued efforts and cooperation in supporting the federation’s work and the development of its competitions and programs.

The meeting discussed the Iraqi Football Association’s request to host the 28th edition of the Gulf Cup, Khaleeji 28, which was the only hosting bid submitted by the member associations. The executive committee approved the request and awarded Iraq the hosting rights for the tournament, in accordance with the regulations, requirements and approved criteria of the Gulf Football Federation.

Under the approval, the Iraqi Football Association is required to notify the Gulf Football Federation of the host city within the specified timeframe and complete the related organizational requirements and procedures in accordance with the federation’s approved regulations for hosting its competitions.

The approval reflects the Gulf Football Federation’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination with its member associations, while continuing to develop the gulf competitions framework and support the hosting and organization of its tournaments.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani, president of the Gulf Football Federation, affirmed his continued and unwavering support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the continuation of this support during the coming period.