You are here

  • Home
  • Ma’aden wants to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy: CEO 
COP27
COP27

Ma’aden wants to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy: CEO 

Ma’aden wants to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy: CEO 
Ma’aden CEO Robert Wilt (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mupg3

Updated 42 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Ma’aden wants to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy: CEO 

Ma’aden wants to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy: CEO 
Updated 42 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden wants to be the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy, as efforts to diversify the nation’s revenue sources progress steadily in line with the visions outlined in Vision 2030, a top official said. 

Speaking during a session of the Saudi Green Initiative, happening on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, company CEO Robert Wilt said that Ma’aden is successfully pursuing its journey aimed at turning the mining sector a strong contributor to the Kingdom’s economy. 

“Ma’aden’s market cap is now probably $50 billion and it is still counting,” said Wilt. 

Reiterating the words of Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, Wilt noted that Ma’aden will help find mineral resources in the Kingdom worth $1.3 trillion. 

The CEO further noted that the company commissioned a gold mine and an ammonia plant in the past 10 months. 

According to Wilt, obtaining a mining license in Saudi Arabia is free from hassled regulatory pressures, and the Kingdom offers a positive business environment for companies operating in the sector. 

Talking about environmental sustainability, Wilt noted that Ma’aden is strictly following environmental, social, and governance principles, despite operating in an extraction industry. 

“Ma’aden eyes carbon reduction and groundwater reduction in its operations. My board and our investors are deadly serious about ensuring sustainability,” he said. 

He added: “We are doing everything from an ESG perspective. This week alone, we signed a carbon circular to take carbon out of our process and inject it into food and beverage.” 

He added that Ma’aden is adopting technologies to reduce the entire turnaround time of the mining process. 

“The timeline for exploration and discovery to setting up a processing plant usually takes 20 years, and it needs to be 6 to 9 years now. Every aspect of the industry needs to be changed significantly. It is being digitized. We need artificial intelligence. We need smart people, and that is going to be a huge opportunity for talents in the Kingdom,” said Wilt. 

Recalling his moments in Saudi Arabia during his tenure with the US Army, Wilt said that he is proud to be in the Kingdom, and become a part of history by playing a role in materializing the goals set as a part of Vision 2030. 

Topics: COP27 Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma’aden)

Related

Speed of Saudi Arabia’s mining approval process contrasts with ‘ridiculous’ slow global pace: Minister
Business & Economy
Speed of Saudi Arabia’s mining approval process contrasts with ‘ridiculous’ slow global pace: Minister

Governments must be open to all solutions to hit energy transition goals: KAPSARC president 

Governments must be open to all solutions to hit energy transition goals: KAPSARC president 
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Governments must be open to all solutions to hit energy transition goals: KAPSARC president 

Governments must be open to all solutions to hit energy transition goals: KAPSARC president 
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Transitioning to a net-zero carbon world will be expensive and take time, the president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center warned on the sidelines of the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Egypt. 

Speaking at an event co-hosted with the World Energy Council and the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies in Sharm El Sheikh, Fahad Alajlan highlighted the importance of informing policymakers and others that although the world knows where it wants to get to regarding energy policy, there are many pathways to achieve them. 

“The cost of the transition is significant, and it takes time. We need to be open to all solutions and options available on the table to achieve the transition,” he said, reflecting KAPSARC’s position as an advisory think-tank within global energy economics and sustainability, providing consulting services to the Saudi energy sector. 

Bassam Fattouh, director of OIES, used his remarks to flag up the importance of COP27 being held in Egypt, saying: “Because it is in Africa, and we need to hear the messages that come from the region.”  

He added the importance of governments to guarantee that everyone can access electricity. 

Angela Wilkinson, secretary-general and CEO of WEC, insisted that citizens worldwide must believe that governments are working in their best interest when it comes to the shift in energy provision. 

“Complex energy transitions cannot be managed by a single measure but will require transparent, trustworthy approaches to deliver energy for the benefit of all humanity,” she said. 

The workshop included three sessions that discussed the climate roadmap in the Middle East, the extent of progress made by countries in reaching zero-neutrality and adhering to the goals of the Paris Agreement, in addition to the best ways to accelerate the transformations in sectors that are difficult to mitigate. 

Topics: COP27 King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC)

Related

Saudi Aramco partners with energy ministry to establish carbon capture and storage hub
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco partners with energy ministry to establish carbon capture and storage hub

McKinsey to release new insights on hydrogen production and energy transition 

McKinsey to release new insights on hydrogen production and energy transition 
Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB & REEM WALID 

McKinsey to release new insights on hydrogen production and energy transition 

McKinsey to release new insights on hydrogen production and energy transition 
Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB & REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Global management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. is set to release two reports on the potential for hydrogen production and guidelines for energy transition, according to a senior company official. 

Speaking to Arab News, Tarek El Sayed, a senior partner at the company, said the first would expound on the hydrogen potential in hydrocarbon-rich countries, while the second would shed light on the keep priorities for pursuing energy transition. 

“Our aspiration is to be the primary private sector enabler of the transition and energy resilience globally, and we want to contribute to the debate. These reports that we issue contribute to these debates and discussions,” said El Sayed. 

He added that there is a growing realization worldwide that there needs to be a shift from “only net-zero” to “energy resilience also” discussions.  

However, the challenge is that countries should not abandon climate change mitigation objectives to focus on energy resilience. Nor should they let go of the fundamental needs of humanity, such as affordable and reliable energy sources to mitigate climate change. 

“It’s easy to say that we want to prioritize one over the other. We must resist this urge and go into an 'and' mindset. We need to achieve both. We need to achieve energy resilience and mitigate climate change,” El Sayed said. 

Several requirements need to be considered to achieve this end, such as collaboration and innovation, he pointed out. 

“The key here is not only innovating but also taking these technologies to the scale needed to solve a real problem for all humanity. That scale element is going to be something critical that we all have to solve over the coming few years,” El Sayed emphasized. 

The fact that the UN Climate Change Conference is taking place in the Middle East and North African region for two years in a row poses an opportunity for the territory to take a leading role on this front, he added. 

The MENA region has a set of crucial advantages, including natural endowments. For instance, the region constitutes between 20 and 28 percent of the direct solar radiation globally. 

Additionally, it has a unique geographical position that can link markets in the East and West, especially when exporting some low-carbon products like green and blue hydrogen. Moreover, the region also has access to expertise in capital-intensive infrastructure projects at scale, which acts as a critical element in creating new industries, El Sayed said. 

Topics: COP27 McKinsey & Co

Related

Saudi Aramco partners with energy ministry to establish carbon capture and storage hub
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco partners with energy ministry to establish carbon capture and storage hub

Speed of Saudi Arabia’s mining approval process contrasts with ‘ridiculous’ slow global pace: Minister

Speed of Saudi Arabia’s mining approval process contrasts with ‘ridiculous’ slow global pace: Minister
Updated 11 November 2022
Jana Salloum

Speed of Saudi Arabia’s mining approval process contrasts with ‘ridiculous’ slow global pace: Minister

Speed of Saudi Arabia’s mining approval process contrasts with ‘ridiculous’ slow global pace: Minister
Updated 11 November 2022
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industry minister has hit out at the time taken to award mining licenses across the world as he talked up the Kingdom’s ambition to be a global leader in the field.

Speaking during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum held alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh, Bandar Al-Khorayef said his government would keep “feeding” opportunities to companies who want to tap into the Kingdom’s estimated $1.3 trillion mining sector.

He said Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning mining industry could learn from the Kingdom’s oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors in terms of scaling up production.

Reflecting on the advantage the Kingdom has over other nations, he said: “Globally, the time it takes to have a mining license is just ridiculous.

“Saudi Arabia provides mining licenses in 90 to 180 days, but globally, it takes years of time.”

Al-Khorayef attributed the delays in other countries to the history of the sector not giving back to the community in the way it should have.

The ministry has carried out three auctions for licenses since the beginning of the year, according to Al-Khorayef, and will continue to do so with five coming up for next year.

“We will keep feeding the market with these opportunities to ensure we are at the same speed,” he said.

“We believe in Saudi Arabia in addition to our resources, our geographical location could be a great asset for the global community's resilience in general,” Al-Khorayef told the SGI Forum.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources was created under the idea of linking the minerals to industry to ensure that the country will be able to benefit from its natural resources in the industrial sector, he explained.

The main purpose was to push resources in the right direction, globally and locally, “not to fall in the trap like other countries where they have taken the resources to be developed or processed somewhere else.”

Al-Khorayef praised how the Saudi oil and gas and petrochemical sectors have their businesses linked together, leading to the highest impact, and he called for the mining sector to do the same thing.

“Looking at our experience in Saudi Arabia, how we link oil and gas business to the petrochemical business where it is really a seamless operation where we were able to get the highest impact,” he said.

“That is why we are more competitive; if we do the same thing in mining, definitely, I am sure that we can do much more than expected,” he said.

The minister highlighted that the country is underserved when it comes to geological surveys, adding: “That is where we are putting a lot of effort to make sure that we understand more and more how much resources we have.”

“I am a great believer that if the world does a good job, we will have the right amount of minerals,” he added.

Topics: COP27 Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

Related

Saudi Arabia targets carbon capture of 44m tons by 2035: Energy Minister 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia targets carbon capture of 44m tons by 2035: Energy Minister 

Saudi Arabia targets carbon capture of 44m tons by 2035: Energy Minister 

Saudi Arabia targets carbon capture of 44m tons by 2035: Energy Minister 
Updated 11 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan
JANA SALLOUM 

Saudi Arabia targets carbon capture of 44m tons by 2035: Energy Minister 

Saudi Arabia targets carbon capture of 44m tons by 2035: Energy Minister 
Updated 11 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan JANA SALLOUM 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is pushing the envelope on environmental sustainability by aiming for carbon capture targets of 44 million tons annually by 2035 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.  

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the Kingdom is intently working toward producing clean hydrogen at the lowest costs. 

On Thursday, Saudi Aramco joined hands with the Kingdom’s energy ministry to establish a carbon capture and storage hub on the east coast of Saudi Arabia in Jubail, aiming to have a storage capacity of up to 9 million tons of carbon dioxide a year by 2027.  

This development came as energy economics was engulfed in geopolitics, fueling market volatility, business uncertainties and wavering environmental positions. 

“The world hoped to crucify us because we are the biggest liquids exporter. We are going make the world accountable to us on what they deliver because we want people to match us and make sure people put their money where their mouth is,” said Prince Abdulaziz.  

Speaking on the development in hydrogen production, he said: “We do not have to call it green, purple, yellow or pink. We must work on standardizing hydrogen and call it clean or low-carbon hydrogen. At the end of the day, we must agree on the quality of hydrogen and make sure it is acceptable for people to buy it.”  

The energy minister also discussed the need to make hydrogen production affordable worldwide. 

“We have the competitive edge. If you produce blue hydrogen, we will be the lowest-cost producer. If we go for the green hydrogen, we will still be the lowest-cost producer,” the minister noted.  

Prince Abdulaziz further pointed out that Saudi Aramco has the lowest methane emissions. Moreover, the company had pledged to achieve the net-zero targets by 2050, 10 years ahead of the Kingdom’s net-zero goal.  

The energy minister noted that Saudi Arabia could reach the net-zero target before 2060 but did not make any commitments.  

“We believe there is a chance this can be brought earlier. But we want to ensure we deliver things on time when we commit. We hope to deliver ahead of time,” he added.  

Meanwhile, during another session at the event, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said he is very concerned about the underinvestment in the energy sector, which will negatively affect the supply amid rising demand.  

Nasser further noted that an unrealistic energy transition plan is the reason behind the supply and demand crisis in the sector.  

Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of French firm TotalEnergis, also urged that the world needs affordable energy because the macro implications of the energy crisis could turn huge and even destabilize the global economy. 

Topics: COP27 Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Related

SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
Business & Economy
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors

Private sector key to Saudi Arabia’s green journey success: Deputy Minister

Private sector key to Saudi Arabia’s green journey success: Deputy Minister
Updated 11 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Private sector key to Saudi Arabia’s green journey success: Deputy Minister

Private sector key to Saudi Arabia’s green journey success: Deputy Minister
Updated 11 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The private sector will pay a major part in Saudi Arabia’s journey to becoming a hub of sustainability, according to Osama Faqeeha, the Kingdom’s deputy minister for environment. 

Speaking during a session at the Saudi Green Initiative in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on the sidelines of the UN's Climate Change Summit, Faqeeha said environmental sustainability is an urgent global requirement. 

“Everyone should participate in the sustainability journey, the NGOs, the private sector, the civil society organizations, and all segments of society. Environment sustainability is a main pillar and milestone for social welfare and economic development,” said Faqeeha. 

The deputy minister added that the Kingdom’s sustainability initiative to plant 10 billion trees in the desert to tackle climate change and environmental issues has started showing benefits, as private entities are also joining the scheme. 

“It is not only important to cultivate 10 billion trees, the vitality is that they should be sustainable. 'Til now, and we are in the very initial phase, there are commitments with more than 600 million trees, and 50 percent of them come from major private companies,” he said. 

The project is one of more than 60 initiatives that form part of the Saudi Green Initiative goals, announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year.

According to the SGI targets, 10 billion trees would help rehabilitate 40 million hectares of Saudi land, restore vital ecological functions, improve air quality and reduce sandstorms. The Kingdom has already planted 8.4 million trees, according to government figures.

The deputy minister further pointed out the increasing number of trees in the roads and desert will change the lifestyle of people, and it will enhance the travel experience across the Kingdom. 

“It is not about the number of trees, it is all about changing lifestyles which will impact the quality of life, and health, along with the absorption of pollutants and supporting outdoor activities,” he noted. 

Faqeeha said that the Middle East Green Initiative was launched after it became clear that ensuring environmental sustainability cannot be done at a national level and should be complemented by actions from regional and international levels. 

Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, Saudi Arabia’s minister of environment, water and agriculture said that his Ministry has a clear strategy to identify gaps and challenges since its launch. 

“We are working to achieve sustainable economic development that would preserve and maintain the sustainability of natural resources,” he said. 

Al-Fadley added that the ministry will promote and explain bylaws to stakeholders to raise awareness among them, and will make them understand that these laws are necessary for environmental stability. 

“I believe that the future is promising. We are working on the national level by launching environment-centric initiatives. We have increased the number of protected areas to 30 percent. We have objectives to recycle 90 percent of waste, along with newly established centers working on climate change,” said Al-Fadley. 

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

Related

SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
Business & Economy
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
SGI: Youth will play a big role in Saudi Arabia’s environmental agenda
Business & Economy
SGI: Youth will play a big role in Saudi Arabia’s environmental agenda

Latest updates

Ma’aden wants to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy: CEO 
Ma’aden wants to become the third pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economy: CEO 
Intermix art and fashion showcase spotlights transformation and sustainability within the industry
Intermix art and fashion showcase spotlights transformation and sustainability within the industry
Governments must be open to all solutions to hit energy transition goals: KAPSARC president 
Governments must be open to all solutions to hit energy transition goals: KAPSARC president 
Saudi interior minister attends NAUSS graduation ceremony
Saudi interior minister attends NAUSS graduation ceremony
McKinsey to release new insights on hydrogen production and energy transition 
McKinsey to release new insights on hydrogen production and energy transition 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.