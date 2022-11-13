You are here

Biden promises competition with China, not conflict as first summit ends in Asia
US President Joe Biden told Asian leaders on Sunday that US communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict. (AFP)
PHNOM PENH: US President Joe Biden told Asian leaders on Sunday that US communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict, as the first of three summits of world leaders this week ended, with tense talks almost certain in the days ahead.

Biden during an address to the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, said the US would "compete vigorously" with Beijing while "ensuring competition does not veer into conflict", stressing the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait.

The Southeast Asia region is also hosting the Group of 20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali this week, ahead of which Biden will meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time since taking office, with relations between the two superpowers at their worst in decades.

The war in Ukraine and its economic fallout is expected to dominate discussions in Bali and at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok at the end of the week, as alongside climate commitments, food insecurity and tensions over the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea and North Korea.

Eighteen countries accounting for half the global economy attended Sunday's East Asia Summit, which was held behind closed doors, attended by the ASEAN nations, Japan, South Korea, China, India, the US, Russia, Australia and New Zealand.

At a separate news conference, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his brief discussions the previous day with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang were constructive and positive, amid anticipation of a formal summit with Xi.
 

Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank has seen its nine-month profit jump 30 percent owing to an interest income boost. 

GIB which is owned by the governments of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund being the main shareholder, saw its profits reach $51 million for the period ended Sept. 30, 2022, against $39 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a statement. 

The increase in profit was helped by a 24 percent rise in net income to $65.2 million compared to $53 million for the same period last year. 

The bank’s net interest income of $235.7 million was 31 percent higher than last year, on the back of balance sheet growth in addition to the stabilization of markets that led to higher yields. 

Its net fee and commission income of $76.2 million was 56 percent higher than the previous year, reflecting the success of the diversification initiative away from pure lending activities. 

For the third quarter of 2022, GIB's profit dropped 45 percent to $12 million, from $21 million in the same quarter last year. 

The decrease in profit came despite a healthy increase in core revenue categories, mainly a result of unrealized mark-to-market losses on the bank’s trading portfolio of $7.8 million. 

The decrease of 65 percent in other income to $5.7 million that was caused by the lower recoveries on previously written off assets also weighed on the results. 

 

Updated 13 November 2022
Dana Alomar 

DUBAI: Dubai Electricity & Water Authority reported a revenue of 8.5 billion dirhams ($2.3 billion) and a net profit of 3.1 billion dirhams during the third quarter of 2022. 

This represents an increase of 15 percent and 10 percent, respectively, over last year's figures, according to a press release. 

Revenue and profit for the first nine months of 2022 were 20.6 billion dirhams and 6.5 billion dirhams, respectively, which were up 15 percent and 21 percent from last year. 

In 2022, the energy demand reached 40.7 terawatt-hours for the first nine months, up from 38.6 TWh during the same period in 2021, according to DEWA. 

In the first nine months of 2022, peak demand was 9.5GW in July, an increase of 3.3 percent on the same period last year.  

There was a 3.59 percent increase in electricity production for DEWA’s third quarter of 2022, representing 17.3TWh. 

A total of 36.7 billion imperial gallons of desalinated water were produced by the utility company during the same period, an increase of 6.59 percent from last year. 

In 2022, DEWA will distribute dividends worth 8.23 billion dirhams to its shareholders. The company will also distribute a one-time special dividend to shareholders of 2.03 billion dirhams, or 4.06 fils per share. 

DEWA made its first dividend payment of 6.2 fils per share on Oct. 26, as part of its dividend policy to pay a minimum dividend of 6.2 billion dollars over the next five years. 

A similar amount is expected to be paid in April 2023 for the second half of the year. 

Dubai to increase tourism’s contribution to GDP to $122.5 billion  

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president, prime minister, and Dubai ruler launched the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 on Friday as one of the most important projects in the next few years. 

According to Emirates News Agency WAM, the strategy aims to strengthen the UAE’s reputation as one of the world’s best tourist destinations. 

“Today, we approved UAE’s Tourism Strategy 2031. UAE ranks among the top 10 global tourist destinations. Our goal is to boost our competitiveness by attracting 100 billion dirhams as additional tourism investments and welcome 40 million hotel guests in 2031,” said Al-Maktoum. 

Adding to this, he stated that tourism is crucial to diversifying the economy and improving the UAE’s global competitiveness. 

In collaboration with federal and local tourism authorities, national airlines, and international institutions and companies, the strategy aims to develop a unified tourism identity and support an integrated and well-established tourism ecosystem in the UAE, so tourists from around the world have a distinctive experience. 

It aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to 450 billion dirhams, an annual increase of 27 billion dirhams, and attract 100 billion dirhams in new investments to the sector. 

A unified national tourism identity is strengthened, specialized tourism products are developed and diversified, tourism capabilities are built, national cadres are encouraged to contribute to the tourism sector, and investments are increased in all tourism sectors, according to the report. 

The Emirates' National Tourism Strategy 2031 was developed as a result of cooperation between the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, the UAE Central Bank, the General Civil Aviation Authority, UAE airlines, the World Tourism Organization, several international companies, and the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center. 

Updated 13 November 2022
AFP

NUSA DUA: Group of Twenty health and finance ministers launched a $1.4-billion fund Sunday to tackle the next global pandemic ahead of the bloc's leaders gathering for a summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali but the host's president said it was not enough.

The 24-nation fund is viewed as one of the early global outcomes of the summit next week where little progress is expected on the Ukraine crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin not in attendance.

It was launched at a news conference Sunday opened by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and addressed by World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and World Bank President David Malpass.

"The G20 agrees to build a pandemic fund to prevent and prepare for a pandemic. Donors from G20 and non-G20 members, as well as philanthropic organizations, have contributed to the funds. But it is not enough," Widodo said in a video address.

He said $31 billion was required to tackle the next global pandemic.

"We must ensure community resilience in the face of a pandemic. A pandemic can no longer take lives and destroy the joints of the global economy."

The US has contributed $450 million to the fund, nearly a third of the total. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the joint fund was an example of what the G20 can do to tackle global problems.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished. I think the steps we have taken this year will help deliver on a vision of a healthier and more responsive global health architecture," she said.

Indonesia was at one point an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic when a wave of Delta strain cases hit the country in mid-2021.

Its health system was overwhelmed by the number of infections and Jakarta produced its own homegrown vaccine as lower-income countries became frustrated at more developed nations hoarding inoculations for their citizens.

The fund's major donors include the US, Britain, India, China, France, Canada, Australia and Japan.

"We meet at a time of multiple crises... this new dedicated fund is an important tool that will support low and middle-income countries to be better prepared for global health crises," said Malpass, who urged more countries to commit to the fund.

"The pandemic fund can help make the world safer."

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a news conference Saturday that Saudi Arabia was expected to contribute to the fund, without specifying how much.

Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, has announced its plans to export blue ammonia amid a global transition to sustainable energy. 

The announcement was made by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman during the opening of the Saudi Green Initiative forum on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

This comes after Ma’aden obtained an accreditation certificate last month to export blue ammonia. 

He added that Ma’aden will be granted 138,000 tons of blue ammonia, representing one of the largest quantities approved in the world to date. 

Blue ammonia is where CO2 is captured during the production process of combining hydrogen (from natural gas) and nitrogen, in a method where such emissions can be reduced by up to 90 percent.  

This will allow the firm to supply 14 percent of the total blue ammonia market globally, Ma’aden CEO Robert Wilt told Al Arabiya on Oct. 28, on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh. 

The certificate was granted by Germany’s testing, inspection, and certification agency TUV Rheinland. 

The first shipment of 25,000-ton blue ammonia minerals will be sent from Saudi Arabia to South Korea this month, the minister said.  

This happens as mining company seeks to support the global transition to sustainable energy and decarbonize their existing operations by adopting carbon capture technologies. 

Additionally, Ma’aden signed a 20-year agreement with Gulf Cryo to build and operate a carbon dioxide capture plant at the Ma'aden Phosphate Complex in Ras Al Khair Industrial City during the Saudi Green Initiative forum.  

In October, Saudi Arabian Mining Co. decided to increase the capacity of its phosphate production complexes located in Waad Al-Shamal and Ras Al-Khair industrial hubs.  

According to a MEED report, UK-headquartered Petrofac has secured the engineering, procurement and construction contracts for both facilities.  

“Ma’aden received bids for the packages in May and, presumably, is in the process of finalizing budgetary approvals and other sanctions (with the Saudi government) for the project,” one source told MEED.  

Another source said: “It could be a while before the EPC contracts are awarded, but for now, Petrofac appears to be leading the race and is in discussions with Ma’aden.” 

Updated 13 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed  

RIYADH: Aljouf Mineral Water Bottling Co. has been given Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority's regulatory nod for a 50 percent capital hike to SR47 million ($13 million).

The company said in a bourse filing that it will raise its capital from SR31 million through the distribution of one-for-two bonus shares.

The increase will be paid from retained earnings by transferring SR16 million to the company's capital, resulting in an increase of 1.56 million shares from 3.13 million to 4.69 million.

