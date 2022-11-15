You are here

Iran Protests 2022
'Two dead' as Iran protests swell on anniversary of lethal 2019 crackdown

Iranian security forces shot dead at least two protesters Tuesday in the western province of Kurdistan during demonstrations over Mahsa Amini’s death. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

  • “Two people have been killed by direct fire from government forces in Sanandaj and Kamyaran,” Hengaw said
PARIS: Iranian security forces shot dead at least two protesters Tuesday, a rights group said, as demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death swelled on the anniversary of a bloody 2019 crackdown.
The protesters were responding to a call to commemorate those slain in the 2019 crackdown, giving new momentum to the demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Amini in mid-September this year, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code for women.
In Tehran, the din of honking car horns reverberated as protesters blocked a major roundabout at Sanat Square and yelled “Freedom, freedom,” according to other verified footage.
People later poured onto the streets of other cities, including Bandar Abbas and Shiraz, where women were seen waving their headscarves above their heads.
As darkness fell, more people emerged onto the streets of the capital, some of them gathering around bonfires and chanting “Death to the dictator,” according to the 1500tasvir social media monitor.
“The government forces have directly opened fire in most of the cities where uprisings have taken place, such as Sanandaj, Kamyaran and Kermanshah,” Hengaw told AFP.
“Two people have been killed by direct fire from government forces in Sanandaj and Kamyaran,” it said, adding that it was trying to confirm reports that more protesters were killed.
The UN Human Rights Office called on Iran to immediately release thousands of people arrested for taking part in peaceful demonstrations.
“Instead of opening space for dialogue on legitimate grievances, the authorities are responding to unprecedented protests with increasing harshness,” spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva.
“This year is the year of blood, Seyed Ali will be toppled,” a large crowd chanted outside a Tehran metro station, in a video verified by AFP, referring to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Workers downed tools and university students boycotted classes in Amini’s home province of Kurdistan, in western Iran, Hengaw said.
In the province’s flashpoint city of Sanandaj, protesters were seen burning tires in a street and chanting anti-government slogans, in other online footage.
“Woman, life, freedom” and “Man, homeland, prosperity,” chanted male and female students at Islamic Azad University in the northwestern city of Tabriz, in a video published by 1500tasvir.
The protests on Tuesday marked the third anniversary of the start of “Bloody Aban” — or Bloody November — when a surprise overnight fuel price hike sparked bloody street violence that lasted for days.
Amnesty International said at least 304 people were killed during the protests three years ago, but a tribunal in London this year by various rights groups said expert evidence suggested the toll was likely far more, possibly as high as 1,515.

Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights on Saturday said that security forces had killed at least 326 people, including 43 children and 25 women, in the crackdown against ongoing protests.
The unrest was fanned by fury over the dress rules for women, but has grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
It has shown no sign of abating despite the authorities’ use of lethal force and a campaign of mass arrests that has snared activists, journalists and lawyers.
Former president and leading reformist Mohammad Khatami rejected the idea of a change of power in the Islamic republic, while admitting there was dissatisfaction with the current government.
“The overthrow (of the system) is neither possible nor desirable but the continuation of the current situation leads to social collapse,” Khatami, president from 1997 to 2005, was quoted as saying by reformist newspapers.
The European Union and Britain slapped sanctions on more than 30 senior Iranian officials and organizations over the crackdown.
Iran, which has accused the United States and its allies of fomenting the unrest, threatened to “respond effectively and forcefully.”
The US condemned cross-border drone and missile strikes by Iran on Monday against Iraq-based Kurdish opposition groups that Tehran accuses of stoking what it calls the “riots” at home.
The UN Human Rights Council is due to hold an urgent session on Iran on November 24, with backers pushing for an international investigation into the deadly crackdown on the protests.

Houthi attacks on oil infrastructure 'driving Yemen's government into bankruptcy'

Houthi attacks on oil infrastructure ‘driving Yemen’s government into bankruptcy’
Updated 15 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

  • The Houthis conducted another strike last week against a commercial port in Shabwa as an oil tanker was offloading fuel
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally-recognized government is on the verge of bankruptcy after Houthi attacks on oil facilities in southern Yemen halted all oil exports, and it may not be able to pay public employees in areas under its control in the near future, officials have warned.

A government source told Arab News public employees in liberated provinces might not receive their salaries in the coming months, adding that the country could experience severe fuel shortages and protracted power outages as a result of attacks forcing the government to stop importing fuel.

“Starting next month, the government may not be able to pay employees’ salaries, in addition to the projected shortages of oil derivatives used to generate energy, particularly in Hadhramaut, Aden, and Shabwa,” the government official, who asked to remain anonymous, said.
Last month, the Iran-backed Houthis staged two drone attacks on oil terminals in Hadramout and Shabwa in an effort to halt tankers from delivering the nation’s oil exports from the government-controlled territories to the global market.

The Houthis conducted another strike last week against a commercial port in Shabwa as an oil tanker was offloading fuel, ignoring worldwide criticism, primarily from the UN Security Council, as well as domestic indignation.

The group, who boasted about the accuracy with which their drones hit their targets, claimed they would cease striking oil tankers and infrastructure in government-controlled regions only if the government paid public employees in areas under their control.

During a meeting in Riyadh with the ambassadors of the EU, China, France, Russia, the UK and the US to Yemen on Monday, Rashad Al-Alimi, head of the Presidential Leadership Council, warned that the Houthi attacks would exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation by fueling hunger, as thousands of public servants would not be paid and the government would be unable to fund food imports.

He said that for the first time, the hunger they had long feared is now likely to materialize “in its most horrifying forms.”

Although it had previously threatened to withdraw from the Stockholm Agreement and the most recent truce, both of which were mediated by the UN, the Yemeni government decided not to resume military operations this time to punish the Houthis for the attacks. Instead, it asked envoys to support a package of economic measures to pressure the Houthis to stop their attacks.

The measures would include pressuring businesses to move operations out of Houthi-controlled areas, limiting the movement of goods bound for Houthi areas through government ports, asking international shipping companies to cut ties with Houthi-controlled ports, blacklisting businesspeople who trade with the Houthis, and cutting banks that conduct business with them off from the SWIFT payment system.

However, some Yemeni officials say, the government is concerned that international powers and mediators, who pushed it to halt its military offensive to expel the Houthis from the western city of Hodeidah in 2018 due to fears of exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, will not agree to the government’s latest punitive measures for the same reasons.

Development is a continuous process aimed at achieving nation's aspirations, says Dubai's ruler

Development is a continuous process aimed at achieving nation’s aspirations, says Dubai’s ruler
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

  • Importance of partnerships between public, private sectors highlighted to help realize UAE vision
DUBAI: Productive partnerships between public and private sectors over the last five decades have enabled the UAE to make significant advances in various spheres and earn global recognition in the process, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.
“Development is a continuous process aimed at achieving the nation’s goals and aspirations,” the UAE’s vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai told a number of local dignitaries, heads of Dubai government entities and businessmen at Zabeel Palace on Tuesday.
The Emirates News Agency reported that the meeting was held in the presence of Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the chairman of Dubai’s Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, the UAE’s deputy prime minister, minister of finance and Dubai’s deputy ruler.
Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of partnerships to help realize the vision of the UAE and Dubai to accelerate development.
The meeting also discussed efforts to further improve government services and enhance the business-friendly legislative framework, which is vital to consolidate Dubai’s status as a preferred investment destination.
Dubai’s ruler expressed appreciation for the efforts undertaken by various stakeholders to accelerate the UAE’s development, and meet the needs of the community.
He emphasized the importance of exploring new public-private partnerships and discovering solutions to challenges that stand in the way of cooperation between the two sectors.
He also highlighted the need to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and showcase the experiences of successful Emirati businessmen, adding that the nation’s youth would play a major role in strengthening the UAE’s leadership in various sectors.

Swedish royal family arrives in Jordan

Swedish royal family arrives in Jordan
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

  • State visit coincides with launch of Jordanian-Swedish business council
AMMAN: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived in Amman on Tuesday for a state visit to Jordan. 

The king and queen were received at Queen Alia International Airport by Jordan’s Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein, Princess Rym Al-Ali, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, and a number of other officials.

They later attended a lunch banquet hosted in their honor by Senate President Faisal Fayez and Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi.

Coinciding with the state visit, the Jordanian Businessmen Association announced on Tuesday the formation of a Jordanian-Swedish business council. 

The JBA also launched the Jordanian-Swedish Business Forum in cooperation with the Swedish Embassy to boost prospects for joint investment and economic cooperation between the business communities.

The forum, which brought together business leaders and representatives from the communication and information technology, healthcare, water, energy and chemicals sectors, focused on investment opportunities in areas of mutual interest. 

JBA President Hamdi Tabbaa emphasized the importance of the state visit, which he said reflects the historical relations between Jordan and Sweden.

Over the last eight months, the trade exchange between Jordan and Sweden stood at JD39.9 million ($56.3 million).

 

US targets production, transfer of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions

US targets production, transfer of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions
Updated 15 November 2022
Reuters

  • US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center
  • Treasury accused the center of being responsible for the design and production of Shahed-series drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine
WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on companies it accused of being involved in the production of or transfer to Russia of Iranian drones that have been used in attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, accusing it of being responsible for the design and production of Shahed-series drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine, as well as other companies.
Russia has managed to procure drones from Iran that have been used to attack cities and power infrastructure in Ukraine. Iranian military entities and industries are already under heavy US sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear development program
“As we have demonstrated repeatedly, the United States is determined to sanction people and companies, no matter where they are located, that support Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.
“Today’s action exposes and holds accountable companies and individuals that have enabled Russia’s use of Iranian-built UAVs to brutalize Ukrainian civilians,” she said, using the acronym for unmanned aerial vehicle.
Private military company Wagner group, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, and Qods Aviation Industries — already under US sanctions — were also designated by the State Department in Tuesday’s move, the Treasury said.

UNRWA in urgent cash appeal to help Palestinian refugees

UNRWA in urgent cash appeal to help Palestinian refugees
Updated 15 November 2022
Raed Omari

  • UNRWA urgently needs between $50 million and $80 million
AMMAN: The UN relief agency has warned of a major disruption to services for Palestinian refugees unless it receives an immediate cash injection.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the financially troubled UN Relief and Works Agency, said that in the coming weeks, UNRWA urgently needed between $50 million and $80 million “to be able to end the year and keep schools, health centers, and other basic services running.”

The official was addressing a news conference on the sidelines of the biannual UNRWA Advisory Commission meeting in the Jordanian capital Amman on Monday.

He pointed out that many Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan were “almost entirely dependent on the agency’s support,” adding that the agency required close to $200 million over the next three years to achieve the objectives of its strategic plan.

Lazzarini noted that Palestinian refugees’ hardships were increasing because of regional conflicts and instability, and the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “This entails securing more funding to meet the refugee communities’ needs because UNRWA cannot operate with the same financial resources.”

The organization has been adopting austerity measures to cope with its increasing financial difficulties but, “UNRWA cannot continue to operate in the same manner in light of the high costs and increased needs of refugees,” he added.

Highlighting that poverty rates in UNRWA-run Palestinian refugee camps — mainly in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria — had reached “unprecedented levels of around 80 percent,” he said that “40 percent of children in Gaza cannot have breakfast every morning because of the miserable situation.”

He added that In Lebanon, most Palestinian refugees existed below the poverty line and many in Syria lived among “rubble” in the destroyed camps because they had nowhere else to go.

Lazzarini said that the UN agency played a “public sector-like role” in refugee camps, adding that it remained the “largest investment for Palestinian refugees” in the absence of a just solution to the long-running conflict with Israel.

He pointed out that without additional funding, “UNRWA will not be able to continue providing the same quality of services in the education and health sectors” to the 5.7 million Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA, he noted, had reached out to its long-time donors, and succeeded in reinforcing its status and keeping it on the agenda of the international community.

“This support stems from the deep belief held by most UN member states that UNRWA is irreplaceable for the well-being and the fulfilment of the human rights of Palestine refugees.”

Lazzarini hailed Saudi Arabia’s recent contribution of $27 million in support of the agency’s programs and operations in the region.

“It is now my hope that we will resume our solid and predictable partnerships with all Gulf countries, including by reaching again the level of funding that UNRWA received from the Arab countries between 2015 and 2018,” he added.

Also on Monday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called on the international community to maintain necessary financial support to UNRWA.

Opening the meeting in Amman, the minister underlined the centrality of the agency’s “indispensable” role in providing essential services for Palestinian refugees.

Safadi highlighted the need, “to translate the political support for the agency into sustainable financial support that could bridge the agency’s budget deficit and help it continue to serve Palestinian refugees.”

UNRWA ran into financial problems after losing $360 million of US funding cut by former American President Donald Trump in 2018.

In April 2021, President Joe Biden’s administration announced it would provide $235 million in US aid to the Palestinians, two-thirds of which goes to UNRWA.

