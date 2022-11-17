You are here

  • Home
  • UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships

UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships

UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships
After two days of intense action, the Commando Group took the lead while AFNT finished in second. (UAEJJF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9k3tv

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships

UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships
  • Commando Group powers to the top with AFNT in second
  • Saudi athlete Muhammad Al-Yami wins gold in the blue 62 kg category
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships on Wednesday saw the competitions for the masters’ division take place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, with the UAE’s Commando Group asserting its dominance by taking the top spot.

Athletes over the age of 30 took part in the blue, purple, brown and black belt categories on the fifth and sixth days of the nine-day jiu-jitsu carnival. After two days of intense action, the Commando Group took the lead while AFNT finished in second, followed by Kazakhstan National Team in third.

The contests were attended by Abdul Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, and senior vice president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation. Also present was Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Other officials in attendance were Rashed Lahej Al-Mansoori, director general, general administration of Customs – Abu Dhabi; Saeed Al-Fazari, executive director for support services sector, DCT Abu Dhabi; Matar Al-Nuaimi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre; and Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary general of the UAEJJF.

Al-Shamsi congratulated the athletes. “Six days into the launch of the championship, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is winning accolades from various quarters from across the world. We are humbled by the appreciation we are receiving. It inspires us to continue our efforts to take the sport to greater heights,” he said.

Al-Shamsi said the success of the event could be seen by the packed stands and urged fans to turn up for the contests featuring some of the world’s most accomplished professionals starting on Friday.

Saudi athlete Muhammad Al-Yami, who travelled from the US to compete, won gold in the Men’s Blue Master 2 (62 kg) division. He said it was a chance he “couldn’t pass up. Many of my family members and friends came to watch me fight and cheered me on. My gold medal achievement came as a happy surprise for them.”

Cinthya De Paula Oliveira from Brazil, who competed for Icon Jiu-Jitsu Team – International, captured gold in the Women’s Blue Master 1 (70 kg) division. “Honestly speaking, Brazilian athletes like the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

“Everybody was counting on this championship. It’s wonderful that I was able to win the medal, but more than that, it’s a great event where we can reconnect with old friends and make new ones in the jiu-jitsu community,” she added.

Valmyr Neto from the UK’s Checkmat International club, who scooped gold in the Men’s Black Master 2 (62 kg) division, was ecstatic after grabbing the medal.

“The UAE, especially Abu Dhabi, is the land of real opportunities. All you need to do is prepare, show courage, and perform. If you do these three (things), you will get the desired outcomes. The tournament is fantastic in every way, and I want to return next year.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) Jiu-Jitsu

Related

Kazakhstan National Team dominate amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
Kazakhstan National Team dominate amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
UAE, Kazakhstan youngsters shine on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
UAE, Kazakhstan youngsters shine on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night
  • East-leading Boston beat Atlanta for their eighth straight victory
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

PHOENIX: Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns easily overcame Stephen Curry’s 50-point night to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-119 on Wednesday.

The Suns controlled most of the game despite Curry’s scoring. The eight-time All-Star made 17 of 28 shots, going 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

The problem for the Warriors was nobody else was helping. Klay Thompson finished with 19 points but shot just 6 of 17. The Warriors — defending NBA champs — fell to 6-9.

Curry’s scoring prowess is expected, but it was countered by one of the best games of Payne’s career. Starting in place of the injured Chris Paul, the 6-foot-3 guard made 9 of 17 shots, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

The Suns led 103-89 going into the fourth quarter. The Warriors quickly cut into that margin but couldn’t get closer than eight points. Damion Lee hit back-to-back 3-pointers against his former team to keep the Suns comfortably ahead.

The Suns shot 21 of 40 (52.5 percent) from 3-point range. Mikal Bridges had 23 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers.

CELTICS 126 HAWKS 101

In Atlanta, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced attack and East-leading Boston beat Atlanta for their eighth straight victory.

The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered.

There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

Boston took control in the first quarter against the cold-shooting Hawks, whose occasional spurts were quickly snuffed out by the Celtics’ stifling defense.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 27 points, but was held to 10-of-23 shooting, including a mere 2 of 7 from beyond the arc.

PACERS 125 HORNETS 113

In Charlotte, N.C., Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Indiana beat Charlotte in a game in which Hornets guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle after stepping on a fan’s foot

Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points off the bench, including Indiana’s first 10 points of the fourth quarter, and the Pacers won for the sixth time in eight games. Buddy Heidl added 19 points.

Ball finished with 26 points for the Hornets, but left with 1:34 left when he re-injured his left ankle — the same one that kept him out of the first 13 games of the season.

Ball was hurt attempting to save a ball from going out of bounds near where coach Steve Clifford was standing, but stepped on a fan’s foot and rolled his ankle as he attempted to brace himself from going out of bounds. He immediately limped toward the bench and then headed straight to the locker room. There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury.

BUCKS 113 CAVALIERS 98

In Milwaukee, Brook Lopez shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range and scored 29 points and Milwaukee beat skidding Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have lost five straight games since racing to an 8-1 start.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. Jordan Nwora had a season-high 21 points to help the Bucks outscore the Cavaliers 45-20 in bench points.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each had 23 points for the Cavaliers.

PELICANS 124 BULLS 110

In New Orleans, CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 points and New Orleans its second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating Chicago.

Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, and the Pelicans combined to make 17 3-pointers en route to their third straight win overall, and fourth in five games.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine had 25 for Chicago. The Bulls have dropped three straight, starting with their home loss to New Orleans on Nov. 9.

With Williamson watching from the bench with a bruised right foot, New Orleans opened a lead as large as 26 points when Naji Marshall’s 3 made it 108-82 with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter.

ROCKETS 101 MAVERICKS 92

In Dallas, Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and last-place Houston took advantage of Luka Doncic’s absence in a victory over Dallas.

Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes to help prevent the Mavericks from blowing a 25-point lead in a two-point victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Christian Wood, traded to Dallas in the offseason after blossoming from a journeyman into a 20-point scorer for the Rockets, scored 26 points in his first game against his former team.

TIMBERWOLVES 126 MAGIC 108

In Orlando, Florida, Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 and Minnesota beat Orlando after taking a 27-point lead in the first half.

Edwards and Towns had scoring season highs and the Timberwolves shot 52.3 percent in their biggest victory margin of the season.

Rudy Gobert, the NBA’s leading rebounder, had 16 points and eight rebounds to help Minnesota win back-to-back road games for the first time this season.

Bol Bol led the Magic with a career-high 26 points and added 12 rebounds.

THUNDER 121 WIZARDS 120

In Washington, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points in Oklahoma City’s victory over Washington.

Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of 10 field goals.

Kristips Porzingis scored 27 points for Washington, which had its four-game winning streak halted.

RAPTORS 112 HEAT 104

In Toronto, O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and Toronto used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three.

Fred VanVleet returned from illness to score 23 points to help Toronto extend their home winning streak to four. The Raptors are 6-1 at home this season.

Scottie Barnes added 19 points, Chris Boucher had 15 and Thad Young 12. Anunoby shot 13 for 18, matching his career high for field goals.

Miami’s Max Strus scored 20 points and Kyle Lowry had 19 against his former team.

KNICKS 106 NUGGETS 103

In Denver, Julius Randle scored a season-high 34 points and New York took advantage of Nikola Jokic’s absence to win in Denver for the first time in 16 years, rallying past the Nuggets.

Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, was placed in COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday.

The Knicks handed a team its first home loss for the second straight night after winning in Utah on Tuesday. Jamal Murray scored 21 points for Denver.

Topics: basketball Phoenix Suns Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry

Related

Celtics use big fourth quarter to top Thunder and stretch NBA win streak to seven
Sport
Celtics use big fourth quarter to top Thunder and stretch NBA win streak to seven
Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz
Sport
Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz

Bernardo Silva: Portugal need Ronaldo for World Cup success

Bernardo Silva: Portugal need Ronaldo for World Cup success
Updated 35 min 56 sec ago
ALAM KHAN

Bernardo Silva: Portugal need Ronaldo for World Cup success

Bernardo Silva: Portugal need Ronaldo for World Cup success
  • Manchester City midfielder talks to Arab News about his national team’s chances and the rising talent of AC Milan’s Rafael Leao
Updated 35 min 56 sec ago
ALAM KHAN

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s club future is in doubt following his criticism of Manchester United, his compatriot Bernardo Silva says his nation “needs him” if they are to conquer the world.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo will captain Portugal at the World Cup amid a storm arising from his claims in a televised interview that he feels “betrayed” by United, that he is being forced out of the club, and he has no “respect” for coach Erik Ten Hag.

Ronaldo has won every major trophy except for the World Cup and, if this is to be the swansong of his international career, then he will be determined to bow out on a high note in Qatar.

Manchester City’s midfielder Bernardo, 28, has often admitted the striker, who has scored a record 117 goals in 191 appearances for Portugal and led them to European Championship glory in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019, is among football’s all-time greats.

And he is hoping five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo can provide further inspiration to claim the coveted global honor in the Gulf state. “It’s amazing he is still doing what he’s been doing all these years,” said Bernardo, who spoke exclusively to Arab News before the revelations of Ronaldo’s television interview.

“He’s been there for a long time and he keeps going. He’s still a great striker, in terms of when he touches the ball in the box, he is always a danger. The finishing is still there, he’s our captain and one player … that we think will be able to help us.

“We’re happy to see him play again because we need him in … good shape and we are going to try to win this World Cup together. We want to do it together, not just him, but the whole team. We are aiming to try to win it. We go there to win.”

Ronaldo has previously suggested he wanted to keep playing for his country until the next Euros in 2024 when he will be 39.

But Bernardo added: “That’s his decision, the manager’s decision and the president of the football federation. After the World Cup they will see if it makes sense to keep going. It will also be Cristiano’s decision after all. He’s getting older and older, but if he feels he’s still at a good level to play then that’s his decision. Whatever he decides we will support that.”

Bernardo’s first memory of the World Cup featured Ronaldo, when Portugal finished fourth in the 2006 tournament. “It was a bit of half-disappointment, half a great tournament for Portugal in 2006 when we reached the semifinals and lost to France,” he recalled.

“I was 12 and it was Luis Figo’s last game for Portugal and Cristiano was also there. We had a great team and we lost to a penalty by Zinedine Zidane. Four years ago it was a big disappointment for us because we went out in the last 16 to Uruguay and now we have them in our group again — and we definitely want to do better.

“The World Cup is probably the most special competition in football so I’m excited to play in Qatar for my country. I can’t imagine what it would be like to win it, it would be a dream come true.”

While Portugal may not have Figo or Ronaldo in his prime from 16 years ago, there is still top talent in their ranks. And in AC Milan’s 23-year-old attacker Rafael Leao — who has been linked to many of Europe’s top cubs — they have someone who could light up the tournament, according to Bernardo.

“I hope he can do that, especially with Diogo Jota out injured for us, more or less they play in the same position,” said the City star. “He’s a very good kid, lots of talent and very quick. Still got to improve a lot but there’s something special about him, especially when he is aggressive and goes one-versus-one against the fullbacks and how dangerous it is to face someone like him. It’s good to have him in our side.

“Also it’s good to know if teams sit back then we have someone like him to help us on the counterattack, he’s perfect for those kinds of situations. I’m very hopeful for him at the World Cup because he’s been doing well at Milan.

“He’s going really well and it’s normal some other clubs are interested in him when this happens. He’s a really nice guy and I hope he can help us and make the difference like he has been doing for Milan.”

With a tough group, featuring Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana, Bernardo knows his side have to be focused and find their form quickly. They only qualified for Qatar with a playoff final win over North Macedonia. “We still have a lot to improve because I don’t think we have been at our best lately in my opinion.

“The players are very good at playing at a very high level but we still need a few details to get better and need improvement to win such a big competition. I hope we will be ready straight away, but in the World Cup you don’t have easy games and all the teams will be giving their life.

“Even if we go through to the next stage, we are going to play the best national teams in the world so it’s going to be tough, but we need to be ready. There are a few favorites, Brazil are always there and Argentina are in good form. England have top top players, but it’s similar to Portugal, they haven’t been playing as well lately.

“We’re confident we can do a good job and make our people proud.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 football Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup Portugal

Related

Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
Sport
Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
Ronaldo ‘always happy’ when playing for Portugal
Sport
Ronaldo ‘always happy’ when playing for Portugal

Messi, Argentina land in Qatar after 5-0 World Cup warm-up win

Messi, Argentina land in Qatar after 5-0 World Cup warm-up win
Updated 17 November 2022
AFP

Messi, Argentina land in Qatar after 5-0 World Cup warm-up win

Messi, Argentina land in Qatar after 5-0 World Cup warm-up win
  • Messi landed with the Argentina squad in the Qatari capital Doha at 2:30am (2330 GMT, Wednesday) from Abu Dhabi
  • France arrived in Doha on Wednesday, seeking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962
Updated 17 November 2022
AFP

DOHA: Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Qatar for the World Cup early on Thursday, just hours after a 5-0 warm-up victory, while defending champions France have also touched down in Doha.

Messi, 35, has a sackful of trophies but the tournament in Qatar is likely to be his final chance to equal the achievement of fellow Argentine great Diego Maradona in leading his country to World Cup glory.

He landed with the Argentina squad in the Qatari capital Doha at 2:30am (2330 GMT, Wednesday) from Abu Dhabi where they had beaten the UAE 5-0 Wednesday in a friendly in which Messi scored.

One of the favorites going into this year’s World Cup, the South Americans will begin their campaign on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia in Group C, which also includes Mexico and Poland.

The 1978 and 1986 World Cup winners extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches as Messi scored his 91st international goal.

Messi was cautious about the team’s chances in Qatar, even though they are among the favorites.

“We have a very nice group that is very eager, but we think about going little by little. We know that World Cup groups are not easy,” the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said in an interview with CONMEBOL, the South American football federation.

France arrived in Doha on Wednesday, seeking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Ten members of the 2018 title-winning squad are in the squad, including captain Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

But the defending champions, grouped with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia, are without first-choice midfield pair Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who has missed a series of games for Real Madrid this season because of injury, is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014.

The US return to football’s top table after an eight-year absence and Christian Pulisic says this World Cup is an opportunity to change global perceptions of American soccer.

“That’s what we’re here to do,” Pulisic told AFP. “Maybe it hasn’t been the top sport or whatever back in the States.

“But we want to change the way that the world sees American soccer. That’s one of our goals.”

The buildup to the tournament in Qatar has been dominated by concerns over Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community.

Pleas from football’s world governing body FIFA for a switch of focus to football have gone unheeded by some countries.

England supporters from India outnumbered fans from England nearly 10 to one as Gareth Southgate’s team rolled into their World Cup base on Tuesday.

The supporters said they were angered by reports in the British and French media that they were “fake fans.”

Sajidh, 29, said Indian football fans in Qatar had been “outraged” by reports suggesting they had been paid to wear the shirts of World Cup nations.

“It is purely fake news and I would like to say loud and clear that none of us have been paid in any way,” added Sajidh, who gave only one name.

“We are diehard England fans.”

World Cup organizers weighed in on the issue on Wednesday, saying supporters from across the world had contributed to the local atmosphere.

“Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans,” they said in a statement.

“We thoroughly reject these assertions, which are both disappointing and unsurprising.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Argentina France Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappé

Related

England’s World Cup injuries ease as Maddison, Walker train
Sport
England’s World Cup injuries ease as Maddison, Walker train
Saudi Arabia show World Cup ambition despite 1-0 loss to Croatia in Riyadh
Saudi Sport
Saudi Arabia show World Cup ambition despite 1-0 loss to Croatia in Riyadh

Hamilton targets future on return to scene of rancorous ‘injustice’

Hamilton targets future on return to scene of rancorous ‘injustice’
Updated 17 November 2022
AFP

Hamilton targets future on return to scene of rancorous ‘injustice’

Hamilton targets future on return to scene of rancorous ‘injustice’
  • Sunday’s race will not have the high stakes of 2021, but for Hamilton it represents a last chance to keep alive his record of winning at least once in every season
Updated 17 November 2022
AFP

ABU DHABI: Lewis Hamilton returns to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend 11 months on from one of the most rancorous days in Formula One history insisting he has put the past behind him.

His bid for an unprecedented eighth drivers’ world title at the Yas Marina circuit last December was thwarted by a combination of incorrect decisions by race officials, wretched bad luck and the opportunism of Max Verstappen.

As a result, while his Mercedes team triumphed in the constructors’ title race for an eighth consecutive season, he was left to digest the outcome of a sporting injustice which has reverberated ever since.

But Hamilton, who will be 38 in January, and whose act of congratulating his Dutch rival in the immediate aftermath of that bitter defeat concealed a profound disappointment, has remained stoical.

As Red Bull and Verstappen romped to glory in both the teams’ and drivers’ championships this year, while Mercedes grappled to understand and develop a stubbornly temperamental car, he became entirely a team man.

His third consecutive second-place finish as teammate George Russell claimed his maiden Grand Prix victory in Brazil last Sunday was a reward of emotional significance just as, ironically, Red Bull’s unity was threatened by internal strife.

“I am very much here in the present,” he said, ahead of this weekend’s season-finale.

“I am not arriving here thinking of the past at all, not one bit. I am focussed. I’m not sure if our car will work well here this weekend, but if there is a chance, we’ll go for it.”

As more unverified allegations on Wednesday added fuel to a simmering dispute between Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, whose heroic defensive drive last year helped enable the Dutchman’s triumph, the ‘silver arrows’ occupied a position of unity.

“For me, our success in Brazil, the one-two last Sunday, is all down to the huge effort of our team’s workforce in the UK,” said Hamilton.

“They have been so determined all year.”

Sunday’s race will not have the high stakes of 2021, but for Hamilton it represents a last chance to keep alive his record of winning at least once in every season of his record-breaking Formula One career.

He has a record total of 103 wins to his name, including five at the Yas Marina track where Verstappen has won the last two contests, but such statistics are not his or Mercedes’ priority.

“Lewis doesn’t need us to give him any prioritization and nor would he ever want that,” said team boss Toto Wolff.

As Hamilton is lauded and Russell praised, Verstappen faces scrutiny following his refusal to obey team orders and assist Perez last Sunday at Interlagos in a manner that brought widespread criticism on social media.

Perez, with an icy undertone, said Verstappen had “showed who he really is” while the two-time champion declined to explain his motives.

After an emergency meeting, Red Bull said the pair had made up and Verstappen would assist Perez this weekend, as he strives to finish second in the title race and give Red Bull a one-two season finish.

Verstappen will seek a record-extending 15th win in a single season, but appeared rattled in Brazil where he finished sixth and was blamed for a reckless collision with Hamilton — and Ferrari out-performed Red Bull to follow the two Mercedes home.

On a weekend of several decisive showdowns, two-time champion Fernando Alonso will bid to sign off with a flourish for Alpine, who hope to finish fourth in the constructors’, before he moves to Aston Martin.

They lead McLaren, who suffered a pointless double retirement in Brazil by 19 points so look assured of taking the millions of dollars’ prize money on offer.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, 35, will also say farewell, not only to Aston Martin, but to F1 and back at the circuit where he won his first title in 2010.

“I am sure this race will bring back happy memories of the last 15 years,” he said. “And I want to go out on a high.”

Topics: Lewis Hamilton Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related

Hamilton hoping to race on past 40 with new Mercedes contract
Sport
Hamilton hoping to race on past 40 with new Mercedes contract
Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos ownership group
Sport
Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos ownership group

Boosted by Australian visa, Djokovic ‘flawless’ against Rublev

Boosted by Australian visa, Djokovic ‘flawless’ against Rublev
Updated 17 November 2022
AFP

Boosted by Australian visa, Djokovic ‘flawless’ against Rublev

Boosted by Australian visa, Djokovic ‘flawless’ against Rublev
  • On Tuesday, Australian media reported that the government had decided to grant the unvaccinated Serbian a visa
  • Djokovic: Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam
Updated 17 November 2022
AFP

TURIN, Italy: Novak Djokovic confirmed Wednesday he has received a visa to travel to Melbourne to play in the 2023 Australian Open, after he was deported last January over his vaccine status.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. It was a relief,” the Serbian said after beating Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals in Turin.

“It was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia obviously. I could not receive better news for sure, during this tournament as well.”

On Tuesday, Australian media reported that the government had decided to grant the unvaccinated Serbian a visa, overturning a three-year ban after his ejection from the country.

This year’s championship was overshadowed by nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic being put on a plane on the eve of the contest after a high-stakes legal battle over his visa status.

“Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam.” said Djokovic. “I made some of the best memories there.”

Djokovic was speaking afer securing a spot in the semifinals of the season-ending Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Rublev, his second straight sets victory in as many matches.

He said the news from Australia had been a boost.

“Did it affect my game today? I would like to believe it did.” he said.

“Knowing that I have clarity now, what I do in the off-season, starting the season in Australia, also of course did relieve some of the pressure.”

He shattered Rublev’s resistance in just a few games after taking the only break point either player had in the first set at 4-4.

Djokovic served out the set and then exploited Rublev’s frustration to break again early in the second as he went 3-0 ahead and cruised to victory.

“One of the best matches I played this year, particularly in the second set. Just a flawless set really.”

Having beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first Red Group match on Monday, the Serb is guaranteed a spot in the last four regardless of his result on Friday against Daniil Medvedev.

“I’m really glad to be through to the semis,” he said. “At the same time, I want to win that match, win every match that I play here.”

Djokovic is ranked just eighth in the world in part because he missed tournaments, including the Australian Open and US Open, over his vaccination status.

“The upside of not playing many tournaments is that you’re going to be fresher than when you’re playing a lot more,” he said. “I had more time to train, to practice.”

“Sometimes I do wish, in the pro men’s tennis season, we have a bit more time to really have those training blocks to be a bit longer, so you can really work on your game and your body.”

“I’m also at the position I think now in my career where I’m able to choose which tournaments I play and where I want to peak, at what time of the season.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic ATP Turin 2023 Australian Open Andrey Rublev

Related

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
Sport
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
Teenager Rune upsets Djokovic to win Paris Masters
Sport
Teenager Rune upsets Djokovic to win Paris Masters

follow us

Latest updates

Ukrainian minister says Black Sea grain deal to be extended by 120 days
Ukrainian minister says Black Sea grain deal to be extended by 120 days
Saudi Arabia, South Korea firms sign deals worth $30bn – Minister
Saudi Arabia, South Korea firms sign deals worth $30bn – Minister
UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships
UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships
Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night
Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night
Oil Updates: Crude falls; Diamondback to buy Lario Permian; White House asks Congress for $500m to modernize oil reserve
Oil Updates: Crude falls; Diamondback to buy Lario Permian; White House asks Congress for $500m to modernize oil reserve

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.