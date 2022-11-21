You are here

  Rights group: Houthis abducted 16,804 civilians since late 2014

Rights group: Houthis abducted 16,804 civilians since late 2014

Rights group: Houthis abducted 16,804 civilians since late 2014
The organization said that 1,317 people, including 84 women and 76 children, are believed to have been forcibly disappeared and tortured by Houthis. (AFP/File)
Saeed Al-Batati

Rights group: Houthis abducted 16,804 civilians since late 2014

Rights group: Houthis abducted 16,804 civilians since late 2014
  • Captives endure torture, abuse and humiliation during interrogation, Yemeni organization warns
Saeed Al-Batati

Al-MUKALLA, Yemen: The Iran-backed Houthis have abducted 16,804 civilians in territories under their control since the start of their coup against the internationally recognized government in late 2014, a Yemeni rights group said.

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedom said in a report that almost two-thirds of the 16,804 abductees were freed or executed by their captors, used as human shields, died in detention due to medical negligence or were used as part of prisoner swaps with the Yemeni government.

The organization said that the Houthis are still holding 4,201 civilians in known detention facilities in Sanaa, Ibb, Dhamar and other Yemeni provinces, in addition to 1,317 people, including 84 women and 76 children, who are believed to have been forcibly disappeared and tortured, though the Houthis deny holding them.

“Those are civilians taken by the Houthi militia from roadways, residences, workplaces, mosques, marketplaces, neighborhoods and other sites,” Mohammed Al-Omada, head of the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms, told Arab News.

“In the report, we excluded military and security personnel, as well as popular resistance fighters who were kidnapped by the Houthis. Based on conversations with former inmates and families of prisoners, our human rights specialists validated each instance.”

The human rights activist said that the Houthis are keeping the majority of detainees in state prisons such as Political Security in Sanaa, Central Prison in Ibb province, Central Prison in Dhamar and Central Prison in Amran.

Other captives were imprisoned in the former homes of Houthi opponents in Sanaa, including the old residence — now a detention center — of Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer, the former vice president who fled the capital shortly after the militia invaded the city.

The Houthis have abducted 389 politicians, 464 activists, 340 media personnel, 176 children, 374 women, 512 tribal leaders and social dignitaries, 216 preachers and clerics, 154 academics, 217 students, 96 lawyers and judges in addition to hundreds of medics, government employees, foreigners and traders over the last eight years, according to the organization.

“During interrogation, many inmates endure beatings, abuse and humiliation,” the Yemeni organization said.

“Everyone who speaks to the security personnel in the building or makes any demands, including for medicine or a drink of water, is beaten and tortured, and some of them were tortured to death,” it added.

Among the 16,804 kidnapped civilians, the Houthis utilized 463 captives as human shields within military installations to deter the Arab coalition and Yemeni government from launching attacks. The militia executed 147 detainees inside detention facilities, and 282 captives died behind bars as a result of negligence.

Ninety-eight captives died just days after release by the Houthis.

“Following the Houthi militia’s takeover and control of the provinces, every family has a sad story about a prisoner or the Houthis raiding their homes or recruiting their children,” Al-Omada said.

The figures from the Yemeni organization came as another Yemeni group called for the release of a number of detainees kept by the Houthis. The captives had staged hunger strikes in order to put pressure on the militia to free them or improve their detention circumstances and stop the use of torture.

The Mothers of Abductees Association, an umbrella organization representing thousands of female relatives of civilian war prisoners, said it received an urgent request from the wife of prisoner Adel Tareq Al-Baydani, who fasted for two weeks in protest against indefinite detention and maltreatment, to save him from death.

“Al-Baydani’s wife appealed for her husband’s release, citing serious health circumstances and stating that the Houthi group threatened hunger strikers, including elderly people, with relocation to the prison’s basement if they did not terminate the strike,” the organization tweeted.

Iran launches new strikes against Kurdish groups in Iraq

Iran launches new strikes against Kurdish groups in Iraq
AFP

Iran launches new strikes against Kurdish groups in Iraq

Iran launches new strikes against Kurdish groups in Iraq
  • Iran shaken by months of protests sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini
  • Turkiye also carried out raids against Kurdish militants in Iraqi Kurdistan and northern Syria
AFP

IRBIL: Iran launched fresh strikes against Kurdish opposition groups based in neighboring Iraqi Kurdistan late Sunday, a week after similar attacks on the factions Tehran accuses of stoking the protests rocking the Islamic republic.
Iran has been shaken by two months of protests sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in custody days after her arrest by the morality police for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code for women.
Iran’s “Revolutionary Guard Corps have again bombarded Iranian Kurdish parties,” the counter-terrorism department of Iraqi Kurdistan said, without mentioning if there were casualties.
The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) said Iran had targeted it with missiles and suicide drones in Koya and Jejnikan, near Irbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.
“These indiscriminate attacks are occurring at a time when the terrorist regime of Iran is unable to stop the ongoing demonstrations in (Iranian) Kurdistan,” the PDKI, the oldest Kurdish party in Iran, said.
Iranian Kurdish nationalist group Komala said strikes had also targeted its installations in northern Iraq.
“Our HQ was once again attacked by the Islamic Regime tonight. We’ve been carefully prepared for these types of attacks & have no losses for the moment,” it said on Twitter.
The US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, condemned the “illegal” Iranian strikes near Irbil.
“We condemn this evening’s Iranian cross-border missile and unmanned aerial vehicle strikes,” Centcom commander General Michael Kurilla said in a statement.
“Such indiscriminate and illegal attacks place civilians at risk, violate Iraqi sovereignty, and jeopardize the hard-fought security and stability of Iraq and the Middle East.”
The Iraqi state news agency INA early Monday also reported on the attacks, referring to “Iranian missile and drone strikes” against “three Iranian opposition parties in (Iraqi) Kurdistan.”
The latest Iranian attacks come a day after Turkiye carried out air raids against outlawed Kurdish militants in Iraqi Kurdistan and northern Syria.
The Turkish offensive targeted bases of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara blames for a blast in central Istanbul a week ago that killed six people and wounded 81.
The PKK has waged a bloody insurgency in Turkiye for decades and is designated a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies. It has denied involvement in the Istanbul explosion.
The new Iranian strikes come less than a week after similar cross-border attacks by Tehran that killed at least one person.
Tehran accuses Kurdish-Iranian opposition groups based in northern Iraq of stoking the “riots” at home and has stepped up its attacks since the protests began.
Iran launched attacks in late September that killed more than a dozen people in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.
Iraqi Kurdistan hosts several Iranian Kurdish opposition groups which have in the past waged an armed insurrection against Tehran.
In recent years their activities have declined, but the wave of protests in Iran has again stoked tensions.

Egypt ranks as third most populous African country with 104.2m

Egypt ranks as third most populous African country with 104.2m
Updated 21 November 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt ranks as third most populous African country with 104.2m

Egypt ranks as third most populous African country with 104.2m
  • African continent 'expected to host 25.4% of world’s population by 2050’
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has been ranked first in terms of population in the North African region, with 104.2 million, and placed third on the continent behind Nigeria and Ethiopia, after figures were released to coincide with African Statistics Day.

The numbers were revealed in a press release from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

According to CAPMAS, Egypt’s population represents about 7.3 percent of the population of Africa and 1.3 percent of the world’s numbers. The country ranks 14th in terms of world population.

Nigeria ranked first in the West African region, with a population of 219.5 million, 15.4 percent of Africa’s numbers.

Ethiopia was the most populous country in the East African region with 122.1 million, 8.6 percent of the population of Africa.

In the Central African region, the Democratic Republic of the Congo hosts 96.5 million people, some 6.8 percent of Africa’s population.

South Africa has a population of 61.1 million, which is 4.3 percent of Africa’s population.

CAPMAS estimates that the African continent is expected to host 25.4 percent of the world’s population by 2050. This figure compares to 17.8 percent in 2022.

The agency added that the population of the continent reached 1.42 billion people on Nov. 17, some 17.8 percent of the world’s population of 8 billion. The world figure is expected to reach 9.75 billion by 2050.

African Statistics Day, which takes place on November 18, began in 1990 and aims to raise public awareness of the importance of figures in economic and social development.

Official claims deadly Gaza Strip house fire caused by party stunt

Official claims deadly Gaza Strip house fire caused by party stunt
Updated 20 November 2022
AP

Official claims deadly Gaza Strip house fire caused by party stunt

Official claims deadly Gaza Strip house fire caused by party stunt
  • The blaze killed 22 members of the same family and there were no survivors who could have described the events
AP

GAZA CITY: Investigators said on Sunday that last week’s massive apartment fire in the Gaza Strip was ignited accidentally by a man using gasoline in a party trick, but did not explain how they reached that conclusion. 

The blaze killed 22 members of the same family and there were no survivors who could have described the events.

The fire had erupted on Thursday in the third-floor apartment of the Abu Raya family home in the crowded Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. 

Officials initially said 21 people were killed. 

Gaza Attorney-General Mohammed Al-Nahal said on Sunday the death toll reached 22.

He said that Nader Abu Raya invited his parents, siblings and their children to celebrate the return of his older brother from a trip abroad. 

With all the guests together at the family home, Nader began preparing in the living room what was suggested to be a party trick involving gasoline, Al-Nahal said.

“The cause of the blaze was Nader using gasoline in a celebratory show with fire during the party,” the Hamas-appointed attorney general said in a statement. 

“He lost control and the flame reached the gasoline container nearby and the fire erupted.”

The resulting blaze was the deadliest incident in recent years outside the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

Those killed were from three generations — a couple, their five sons and one daughter, two daughters-in-law and at least 11 grandchildren.

Neighbors tried to get to the burning floor but were delayed by the outside door of the three-story building which was locked.

Investigators talked to a relative of Nader Abu Raya who does not live in the building. 

The woman said that he liked to perform party stunts with fire. 

The prosecutor presented previously recorded videos from Nader’s mobile phone. 

He said the videos showed a home packed with potentially flammable objects, including painted car tires hanging from the ceiling.

Initially, Hamas said the fire broke out due to the storage of gasoline, which is not uncommon given the severe energy crisis engulfing Gaza since the Hamas group took over control in 2007. 

Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on the territory at the time to isolate Hamas.

The fire further exposed Gaza’s poor infrastructure. 

Witnesses said a lone fire truck arrived at the scene, but it was not equipped with a ladder to get firefighters to the third floor.

Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from stockpiling weapons. 

Critics view it as a form of collective punishment against Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

Activists fear major Iran crackdown in Kurdish-populated town

Activists fear major Iran crackdown in Kurdish-populated town
Updated 20 November 2022
AFP

Activists fear major Iran crackdown in Kurdish-populated town

Activists fear major Iran crackdown in Kurdish-populated town
PARIS: Activists have expressed alarm that Iran was implementing a major crackdown in a Kurdish-populated town that has seen intense anti-regime protests in the last few days.

Reinforcements of the security forces were sent to the city of Mahabad in western Iran, rights groups said, while images and audio files of heavy gunfire and screams were posted overnight.

Iran’s clerical leadership has been shaken by more than two months of protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman of Kurdish origin who had been arrested by the Tehran morality police.

The very first protests took place in Kurdish-populated areas of Iran including at Amini’s funeral in her home town of Saqez, before spreading nationwide.

Rights groups had earlier posted footage of defiant protests in Mahabad, including after the funerals of victims of the state’s crackdown on the protests, with people staging sit-ins in the streets and setting up barricades.

The Norway-based Hengaw rights group said “armed troops” had been despatched to Mahabad from Urmia, the main city of West Azerbaijan province.

“In Mahabad’s residential areas, there is a lot of gunfire,” it wrote on Twitter.

The group posted footage of helicopters flying over Mahabad which it said carried members of the Revolutionary Guards sent to quell the protests.

Business owners throughout the area were going to observe a strike on Sunday to protest against the violence by the security forces, it said.

The Iran Human Rights  group, also Norway based, posted footage Saturday-Sunday that it said showed gunfire echoing around the city.

Its director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam wrote that authorities “cut electricity and machine gun shooting is heard ... Unconfirmed reports of protesters being killed or wounded.”

He posted an audio file in which screams are clearly heard amid continuous gunfire.

Kurds make up one of Iran’s most important non-Persian ethnic minority groups and generally adhere to Sunni Islam rather than the Shiism dominant in the country.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency accused “rioters” of “spreading terror” in the town by setting fire to houses belonging to security and military personnel and blocking streets.

It claimed most of the the perpetrators had been arrested, with nobody killed, saying security had returned and denying the reports of a general strike.

Mahabad has particular resonance for Kurds as the main town of the short-lived Republic of Mahabad, an unrecognised Kurdish statelet which sprung up with Soviet support in 1946 in the aftermath of World War II but existed for less than a year before Iran reasserted control.

Hengaw had on Saturday warned the situation was “critical” in the town of Divandarreh in the western province of Kurdistan, where government forces had shot dead at least three civilians.

It also expressed concern about the situation in other Kurdish-populated towns with explosions heard in Bukan and Saqez, as well as gunfire in Bukan.

Hengaw also posted footage it said was from the town of Sanandaj, also in the region, which it said showed a woman being fired upon in a river bed by security forces as she tried to escape.

With the protests cutting across social classes and ethnicities in Iran, the movement represents the biggest challenge to the country’s leadership under Ali Khamenei since the revolution of 1979.

The state has responded with a crackdown that IHR said in an updated toll on Saturday had left at least 378 people dead, among them 47 children.

Protesters have been killed in 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces, including 123 in eastern Sistan-Baluchistan where the protests had a distinct origin but have fed into the nationwide anger, it said.

Authorities have also issued death sentences to five unnamed people over the protests, with Amnesty International saying at least 21 people so far have been charged with crimes over the demonstrations that could see them sentenced to death.

Khamenei on Saturday vowed “punishment” for “murders” and vandalism during the protests across the country.

He was quoted by state television as saying foreign powers “were trying to get people out on the streets” and “exhaust the authorities,” but said they had failed.

‘Payback time’ as Turkiye strikes Syria, Iraq bases

‘Payback time’ as Turkiye strikes Syria, Iraq bases
Updated 21 November 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

‘Payback time’ as Turkiye strikes Syria, Iraq bases

‘Payback time’ as Turkiye strikes Syria, Iraq bases
  • Drone attacks ‘a strong message’ against outlawed PKK, analyst says
ANKARA: Turkiye on Sunday launched simultaneous drone strikes on bases in northern Iraq and Syria allegedly being used by militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

The night-time operation, dubbed Claw-Sword, came a week after the deadly terror attack in Istanbul’s Istiklal Street that killed six Turkish citizens and injured more than 80 others.

Ankara believes the PKK and its Syrian Kurdish affiliates were responsible for the attack, but the PKK has denied any involvement.

“The hour of reckoning has come,” Turkiye’s defense ministry tweeted, citing the country’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN charter.

Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin also tweeted a photo of the Turkish flag, saying: “Payback time for Istiklal.”

The defense ministry confirmed that the strikes were carried out in Qandil, Asos and Hakurk in Iraq, and Kobani, Tal Rifat, Cizire and Derik in Syria, and said that shelters, tunnels and ammunition depots had been destroyed.

Levent Kemal, a Middle East expert, said that the raids will be limited in time, but wide-ranging in scope.

“This is an operation to devastate predefined targets near Turkiye’s borders with Iraq and Syria,” he told Arab News.

“It is crystal-clear that Turkish decision-makers decided to launch this operation after last week’s terror attack in Istanbul, but we cannot claim that this attack directly triggered Sunday operation because these targets were defined following lengthy examinations on the ground.”

Kemal said that the length of the operation is difficult to predict because the number of the targets is still unknown.

In the past six years, Turkiye has launched three major cross-border operations in Syria against Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, as well as raids in northern Iraq.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long threatened another operation in northwestern Syria following Russian troop withdrawals from the area to bolster its forces in Ukraine.

Turkiye’s plan is to establish a 30 km security zone along its southern border.

However, Washington’s longtime alliance with the YPG in its fight against Daesh in Syria has resulted in disagreements between the two NATO allies.

Oytun Orhan, coordinator of Syria studies at the Orsam think tank in Ankara, said that the operation on Sunday should be seen as a preparation for a ground operation, especially given the public anger following the Istiklal attack.

“It is a strong message against the PKK and its offshoots in northern Iraq and Syria. The situation on the ground will surely not change overnight, and YPG’s aerial control will continue,” he told Arab News.

Orhan believes that Ankara also intended to send a message by carrying out simultaneous operations in Iraq and Syria.

“It is a warning to the US and the international community to say that Ankara considers the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its military wing, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), in Syria as linked with the PKK. Therefore, Turkiye designs its counterterrorism plans in a holistic way and does not make distinctions among terror groups,” he said.

Turkish airstrikes targeted Kobani, a strategic Kurdish-majority Syrian town near the Turkish border, as well as northern Iraq’s Sinjar town, which has a large Yazidi population. Sinjar district served as a key crossing point into Syria and a PKK entry point into Iraq.

Turkiye has previously targeted areas in and around Sinjar, with operations against the PKK and its local Iranian-backed allies.

“The US has always shown sensibilities for the situation of Kobani and Sinjar. Therefore, such targets are also meant to warn the US over the disagreements on terror groups and to show determination about Turkiye’s firm stance in the fight against the PKK wherever its members are based,” Orhan said.

Experts say that Turkiye is still pursuing its aim of establishing a 30 km security zone.

“This latest operation is a blatant sign that Turkiye intends to establish that zone. But for it to happen, there is a need to conduct a ground operation,” Orhan said.

He believes neither the US nor Russia could have raised strong objections to Sunday’s operation, especially after Turkiye became an open target of a terror attack last week.

“But if Turkiye follows up these aerial strikes with a ground operation, things may change regarding its engagements with Russia and US because a ground operation will be accompanied with bigger military risks, including the risk of clashes with American soldiers on the ground,” he said.

