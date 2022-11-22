Stars Con pop-culture convention to hold first edition in Dubai 

Canadian model Winnie Harlow shows off Omani design in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: Canadian model Winnie Harlow was spotted in Abu Dhabi this week.

From the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the catwalk star seems to have had a busy week in the UAE capital.

On Tuesday, the star shared images of herself posing at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

She wore a black form-fitting velvet dress with a matching turban by Omani label Atelier Zuhra, which was founded by Omani-born designer Mouza Al-Awfi in 2015.

She completed the look by layering chunky gold jewelry on her neck and wrists.

“I Louvre you too,” the model joked on Instagram with her 10.2 million followers.

On her Instagram Stories, she posted clips of the museum’s floating dome structure and its mile-long stretch of waterfront.

Harlow also shared pictures from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that took place this weekend on Yas Island.

She posed for photos alongside Senegalese Italian social media personality Khaby Lame and Indian actor Ranveer Singh.

To watch the race, Harlow wore a black sports jersey with green Swarovski crystals and black leggings with larger colorful crystals. She accessorized her look with a green bag and glasses.

This is not Harlow’s first trip to the UAE this year. In January, the former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant visited Dubai.

“Dubai embraced me like I’m Emirati,” she posted on Instagram at the time, referencing fellow Toronto native Drake’s lyrics from “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.”

Harlow posted a carousel of images that saw her posing in the desert wearing a red, cut-out gown paired with a matching scarf wrapped around her tresses. In the series of snaps uploaded to the photo-sharing platform, the model was seen sitting on top of a camel, holding a falcon on her arm and posing in the sand.

She also shared a video of herself on Instagram Stories listening to Arabic music and enjoying a date.

During her trip, the Toronto-born model also made sure to visit popular Turkish restaurant CZNBurak, where she was presented with customized bread with her name on it.

A red carpet regular, Harlow has modeled for Desigual, Diesel, drinks brand Sprite and more. She has appeared in Vogue Italia and Cosmopolitan magazine.