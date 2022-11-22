Stars Con pop-culture convention to hold first edition in Dubai 

You are here

Jordan Patrick Smith, from the show "Vkings," will attend Stars Con in Dubai. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Yet another pop-culture convention will call Dubai its home as the first-ever Stars Con event opens its doors from Nov. 26-27 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). 

Among the celebrities attending the star-studded event are Jordan Patrick Smith (“Vikings”); David Anders (“Zombie,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Once Upon a Time”); Luka Peroš (“La Casa de Papel”); Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”); Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts and The Walking Dead”); and Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things”); alongside international artists like David Angelo Roman (Rick and Morty), Des Taylor (Scarlett Couture, DC Comics) and Tula Lotay (Marvel, DC, Vertigo). 

Throughout the two-day event, fans can expect photoshoots with celebrities, autograph sessions, meet & greets and Q&A panels. 

Other activities include playing boardgames, experiencing the latest gaming technologies with Pixoul and RobocomVR, as well as engaging in e-sports and gaming tournaments with Four 04 and Emirates Esports Federation. 

