JEDDAH: Jason Statham’s new action-packed movie “Mutiny,” currently playing in theaters around the Kingdom, will make you scratch your head trying to make sense of the plot or cover your eyes with your popcorn box — if you are anything like me — for the sheer amount of gore on display.

Cole Reed, played by Statham, is a highly decorated former commando who heads the security of a business magnate Tibu in Bangkok.

Jason Statham stars in “Mutiny,” an action thriller now playing in theaters across Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

After a high-profile business event, where Reed is gifted an expensive watch by Tibu because he is “nothing less than family” to him, Tibu is shot dead in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase by one of his rivals.

Reed is then blamed for the murder.

To clear his name and avenge the death of his boss, Reed takes on the identity of a dead assassin and infiltrates one of the cargo shipping vessels run by his rival and his crew of trusted, notorious men — something only he could apparently pull off.

He soon discovers that the ship is being used to cover up a human trafficking operation.

With a stoic expression and a trail of violence behind him, Jason Statham’s character travels to Bangkok to find the mastermind behind his boss’s death in “Mutiny.” (Supplied)

For the next hour or so, the screen is filled with blood-curdling scenes as Reed goes on a killing spree and can make a weapon out of literally anything he gets his hands on.

There is so much repetition and predictability that I found myself looking at the phone and even taking a catnap, only to wake up and find Reed still running around the ship.

The movie also stars Annabelle Wallis, who plays the role of former Navy personnel Angie Ellis. Initially, she is part of the ship’s crew but then helps Reed when she finds out the truth behind the shipment.

With the same stoic expression, numerous death-defying action sequences later, and no accountability for the killings, he heads to Bangkok to find the mastermind behind his boss’ death.

Watch “Mutiny” at your own risk to find out what happens next.