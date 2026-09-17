DUBAI: The Dubai International Film Festival is set to return on Dec. 8, 2027, with a special Middle East edition focused on Arab cinema.

Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, vice chairperson and managing director of the Dubai Media Council and chairperson of the Arab Media Summit’s Organizing Committee, announced that the festival’s first edition in its new format — coming 10 years after its original run came to a close — will spotlight films and filmmakers from across the region. It will provide directors, producers, actors and writers with a platform to showcase their work, exchange ideas and engage with audiences, critics and industry professionals.

Al-Marri said the festival’s return would go beyond reviving an event long associated with Dubai’s cultural scene. Its new format aims to establish a broader ecosystem for cinema, bringing together film screenings, industry discussions, talent discovery and knowledge exchange.

The initiative will also focus on emerging filmmakers, creating opportunities for new talent to enter the industry, strengthen their skills and develop their expertise.