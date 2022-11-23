You are here

UAE market goes into overdrive as economy improves  

UAE market goes into overdrive as economy improves  
As part of the UAE's vision to adopt global best practices for accounting and finance, the Ministry of Economy on Wednesday introduced the UAE Fellowship Program to reform the auditing profession in the UAE. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: The UAE business fraternity puts the pedal to the metal this week with a slew of announcements reflecting its capital adequacy and financial stability in the public and private sectors.  

Dubai Islamic Bank, rated A3 by Moody’s and A by Fitch, on Wednesday priced its inaugural sustainable sukuk, a $750 million 5-year senior issue with a profit rate of 5.49 percent per annum, representing a spread of 155 basis points over five-year US Treasurys.   

According to a press note, it is the first-ever sustainable sukuk from a UAE financial institution and the largest from a bank based in the Gulf Cooperative Council region since February 2022.

The sukuk, listed on Euronext Dublin and NASDAQ Dubai, was created to finance green and social initiatives and projects.   

“We are delighted to have issued our inaugural sustainable sukuk today. This deal was very important for DIB given our strong commitment to Sustainable Finance and the UAE’s Net Zero agenda and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy,” said Adnan Chilwan, group CEO of DIB, in a statement.  

On Tuesday, ADIB Securities, a Shariah-compliant brokerage firm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, reported over 22 billion dirhams ($5.99 billion) worth of trades for the nine months period ended Sept.30.  

The brokerage reported a 149 percent increase in the utilization of its digital trading platform compared to the same period last year. The growth was primarily driven by a strong increase in the number of transactions routed through the company’s digital channels, from 68 percent to 73 percent over the same period.  

“Q3 (third quarter) was a very busy time for us here at ADIB Securities. We have grown the number of new accounts opened by 87 percent, and our number of transactions has risen by 83 percent,” said Khaled Kurdieh, general manager at ADIB Securities, in a statement. 

He said new IPOs and global market volatility have provided investors with opportunities to trade more frequently while maintaining focus on the long term.  

Etihad Credit Insurance, the UAE Federal export credit company, received “AA-” or a very strong rating for the fourth consecutive year by Fitch Ratings, reflecting the company’s role in supporting the diversification of the UAE economy.  

The primary driver for these robust ratings is ECI’s strategic governmental function in promoting UAE’s non-oil exports and strategic sectors’ development to achieve the country’s economic agenda.  

“This positive rating reflects the confidence of the international organizations and global rating agencies in the UAE in general, and it also confirms the creditworthiness of the company,” said Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, minister of economy and chairman of ECI board of directors.  

As part of the UAE’s vision to adopt global best practices for accounting and finance, the Ministry of Economy on Wednesday introduced the UAE Fellowship Program to reform the auditing profession in the UAE.   

All candidates applying for an audit-practicing license in the UAE are required to successfully complete the mandatory certificate examinations provided by the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants in the Middle East in partnership with the ministry. 

Saudi Tourism Development Fund allocates $266m to back 50 projects, reveals minister  

Saudi Tourism Development Fund allocates $266m to back 50 projects, reveals minister  
Updated 23 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Tourism Development Fund allocates $266m to back 50 projects, reveals minister  

Saudi Tourism Development Fund allocates $266m to back 50 projects, reveals minister  
Updated 23 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Development Fund has allocated SR1 billion ($266 million) to back up to 50 medium and small projects the Kingdom’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khatib has announced. 

He revealed this during the ministry's second virtual monthly meeting held to review the progress made in this key sector, Al Arabiya reported.

Al-Khatib also discussed the ministry’s efforts to further elevate the tourism sector's role in the Kingdom. 

He revealed that the ministry encourages and motivates small project owners to submit significant feasibility studies in order to obtain the necessary support. This will help them provide highly efficient tourism services. 

In an attempt to move towards achieving the ambitions and aspirations of the national tourism strategy, the ministry is currently in process of preparing the Umrah strategy, the strategy for developing the city of Taif, preparing for the winter season, and trying to keep up with the World Cup, Al-Khatib said. 

In addition to this, the ministry has allocated as much as SR100 million per year to train and help individuals become equipped to work in the Kingdom’s tourism sector. The ministry has also recommended a certain number of investors in the sector to further localize jobs and attract more Saudi talent, he stressed. 

Since the establishment of the ministry, the number of firms operating in the tourism sector has hit 777 companies. Now it aims to raise the number of firms operating in the sector to 1,000 in the near future, the minister disclosed. 

By offering tourism programs characterized by diversity and richness, Al-Khatib said they will be able to create more opportunities for competition and improve services in the Kingdom. 

Moreover, under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has an ambitious target to receive 30 million pilgrims and Umrah performers per year by 2030. To achieve this, he said positive cooperation from various government sectors related to organizing trips will be required. The minister explained that it is also needed to offer an integrated tourism experience that meets the aspirations of visitors and tourists. 

The Kingdom is currently developing a number of attractive tourism projects across various destinations such as Neom and the Red Sea coasts, he said. 

Riyadh is set to become the capital of the global tourism industry as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy in line with the goals set out in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy, Al-Khateeb emphasized. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, Al-Khateeb said in order to give incoming travelers the best experience possible, the nation is building spectacular destinations which will operate in a sustainable manner.   

“We have the vision, we put the plan, and we put all the resources, especially the financial resources to deliver the plan,” said Al-Khateeb. 

Earlier this year, authorities in Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in tourist-transport services within the Kingdom, support marine tourism, and develop and promote tourism in the western and eastern regions.  

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Saudi Railways Co., known as SAR, and Cruise Saudi, which is responsible for developing the Kingdom’s cruise sector. 

QNB partners with Ajlan & Bros to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia

QNB partners with Ajlan & Bros to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

QNB partners with Ajlan & Bros to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia

QNB partners with Ajlan & Bros to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar National Bank Group has signed a joint venture agreement with Ajlan & Bros Holding to develop and grow digital banking opportunities in Saudi Arabia. 

According to a press release, both QNB and Ajlan & Bros Holding have initiated steps to obtain the required regulatory approvals.

The strategic agreement was signed by QNB's group CEO, Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, and Ajlan & Bros’ Chairman Ajlan Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan. 

The press release further noted this agreement is part of both groups’ strategic plan to grow their digital banking presence and investments in Saudi Arabia.

Since 2006 Saudi Arabia has had an established plan for digitization, known as National Strategy for Digital Transformation, and this initiative is now in its final stage. 

In October, global payment solutions provider Checkout.com’s report titled ‘Digital Transformation in MENA 2022’, revealed that more than one in ten Saudis spend money online at least once a day via e-commerce platforms. 

The report further pointed out that Saudis who prefer cash for payments reduced from 27 percent in 2021 to 20 percent in 2022. 

Headquartered in Riyadh, Ajlan & Bros Holding is one of the largest retailers and manufacturers in the Middle East, with its brand recognized and present in more than 25 countries across the world. 

Earlier in August, Ajlan & Bros Holding signed agreements worth $7 billion with Malaysian companies, according to a statement on LinkedIn.

Through this deal with Malaysian firms, Ajlan & Bros Holding aims to develop effective programs to promote collaboration between the two countries to invest in key sectors namely, industrial manufacturing, health care, technology, entertainment, and defense. 

QNB is one of the most valuable bank brands in the Middle East and Africa and is one of the third-tier sponsors of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. 

Meanwhile, QNB has also kickstarted a campaign for QNB Visa credit cardholders in cooperation with online food delivery firm Talabat, to benefit from free delivery service on Talabat app, throughout the World Cup. 

Earlier in November, Saudi Arabia was ranked the best in the region and third globally for its digital government transformation by the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index for 2022.

UAE unveils national plan to double GDP by 2031

UAE unveils national plan to double GDP by 2031
Updated 31 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

UAE unveils national plan to double GDP by 2031

UAE unveils national plan to double GDP by 2031
Updated 31 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has set out a plan to double its gross domestic product to 3 trillion dirhams ($820 billion)  by 2031 through driving up the country’s non-oil exports and tourism sector.

Unveiled by the county’s Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at the UAE Annual Government meetings held in Abu Dhabi, the ‘We The UAE 2031’ plan has a focus on social, economic, investment and development aspects.

As part of the plan to  raise GDP from its current level of 1.49 trillion dirhams, targets were set to increase the country’s non-oil exports to 800 billion dirhams. 

Foreign trade is also set to rise to 4 trillion dirhams, with the contribution of the tourism sector to GDP to grow to 450 billion dirhams.

Sheikh Mohammed said that ‘We The UAE 2031’ will shape the progress of the country towards a more accomplished and developed future, in which all entities and institutions will cooperate within a unified ecosystem.

“It represents our government vision for the next decade as we start a national path towards new achievements under the leadership of my brother Mohamed bin Zayed,” he said, adding:

“The UAE will maintain its position as an economic destination… Economic prosperity, social well-being and development of human capital will be the main pillars of the next 50 (years).” 

The plan is based on four main pillars that cover all sectors and fields — the economy, society, ecosystem and diplomacy.

The society pillar focuses on placing the UAE among the top 10 countries in the Human Development Index and having its cities ranked among the 10 best in the world.

The Forward Economy pillar will create and develop policies and plans that contribute to achieving high economic growth in all sectors, as well as accelerating the pace of transformation in the energy sector and the reliance on alternative sources of energy to enhance the country's efforts in the green economy.

Forward Diplomacy aims to strengthen the UAE's foreign relations with countries around the world, enhance its international presence, cooperation and friendship, as well as encourage positive dialogue worldwide.

The fourth pillar, Forward Ecosystem, focuses on infrastructure and its development according to the latest technological methods. This pillar includes the development of digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from WAM)

Saudi Arabia’s residential transaction volumes fell 15.5% in Q3 due to stock concerns: CBRE

Saudi Arabia's residential transaction volumes fell 15.5% in Q3 due to stock concerns: CBRE
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s residential transaction volumes fell 15.5% in Q3 due to stock concerns: CBRE

Saudi Arabia’s residential transaction volumes fell 15.5% in Q3 due to stock concerns: CBRE
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Residential transaction volumes in Saudi Arabia fell 15.5 percent in the third quarter, compared to the same period last year, as lack of stock availability impacted activity levels in the Kingdom’s real estate sector, the latest market report by the global real estate adviser Commercial Real Estate Services revealed.

According to the report, the number of residential transactions in the Kingdom totaled 37,743, amounting to a total value of 25.6 billion in the third quarter, 0.8 percent less compared to the same period last year.

The report pointed out that the Dammam Metropolitan Area was the only region to record growth in residential transaction volumes with an increase of 12 percent in the year to the third quarter.

“Riyadh and Jeddah have maintained their downward trend in their total transaction volumes with their total diminishing by 31.1 percent and 19.3 percent respectively over the same period,” wrote CBRE in the report.

CBRE further noted that average apartment prices in the Kingdom increased by 7.8 percent in the 12 months to September, with prices in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Khobar rising by 13.1 percent, 8.9 percent, 5.6 percent and 3.7 percent respectively.

According to the report, the majority of activity in the office sector remained centered in Riyadh in the third quarter, with occupancy levels reaching 99 percent and 98.7 percent for Grade A and Grade B respectively.

“Constrained supply levels have continued to support growth in rental rates, where in the year to September 2022, average Grade A and Grade B rents in Riyadh increased by 5.9 percent and 3.5 percent respectively,” CBRE added in the report.

In Jeddah, average Grade A rents rose by 8.2 percent in the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2021, while Dammam and Khobar registered an increase of 3.9 percent and 8.2 percent respectively.

Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector witnessed a strong rebound in the third quarter, underpinned by a rise in religious tourism, along with the continued growth in the number of entertainment initiatives and business conferences.

In the third quarter, the Kingdom’s average daily rents and average occupancy rate rose by 19.5 percent and 17.6 percent respectively in the year-to-date September 2022, while the revenue per available room also increased by 74.9 percent.

“Whilst real estate market performance across all major sectors and cities in Saudi Arabia remains robust over the course of the third quarter, we are seeing limited levels of suitable stock curtail activity across the Kingdom,” said Taimur Khan, Head of Research, MENA at CBRE.

He added: “We expect this trend to continue in the short-run where activity levels are likely to remain somewhat subdued and performance indicators continue to trend up, almost uniformly across sectors and major metropolitan areas.”

Emerging market debt ratio climbs back to record highs — IIF

Emerging market debt ratio climbs back to record highs — IIF
Updated 23 November 2022
Reuters

Emerging market debt ratio climbs back to record highs — IIF

Emerging market debt ratio climbs back to record highs — IIF
  • Global debt-to-GDP ratio falls to 343 percent in 6th quarter of decline
  • Emerging market debt-to-GDP ratio returns to record high of 254 percent
Updated 23 November 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Emerging markets’ debt-to-gross domestic product ratio returned to record highs despite a $6.4 trillion decline in the global debt pile to $290 trillion in the third quarter due to a strong dollar and slowing bond sales, an Institute of International Finance report found, according to Reuters.

Budget deficits and slower economic growth lifted the debt-to-GDP ratio in developing economies to 254 percent, matching a record high hit in the first quarter of 2021, the IIF said in its latest Global Debt Monitor published on Tuesday.

The amount of overall emerging market debt, however, slipped to $96.2 trillion from $98.7 trillion the previous quarter. Meanwhile the global debt-to-GDP ratio fell for a sixth consecutive quarter, to 343 percent of GDP.

Soaring energy and food prices have continued to push interest rates and funding costs higher globally, while governments have ramped up spending to shore up economies.

High-yield borrowers have seen spreads widen by about 400 basis points on average this year but the widening has been smaller for investment grade borrowers, according to the IIF.

“In the face of tightening global financing conditions, access to international markets has become even more challenging for many high-yield borrowers this year,” Emre Tiftik, director of sustainability research at the IIF wrote in the report.

“The global sovereign interest bill is set to increase rapidly, notably for sub-Saharan Africa but also in EM Europe.”

Policymakers and rating agencies have warned that debt pressures on fragile developing economies are far from over and more defaults were likely.

The higher cost of debt servicing could particularly hurt countries most exposed to the effects of climate change, the IIF said.

A deal struck at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt over the weekend agreed to set up a “loss and damage” fund to help poorer countries pay for the impacts of climate disaster while highlighting the need to reform international financial institutions.

The global banking trade group said in its quarterly report that despite a reduction in dollar-debt reliance in the past years, it remains at high levels in Latin America and Africa, “leaving many countries heavily exposed to swings in foreign exchange markets.”

Outside the sovereign sphere, smaller companies and lower-earning families have been hit the hardest by the rising cost of borrowing.

“Given their high reliance on short-maturity funding,” said the IIF, “lower-income households and small-sized firms have been disproportionately affected by higher borrowing costs, with one-third of small-sized firms in mature markets facing difficulty in covering interest expenses.”

The dollar rose as much as 20 percent strongest in the third quarter, though it has pared that gain to 12 percent higher so far this year.

Emerging market currencies fell as much as 10 percent to the greenback this year and are now down 7 percent.

