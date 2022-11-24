You are here

New lawsuit launched tied to case of Egyptian minister’s son Ramy Fahim in US

Police allege that Fahim attacked and killed his co-worker, 23-year-old Griffin Cuomo, then killed Cuomo’s roommate, 23-year-old Jonathan Bahm, in their Anaheim apartment on April 19. (Police handout)
Updated 22 sec ago
Updated 22 sec ago
ANAHEIM: As the trial of Egyptian Minister’s son Ramy Hani Mounir Fahim for the alleged murder of Griffin Coumo and Jonathan Bahm continues, Griffin’s mother Wendy is suing Pence Wealth Management, where both her son and Ramy were employed.

Police allege that Fahim attacked and killed his co-worker, 23-year-old Griffin Cuomo, then killed Cuomo’s roommate, 23-year-old Jonathan Bahm, in their Anaheim apartment on April 19.

The lawsuit claims that Pence Wealth hired Fahim, 27, without conducting a background check and ignored complaints of threatening behavior filed by Griffin and other employees.

“Griffin's death really is the result of Pence Wealth Management’s negligence and failure to take any steps whatsoever to protect Griffin,” Raymond Bouchet, attorney attached to the case, told Arab News.

“Ramy exhibited extreme mental health issues. He became intimidating, he became harassing. 

“And yet when they took these issues and concerns to Pence, Pence ignored them,” he added.

Central to the suit is an alleged relationship of favors between company president, Laila Pence, and Fahim’s mother, Egyptian Minister of Immigration and Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram.

“Laila and Nabila had a close relationship, and there's nothing wrong with that on first blush,” Bouchet said.

“When it crosses the line to nepotism, when it results in an employee being hired who's not qualified or has mental health issues, and the refusal to take any steps to protect people, that's when it, you know, steps over the line,” he added.

Wendy’s suit also says Pence Wealth allowed Fahim access to Griffin’s address, where Stadium House Apartment Complex security negligently let him wait outside Griffin and roommate Jonathan’s home for six and a half hours.

“She's seeking primarily justice, but she’s also hoping that in bringing this case, she can honor Griffin, fight for him, and that the result is places like Pence Management and other corporations, take steps to protect coworkers and employees,” Bouchet concluded. 

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

  • Brother of victim Twana Mamand Mohammad, 18, has been in Paris for seven days, trying to find out what happened
  • UK organizations condemn authorities’ failure to respond to calls for help from dinghy that sank, killing 31
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The brother of an Iraqi teenager who went missing in last year’s Channel tragedy said his heart is breaking as he continues to wait for answers from French and UK authorities.

Twana Mamand Mohammad, 18, was on board a dinghy on Nov. 24 when it sank, killing 31 people. Only two people survived, making it the worst Channel disaster for 30 years. 

The young Iraqi, an aspiring footballer who had dreams of playing in the Premier League for Manchester City, had left Ranya in northern Iraq 15 weeks earlier, the Metro newspaper reported. His father put his home up as collateral to pay smugglers around £20,000 for his safe arrival.

Zana, his brother, has been in Paris for seven days, trying to find out what happened, Metro reported.

“A year after Twana went missing, my heart is breaking as we wait for answers. I have traveled from Iraq to France in the hope that we may find out what happened, but I still have not had any news,” he told Metro. 

“Words alone cannot express my family’s sadness, it only gets worse with each day that passes. 

“Our hearts are in pain while we wait and hope that one day we will be given some news. We were a very happy family, but our lives completely changed when Twana went missing.  

“Now, we are in constant sadness; not a day goes by without my mother and father crying. Twana’s many friends are also broken-hearted and don’t know how to cope without him. 

“Any news would at least be a little comfort to lift our hearts.”

Passengers on the stricken dinghy contacted UK and French rescue services, but each side insisted that the other should respond.

The French coast guard did not arrive until the following afternoon after a fisherman spotted bodies just inside the country’s waters, according to refugee charity Care4Calais.

The French government announced last week that it is holding an internal investigation into the disaster, whereas the Maritime Accident Investigation Branch is leading a British inquiry.

Care4Calais, Stand Up To Racism and Britain's Trade Union Congress issued a joint statement condemning the authorities’ failure to rescue passengers and their lack of progress in determining what happened. 

They said: “Transcripts of the emergency call logs made by people on the boat to French authorities revealed that repeated calls for help were made to both the UK and French emergency services, who both spent crucial hours passing the buck about which of them should rescue a stricken small boat … instead of dispatching a crew to save the people onboard. 

“A year on, the victims’ families are still waiting for answers on how they could have been so badly let down by the authorities. 

“The British authorities are waiting for the outcome of an ongoing Marine Accident Investigation Branch before any further inquiry takes place. The victims’ families are still waiting to be contacted by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.”

 

UK aid funded police corruption, abuse in Afghanistan: Report

UK aid funded police corruption, abuse in Afghanistan: Report
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

  • Independent Commission for Aid Impact said UK spent more than $300m on policing
  • Sexual abuse, extortion, torture, extrajudicial killings carried out by ‘ghost officers’ on payrolls
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British aid worth hundreds of millions of pounds went toward funding police corruption in Afghanistan, according to a report.

The UK’s Independent Commission for Aid Impact found that money sent to the country before it fell to the Taliban in August last year was spent on plans for nation-building and security that were not “realistic.”

Around £252 million ($305 million) was sent to Afghanistan in aid for police operations, as part of more than £3.5 billion in aid sent in total, which, the ICAI said, had funded “police corruption and brutality, including extortion, arbitrary detention, torture, and extrajudicial killings.”

Theft of equipment purchased with British aid money was common, and police forces would routinely register “ghost officers” on their payrolls. There were also frequent reports of police officials using their positions of authority to sexually abuse young boys.

The ICAI’s report noted that efforts to block spending on police when the issues came to light were opposed at the “highest levels of the UK government.”

The ICAI added that a UK decision to transfer funds via the Afghan government had compounded corruption, denying regional authorities access to much-needed aid, but British schemes for women and girls focused on matters such as education and early motherhood had been relatively successful.

Hugh Bayley, the commissioner of the ICAI, said: “The international evacuation from Afghanistan marked the end of one of the most ambitious undertakings ever pursued by UK aid.

“It’s clear that the remarkable efforts by those working on the UK aid program made a significant difference to many people in Afghanistan, including women and girls.

“However, the way the UK pursued its primary objective of building a viable Afghan state contained key flaws that contributed to its ultimate failure, and there are questions around the appropriateness of using UK aid to fund Afghan counter-insurgency operations.

“It’s not clear if the gains made by the UK’s aid program, in improving literacy and reducing child mortality for example, will last under Taliban rule, and there are lessons that must be learned and used to guide future stabilization and state-building initiatives,” he added.

British Conservative MP Richard Bacon told The Telegraph: “Aid workers in Afghanistan are to be commended on the effective work they have delivered through individual programs.

“However, the long-term success of the UK aid program in Afghanistan is in doubt as a result of the failure to secure a viable Afghan state.

“The independent aid watchdog, ICAI, rates the UK’s development assistance to Afghanistan as unsatisfactory in most areas.

“It has found that decisions to fund police or other security agencies were ill-conceived. The ICAI states that in highly fragile contexts such as this, ministers must consider the prospects of viable political settlements in the sustained belief of a successful transition out of conflict.

“This review demonstrates that individual UK aid programming can succeed, but ministers must work out their priorities and direct UK aid to where it counts,” he added.

A British Foreign Office spokesman told The Telegraph: “UK aid improved health; increased school enrolment; provided humanitarian support to the most vulnerable; and led the way in clearing landmines and other unexploded munitions across the country.

“We welcome the commission’s report and will provide a formal response in due course.”

Climate activists prompt closure of Berlin airport runways

Climate activists prompt closure of Berlin airport runways
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

  • The activists from the Last Generation environmental group called on the public to stop travelling by air
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Thursday said it closed its takeoff and landing runways due to unauthorized access of several people, while a climate group said its activists glued themselves to the tarmac.
The activists from the Last Generation environmental group called on the public to stop traveling by air and on the government to stop subsidizing it, the group said on Thursday.
“In an airport area that is not open to the public, we encountered several people who had previously gained unauthorized access and some glued themselves,” Berlin police said on Twitter.
A spokesperson for the airport said police had detained the activists but the runways were closed in order for staff to check for and rule out the presence of further people.
The spokesperson could not say how many flights were affected.

French rescue services failed to help sinking migrant boat, BBC investigation reveals

French rescue services failed to help sinking migrant boat, BBC investigation reveals
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

  • France failed to dispatch its patrol boat close to wreckage despite UK request
  • French operators mocked passenger after phone line was cut
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: According to a BBC investigation, growing evidence has emerged that French rescue services were negligent in responding to a migrant boat that sank in the English Channel last November, killing 31 passengers on board.

On Nov. 24, 2021, the French coastguard at Cap Gris-Nez received the first call from the migrant boat, according to documents seen by the BBC.

The passengers were asked to send their location from their mobile phones, which 15 minutes later located the stricken boat more than half a mile inside French waters, the BBC reported.

French operators sent the UK coastguard in Dover the coordinates 20 minutes later, saying the vessel was now in British waters.

Dover responded shortly after saying that telephone signals on the boat appeared to position it in French waters.

Transcripts of emergency calls made to the French coastguard, seen by the BBC,  suggest that operators insisted passengers call the UK for assistance for more than two hours, even after a French patrol reported that the vessel was still in French waters.

A French police investigation report, leaked to the newspaper Le Monde, says the UK authorities dispatched a rescue vessel to the scene, but also asked France to dispatch its patrol boat, Le Flamant, as it was closer. 

Le Flamant was never sent, the police report says.

However, call transcripts reveal that French operators continued to assure passengers clinging to the sinking boat that help was on its way, as screams were heard in the background, the BBC reported.

One conversation from the night shows an operator ridiculing the caller after the line cut. “Oh well, you can’t hear me, you won’t be saved. ‘My feet are in the water’ — I didn’t ask you to leave,” the operator said. 

Material seen by the BBC also suggests operators turned away another boat passing close to the wreckage that night after it offered to help.

Only two of the passengers survived the accident, and were eventually rescued by a fishing boat the following day, the BBC reported. 

“If these people were in French waters, and if at any moment there was negligence, an error, there will be sanctions,” French Minister for the Sea Hervé Berville told parliament.

Berville declined the BBC’s request for an interview and comment. 

The UK Maritime Accident Investigation Branch is currently leading the British inquiry into the disaster.

Meanwhile, sources within the French judiciary have informed the BBC that they are currently considering whether to launch an investigation on the role of French rescue services.

 

Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores UN to punish Russia

Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores UN to punish Russia
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

  • With temperatures falling below zero, authorities were working on Thursday to get the lights and heat back on
  • Regional authorities in Kyiv said power had been restored to three quarters of the capital by Thursday morning and water was working again in some areas
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded the United Nations punish Russia for air strikes on civilian infrastructure, after a missile barrage plunged cities into freezing darkness in the worst nationwide power outages yet.
With temperatures falling below zero, authorities were working on Thursday to get the lights and heat back on. Russia’s latest missile barrage killed 10 people and shut down all of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants for the first time in 40 years.
Regional authorities in Kyiv said power had been restored to three quarters of the capital by Thursday morning and water was working again in some areas. Transport was back up and running in the city, with buses replacing electric trams.
Authorities hoped to restart the three nuclear power plants in Ukrainian-held territory by the end of the day.
Since early October, Russia has launched huge barrages of air strikes around once a week at energy targets across Ukraine, each time firing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of missiles to knock out Ukraine’s power grid.
Moscow acknowledges attacking basic infrastructure, saying its aim is to reduce Ukraine’s ability to fight and push it to negotiate. Kyiv says such attacks are clearly intended to harm civilians, making them a war crime.
“Today is just one day, but we have received 70 missiles. That’s the Russian formula of terror. This is all against our energy infrastructure,” Zelensky said overnight via video link to the UN Security Council chamber. “Hospitals, schools, transport, residential districts all suffered.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was Kyiv’s fault Ukrainians were suffering because it refused to yield to Moscow’s demands, which he did not spell out. Ukraine says it will only stop fighting when all Russian forces have left.
“What is there to talk about? I think that the first step should come from them. For starters, they have to stop shelling us,” said 27-year-old Olena Shafinska, queuing at a water pump in a park in central Kyiv with a group of friends.
For the first time, the Russian attacks forced Kyiv to switch off the three nuclear power plants it still controls. The fourth, in Russian-held territory, also had to activate backup diesel power. Nuclear officials say interruptions in power can disrupt cooling systems and cause an atomic disaster.
“There is a real danger of a nuclear and radiation catastrophe being caused by firing on the entire territory of Ukraine with Russian cruise and ballistic missiles,” Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom said.
“Russia must answer for this shameful crime.”
WEAPONISING WINTER
Winter has arrived abruptly in Ukraine and temperatures were well below freezing in the capital, a city of three million. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “clearly weaponizing winter to inflict immense suffering on the Ukrainian people.”
The Russian president “will try to freeze the country into submission,” she added.
There was no prospect of action from the Security Council, where Russia wields a veto. Moscow’s UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, said it was against council rules for Zelensky to appear via video, and rejected what he called “reckless threats and ultimatums” by Ukraine and its supporters in the West.
He blamed damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure on its air defense missiles and said the West should stop supplying them.
Ukrainian authorities said three apartment blocks were hit on Wednesday, killing ten people.
“Our little one was sleeping. Two years old. She was sleeping, she got covered. She is alive, thanks be to God,” said a man who gave his name as Fyodr, dragging a suitcase as he walked away from a smoldering apartment building hit in Kyiv.
The blackouts also spread to neighboring Moldova, where authorities said most power was back on by Thursday.
Moscow has shifted to the tactic of striking Ukraine’s infrastructure even as Kyiv has inflicted battlefield defeats on Russian forces since September. Russia has also declared the annexation of land it occupies and called up hundreds of thousands of reservists.
The war’s first winter will now test whether Ukraine can press on with its campaign to recapture territory, or whether Russia’s commanders can keep their invasion forces supplied and find a way to halt Kyiv’s momentum.
Having retreated, Russia has a far shorter line to defend to hold on to seized lands, with more than a third of the front now blocked off by the Dnipro River.
“Ukraine will slowly grow in capabilities, but a continued maneuver east of the Dnipro River and into Russian-occupied Donbas will prove to be much tougher fights,” tweeted Mark Hertling, a former commander of US ground forces in Europe.
“Ukrainian morale will be tested with continued Russian attacks against civilian infrastructure ... but Ukraine will persevere.”
Russia has been pressing an offensive of its own along the front line west of the city of Donetsk, held by Moscow’s proxies since 2014. Ukraine says it has killed thousands of Russian troops there and yielded little ground, describing the Russians as hurled into battle with little equipment or training.
Ukraine’s general staff said Russian forces tried again to advance on their main targets in Donetsk region — Bakhmut and Avdiivka with only limited success.
Further south, Russian forces were digging in on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, shelling areas across it including the city of Kherson, recaptured by Ukrainian forces this month.
Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield accounts.
Moscow says it is carrying out a “special military operation” to protect Russian speakers in what Putin calls an artificial state carved from Russia. Ukraine and the West call the invasion an unprovoked war of aggression.

