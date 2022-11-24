You are here

Annual UK net migration hits record

Annual UK net migration hits record
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have also come under pressure to do more to stop illegal migrants making perilous journeys across the Channel. (AFP/File)
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

Annual UK net migration hits record

Annual UK net migration hits record
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Net migration to the UK rose to a record of around 504,000 in the year to June 2022, official statistics showed on Thursday, driven by an increase in the number of non-EU nationals.

The Office for National Statistics said a recovery of travel following COVID-19, and an increase in arrivals of international students who had been studying remotely during the pandemic had contributed to the rise.

An estimated 1.1 million long-term immigrants arrived in the year to June, an increase in 435,000 on the previous year. The biggest proportion of those leaving Britain were EU nationals.

Three new visa schemes — for Ukrainians fleeing the war, the resettlement of Afghan nationals and a route for Hong Kong British nationals — together added around 186,000 to the number of arrivals, the ONS said.

“A series of world events have impacted international migration patterns in the 12 months to June 2022. Taken together these were unprecedented,” Jay Lindop, director of the ONS Center for International Migration, said.

Migration levels have been in the headlines again in Britain in recent weeks as some business leaders called on the government to liberalize immigration to help boost growth. That has been rejected by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who, on Monday, emphasized instead the need to tackle illegal immigration.

Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have also come under pressure to do more to stop illegal migrants making perilous journeys across the Channel, with the government criticized for conditions at an overcrowded processing center in southern England and a firebomb attack on a similar site nearby.

Earlier this month, Britain signed an agreement with France to ramp up efforts to stop migrants crossing the Channel.

Figures released by the government on Thursday showed 33,029 people were detected arriving by small boats across the Channel between January and September this year, with 61% of those people arriving over the summer in the months July to September.

The month of August saw the highest number of small boat arrivals of any month since data has been collected, it said.

Topics: UK Migration

Greece transfers migrants after high seas rescue

Greece transfers migrants after high seas rescue
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP
AP

Greece transfers migrants after high seas rescue

Greece transfers migrants after high seas rescue
  • Group of 483 includes Syrians, Egyptians, Pakistanis, Palestinians and Sudanese
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP AP

ATHENS: Greece’s coast guard said nearly 500 asylum seekers rescued in a dramatic operation this week off the island of Crete had been temporarily transferred to a ferry for processing.

The migrants — including 128 boys and nine girls — were on board a derelict fishing boat that issued a distress call late on Monday whilst sailing southwest of Crete.

Because of bolstered patrols by the Greek coast guard and EU border agency Frontex in the Aegean Sea, migrant smugglers embark increasingly on a longer and more perilous route south of Crete, Greek officials say.

The group of 483 includes Syrians, Egyptians, Pakistanis, Palestinians and Sudanese, said a coast guard spokeswoman.

“The operation is proceeding but it is slow owing to the large number of people,” she added. 

“We also need to take testimony from them.”

Several nearby vessels responded Monday and a Greek navy frigate was dispatched, but near-gale winds made it impossible to rescue the migrants at sea.

It took half a day before the 25-meter fishing boat could be safely towed to the small Crete coastal town of Palaiochora on Tuesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the coast guard said the asylum seekers had been transferred to a Greek ferry on Wednesday evening.

The agency was not immediately able to say how long they would stay there.

Athens has said it would immediately ask fellow EU states to share out the large group.

“We ask the (European) Commission to immediately undertake and coordinate a relocation initiative in response to this (search and rescue) operation, ensuring the responsibility, in saving lives at sea, is fairly shared among member states,” Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said in a letter to the bloc’s executive body, released to media on Tuesday. Greece, Italy and Spain are among the countries used by people fleeing Africa and the Middle East in search of safety and better lives in the European Union.

The International Organization for Migration has recorded nearly 2,000 migrants killed and missing in the Mediterranean Sea this year.

Tens of thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa try to make their way into the European Union each year via perilous sea journeys. 

The vast majority head to eastern Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast in small inflatable dinghies or attempt to cross directly to Italy from north Africa and Turkey in larger vessels.

Topics: Greece migrants

Iraqi family heartbroken and awaiting answers year on from Channel tragedy

Iraqi family heartbroken and awaiting answers year on from Channel tragedy
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Iraqi family heartbroken and awaiting answers year on from Channel tragedy

Iraqi family heartbroken and awaiting answers year on from Channel tragedy
  • Brother of victim Twana Mamand Mohammad, 18, has been in Paris for seven days, trying to find out what happened
  • UK organizations condemn authorities’ failure to respond to calls for help from dinghy that sank, killing 31
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The brother of an Iraqi teenager who went missing in last year’s Channel tragedy said his heart is breaking as he continues to wait for answers from French and UK authorities.

Twana Mamand Mohammad, 18, was on board a dinghy on Nov. 24 when it sank, killing 31 people. Only two people survived, making it the worst Channel disaster for 30 years. 

The young Iraqi, an aspiring footballer who had dreams of playing in the Premier League for Manchester City, had left Ranya in northern Iraq 15 weeks earlier, the Metro newspaper reported. His father put his home up as collateral to pay smugglers around £20,000 for his safe arrival.

Zana, his brother, has been in Paris for seven days, trying to find out what happened, Metro reported.

“A year after Twana went missing, my heart is breaking as we wait for answers. I have traveled from Iraq to France in the hope that we may find out what happened, but I still have not had any news,” he told Metro. 

“Words alone cannot express my family’s sadness, it only gets worse with each day that passes. 

“Our hearts are in pain while we wait and hope that one day we will be given some news. We were a very happy family, but our lives completely changed when Twana went missing.  

“Now, we are in constant sadness; not a day goes by without my mother and father crying. Twana’s many friends are also broken-hearted and don’t know how to cope without him. 

“Any news would at least be a little comfort to lift our hearts.”

Passengers on the stricken dinghy contacted UK and French rescue services, but each side insisted that the other should respond.

The French coast guard did not arrive until the following afternoon after a fisherman spotted bodies just inside the country’s waters, according to refugee charity Care4Calais.

The French government announced last week that it is holding an internal investigation into the disaster, whereas the Maritime Accident Investigation Branch is leading a British inquiry.

Care4Calais, Stand Up To Racism and Britain's Trade Union Congress issued a joint statement condemning the authorities’ failure to rescue passengers and their lack of progress in determining what happened. 

They said: “Transcripts of the emergency call logs made by people on the boat to French authorities revealed that repeated calls for help were made to both the UK and French emergency services, who both spent crucial hours passing the buck about which of them should rescue a stricken small boat … instead of dispatching a crew to save the people onboard. 

“A year on, the victims’ families are still waiting for answers on how they could have been so badly let down by the authorities. 

“The British authorities are waiting for the outcome of an ongoing Marine Accident Investigation Branch before any further inquiry takes place. The victims’ families are still waiting to be contacted by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.”

 

Topics: Calais migrant crisis Migrant crisis

New lawsuit launched tied to case of Egyptian minister's son Ramy Fahim in US

New lawsuit launched tied to case of Egyptian minister’s son Ramy Fahim in US
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

New lawsuit launched tied to case of Egyptian minister’s son Ramy Fahim in US

New lawsuit launched tied to case of Egyptian minister’s son Ramy Fahim in US
  • Lawsuit claims that Pence Wealth hired Ramy Fahim without conducting a background check and ignored complaints
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

ANAHEIM: As the trial of Egyptian Minister’s son Ramy Hani Mounir Fahim for the alleged murder of Griffin Coumo and Jonathan Bahm continues, Griffin’s mother Wendy is suing Pence Wealth Management, where both her son and Ramy were employed.

Police allege that Fahim attacked and killed his co-worker, 23-year-old Griffin Cuomo, then killed Cuomo’s roommate, 23-year-old Jonathan Bahm, in their Anaheim apartment on April 19.

The lawsuit claims that Pence Wealth hired Fahim, 27, without conducting a background check and ignored complaints of threatening behavior filed by Griffin and other employees.

“Griffin's death really is the result of Pence Wealth Management’s negligence and failure to take any steps whatsoever to protect Griffin,” Raymond Bouchet, attorney attached to the case, told Arab News.

“Ramy exhibited extreme mental health issues. He became intimidating, he became harassing. 

“And yet when they took these issues and concerns to Pence, Pence ignored them,” he added.

Central to the suit is an alleged relationship of favors between company president, Laila Pence, and Fahim’s mother, Egyptian Minister of Immigration and Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram.

“Laila and Nabila had a close relationship, and there's nothing wrong with that on first blush,” Bouchet said.

“When it crosses the line to nepotism, when it results in an employee being hired who's not qualified or has mental health issues, and the refusal to take any steps to protect people, that's when it, you know, steps over the line,” he added.

Wendy’s suit also says Pence Wealth allowed Fahim access to Griffin’s address, where Stadium House Apartment Complex security negligently let him wait outside Griffin and roommate Jonathan’s home for six and a half hours.

“She's seeking primarily justice, but she’s also hoping that in bringing this case, she can honor Griffin, fight for him, and that the result is places like Pence Management and other corporations, take steps to protect coworkers and employees,” Bouchet concluded. 

Topics: US Egypt Ramy Hani Mounir Fahim

UK aid funded police corruption, abuse in Afghanistan: Report

UK aid funded police corruption, abuse in Afghanistan: Report
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

UK aid funded police corruption, abuse in Afghanistan: Report

UK aid funded police corruption, abuse in Afghanistan: Report
  • Independent Commission for Aid Impact said UK spent more than $300m on policing
  • Sexual abuse, extortion, torture, extrajudicial killings carried out by ‘ghost officers’ on payrolls
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British aid worth hundreds of millions of pounds went toward funding police corruption in Afghanistan, according to a report.

The UK’s Independent Commission for Aid Impact found that money sent to the country before it fell to the Taliban in August last year was spent on plans for nation-building and security that were not “realistic.”

Around £252 million ($305 million) was sent to Afghanistan in aid for police operations, as part of more than £3.5 billion in aid sent in total, which, the ICAI said, had funded “police corruption and brutality, including extortion, arbitrary detention, torture, and extrajudicial killings.”

Theft of equipment purchased with British aid money was common, and police forces would routinely register “ghost officers” on their payrolls. There were also frequent reports of police officials using their positions of authority to sexually abuse young boys.

The ICAI’s report noted that efforts to block spending on police when the issues came to light were opposed at the “highest levels of the UK government.”

The ICAI added that a UK decision to transfer funds via the Afghan government had compounded corruption, denying regional authorities access to much-needed aid, but British schemes for women and girls focused on matters such as education and early motherhood had been relatively successful.

Hugh Bayley, the commissioner of the ICAI, said: “The international evacuation from Afghanistan marked the end of one of the most ambitious undertakings ever pursued by UK aid.

“It’s clear that the remarkable efforts by those working on the UK aid program made a significant difference to many people in Afghanistan, including women and girls.

“However, the way the UK pursued its primary objective of building a viable Afghan state contained key flaws that contributed to its ultimate failure, and there are questions around the appropriateness of using UK aid to fund Afghan counter-insurgency operations.

“It’s not clear if the gains made by the UK’s aid program, in improving literacy and reducing child mortality for example, will last under Taliban rule, and there are lessons that must be learned and used to guide future stabilization and state-building initiatives,” he added.

British Conservative MP Richard Bacon told The Telegraph: “Aid workers in Afghanistan are to be commended on the effective work they have delivered through individual programs.

“However, the long-term success of the UK aid program in Afghanistan is in doubt as a result of the failure to secure a viable Afghan state.

“The independent aid watchdog, ICAI, rates the UK’s development assistance to Afghanistan as unsatisfactory in most areas.

“It has found that decisions to fund police or other security agencies were ill-conceived. The ICAI states that in highly fragile contexts such as this, ministers must consider the prospects of viable political settlements in the sustained belief of a successful transition out of conflict.

“This review demonstrates that individual UK aid programming can succeed, but ministers must work out their priorities and direct UK aid to where it counts,” he added.

A British Foreign Office spokesman told The Telegraph: “UK aid improved health; increased school enrolment; provided humanitarian support to the most vulnerable; and led the way in clearing landmines and other unexploded munitions across the country.

“We welcome the commission’s report and will provide a formal response in due course.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Climate activists prompt closure of Berlin airport runways

Climate activists prompt closure of Berlin airport runways
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

Climate activists prompt closure of Berlin airport runways

Climate activists prompt closure of Berlin airport runways
  • The activists from the Last Generation environmental group called on the public to stop travelling by air
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Thursday said it closed its takeoff and landing runways due to unauthorized access of several people, while a climate group said its activists glued themselves to the tarmac.
The activists from the Last Generation environmental group called on the public to stop traveling by air and on the government to stop subsidizing it, the group said on Thursday.
“In an airport area that is not open to the public, we encountered several people who had previously gained unauthorized access and some glued themselves,” Berlin police said on Twitter.
A spokesperson for the airport said police had detained the activists but the runways were closed in order for staff to check for and rule out the presence of further people.
The spokesperson could not say how many flights were affected.

Topics: Germany Berlin airport climate change activists

