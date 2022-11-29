You are here

  • Home
  • Industry leaders at XP Music Futures predict Arab region as next global music hub

Industry leaders at XP Music Futures predict Arab region as next global music hub

Industry leaders at XP Music Futures predict Arab region as next global music hub
1 / 5
A panel discusses “The role of collective management in a transforming market” at the second MDLBEAST’s XP Music Futures conference. (AN photo/Meshal Alqadeer)
Industry leaders at XP Music Futures predict Arab region as next global music hub
2 / 5
MDLBEAST Chief Creative Officer Ahmad Al-Ammary said that the anuual XP focuses on growing the local scene and nurturing talent. (AN photo/Meshal Alqadeer)
Industry leaders at XP Music Futures predict Arab region as next global music hub
3 / 5
Visitors were able to shop for local designs, brands and delicacies at XP’s market and courtyard spaces. (AN photo/Meshal Alqadeer)
Industry leaders at XP Music Futures predict Arab region as next global music hub
4 / 5
(L to R): Haya Shaath, Prince Fahad bin Faisal, Marcela Rada, and Omar Agha speak at “Inspired by XP21,” a session that reflected on the previous year's edition. (AN photo/Meshal Alqadeer)
Industry leaders at XP Music Futures predict Arab region as next global music hub
5 / 5
MDLBEAST Chief Creative Officer Ahmad Al-Ammary said that the anuual XP focuses on growing the local scene and nurturing talent. (AN photo/Meshal Alqadeer)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rnmwv

Updated 29 sec ago
Nada Al-Turki

Industry leaders at XP Music Futures predict Arab region as next global music hub

Industry leaders at XP Music Futures predict Arab region as next global music hub
  • The event kicked off on Monday with an enticing performance by up-and-coming Saudi talents Ntitled and MOT
  • MDLBEAST Chief Creative Officer: Annual XP focuses on growing the local scene and nurturing talent
Updated 29 sec ago
Nada Al-Turki

RIYADH: The second MDLBEAST’s XP Music Futures conference, platforming regional and international industry leaders and experts, at Diriyah’s Jax District, concludes on Wednesday. 

The event kicked off on Monday with an enticing performance by up-and-coming Saudi talents Ntitled and MOT, who opened for various keynote speakers, including Mathew Knowles, Elyanna, Hardwell and Amy Thomson to discuss the evolution of the region’s music industry. 

MDLBEAST Chief Creative Officer Ahmad Al-Ammary, also known as Baloo, said that the anuual XP focuses on growing the local scene, nurturing talent, diversifying sound, development, management, label acquisition and scene navigation. 

“Last year, it was about the local brands. This year, it’s about the regional brands. We’re expanding to more sounds, more genres. Whatever your sound might be, you have a place for it here,” Al-Ammary told Arab News. 

The XP day experience championed engaging educational opportunities across various avenues: revolutionizing regional music, generating hits, music in the Metaverse age, the role of the artist, cultural representation within the global scene, pushing boundaries, utilizing social media and streaming services, and much more in a series of workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities.

The XP night experience, which saw a lineup of over 130 artists throughout the conference, presented a unique glimpse into talents from the Middle East and North Africa’s music scene, from psychedelic minimal techno to R&B and hip-hop. 

Also featured were a DJ competition, drum circle and experiences by DJ Shaolin and Zii, Vague, Narratives, Eko and MDLBEAST Records. 

The precursor to Soundstorm 2022, the region’s largest music festival, has seen a 46 percent increase from last year’s edition, with 76 sessions across multiple platforms, focusing on key pillars of talent, impact, scene and — most recently — innovation. 

“I’m grateful for MDLBEAST, who bring so many different artists and so many different sounds to Saudi Arabia for people who never…felt that kind of energy around them,” Omar Agha, co-founder of record label and music lab KNZ, said.

As the world embraces niche genres from all over the globe, prominently K-pop and Latin pop, industry specialists are predicting that the Middle East’s regional music is next in line for the top charts. 

MDLBEAST Senior Creative Strategist Haya Shaath told Arab News: “What I get told a lot is that the global music industry is very hard to please. When they’ve come to Saudi Arabia, they’ve been pleasantly surprised to see what Saudi talent is all about. In a more qualitative sense, there is really good reception of that.”

An overarching theme is navigating authenticity in a global market: How do artists create music that is culturally relevant while also appealing to international audiences? 

Prominent Saudi DJ “Vinyl Mode” and Creative Activations Manager Muhanned Nassar told Arab News: “I came up with the concept of ‘vibe generators,’…and it’s about being real when you’re performing, in any form of art, whether painting, playing music. When you are fully present and real about it, this will transform, and it doesn’t need a language, wherever you are in the world. This will reach the people.” 

In a time when the MENA region is set to become the next music hub and the fastest-growing music market in the world, industry leaders are embracing the idea of exporting talents rather than simply importing them from abroad.

“You’ll notice, especially in the context of Saudi Arabia, that people are creating because they want to create. They’re not following any kind of formula…Authenticity has become the best ingredient for uniqueness, and that’s what we’re trying to push.

“It takes time for this dish to marinate,” Al-Ammary told Arab News, referring to the developing regional music scene. “I think within two, three years, you’re going to taste a really nice distinct list of music genres out of Saudi.”

The event also established the first MDLBEAST networking session, “Meet the Beasts,” allowing the public to connect with members of the music community, build bridges and explore the inner workings of the ambitious initiatives. 

Visitors also shopped for local designs, brands and delicacies at XP’s market and courtyard spaces.

Topics: XP Music Futures ARab MDLBeast Diriyah

Related

Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST announces new music festival in Jeddah 
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST announces new music festival in Jeddah 
Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles to speak at MDLBEAST’s XP Music Futures conference in Riyadh
Lifestyle
Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles to speak at MDLBEAST’s XP Music Futures conference in Riyadh

5m visitors enjoy Riyadh Season in 5 weeks

5m visitors enjoy Riyadh Season in 5 weeks
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

5m visitors enjoy Riyadh Season in 5 weeks

5m visitors enjoy Riyadh Season in 5 weeks
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: There have been 5 million visitors so far to Riyadh Season 2022 following its launch on Oct. 21.

The entertainment zones, events, experiences, exhibitions, shows, plays, concerts and cafes have attracted visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom.

The season has combined originality with modernity and history, through activities that have provided visitors with options that include the travel experience of Boulevard World, and Qariat Zaman, a window into Saudi’s past.

In addition, the season has featured many specialist attractions, including the Rush Festival, the largest gaming event in the region, and Anime Town, the biggest of its kind in the world.

Riyadh Season 2022 features 15 diverse entertainment zones, and many sporting events such as World Wrestling Entertainment, and the Riyadh Season Cup that brings together the giants of Paris Saint-Germain with the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr football clubs. The season also boasts 65 days of fireworks.

Topics: Riyadh season Riyadh

Related

RUSH gaming festival returns for Riyadh Season 
Saudi Arabia
RUSH gaming festival returns for Riyadh Season 
Riyadh Season celebrates Oman’s 52nd National Day
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Season celebrates Oman’s 52nd National Day

‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans

‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans
Updated 21 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans

‘Messi 10’ circus show mesmerizes Riyadh fans
  • Ode to the artistry of world’s top player
  • Goal-scoring feature against robot showcased
Updated 21 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The major career milestones of the Argentine football player Lionel Messi are being showcased at a Riyadh Season show, much to the delight of local fans.

The “Messi 10 International Circus World Cup Edition” features acrobats whose athleticism pays tribute to the artistry of one of the most famous players in history. 

One of the show’s directors, Andrew Corbett, told Arab News that the name of the production refers to Messi’s shirt number.

“The difference between the show of today and last year is that we’ve decided to make it small and more special, more intimate and exclusive for Riyadh Season. And it’s an adaptation of the show from last year, but we created a little special version,” Corbett said.

This year, visitors were also able to attempt scoring against a robot goalkeeper.

Performers who spoke to Arab News were delighted to present the show again.

“This is my second time in Saudi Arabia, and we came with more surprises like the Messi Challenge and the World Cup, which is awesome,” said Renato Dias.

“The audience was fun. It was great performing for them and it powers me up,” said Gretchen Ernst.

The show also has other interactive activities including a player’s Victory Corridor, where photographs can be taken.

Messi has won the men’s Ballon d’Or award a record seven times and scored more than 800 goals.

The show is on until Dec. 1 at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Topics: Lionel Messi Argentina Ballon d’Or

Related

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe — PSG trio set for World Cup rivalry in Qatar
Sport
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe — PSG trio set for World Cup rivalry in Qatar

Germany’s Symphoniker Hamburg Orchestra hits all the right notes in Jeddah 

Germany’s Symphoniker Hamburg Orchestra hits all the right notes in Jeddah 
Updated 29 November 2022
Afhsan Aziz

Germany’s Symphoniker Hamburg Orchestra hits all the right notes in Jeddah 

Germany’s Symphoniker Hamburg Orchestra hits all the right notes in Jeddah 
  • The ensemble’s aim was to let the world discover the city’s musical life
Updated 29 November 2022
Afhsan Aziz

The Symphoniker Hamburg Orchestra wowed its audience in Jeddah at Hayy Jameel’s community courtyard, Saha, last week. 

The performers at the 90-minute open-air concert — Susanne Barner, Marc Renner, Elmar Honig, Christian Ganzhorn, Peter Gulyka, Katharina Ivanova and Mihaly Andras — captivated people with beautiful traditional and contemporary pieces that highlighted the culture of Germany. 

Established in 1957, Symphoniker Hamburg has always been an orchestra for the people of Hamburg and the ensemble’s aim was to let the world discover the city’s musical life.

Dr. Eltje Aderhold, Germany’s consul general to the Kingdom, said: “Since Jeddah has lots to offer in terms of techno music, festivals and all other kinds of wonderful events, we felt the need to bring classical German music to Jeddah and introduce it to the people. Hamburg symphonic was our first choice as it is one of the prestigious orchestras consisting of top level musicians and composers in Germany and all around Europe.

“This is the first time Symphoniker Hamburg Orchestra performed in Saudi Arabia. It’s an honor and a privilege to host it in Hayy Jameel where art and artists are celebrated.”

Sara Al-Omran, the deputy director at Art Jameel, told Arab News that the musical performance was part of the second year of Hayy’s winter season program of music under the stars. 

“With this program we aim to provide a platform for emerging Saudi musicians while allowing the Jeddah public to experience a diverse musical program, from contemporary and experimental sounds to classical music, from Saudi Arabia and worldwide,” she said.

“We are excited to host this concert at our central outdoor courtyard. It’s been a pleasure collaborating with the Symphoniker Hamburg. The musicians we have with us tonight typically perform in major concert halls and we’re excited to have them performed in a more intimate setting this evening,” Al-Omran added.

Antonia Carver, director at Art Jameel and Jameel Arts Centre, said: “At Hayy Jameel, we are really about offering audiences of Jeddah the broadest possible access to arts that includes about everything classical music, fashion, design, visual arts and cinemas. 

“Our main aim is to have access to some of the highest quality musicians in Europe and bring them to Jeddah in this very open-ended setting that has no age restrictions while allowing them to enjoy music together.

“In all our past and current events at Hayy Jameel, we have noticed that Jeddah has such an appreciation toward the art … and the thirst to discover new art forms is clearly seen among the people.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah

Related

Moroccan culture: Explore the wonders of Europe and Africa at Riyadh’s Boulevard World
Saudi Arabia
Moroccan culture: Explore the wonders of Europe and Africa at Riyadh’s Boulevard World
Saudi Cabinet praises airport masterplan announcement by Crown Prince
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet praises airport masterplan announcement by Crown Prince

Saudi Cabinet praises airport masterplan announcement by Crown Prince

Saudi Cabinet praises airport masterplan announcement by Crown Prince
Updated 44 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet praises airport masterplan announcement by Crown Prince

Saudi Cabinet praises airport masterplan announcement by Crown Prince
Updated 44 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday praised a project to build a new airport in the Kingdom that is set to become one of the world’s largest airports.

The statement came during the weekly Cabinet meeting which was chaired by Saudi King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in the capital Riyadh.

The Council of Ministers praised the announcement saying the new project would make Riyadh “a global destination for transport, trade and tourism, and a bridge linking the East and the West, and establishing the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center,” read the statement on the Saudi Press Agency.

The crown prince announced on Monday a masterplan to build a new airport in the Kingdom that was set to become one of the world’s largest airports in what will be a huge boost for Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a global hub for trade and tourism.  

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also discussed the recent meetings held between Saudi officials and their counterparts in a number of countries over the past days with the aim of broadening horizons and enhancing cooperation with the international community.

The Cabinet also discussed the letter sent by King Salman to the Emir of Kuwait earlier on Tuesday, discussing bilateral relations and historical ties that bind the two countries, according to SPA.

King Salman also ordered an extension to the term of a Saudi deposit of $5 billion in the Central Bank of Egypt, SPA added.  

The Cabinet also approved an MOD to protect data and information exchanged in joint security projects between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia offering $6tn of investment opportunities in travel and tourism: Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia offering $6tn of investment opportunities in travel and tourism: Minister
Saudi King sends written letter to Kuwait Emir  
Saudi Arabia
Saudi King sends written letter to Kuwait Emir  

Saudi King sends written letter to Kuwait Emir  

Saudi King sends written letter to Kuwait Emir  
Updated 51 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi King sends written letter to Kuwait Emir  

Saudi King sends written letter to Kuwait Emir  
Updated 51 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has sent a message to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, discussing bilateral relations and historical ties that bind the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The message was handed over by Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled, during a meeting today with Kuwaiti Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Related

Saudi Arabia offering $6tn of investment opportunities in travel and tourism: Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia offering $6tn of investment opportunities in travel and tourism: Minister
Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Saudi Arabia
Saudi delegation attends Gulf Military Media Coexistence program in Kuwait

Latest updates

Students sent home, police on patrol as China curbs protests
Students sent home, police on patrol as China curbs protests
Elusive Messi like ski star Tomba, says Poland coach
Elusive Messi like ski star Tomba, says Poland coach
Industry leaders at XP Music Futures predict Arab region as next global music hub
Industry leaders at XP Music Futures predict Arab region as next global music hub
World Cup exploits can put football on map in Australia: coach
World Cup exploits can put football on map in Australia: coach
5m visitors enjoy Riyadh Season in 5 weeks
5m visitors enjoy Riyadh Season in 5 weeks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.