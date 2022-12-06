Saudi Arabia, UAE recognize seafarer certifications to encourage maritime relations 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE have reached an agreement for mutual recognition of maritime certificates issued in both countries.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the International Maritime Organization’s headquarters in London by Hessa Al Malek, adviser to the UAE’s minister for maritime transport affairs, and Abdulrahman Matooq Al-Thonayan, deputy for maritime transport at the Transport General Authority in Saudi Arabia.

According to the MoU, both sides will recognize the education, training, medical fitness and competency certificates of seafarers issued by maritime bodies and authorities.

It will also honor seafarers on board ships flying the other party’s flag in line with international regulations and agreements.

“The MoU between MOEI (Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure) and Saudi Arabia’s PTA will support integration between the two countries and facilitate procedures that ensure the safety and security of the maritime sector, as well as strengthen bilateral relations in the maritime field,” said Al Malek.

Al-Thonayan said: “At the Public Transport Authority, we work to develop the fleet of ships that carry the Saudi flag and enhance the capabilities of seafarers on board these ships in line with international safety, protection of the marine environment and maritime security standards issued by the IMO.”

In addition to its regulatory role, the Public Transport Authority provides an efficient and high-quality transport environment using the latest technologies to enhance economic and social development and achieve Vision 2030.

Also present was Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and officials and maritime strategic partners from both sides.

“The leadership in both the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are keen to enhance strategic cooperation and economic, trade and development integration between the two countries,” said Al Mazrouei.