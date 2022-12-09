You are here

  • Home
  • Hia Hub opens 2nd annual fashion hub, placing spotlight on Saudi fashion scene

Hia Hub opens 2nd annual fashion hub, placing spotlight on Saudi fashion scene

Hia Hub opens 2nd annual fashion hub, placing spotlight on Saudi fashion scene
1 / 5
Another highlight to discover is the watch brand Richard Mille’s exhibition of Saudi painter Faisal Alkheriji titled “Art in the Gulf.” (Supplied)
Hia Hub opens 2nd annual fashion hub, placing spotlight on Saudi fashion scene
2 / 5
The three-day event sees attendance of American fashion designer Zac Posen, fashion model Amber Valetta and beauty entrepreneur Mona Kattan. (Supplied)
Hia Hub opens 2nd annual fashion hub, placing spotlight on Saudi fashion scene
3 / 5
Fashion Styling masterclass took place on Thursday at Hia Hub with Law Roach, who is responsible for the looks of world-renowned actors, actresses, pop stars, and athletes. (Supplied)
Hia Hub opens 2nd annual fashion hub, placing spotlight on Saudi fashion scene
4 / 5
A masterclasses with Piaget on diamonds and watch and jewelry making. (Supplied)
Hia Hub opens 2nd annual fashion hub, placing spotlight on Saudi fashion scene
5 / 5
The week kicked off with a panel chaired by veteran Arab fashion journalist Jamila Halfichi with Burak Cakmak, fashion designer and CEO of Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Commission, and Elie Saab Junior. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w3ugn

Updated 16 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Hia Hub opens 2nd annual fashion hub, placing spotlight on Saudi fashion scene

Hia Hub opens 2nd annual fashion hub, placing spotlight on Saudi fashion scene
  • Event marks rapid rise of Kingdom’s fashion industry, with Riyadh as new regional hub
  • 3-day event sees attendance of US designer Zac Posen, model Amber Valletta and entrepreneur Mona Kattan
Updated 16 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: A fashionably dressed crowd donning elegant abayas and upscale streetwear paired with high-end accessories made its way once again into the sleekly decorated Hia Hub, a platform for fashion, beauty, art and culture spearheaded by Hia magazine in the JAX creative district of Riyadh’s historic Diriyah area.
The three-day program, which also marks the magazine’s 30-year anniversary, kicked off Thursday night and runs until Dec. 10. It features a program of workshops, talks, master classes by luxury brands such as Piaget, exhibitions and the display and sale of regional and international fashion, jewelry and accessory brands.
“When Hia was launched 30 years ago, we made a promise to share the stories of Arab women and become their ultimate reference point, serving all of their interests, and today will celebrate the fulfillment of that promise,” Mai Badr, editor-in-chief of Hia, said during her opening keynote speech on the first day.
This year’s hub, larger in scale and content than its first edition, reflected Saudi Arabia’s growing fashion industry and Riyadh’s position as a burgeoning hub for the regional and global fashion scene — a fact demonstrated by the increased number of international brands, designers and fashion personalities slated to attend over the event’s three-day duration. These include US fashion designer Zac Posen, fashion model Amber Valletta and Iraqi US beauty entrepreneur Mona Kattan.
“Arabic luxury fashion is a means of self-expression, creating a dialogue that engages people from all parts of the world,” said Posen during his keynote speech. “In many ways, it is a global reflection of the culture around us. Today, fashion plays an ever-increasing role in forming and representing women in their multifaceted and elegant lives.”
The fashion industry, like other sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is rising rapidly. According to Statista, the fashion sector in the Kingdom is projected to grow by 18.97 percent from 2022 to 2027, resulting in a market volume of $8.56 billion in 2027.
“Saudi Arabia is our second biggest market,” Stephanie Legg, senior vice president at Threads Styling, a 12-year-old UK-based personal styling platform acquired this year by Chalhoub, the Dubai-based largest retailer operator in the Middle East. “We’ve got a really loyal, incredible client base here. Threads’ first business was in the Middle East, so the region, particularly Saudi Arabia, is a really important market to us,” Legg said. It was Threads’ second time participating. “Last year was much smaller,” added Legg.
Among the local brands exhibited was Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja’s brand Hindamme, offering a fusion of Eastern and Western contemporary styles. Khoja is one Saudi designer gaining increased visibility internationally. His designs are now on display at the V&A Museum in London.
Taking up the entirety of a large glass vitrine was the mesmerizing “Sherihan” dress by Adnan Akbar, dubbed the Kingdom’s first couture designer. The dress was made in 1987 and shown that same year in the Trocadero Gardens in Paris.
A variety of master classes on offer aim to teach attendees vital creative and entrepreneurial skills pertinent to work in the luxury market.
Workshops include jewelry styling with Swarovski, fashion styling with Law Roach in partnership with Harvey Nichols, and master classes with Piaget on diamonds, watch and jewelry making. There is also a design master class with Zac Posen.
Another highlight to discover is watch brand Richard Mille’s exhibition of Saudi painter Faisal Alkheriji, titled “Art in the Gulf.” The show marks the first motion sensory exhibition to combine AI and leap motion technology, providing an interactive experience of Alkheriji’s portrayals of Saudi culture through his abstract and vibrant paintings. The exhibition complements the launch of the brand’s inaugural “Art in the Gulf” book, launched in early November this year, where they first discovered Alkheriji’s work.
The week kicked off with a panel chaired by veteran Arab fashion journalist Jamila Halfichi with Burak Cakmak, fashion designer and CEO of the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Commission, as well as Elie Saab Junior. The panel tackled fashion’s role in climate change, as well as our fast-paced, technological world and its role in preserving the cultural narratives of the Middle East and forging cross-cultural dialogue.
“When you’re in a place like Saudi, you can actually tap into your own local community, not just to create, but also to sell, create new solutions and test your products,” said Cakmak. “The growing demand for fashion in the Kingdom allows Saudis to start in their home country first and then expand abroad, and that is exciting.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia hia hub Mona Kattan saudi fashion

Related

Hia Hub, the conference of style, fashion, and culture, returns to Riyadh’s Jax District for its second edition in December
Media
Hia Hub, the conference of style, fashion, and culture, returns to Riyadh’s Jax District for its second edition in December
Hia Hub logo (Supplied)
Media
Hia Magazine unveils 'Hia Hub'

Ugandan president’s son agrees to take over from his father — if he gets enough likes on Twitter

Muhoozi Kainerugaba. (Wikipedia)
Muhoozi Kainerugaba. (Wikipedia)
Updated 07 December 2022
Arab News

Ugandan president’s son agrees to take over from his father — if he gets enough likes on Twitter

Muhoozi Kainerugaba. (Wikipedia)
  • Muhoozi Kainerugaba said he has no ambition to lead his country but could be convinced to do it if there was good enough response to his offer on the social media platform
  • As of Tuesday evening, a day after the tweet was posted, it had racked up more than 2,100 retweets and 7,400 likes; Uganda has a population of more than 47 million
Updated 07 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, said that he will succeed his father — if he gets enough likes on Twitter.

Kainerugaba, a general in his country’s armed forces and a prolific tweeter, wrote on Monday: “Okay, let those who want me to be president after my father retweet and like. If you convince me, I will do it.”

As of Tuesday evening, the tweet had racked up more than 2,100 retweets and 7,400 likes. Uganda has a population of more than 47 million.

Kainerugaba, who is commonly referred to by his first name, which means “avenger,” has a track record of ambitious tweets. For example, he previously offered to give Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni a gift of 100 cows. “In our culture you give a girl you like a cow,” he wrote. He has also shared musings about the possibility of invading Kenya.

In response to previous criticism of his tweets, and an apparent suggestion by a journalist in Kenya that he be banned from Twitter, Kainerugaba posted a message in October that said: “I am an adult and NO ONE will ban me from anything!”

While Kainerugaba’s latest tweet might seem to be just his latest bizarre and outrageous comment, some observers have suggested that it might very well be part of a carefully considered political strategy, as his 78-year-old father, who has been Uganda’s ruler since 1986, is thought to be grooming him to take the reins of power.

“That family controls Uganda,” said Peter Kagwanja, president and CEO of the Africa Policy Institute. “His mother is in the cabinet and he is the prince, waiting to succeed his father.

“Muhoozi provokes, then his father arranges for him to go and apologize, and in this way he is introduced into the circles of leaders.”

However, Kainerugaba denies any ambition to rule his country. In a message posted immediately before the one saying that he would take over from his father if he got enough retweets and likes, he wrote: “Some people keep saying I want to be president? Frankly speaking that has never been in my mind.”

Time will tell whether he gets enough likes and retweets to convince him to change his mind.

Not everyone in Uganda enjoys as much freedom on Twitter. Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a prominent Ugandan author and lawyer, has said he was tortured while in detention after sharing a series of tweets that were judged to be insulting to Kainerugaba and his father.

 

Topics: Twitter Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Related

Oman’s love of football highlighted with new campaign
Media
Oman’s love of football highlighted with new campaign
MENA content creators highlighted in new video, podcast series
Media
MENA content creators highlighted in new video, podcast series

NASA’s Orion spaceship slingshots around Moon, heads for home

NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP)
NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP)
Updated 06 December 2022
AFP

NASA’s Orion spaceship slingshots around Moon, heads for home

NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP)
  • The European Service Module, which powers the capsule, fired its main engine for over three minutes to put the gumdrop-shaped Orion on course for home
Updated 06 December 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: NASA’s Orion spaceship made a close pass of the Moon and used a gravity assist to whip itself back toward Earth on Monday, marking the start of the return journey for the Artemis-1 mission.
At its nearest point, the uncrewed capsule flew less than 80 miles (130 kilometers) from the surface, testing maneuvers that will be used during later Artemis missions that return humans to the rocky celestial body.
Communication with the capsule was interrupted for 30 minutes when it was behind the far side of the Moon — an area more cratered than the near side and first seen by humans during the Apollo era, although they didn’t land there.
The European Service Module, which powers the capsule, fired its main engine for over three minutes to put the gumdrop-shaped Orion on course for home.
“We couldn’t be more pleased about how the spacecraft is performing,” Debbie Korth, Orion Program deputy manager, said later.
As spectacular footage flashed on their screens once communication was restored, she told a news conference, “everybody in the room, we just kind of had to stop and pause, and just really look — Wow, we’re saying goodbye to the moon.”
Monday’s was the last major maneuver of the mission, which began when NASA’s mega Moon rocket SLS blasted off from Florida on November 16. From start to finish, the journey should last 25 and a half days.
Orion will now make only slight course corrections until it splashes down in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego on Sunday, December 11 at 9:40 am local time (1740 GMT). It will then be recovered and hoisted aboard a US Navy ship.
Earlier in the mission, Orion spent about six days in “distant retrograde orbit” around the Moon, meaning at high altitude and traveling opposite the direction the Moon revolves around Earth.
A week ago, Orion broke the distance record for a habitable capsule, venturing 280,000 miles (450,000 kilometers) from our planet.
Once it returns to Earth, Orion will have traveled more than 1.4 million miles, said Mike Sarafin, the Artemis mission manager.
Re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere will present a harsh test for the spacecraft’s heat shield, which will need to withstand temperatures of around 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,800degrees Celsius) — or about half the surface of the Sun.
Under the Artemis program — named for the sister of Apollo in Greek mythology — the United States is seeking to build a lasting presence on the Moon in preparation for an onward voyage to Mars.
Artemis 2 will involve a crewed journey to the Moon, once again without landing.
The first woman and next man are to land on the lunar south pole during Artemis 3, which is set for no sooner than 2025, though likely significantly later given timeline delays.

 

Topics: NASA Orion spaceship

Related

NASA Orion spacecraft enters lunar orbit: officials
Offbeat
NASA Orion spacecraft enters lunar orbit: officials
This handout from NASA TV shows NASA's Orion spacecraft approaching the moon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP)
Offbeat
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

England fan shouts ‘free Palestine’ during live Israeli TV broadcast from World Cup in Qatar

England fan shouts ‘free Palestine’ during live Israeli TV broadcast from World Cup in Qatar
Updated 06 December 2022
Arab News

England fan shouts ‘free Palestine’ during live Israeli TV broadcast from World Cup in Qatar

England fan shouts ‘free Palestine’ during live Israeli TV broadcast from World Cup in Qatar
  • He grabbed the microphone while the reporter was interviewing a group of supporters following England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday
  • A video clip of the incident spread rapidly on social media, with many people commending the fan for his support for the Palestinian people
Updated 06 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An England football fan shouted “Free Palestine” during a live Israeli TV broadcast from the World Cup in Qatar, shocking the journalist who was interviewing him after England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday.

The Israeli reporter had asked a group of England fans whether they thought football was coming home, a reference to the chant popular among the country’s supporters during World Cup campaigns.

“Of course, it is,” they replied before, according to the Daily Mail, Harry Hatton, 23, grabbed the microphone and yelled: “But more importantly, free Palestine.”

Many Twitter users retweeted the video clip and commended Hatton for his support for the Palestinian people.

Several videos have gone viral on social media showing football fans refusing to speak with the Israeli media during the World Cup in Qatar.

Topics: World Cup 2022 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer England Israel Palestine

Related

World Cup hospitality website lists Palestine, not Israel, as country
Sport
World Cup hospitality website lists Palestine, not Israel, as country
Israel says deal allows citizens to travel to Qatar World Cup
Sport
Israel says deal allows citizens to travel to Qatar World Cup

Stars at Red Sea Film Festival praise Saudi’s ‘history and beauty’

Stars at Red Sea Film Festival praise Saudi’s ‘history and beauty’
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

Stars at Red Sea Film Festival praise Saudi’s ‘history and beauty’

Stars at Red Sea Film Festival praise Saudi’s ‘history and beauty’
  • Actress Jessica Alba found people in Saudi to be "warm and lovely."
  • Filmmaker Oliver Stone highlighted the importance of open-mindedness in the industry.
Updated 05 December 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Celebrities in Jeddah for the Red Sea Film Festival, held from Dec. 1 to 10, expressed their delight to be exploring Saudi Arabia’s heritage and beauty.

American actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba, who donned an Elie Saab design, described Saudi Arabia as “a really, really beautiful country,” and said: “The history here is insane, and the people are just warm and lovely.

“I’ve had a great time, and I hope to come back,” added the “Fantastic Four” star.

Actress Sharon Stone, who gave an impassioned speech about women’s empowerment during one of the festival’s talks, said that it’s “really great and smart” that Netflix was making a deal in Saudi Arabia.

“We need to see every aspect of the world — all of the world,” she explained, “so that other people do not get to tell us how the world is in their opinion, (so) that we actually get to see how the world is.”

In an interview on Sunday, filmmaker and screenwriter Oliver Stone, who said during the event’s opening ceremony that Saudi Arabia was misrepresented by Western media, emphasized the importance of keeping an open mind.

“If I close my mind, I would become as ignorant as many of our politicians are,” he said.

The three-time Oscar winner added: “The problem in the United States is that we have two oceans, and we are huge; we have everything we think we need, and we do not have much interest in going to other countries and living what they are living.

“I think, as a result, we become arrogant and aloof, and we tend to dictate orders. Because of the power that we think we have, we tend to tell other countries what to do, or lecture them on human rights and stuff like that, whereas, meanwhile, we are (punishing) people like Julian Assange…for revealing war crimes.”

Citing what he referred to as the “hypocrisy” of the US position internationally, he continued:

“The rest of the world…(doesn’t) buy the American ‘We are better than you; we are telling you how to live your lives.’ They don’t buy it, and a lot of people do not like America for that reason.”

In his speech during the Red Sea Film Festival opening ceremony on Thursday night, the director and producer pointed out that Saudi Arabia was “misunderstood in the present world” and said: “You see the changes that are coming here, the reforms. I think people who judge too harshly should come and visit this place and see for themselves.”

Topics: Red Sea Film Festival 2022 Saudi Arabia Sharon Stone Oliver Stone Jennifer Alba

Related

Saudi designers spotlighted at opening night of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah
Lifestyle
Saudi designers spotlighted at opening night of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah
Red Sea Film Festival a ‘breakthrough’ for Arab and international films, says Jack Lang video
Lifestyle
Red Sea Film Festival a ‘breakthrough’ for Arab and international films, says Jack Lang

As chatbot sophistication grows, AI debate intensifies

Twitter (@OpenAI)
Twitter (@OpenAI)
Updated 05 December 2022
AFP

As chatbot sophistication grows, AI debate intensifies

Twitter (@OpenAI)
  • OpenAI, cofounded in 2015 in San Francisco by billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk, who left the business in 2018, received $1 billion from Microsoft in 2019
Updated 05 December 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: California start-up OpenAI has released a chatbot capable of answering a variety of questions, but its impressive performance has reopened the debate on the risks linked to artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
The conversations with ChatGPT, posted on Twitter by fascinated users, show a kind of omniscient machine, capable of explaining scientific concepts and writing scenes for a play, university dissertations or even functional lines of computer code.
“Its answer to the question ‘what to do if someone has a heart attack’ was incredibly clear and relevant,” Claude de Loupy, head of Syllabs, a French company specialized in automatic text generation, told AFP.
“When you start asking very specific questions, ChatGPT’s response can be off the mark,” but its overall performance remains “really impressive,” with a “high linguistic level,” he said.
OpenAI, cofounded in 2015 in San Francisco by billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk, who left the business in 2018, received $1 billion from Microsoft in 2019.
The start-up is best known for its automated creation software: GPT-3 for text generation and DALL- E for image generation.
ChatGPT is able to ask its interlocutor for details, and has fewer strange responses than GPT-3, which, in spite of its prowess, sometimes spits out absurd results, said De Loupy.

“A few years ago chatbots had the vocabulary of a dictionary and the memory of a goldfish,” said Sean McGregor, a researcher who runs a database of AI-related incidents.
“Chatbots are getting much better at the ‘history problem’ where they act in a manner consistent with the history of queries and responses. The chatbots have graduated from goldfish status.”
Like other programs relying on deep learning, mimicking neural activity, ChatGPT has one major weakness: “it does not have access to meaning,” says De Loupy.
The software cannot justify its choices, such as explain why its picked the words that make up its responses.
AI technologies able to communicate are, nevertheless, increasingly able to give an impression of thought.
Researchers at Facebook-parent Meta recently developed a computer program dubbed Cicero, after the Roman statesman.
The software has proven proficient at the board game Diplomacy, which requires negotiation skills.
“If it doesn’t talk like a real person — showing empathy, building relationships, and speaking knowledgeably about the game — it won’t find other players willing to work with it,” Meta said in research findings.
In October, Character.ai, a start-up founded by former Google engineers, put an experimental chatbot online that can adopt any personality.
Users create characters based on a brief description and can then “chat” with a fake Sherlock Holmes, Socrates or Donald Trump.

This level of sophistication both fascinates and worries some observers, who voice concern these technologies could be misused to trick people, by spreading false information or by creating increasingly credible scams.
What does ChatGPT think of these hazards?
“There are potential dangers in building highly sophisticated chatbots, particularly if they are designed to be indistinguishable from humans in their language and behavior,” the chatbot told AFP.
Some businesses are putting safeguards in place to avoid abuse of their technologies.
On its welcome page, OpenAI lays out disclaimers, saying the chatbot “may occasionally generate incorrect information” or “produce harmful instructions or biased content.”
And ChatGPT refuses to take sides.
“OpenAI made it incredibly difficult to get the model to express opinions on things,” McGregor said.
Once, McGregor asked the chatbot to write a poem about an ethical issue.
“I am just a machine, A tool for you to use, I do not have the power to choose, or to refuse. I cannot weigh the options, I cannot judge what’s right, I cannot make a decision On this fateful night,” it replied.
On Saturday, OpenAI cofounder and CEO Sam Altman took to Twitter, musing on the debates surrounding AI.
“Interesting watching people start to debate whether powerful AI systems should behave in the way users want or their creators intend,” he wrote.
“The question of whose values we align these systems to will be one of the most important debates society ever has.”

 

Topics: OpenAI California

Related

Saudi artificial intelligence summit attracts global talents
Corporate News
Saudi artificial intelligence summit attracts global talents
Special Panic buying sees Pakistan face ‘artificial shortage’ of diesel ahead of IMF loan review
World
Panic buying sees Pakistan face ‘artificial shortage’ of diesel ahead of IMF loan review

Latest updates

Hia Hub opens 2nd annual fashion hub, placing spotlight on Saudi fashion scene
Hia Hub opens 2nd annual fashion hub, placing spotlight on Saudi fashion scene
Brazil’s press officer shocks World Cup reporters by throwing cat to the floor in media conference
Brazil’s press officer shocks World Cup reporters by throwing cat to the floor in media conference
Ankara expects US ‘green light’ for F-16 sale
Ankara expects US ‘green light’ for F-16 sale
ACWA Power signs a $1.5bn agreement with Power China: Reuters
ACWA Power signs a $1.5bn agreement with Power China: Reuters
Culture ministry signs deal to support Saudi pop music
Culture ministry signs deal to support Saudi pop music

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.