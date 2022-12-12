You are here

Embiid scores 53 to lead 76ers' romp past Hornets, Pelicans eclipse Suns

Embiid scores 53 to lead 76ers' romp past Hornets, Pelicans eclipse Suns
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks past Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter of their NBA game at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. (AFP)
NEW YORK: Joel Embiid unleashed a spectacular 53-point performance Sunday to power the Philadelphia 76ers over Charlotte 131-113, becoming the first NBA player with multiple 50-point games this season.

The 28-year-old Cameroonian 7-footer (2.13 meters) made 20-of-32 shots from the floor, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, and 11-of-11 from the free throw line and grabbed 12 rebounds.

“He made scoring look easy tonight,” said three-time NBA scoring champion James Harden, who had 19 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds.

“He was in attack mode the entire game... His jump shot was falling. He had an aggressive night.”

Embiid, who scored a career-high 59 points last month in a victory over Utah, became only the third 76ers player to achieve multiple 50-point games in a season, joining Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain.

“I’m just happy I’m contributing when we’re winning,” Embiid said.

It was left for teammates to put his feats in perspective for the 76ers (14-12).

“It has been amazing to watch,” said Montrezl Harrell.

“He’s a skilled player. He does so many things for our team on the offensive end of the floor and defensively as well,” he added.

“For him to come out and have a dominant game on both ends of the floor just shows you how great a player he is.”

Zion Williamson scored 35 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to their seventh consecutive triumph, defeating Phoenix 129-124 in overtime to stay atop the Western Conference.

C.J. McCollum added 29 points for New Orleans (18-8), while Deandre Ayton led the Suns (16-11) with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Phoenix’s Chris Paul made a jumper with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to pull the Suns level at 117-117 and force extra time. But McCollum had four points in a 10-2 Pelicans’ overtime run to grab the victory.

LeBron James had 35 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Anthony Davis contributed 34 points 15 rebounds and seven assists to power the Los Angeles Lakers over host Detroit 124-117.

“It was a must win for us. We knew that,” Davis said. “We stayed resilient and kept fighting.”

Bojan Bogdanovic had a game-high 38 points for the NBA-worst Pistons (7-22).

The night’s most incredible finish came in Atlanta, where 19-year-old rookie A.J. Griffin caught an inbounds pass from Jalen Johnson, twisted his body, shot the ball from the paint and made the game-winning basket at the buzzer in overtime to deliver the Hawks a 123-122 victory over Chicago.

“Coach drew up a great play and JJ, that was a great pass,” Griffin said.

Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench to lead Atlanta with 28 points, while Trae Young added 19 points and 14 assists and Griffin had 17 points.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 34 points and 13 rebounds.

Jalen Green scored 30 points to lead host Houston’s 97-92 triumph over Milwaukee, despite the Bucks getting 25 points from Jrue Holiday plus 16 points and 18 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks saw the NBA’s second-best record slide to 19-7, 1.5 games behind Eastern Conference leader Boston, while the Western Conference doormat Rockets improved to 8-18.

Germany’s Franz Wagner scored 23 points and 2022 NBA Draft top pick Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Orlando Magic in a 111-99 home victory over Toronto.

R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle each delivered 27 points to lead the New York Knicks over visiting Sacramento 112-99.

Morocco's tactical masterplan ignites unlikely World Cup run

Morocco's tactical masterplan ignites unlikely World Cup run
Morocco's tactical masterplan ignites unlikely World Cup run

Morocco's tactical masterplan ignites unlikely World Cup run
  • Before arriving in Qatar, the north African nation had only ever won two of its previous 16 matches at the World Cup
  • Regragui sets his team up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with the defense typically in a deep, low block
DOHA, Qatar: Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou leaned back in his chair, shook his head and said: “Pinch me, I’m dreaming.”

Yes, Morocco really are in the World Cup semifinals.

Before arriving in Qatar, the north African nation had only ever won two of its previous 16 matches at the World Cup. The team’s coach had been in position for just four months. Their players were talented but battling a culture of underachievement by the country at major soccer tournaments.

So, how has Morocco managed to top a group containing second-ranked Belgium and 2018 finalist Croatia and then eliminate Spain and Portugal — two of Europe’s soccer powerhouses — to become Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist and the pride of the Arab world?

The answer lies in a bold decision by its soccer federation and recently installed coach Walid Regragui’s unwavering belief in a game plan that’s being followed to the letter by a selfless and gifted group of players.

No team has been able to crack the code. Can France in the semifinals?

COACHING CHANGE

The foundation to this unlikely underdog story was built in August when Vahid Halilhodzic — an experienced Bosnian coach who guided Morocco serenely through African qualifying — was fired by the federation essentially because of his refusal to select Hakim Ziyech, one of the country’s best players. The federation cited “divergent visions” as the reason for firing Halilhodzic and replaced him with Regragui, a former Morocco international who had just led Wydad Casablanca to the African Champions League title. Regragui was about to inherit the most talented Morocco squad in a generation.

SQUAD DEPTH

The team has never had so many players from top European clubs. The two fullbacks, Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui, are starters for Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, respectively; winger Ziyech plays for Chelsea, albeit not so regularly; goalkeeper Bounou and striker Youssef En-Nesyri are at Sevilla in Spain; Sofyan Amrabat is the defensive midfielder at Fiorentina in Italy; center backs Nayef Aguerd is at West Ham in the Premier League, where captain Romain Saiss was recently playing for Wolverhampton. Regragui’s task was two-fold: To get his players functioning in a system that could get results at the World Cup and to get them believing they could shock the world. “I told them, ‘You don’t come to the World Cup only to play three games,” he said. He has created a masterpiece.

TACTICS

Regragui sets his team up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with the defense typically in a deep, low block and Amrabat sitting directly in front, never venturing forward. Against the supposedly bigger teams this World Cup, the four-man midfield line also has dropped further back to create another defensive shield, leaving En-Nesyri as the lone striker. When the opponent loses possession, Regragui has drilled his players to break forward on the counterattack at pace, using the energy of fullbacks Hakimi and Mazraoui to complement the mercurial skills of Ziyech and fellow winger Sofiane Boufal. From being isolated, En-Nesyri suddenly finds five or six teammates with him. The approach requires discipline and high levels of mental concentration. “We have a clear game plan — everyone has to work,” Regragui. “We are showing the world you can succeed even if you don’t have as much talent and money.”

THE NUMBERS

The statistics behind Morocco’s run are extraordinary. The team has only conceded one goal — and that was an own-goal by Aguerd against Canada — meaning Croatia, Belgium, Spain and Portugal have failed to break down Morocco. They have only allowed 10 shots on target in five games. They are averaging less than three shots on goal and surviving on an average possession of just 29.8 percent per game. Against Spain, Morocco had 343 passes and its opponent had 1,041. “I don’t think they have ever run as much in their lives,” Regragui said. “When you put in so much heart, you give yourselves a chance.”

FANS

Helping Morocco’s players is the backing they are getting at each game from fans who are streaming into Qatar to watch the historic run of the team nicknamed the Atlas Lions. Every match has felt like a home game for Morocco, whose passionate supporters greeted all the spells of possession by Spain and Portugal with ear-piercing whistles and jeers. The supporters have been ubiquitous in Doha, proudly carrying around the Morocco flag and wearing the team’s red jerseys. Their national’s team’s only major title was at the African Cup of Nations in 1976. Morocco are two wins away from dwarfing that and becoming the most unlikely World Cup champion.

After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi's World Cup dream

After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi's World Cup dream
After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi's World Cup dream

After Neymar, Croatia aim to end Messi's World Cup dream
  • Neymar was left in tears after Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw through extra time in their quarterfinal match
  • One of Croatia’s main strengths is a midfield led by Real Madrid star Luka Modric
AL KHOR, Qatar: Croatia have already ended Neymar’s World Cup dream. Now they hope to do the same to Lionel Messi.

Croatia, runners-up in 2018, are the next obstacle for Argentina to overcome on Tuesday in the semifinals as Messi aims to win the one major trophy that has eluded him.

But Croatia, who lost to France in the final in Russia, are on their own mission to go one step further this time around.

“I don’t think we need to fear anybody. We need to look at ourselves to play our best game,” Croatia defender Josip Juranovic said Sunday. “I would say the secret of our success is our togetherness, our unity. The fact that we act and play as a family.”

Neymar was left in tears after Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw through extra time in their quarterfinal match.

Messi has been in inspired form during Argentina’s run to the semifinals, scoring four goals in five games. His assist for Nahuel Molina against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals was a moment of magic from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi appears to have taken it on himself to lead his country to its third World Cup triumph and a first since 1986.

Argentina last reached the final in 2014 — losing 1-0 to Germany at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil. That was as close as Messi has come to lifting soccer’s biggest trophy and he is just one game away from having another shot at it.

Croatia appear calm for now ahead of the game at Lusail Stadium.

“We don’t have a specific plan, at least not yet, for stopping Lionel Messi,” Croatia striker Bruno Petkovic said. “Usually we don’t concentrate on just stopping one player but the whole team.

“The way we approach that is we need to stop them as a team. Not by man marking or some kind of similar tactics. Argentina is not only Messi.”

One of Croatia’s main strengths is a midfield led by Real Madrid star Luka Modric.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic described it as the best midfield in the world after beating Brazil, adding that it “paralyzed” Neymar and Brazil.

“I think Mateo (Kovacic), Luka (Modric) and Marcelo (Brozovic) are the best Croatian midfield in history,” Juranovic added. “When you pass them the ball it’s safer than having your money in the bank. Everything gets real easy when you play with them.”

Sports minister accepts ITF belt of honor for crown prince's support for taekwondo

Sports minister accepts ITF belt of honor for crown prince's support for taekwondo
Sports minister accepts ITF belt of honor for crown prince's support for taekwondo

Sports minister accepts ITF belt of honor for crown prince's support for taekwondo
  • The belt is granted exclusively to leaders of the countries that support taekwondo
RIYADH: Saudi sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal received on Sunday the belt of honor of the International Taekwondo Federation, on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The award was given in appreciation of the International Federation for the efforts of the crown prince in supporting taekwondo and sport generally around the world, through the Kingdom's hosting of the most important tournaments and various sporting events.

The award was also in recgonition of the crown prince's efforts to support the aspirations of athletes around the world.

The belt is granted exclusively to leaders of the countries that support taekwondo.

The award came during a reception hosted by Prince Abdulaziz at his office at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex with the ITF president Dr. Chung Won Cho.

Young Saudi tennis players see sport gaining popularity in the KSA

Young Saudi tennis players see sport gaining popularity in the KSA
Young Saudi tennis players see sport gaining popularity in the KSA

Young Saudi tennis players see sport gaining popularity in the KSA
  • Alogbani siblings and Lara Bokhari took part in exhibition matches at the Diriyah Tennis Cup
RIYADH: For a quartet of young Saudis, the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup will live in the memory long after the crowds and winners have headed home.

The Al-Hogbani siblings — Yara, Ammar and Saud — took part in exhibition matches alongside fellow Saudi Lara Bokhari at the second edition of the tournemnt, which was won by the American Taylor Fritz on Saturday night.

The aim was for the rising players to encourage others to take up tennis in the same way they did.

Before moving back to the Kingdom, the Alhogbani children grew up playing the game in the US, and spoke of their passion for the sport and how they believe it will catch on with young Saudis, if the cheering crowds in Diriyah are to go by.

“I was born in Riyadh but grew up in the States, where tennis is popular, and we all started at a young age there,” Ammar told Arab News. “Yara and Saud were born in the States, so it started over there, and we would come back often. We are hoping to see tennis start growing and not being such a small sport in Saudi, and I think with events like these it’s going to happen.”

Yara concurred with Ammar and said that they returned to the Kingdom to play tennis competitively, while the 17-year-old continues her studies online.

“I do online schooling, so when I’m not playing tournaments, I’m doing assignments in the off time when I'm not at the court,” she said. “I came back to play tennis, and hopefully it becomes big too so everyone can enjoy it.”

The players also spoke about padel’s growing popularity among the younger generation.

“I think padel is a good way to connect with people, and you can play in your 50s and 60s as well,” Saud said.

Ammar hopes padel grows in the Middle East but will not overshadow tennis.

“I don’t think so because tennis has a long history that’s hard to change, but padel is a fun social sport,” he said.

The 19-year-old Saud, still a college student, said if you want to do something enough, there is always a way.

“Every day I get up at 4 a.m. to condition, then from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. I go to school, then from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. I play tennis, and after that, I go back home and study.”

Yara praised the work of the Ministry of Sport and its efforts to make sure that both men and women have the same opportunities in the sport.

“I think Prince Abdulaziz and Princess Reema are doing a great job promoting all kinds of sports. We are getting a lot more opportunites, and women have just as many opportunities as men in Saudi,” said Yara, who is big fan of former Women’s Tennis Association world No.1 Naomi Osaka.

The young Saudi players believe that watching international players at close quarters will teach them a lot about how to live and train on the court. Yara believes that more Saudi female players can compete internationally.

France eye World Cup glory as Morocco loom

France eye World Cup glory as Morocco loom
France's forward Kylian Mbappe (R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with forward Olivier Giroud against Poland. AFP
France eye World Cup glory as Morocco loom

France eye World Cup glory as Morocco loom
  • Didier Deschamps’ men edged past England in a thrilling quarter-final in the Qatar desert to move one step closer to becoming the first team to retain the trophy in 60 years
DOHA: Defending champions France on Sunday trained their sights on a World Cup semifinal against surprise package Morocco as Argentina and Lionel Messi prepare to take on Croatia.
Didier Deschamps’ men edged past England in a thrilling quarter-final in the Qatar desert to move one step closer to becoming the first team to retain the trophy in 60 years.
They will meet Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday after the African team sent Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal packing to become the first African team in history to reach the last four.
France were second best for long spells against Gareth Southgate’s England on Saturday and were grateful for a late Harry Kane penalty miss as they won 2-1.
England captain Kane had earlier canceled out Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, firing past his Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris from the penalty spot.
That goal put him level with Wayne Rooney as England’s all-time leading scorer.
Olivier Giroud headed France back into the lead in the 78th minute before England were handed a lifeline but this time Kane blasted over and England’s chance was gone.
Deschamps, who led France to triumph in Russia in 2018, said his side showed “hearts and guts” to defeat a youthful England team.
“There is quality in this team, but there is also a good mentality and a state of mind,” he said. “We gave them a little ammunition with two penalties, but it is with hearts and guts that we held onto this result.”
Deschamps, who also won the World Cup as a player, said France’s semifinal opponents Morocco, ranked 22nd in the world, “deserve all our respect and recognition.”
“They weren’t among the teams we were expecting there, but it’s anything but a surprise.”
Southgate said he would take his time before he makes a decision over his future as England coach as the nation’s long and painful wait for a major trophy goes on.
The 1966 World Cup winners reached the semifinals in 2018 and the final at last year’s European Championship but have again come up short against top-class opposition.

- Morocco shock -

Only the most fervent Morocco fan would have bet on their side reaching the World Cup semifinals before the tournament kicked off.
On Saturday, they beat Ronaldo and Portugal 1-0 thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half header, to go further than any African team ever has at a World Cup.
“We’re drawing on all we have, we still have guys injured,” said Morocco coach Walid Regragui. “I told the guys before the match we had to write history for Africa. I’m very, very happy.”
As their national team made history, crowds gathered in Casablanca and chanted “Qualified! Qualified!“
There were also celebrations across the Arab world and in Europe as Morocco are also the first Arab team to reach a World Cup semifinal. 
Ronaldo headed down the tunnel with tears streaming down his face after the bitter defeat, ignoring the Morocco players rushing to their fans to celebrate.
At 37, his final chance of adding the World Cup to his Euro 2016 triumph has almost certainly gone as the end of an era of global superstars looms.
Brazil’s Neymar, who has already indicated he may never pull on the Brazil shirt again, said Saturday he was “psychologically destroyed” by his side’s elimination at the hands of Croatia on penalties on Friday.
“It is definitely the defeat which has hurt me the most, which left me paralyzed for ten minutes after the match, after which I burst into tears without being able to stop,” the 30-year-old said in an Instagram message.
Messi is also likely playing on the biggest stage for the final time at the age of 35 but he has a golden chance to match the achievement of Diego Maradona, who lifted the trophy for Argentina in 1986.
The South American giants will meet the beaten 2018 finalists at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday after squeezing past the Netherlands on penalties.
They will meet a Croatia team led and inspired by veteran Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who will be aiming to go one better than they did four years ago.

