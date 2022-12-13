You are here

  • Home
  • Bahri and Ajlan & Bros agree to create new company to expand Saudi shipping fleet

Bahri and Ajlan & Bros agree to create new company to expand Saudi shipping fleet

Bahri and Ajlan & Bros agree to create new company to expand Saudi shipping fleet
Under the terms of the agreement, Bahri will act as the JV company’s commercial and technical manager. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mnucy

Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Bahri and Ajlan & Bros agree to create new company to expand Saudi shipping fleet

Bahri and Ajlan & Bros agree to create new company to expand Saudi shipping fleet
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Shipping firm Bahri has signed an agreement with conglomerate Ajlan & Bros to explore creating a new company specializing in owning and operating a range of vessels.

The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding to begin discussions on the joint venture on Dec. 12, and have a timetable of six months to achieve progress.

Ajlan & Bros is one of the largest private sector conglomerates in the Middle East region, employing over 10,000 people in more than 15 countries, whereas Bahri is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund, operating a fleet of tankers and container ships that transport oil, petrochemicals, and other types of cargo.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bahri will act as the JV company’s commercial and technical manager. This encompasses the management of the JV company’s fleet of vessels, along with any and all day-to-day commercial and operational management duties, performed in accordance with the highest industry standards.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey, CEO of Bahri, said: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with ABHG, one of the region’s leading private sector players. 

“Bahri will oversee the JV company’s entire fleet of vessels, offering its industry-leading expertise across a wide range of logistics services. This new venture comes as part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with various leading national companies and achieve the maritime sector’s Vision 2030 objectives.”

Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan, deputy chairman of Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, said: “We very much look forward to commencing our new JV with Bahri, a global leader in maritime logistics and transportation. 

“This will see us working to expand the scope of our investments in such a vital sector for the Kingdom. 

“ABHG’s business development efforts, in tandem with leading Saudi companies such as Bahri, are all in line with our overarching Vision 2030 objectives.”

The agreement will create a wide range of new employment opportunities and significantly contribute to the Kingdom’s economic expansion and fiscal growth. 

The formation of the JV, while attracting private sector capital to a systemically important sector of Saudi Arabia’s economy, will also help create greater domestic awareness of the sector itself and the critical role it plays.

In October, it was reported that Bahri saw its profit surge 360.67 percent during the first nine months of 2022, following a revenue jump to SR5.8 billion ($1.5 billion). 

The firm made profits of SR463 million, up from SR100 million a year ago, a bourse filing showed. 

Speaking at Saudi Arabia’s budget forum in the hours before the announcement, Al-Subaey set out his ambitions for the company.

According to the firm’s official Twitter account, one of the points he made was: “Our goal is how to create a point of attraction for companies in various sectors in order to advance our sector and upgrade supply chains in the coming years.”

The account added: “The importance of supply chains has become clear now more than ever before, and transportation is important for food security so that imports reach the Kingdom safely and securely.”

The announcement of the MoU comes on the heels of another agreement signed by Bahri, with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., also known as Luberef.

The deal will see Bahri’s business units — Bahri Chemicals and Bahri Logistics — working closer with Luberef to create a beneficial Shipping Framework Agreement and provide distinguished logistics solutions and services to Luberef, which will assist by providing details of available shipments that align with vessel dates at load ports.

Bahri Chemicals is currently managing 59 vessels comprising 36 owned vessels, including 31 medium-range and five product tankers.

It also handles the operations of nine vessels for SABIC.

Topics: Bahri shipping fleet Investment MoU

Related

Bahri Logistics to acquire remaining stake in joint venture with Bolloré 
Business & Economy
Bahri Logistics to acquire remaining stake in joint venture with Bolloré 
Saudi-listed Bahri’s profit soars 360% as shipping operations rebound
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed Bahri’s profit soars 360% as shipping operations rebound

Sudan, Emirati group to develop $6bn Red Sea port

Sudan, Emirati group to develop $6bn Red Sea port
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Sudan, Emirati group to develop $6bn Red Sea port

Sudan, Emirati group to develop $6bn Red Sea port
  • Sudan would be entitled to 35 percent of net profits from Abu Amama venture, finance minister said
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI:  A consortium led by AD Ports Group and Invictus Investment has signed a preliminary agreement with Sudan on Tuesday to build and operate the Abu Amama port and economic zone on the Red Sea with a $6 billion investment.

The project, located about 200 km north of Port Sudan, would include an economic zone, an airport and an agricultural zone of 415,000 acres.

A 450-km-long road will connect Abu Amama port with the agricultural area of Abu Hamad in Sudan’s River Nile state, the two sides said at the signing ceremony held in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sudan will be granted the right to develop, manage and operate port and economic zone assets in Sudan, the Emirates News Agency, known as WAM, reported.

Meanwhile, the consortium will have the exclusive right to develop, manage and operate specific port and economic zone assets, as well as form joint ventures, partnerships or other business agreements to support other projects. 

“AD Ports Group continues to extend its international reach under the guidance and direction of our wise leadership, supporting the development of port and trade assets in key markets around the world,” AD Ports Group CEO Mohammed Juma Al-Shamisi said. 

“We are grateful and honored by the trust that the government of Sudan has placed in our consortium by signing this agreement, and we look forward to working with them on the development and management of key facilities,” Al-Shamisi added. 

AD Ports Group and Invictus Investment previously agreed to establish a new international shipping service to operate as the carrier for Invictus’ dry-bulk trading business, which is a major commodity transporter to and from the Sudanese market.

Invictus Investment Co. PLC Chairman Osama Daoud Abdellatif said the port would be able to handle all kinds of commodities and would compete with the country’s main national port, Port Sudan, which has suffered recently from stoppages linked to the country’s political turmoil.

“Drawing on our deep experience of working with customers in Sudan and working alongside AD Ports Group, which is the premier global trade, logistics and transport enabler, we will strive to meet their high expectations and deliver for the people of Sudan,” Abdellatif said.

According to WAM, Sudan is a major trading partner of the UAE, with key Emirati exports including raw sugar, jewelry and broadcasting equipment.

Sudan’s Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim said the country would be entitled to 35 percent of the net profits from the $6 billion Abu Amama venture.

 

Topics: Sudan Red Sea Ports

Related

Special A political compromise offers renewed promise of realizing Sudanese aspirations photos
World
A political compromise offers renewed promise of realizing Sudanese aspirations
Egypt, Sudan conduct joint military exercise
Middle-East
Egypt, Sudan conduct joint military exercise

Container volumes at Saudi ports rise by 8.3% in November: Mawani

Container volumes at Saudi ports rise by 8.3% in November: Mawani
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Container volumes at Saudi ports rise by 8.3% in November: Mawani

Container volumes at Saudi ports rise by 8.3% in November: Mawani
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports witnessed an 8.3 percent increase in cargo throughput volumes in November 2022 compared to the same period a year before, according to the latest release by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani.

Containerized cargo across the Kingdom’s ports maintained their upward swing, growing to 631,165 TEUs.

The data revealed a 10.57 percent jump in exported boxes at 183,023 TEUs, compared to 165,520 TEUs in 2021. Imported containers stood at 189,029 TEUs, a 12.66 percent surge relative to last year’s 167,786 TEUs. Transshipments also edged up by 3.86 percent to 259,108 TEUs against the previous year’s tally of 249,477 TEUs.

However, non-containerized cargo saw a 5.32 percent drop to 25,629,112 tons this year from 27,070,024 tons in November 2021.

According to Mawani, general cargo throughput witnessed a massive jump of 97.06 percent from 513,959 tons during the preceding period to 1,012,830 tons in the current year. Dry bulk cargo increased by 6.79 percent to 4,487,183 tons in comparison to 4,202,866 tons previously while liquid bulk cargo plummeted 14.46 percent to 13,708,604 tons from 16,025,826 tons in 2021.

Furthermore, Saudi ports received 1,258 vessels in November, 11.92 percent higher than last year’s total of 1,124. With a 44.85 percent leap, vehicle throughput for the same period equaled 83,352 units versus 57,543 units last year.

Food volumes touched 1,864,400 tons, up 18.66 percent year-on-year from 1,571,179 tons whereas livestock imports hit the 291,169 mark, a 29.52 percent spike as opposed to last year.

Meanwhile, passenger traffic rose 24.35 percent to 73,627 as compared to 59,210 passengers during the same period in 2021.     

Topics: General Authority for Ports (Mawani)

Japanese Prime Minister thanks Kuwait for stable oil supply

Japanese Prime Minister thanks Kuwait for stable oil supply
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News Japan

Japanese Prime Minister thanks Kuwait for stable oil supply

Japanese Prime Minister thanks Kuwait for stable oil supply
  • Japanese PM Fumio Kishida expressed his appreciation for the stable supply of crude oil from Kuwait to Japan
  • PM Kishida pointed out that the two countries share basic positions such as democracy, compliance with international law and emphasis on the United Nations
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: In a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, on Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his appreciation for the stable supply of crude oil from Kuwait to Japan and expressed his expectation for Kuwait’s leading role in stabilizing the international crude oil market.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry reported that both sides agreed to cooperate in the international arena, including the energy sector.

The Crown Prince stated that he would like to further strengthen the historically friendly relationship between the two countries.

At the outset, Prime Minister Kishida congratulated the success of the National Assembly elections in Kuwait in September this year and the formation of a new cabinet.

Kishida pointed out that the two countries share basic positions such as democracy, compliance with international law and emphasis on the United Nations.

Kuwait and Japan celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2021.

Topics: Japan Kuwait Fumio Kishida Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-JAber Al-Sabah Oil

Related

UAE President, Japanese Prime Minister agree on need to stabilize oil market
Middle-East
UAE President, Japanese Prime Minister agree on need to stabilize oil market
Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed
World
Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed

PIF zeroes in on local content growth to boost Saudi economy

PIF zeroes in on local content growth to boost Saudi economy
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

PIF zeroes in on local content growth to boost Saudi economy

PIF zeroes in on local content growth to boost Saudi economy
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: To enable Saudi Arabia’s private sector to thrive and create a more resilient domestic economy, the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund is focusing on promoting local content — goods and services.

In order to enable the Public Investment Fund to achieve its aim of increasing its contribution to local content to 60 percent and creating up to 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs by the end of 2025, the fund’s National Development Division launched a Local Content Growth Program in October.

Designed to drive innovation, encourage local private sector products and services, and increase confidence in local materials and designs, the program will catalyze the development of at-scale, competitive and innovative sectors and industries in Saudi Arabia and spur industries to competitive levels globally.

“Launching the PIF Local Content Growth Program strengthens PIF’s position as a key enabler of a thriving private sector and a more resilient domestic economy in Saudi Arabia,” Jerry Todd, head of the PIF’s National Development Division, said.

“This move will help build local capabilities, create opportunities for private sector players across the value chain, and build on Saudi Arabia’s position at the regional and global level in line with Vision 2030,” Todd added.

In a statement, PIF said the program was in line with its strategic objective of building partnerships with, and enabling, the private sector to boost Saudi Arabia’s gross daily production and will further boost the private sector and number of Saudi-made products. 

It will facilitate investment opportunities for local players, strengthen supply chains and create high-value jobs.

The statement said that in 2021, PIF’s portfolio companies awarded SR140 billion ($37 billion) worth of contracts to local companies in the private sector, nearly 60 percent of which went to the construction materials and services, information technology and telecommunications, and financial services sectors.  

The statement cited the examples of real estate developer ROSHN, who selected development company Retal as its first developer partner to establish residential neighborhoods within the SEDRA community and entertainment megaproject Qiddiya’s SR2.8 billion construction contract to build the region’s largest water theme park. 

Tourism developer Red Sea Global, the statement said, has also awarded contracts worth more than SR32 billion to local companies to date, with approximately 70 percent of the total value awarded to Saudi companies. 

Saudization, officially known as the Saudi nationalization scheme, Nitaqat, is a crucial step in increasing local content. 

The Kingdom’s efforts to create more jobs in line with Vision 2030 are showing fruition with the country coming first in the labor force growth rate among the Group of 20 countries during the period 2012 - 2021, according to a recent report launched by the National Labor Observatory.

According to Saudi Arabia’s Central Department of Statistics and Information, the unemployment rate in the Kingdom decreased to 5.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from 6 percent in the first quarter of 2022.  

To achieve its Vision 2030 goals, Saudi Arabia is not only encouraging the recruitment of nationals to private sector jobs but is also encouraging adequate investment in their future to ensure their retention by employers as well as their contribution to a vibrant and diverse economy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Saudi PIF buys stake in Skyborn for global expansion push in renewable energy
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF buys stake in Skyborn for global expansion push in renewable energy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF announces establishment of Aseer Investment Company
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF announces establishment of Aseer Investment Company

Closing Bell: TASI stages a sprightly comeback, rises 1.87% to close at 10,221 points  

Closing Bell: TASI stages a sprightly comeback, rises 1.87% to close at 10,221 points  
Updated 13 December 2022
Nirmal Menon 

Closing Bell: TASI stages a sprightly comeback, rises 1.87% to close at 10,221 points  

Closing Bell: TASI stages a sprightly comeback, rises 1.87% to close at 10,221 points  
Updated 13 December 2022
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index posted a marked revival on Tuesday as the global indices mustered courage before the US inflation data results expected this week.

The outcome could convince the US Federal Reserve to proceed with aggressive interest rate hikes.

Tadawul All Share Index closed 187.95 points — or 1.87 percent – higher to end at 10,221.14 points. The recovery came after the index fell 105.12 points on Monday, in line with the global indices. 

“Saudi market witnessed the biggest single-day gain in almost two months, defying the declines across all major markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries during the day,” Junaid Ansari, senior vice president of investment strategy and research, Kamco Investment Co., told Arab News.  

The market breadth was also pegged positively as 178 stocks of the total 220 advanced, while 34 declined. Interestingly, the total trading turnover was SR5.64 billion ($1.5 billion), a tad lower than Monday’s SR5.94 billion. 

“The TASI index maintained the upward trajectory since the start of the day amid a broad-based rally with almost all sectors closing in the green. The index gains reflected oversold stocks with a steep declining trend seen since the last week of October,” said Ansari.  

“Crude oil future gains of almost 2 percent yesterday led by easing restrictions in China and lower supplies from the US also contributed to the overall optimism in the Saudi market,” added Ansari. 

Brent crude futures on Tuesday were up 62 cents to $78.61 per barrel by 1226 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 34 cents to $73.51. 

Primary market Nomu, however, could not sustain its Monday’s 52-points gains. Instead, it closed 46 points lower to finish at 18,541.83 points. 

The markets also had a reason to cheer with the dividend announcements of Banque Saudi Fransi and Naqi Water Co.  

Banque Saudi Fransi, in a statement to Tadawul, announced a 9 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022, at SR 0.90 per share, leading to a total dividend outlay of SR1.07 billion. Its share price rose 1.75 percent to close at SR37.85. 

Naqi Water Co also recommended paying a 10 percent cash dividend, or SR1 per share, for the second and third quarters of 2022, doling out SR20 million. While the date has not been set, it’s the first dividend payment since the company listed in August. 

Saudi Real Estate Co., also known as Al Akaria, also announced a land purchase agreement under a development obligation with ROSHN Real Estate Co., at a total value of SR323.7 million, excluding the real estate transaction tax.    

The deal is conditional on Al Akaria developing 290 residential plots spanning 92,450 square meters within notified packages C1, C2 and C3 in Phase 2A of the Sedra masterplan community. 

On Tuesday, the company’s share price increased by 1.82 percent to end at SR11.20. 

Another highlight was Americana Restaurants International, which debuted on Monday on Tadawul and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. 

The stock was the topmost gainer on Tuesday as it closed an impressive 12.41 percent to conclude at SR3.08. It was also the highest-traded stock in both value and volume.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse catches dreary global cues, falls 105 points 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi bourse catches dreary global cues, falls 105 points 

Latest updates

Palestinian journalists reel from attacks by Israeli forces
Saudi defense minister received by British counterpart in London
Saudi defense minister received by British counterpart in London
Partnership with World Bank puts AlUla’s development on the fast track to sustainability
Partnership with World Bank puts AlUla’s development on the fast track to sustainability
Latest FBI data on hate crimes against Arabs and Muslims ‘incomplete and unreliable’
Latest FBI data on hate crimes against Arabs and Muslims ‘incomplete and unreliable’
Sudan, Emirati group to develop $6bn Red Sea port
Sudan, Emirati group to develop $6bn Red Sea port

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.