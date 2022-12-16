Resident carrying 890kg of khat arrested in Asir

SARAT ABIDAH: The Security Control Center in Al-Jawah, in Sarat Abidah governorate in Asir, arrested a Nepalese resident carrying 890 kilograms of the stimulant khat, hidden inside a truck he was driving.
He has been arrested. Legal procedures have been taken against him and he has been referred to relevant authorities.
Earlier this month, authorities foiled two attempts to smuggle more than 2.4 million Captagon pills into the Kingdom.
The pills were found hidden in consignments received at Jeddah Islamic Port and the Empty Quarter Port.
Authorities at the Empty Quarter Port seized 1,213,378 Captagon pills.
In the second attempt at Jeddah Islamic Port, authorities seized 1,215,353 pills hidden in a cement shipment.
The pills had a combined street value of between $24 million and $60 million based on figures published in the International Addiction Review journal.
The authority said that after confiscating the drugs, coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control led to the swift arrest of six drug smugglers.
It stressed that it is continuing to tighten customs controls around the Kingdom’s imports and exports, and is conducting round-the-clock operations to prevent drug smuggling in order to continue to enhance the security of the community — and the Kingdom — by reducing the entry of contraband into Saudi Arabia.
Saudi leaders congratulate PM Karins after new Latvian government approved
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins after a new government was approved by lawmakers this week, the Saudi Press Agency reported early on Saturday.
The king and crown prince sent cables to the prime minister, wishing success and prosperity for Latvia and its people.
A majority in Latvia’s parliament on Wednesday voted to confirm the country’s proposed coalition government, allowing Karins to stay in power following his win in the October general election.
The centre-right New Unity party headed by Karins, a prominent Russia critic, is supported by the conservative National Alliance and the United List of smaller parties for a slim majority.
Saudi sport minister hosts world football leaders at Saudi House in Qatar
Updated 17 December 2022
SPA
DOHA: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal on Friday hosted a number of international football sports federations and Qatari officials at the “Saudi House” zone.
The zone was founded by the Saudi Football Federation in the Doha Corniche to coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2022 being hosted by Qatar.
The celebration included a dinner party at the Saudi House, attended by the President of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Sheikh Joa’an bin Hamad Al-Thani, Qatari Minister of Youth and Sports Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, and a number of international sports leaders.
They praised the activities they witnessed that enriched the experience of fans of all nationalities.
The guests toured the zone and were briefed on the more than 21 activities it offers across 10 pavilions.
The Saudi House offers an integrated experience for fans, with cultural, social, tourist and entertainment dimensions, highlighting the culture, heritage and football passion of the Saudis.
Why many Italians are choosing Saudi Arabia as their holiday destination
Year 2022 placed Italy among top five countries for tourists who chose KSA as holiday destination
Archaeological wonders of AlUla, historical centers of Riyadh and Jeddah carry special appeal for Italians
Updated 17 December 2022
Francesco Bongarra
ROME: In 2022, Italy was among the top five countries of origin for tourists who chose Saudi Arabia as their holiday destination.
Italian tourism in the Kingdom has been seeing steady growth. In just the first 6 months of 2022, around 1,500 Italians traveled to the country.
AlUla, with its archaeological wonders, remains the favorite destination for Italian tourists, followed by Riyadh and Jeddah, the historical centers of which carry obvious appeal to Italians.
“When they go back home, all Italian tourists say they were enthusiastic and incredibly surprised by Saudi Arabia,” Eleonora Bertuzzi, director of Bertel, one of the first Italian tour operators to organize trips to Saudi Arabia, beginning in 2002, told Arab News.
Bertuzzi lives in Milan and collaborates with Kel12, a tour operator in the city. However, she says she prefers to cooperate with Saudi suppliers who maintain authentic local traditions.
“Before getting there, Italian tourists expect to find an extremely closed country where nothing can be done. Instead, they see a modern and interesting country, where young people have a great desire to enjoy life and do interesting things.”
She says Italians always tell her they are “impressed” by the Saudi people, especially those “engaged in promoting heritage, trying to offer tourists new experiences, like those who have opened their homes to organize lunches and show how a middle-class Saudi family lives every day.”
Italian tourists are equally fascinated by the archaeological heritage of the Kingdom.
“AlUla is an open-air museum, and Riyadh with its antiquities is also much loved by our tourists who seek to understand the country by studying its origins,” Bertuzzi said.
“Fifty percent of Italian tourists say they want to return to Saudi Arabia. We are now studying alternative itineraries and destinations. Among these, NEOM will be very interesting,” she added.
According to Bertuzzi, there are “excellent prospects” for the growth of Italian tourism in Saudi Arabia. “At the moment, prices are still high for Italians. But we’re working on that.”
From energy and innovation to culture and tourism, Saudi-Italy bonds are stronger than ever
Growing trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Italy exceeded $8 billion in 2021
Saudi logistics, petrochemical and telecom companies have gained a foothold in Italy
Updated 17 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: It was in February 1932 that Saudi Arabia and Italy signed a Treaty of Friendship that marked the origin of the bilateral relationship between the two countries — and 90 years on the partnership is more fruitful than ever.
In 2021, the trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Italy exceeded $8 billion, higher than the pre-pandemic period, showing an accelerating economic relationship between the two countries.
Italy is currently the seventh biggest exporter to Saudi Arabia and the second within the EU, while the Kingdom is Italy’s 21st highest exporter, supplying about 9 percent of Saudi Arabia’s oil imports.
As Saudi Arabia leapfrogs in the business sector through economic diversification, a strong strategic partner like Italy could also reap benefits.
In line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is now steadily diversifying its economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades. The Kingdom now eyes becoming one of the world’s top tourist destinations by 2030, along with accelerating the flow of foreign direct investments to the nation.
With several regulatory reforms and by creating a business-friendly environment, Saudi Arabia is attracting foreign companies to the Kingdom.
These firms are now enjoying all the benefits, guarantees, support and incentives offered to Saudi entities, and the government even allows full foreign ownership in most industries.
Until now, Italy’s capital expenditure in Saudi Arabia focused mainly on manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade, but these regulatory reforms could help Italian entrepreneurs to explore more sectors in the Kingdom.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian firms are also establishing a foothold in Italy, with SABIC being the most prominent one operating in the European nation.
FASTFACT
About 160 Italian companies operate in Saudi Arabia in management and consulting services, engineering and construction projects, telecommunications, health care, artificial intelligence, new technologies, art and culture, renewable energy and many others.
Other notable firms from the Kingdom operating in Italy include Saudi Arabian Airlines in the logistics and storage sectors and Gulf Infonet in the telecommunications sector.
Earlier in June, in an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Italian-Saudi Joint Commission, Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s then-foreign minister, stressed the importance of consolidating his country’s historic relations with the Kingdom.
Di Maio said: “Italy was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the early 1930s and 2022 marks a very important anniversary in our longstanding friendship.”
Di Maio further noted that high-tech Italian companies could contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification journey, especially in the fields of sustainability and energy transition.
On the sidelines of the event, the Saudi Space Commission signed a memorandum of understanding with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) to collaborate on projects of common interest in Earth observation, technology and communication in deep space, scientific missions and human exploration programs, as well as joint efforts in satellites and training.
“ASI and SSC agree to cooperate through the exchange of information and scientific data, the joint organization of seminars and workshops and the development of joint projects and research activities,” a spokesman for ASI told Arab News.
Saudi Arabia and Italy already have strong bilateral exchanges on energy, innovation, machinery and space. As the countries celebrate the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations, these ties could be further extended to other sectors like culture and tourism.
Decoder
IN NUMBERS:
* $4.5bn Foreign direct investments from Italy to Saudi Arabia in 2020.
Doctors, architects, and engineers flock to Riyadh Winter Wonderland for Professions Day
“As doctors, my friends and I arrived today to celebrate with everyone else, check out their uniforms, and have fun,” Mussab Jaber, who is studying medicine, told Arab News
Updated 16 December 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Riyadh Winter Wonderland hosted a special Professions Day on Thursday as part of Riyadh Season. Participants who came along dressed in their uniforms received a free pass to Winter Wonderland — one of Riyadh Season’s main zones.
“As doctors, my friends and I arrived today to celebrate with everyone else, check out their uniforms, and have fun,” Mussab Jaber, who is studying medicine, told Arab News.
According to architects Nasser Bahamdan and Abdulrahman Al-Bahoth, who wore safety helmets and vests, the event demonstrates the variety of professions practiced by Saudis.
“We heard about Professions Day and came to see how everyone was dressed and if there were any other architects here,” Bahamdan said. “Everyone is dressed to reflect their profession, which is cool.”
Ateeq Al-Shahrani, a student of aviation technology, arrived with his peers in an aviation uniform. He said his college had encouraged him to participate.
“Our college emailed us about Professions Day and encouraged us to participate and show off our uniform, which bears the International Aviation Technical College logo, our names, and this red line on the shoulder that represents which year you are in; I’m a freshman, so I have one line,” Al-Shahrani said.
Ghaith Al-Enazi, a refrigeration technician, said he had heard that many people were coming, so he wanted to come and see what people were wearing.
“We refrigeration technicians wear overalls or jumpsuits, safety shoes, and a helmet,” he said. “I think it’s great to be proud of what you do for a living.”
Doctor Zahraa Al-Abdullah arrived wearing a lab coat and said she had come to play with her children.
“I’m happy to see how my profession is influencing my children,” she told Arab News. “As a mother and a doctor, work can sometimes cause us to drift from our families, but today I find it amusing that I can come in with my lab coat and feel appreciated by my kids, who are asking me why people are taking pictures of me.”
Many children took part in the festival themselves, dressing up as musicians, astronauts, chefs, and other professionals.
One of them, Baraa Halwani, who was dressed as a chef, told Arab News: “I’m wearing a chef’s uniform because I enjoy cooking and want to have fun and play in Winter Wonderland with my friends.”