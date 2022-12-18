Egypt’s new IMF deal aims to reduce government debt: Cabinet  

CAIRO: The International Monetary Fund's new $3 billion financial support package for Egypt aims to reduce government debt to less than 80 percent of the gross domestic product in the medium term, Reuters reported citing a cabinet report released on Saturday.
The IMF did not require the Egyptian government to cut spending on subsidies, the report said, adding that the new program aimed to strengthen the social protection network for citizens.
This approval demonstrates confidence in the country’s ability to fulfill its international obligations and achieve targeted economic growth, the Egypt State Information Service stated the government as saying in a statement released by the Cabinet media center.
The government’s remarks came after the IMF executive board approved on Friday a 46-month, $3 billion financial support package for the Arab world's most populous country, saying it would catalyze additional funding of about $14 billion.
Egypt negotiated its latest IMF loan as the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine exacerbated a foreign currency shortage resulting from Egypt's large trade deficit.
In a background document on Egypt, the IMF said the new program would fund some of the country's foreign currency financing gap, and that Cairo had secured $5 billion in new financing for the fiscal year ending in June 2023.
Of that, $2 billion would come from the sale of equity in private sector companies and $3 billion from multilateral support, separate to the rollover of deposits by Gulf states in Egypt's central bank.
Economists say one reason Egypt has struggled to attract investment despite repeated IMF programs and reform plans is the prominent role of the state and the military in the economy, and the advantages afforded to state-owned enterprises over private-sector firms.
The IMF's background document said its programme aimed to support plans by Egypt to reduce the state's footprint in the economy, increase transparency around SOEs, and create a level playing field for all economic actors.
An Egyptian cabinet statement on Saturday said the government was acting quickly to issue a political document outlining economic sectors from which the state would withdraw. It said the cabinet approved a final draft on Nov. 30.
The IMF document said Egyptian authorities had also committed to the publication by the finance ministry of biannual accounts of SOEs along with information on subsidies to SOEs.
It said Cairo had further committed to publishing data including audit reports on fiscal accounts, procurement contracts of more than 20 million Egyptian pounds ($811,360), and an annual report on tax breaks, exemptions and incentives.
Egypt’s IMF-supported program includes a comprehensive policy package to preserve macroeconomic stability, restore buffers, and pave the way for inclusive and private-sector-led growth, SIS reported.
The package includes a monetary policy aimed at gradually reducing inflation, fiscal consolidation to ensure a downward public debt trajectory while enhancing social safety nets to protect the vulnerable, and wide-ranging structural reforms to reduce the state footprint and strengthen governance and transparency, the state information service added.
Oil Updates — Crude falls; US drillers cut most oil rigs since September
Updated 18 December 2022
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: Oil fell by more than $2 per barrel on Friday, swept up in a wider rout in global equities on fears of a looming recession, after central banks across Europe and North America signaled, they will continue to battle inflation aggressively.
Brent crude futures settled at $79.04 per barrel, down $2.17 or 2.4 percent, while West Texas Intermediate futures fell by $1.82, or 2.4 percent, to settle at $74.29 per barrel.
North Dakota’s oil production cut as winter storm lashes Midwest
A winter blizzard sweeping across the northern US has cut North Dakota’s oil output by between 200,000 and 250,000 barrels per day, state Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad estimated Friday.
A winter storm pounded the heart of the US, bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to Northern Plains and Midwestern states, with thunderstorms and destructive tornadoes hitting the South. Oil and gas wells suffer freeze-ins when temperatures drop.
Kringstad said he anticipates a relatively quick return of oil production over the next several days as visibility improves and roads are cleared, adding that there had been some limited, localized power issues.
Major oil and gas processing plants and pipelines have remained operational to the best of his knowledge, he said, adding that most roads remain closed.
US drillers cut most oil rigs since September: Baker Hughes
US energy firms cut oil rigs by the most this week since September, reducing the total oil and gas count for a second week in a row as crude prices remained negative for the year.
The US oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by four to 776 in the week to Dec. 16, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday.
Despite this week’s rig decline, Baker Hughes said the total count was still up 197, or 34 percent, over this time last year.
US oil rigs fell five to 620 this week, their lowest in six weeks, while gas rigs rose one to 154.
Oil output from the Permian shale basin, the biggest US oilfield, is set to touch a record 5.6 million bpd in January, but the increase is a third of September’s pace, according to the government forecast.
Overall US shale output is forecast to reach a record 9.3 million bpd in January, according to the data, up only 94,500 bpd over the prior month.
Switzerland formally adopts EU oil price cap for Russia
The Swiss government adopted further sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine on Friday, in line with the EU’s latest measures on Russian crude oil and petroleum products, the cabinet said.
The additional sanctions ban the transportation of Russian oil and petroleum sold above the price cap introduced earlier this month to trade and brokering services.
Switzerland’s government had said on Dec. 8 it would adopt the price cap for Russian crude oil of $60 per barrel.
The additional sanctions come into force on Friday evening.
Saudi ride-hailing app Jeeny goes the distance to meet Vision 2030 goals
Launched in 2014, Jeeny is a preeminent on-demand service provider offering passengers reliable solution
Updated 17 December 2022
Nour ElShaeri
CAIRO: A Saudi ride-hailing app has leveraged the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative to its advantage by becoming the country’s go-to mobility platform.
Launched in 2014, Jeeny is a preeminent on-demand service provider offering passengers reliable and cost-effective ride-hailing.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the co-CEO of Jeeny, Eugen Brikcius, said that the company had grown its user and driver base thanks to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative.
“We received support from government entities that uplifted our growth, especially within the supply and operations side of the business,” said Brikcius.
“One of the key growth factors is how the Transport General Authority and the Human Resources Development Fund worked on enhancing the livelihood of drivers across the sector with financial support,” he added.
In fact, technology companies have been getting much more attention as the Kingdom transitions from an oil-based economy to a more diversified one.
“This has benefited our presence as a private sector company that operates hand in hand with governmental entities such as TGA, Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia and Communications and Information Technology Commission and has boosted our sector substantially,” Brikcius said.
Saudization at its core
Jeeny was able to give back to the initiative by supporting the Kingdom’s Saudization goals, as the company’s drivers are Saudi citizens.
“One of the key changes that Vision 2030 has brought to our operations is the Saudization of drivers working with ride-hailing apps,” he added.
“We witnessed a leap in quality and safety of service once this change took place. All our drivers are Saudi nationality, meaning we share the same vision for 2030 and as a business, we are on track,” Brikcius explained.
Jeeny has been dedicated to supporting the Kingdom and building trust with its customers as the company was “the only company that provided ride-hailing services via an app” back in 2014.
“We stand out as the economically suitable choice for our consumers,” he further explained, “As a company, we have a price advantage in the market, and we take a lower commission from the trips, which benefits our drivers more than a competitor.”
Breaking even just three years after launching, Jeeny has managed to leverage its price advantage and supply performance to grow exponentially.
“We are still on a healthy growth track, and we are doubling in terms of revenue year over year since 2019,” said Brikcius adding that the company was able to make revenue during the COVID-19 lockdown.
With more room to grow, Jeeny has set its 2023 plans to dominate the ride-hailing market in the Kingdom and even expand beyond.
“We are planning to double our drivers in 2023 to accommodate the projected organic growth in the market. This is due to the increase of investments, opportunities and events in the country, which promises a higher demand for transportation in the main cities,” he added.
The company currently has around 400 employees in its offices in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, in addition to Amman in Jordan and Lahore in Pakistan.
“We are looking to hire approximately 100 more employees, mostly in Saudi, to achieve our growth goals with a higher focus in 2023,” Brikcius stated.
Although Saudization has benefited Jenny’s operations, Brikcius explained that the benefits would be greater if the Kingdom empowered foreigners to enter the ride-hailing industry.
“If you see in developed economies, usually blue collar in taxi and transportation services are heavily occupied by foreigners who create a push strategy for citizens into personal development and speed up the economic wheel in higher tier business sectors and jobs,” he stated.
“We believe the transportation sector workers, mainly ride-hailing app drivers, should also be targeted at with a higher percentage of Saudization similar to how private companies are assessed in that manner, but also include a small percentage of foreign workers to serve the increasing demand to levels beyond what the available supply can take,” Brikcius explained.
Social responsibility
The company has also directed part of its attention into giving back to the community with large initiatives to improve its cooperation and social responsibility.
“We partnered with the Saudi Social Responsibility Association. We have done activities and donations toward the initial wave of COVID-19 patients, blood donations with Sateen App, Children with Disabilities Association, Alzheimer’s Organization, and of course distributed iftars across major cities during Ramadan,” Brikcius stated.
Jeeny was able to sustain its growth thanks to a series of funding rounds that boosted the company’s presence as well as positioned itself as a major player in the ride-hailing industry.
The company raised its first funding round in 2013, securing $6.4 million to launch its operations in the Middle East with investors like Middle East Internet Group, mean and Mobil SA.
Jeeny has also been in the process of its series B funding round but has yet to make an official announcement.
Saudi Arabia has transformed its cyber defenses, but businesses need to do more: Kaspersky CEO
Saudi Arabia is ranked third in the region, with 33.3 percent of users facing cyber threats
Updated 17 December 2022
Reina Takla
RIYADH: Companies in Saudi Arabia and globally should be made to attest they have up-to-date cyber defenses, according to the CEO of a leading digital security company which revealed in a research that a third of computer users in Saudi Arabia were targeted by cyber criminals in 2022.
Eugene Kaspersky, CEO and cofounder of Kaspersky, an IT security company with 4,000 employees, told Arab News in an exclusive interview that governments should introduce regulations for cybersecurity systems and require businesses to adhere to the related guidelines in the same way they do for fire hazards regulations.
His comments came after research by his firm showed that since January of this year, as much as a third of users in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa region were affected by online and offline threats.
Offline threats are malware spread in local networks by USBs or other offline means, whereas online threats are malware or fraud that use the Web.
Saudi Arabia ranked third in the region, with 33.3 percent of users facing such issues, preceded by Qatar at 39.8 percent and Bahrain at 36.5 percent.
When it comes to offline threats, Saudi Arabia had the lowest number with 32 percent affected users. Whereas Egypt, Qatar and Jordan had the highest numbers with 42.4 percent, 33.9 percent and 33.2 percent respectively.
Critical infrastructure industries such as manufacturing, oil and mining, and chemicals were flagged as facing increasingly targeted attacks, with Kaspersky data showing that 43 percent of industrial computers were targeted in the META region in the first three quarters of this year.
Reacting to the research, Kaspersky called for cybersecurity to be added to the key performance indicators of publicly and privately owned companies.
He said: “Twenty-five years ago, computers were typing machines, then they became a part of business procedures and now they are becoming a part of infrastructure management so cyber is becoming more and more incorporated into everything we have.
“We are becoming more and more dependable on cyber technologies.
“Government should be responsible for introducing regulations for cyber systems similar to the regulations implemented on other systems like fire alarms, construction, urban facilities etc., whereby companies will be expected to follow the standards or receive penalties if they fail to do so.”
Comparing the landscape of threats in the Gulf Cooperation Council region to the global level, Kaspersky said it is more or less the same: “Junior cyber criminals who hunt for little fish such as individuals and small businesses, as well as professional criminals who hunt for the big catch like banks and big enterprises, are the same wherever you go.”
He added that quantifying the damage from cyberattacks on national or global economies is not possible because the financial results are not reported, but he can estimate it to be around a portion of 1 percent of the economy, which is already a huge number.
When asked about the recommended budget to be allocated by companies to cybersecurity, Kaspersky stated that budgets vary depending on the sector in which companies operate but on average less than 1 percent of a firm’s operational budget is adequate.
“Security scenarios are needed to understand the risks companies face in case of cyberattacks. Companies should identify the most critical parts of their business and how much it will cost them in case they are under a successful attack and then build a security system around that,” Kaspersky stated.
The weakest link in the chain
In a separate research note, it was revealed that humans were often the weakest link when it comes to security systems, as most viruses would only need a person to click on a wrong link or download a wrong attachment to infiltrate a system or network.
Even though creating awareness through cybersecurity education is important, Kaspersky still believes in developing technologies that can prevent these attacks.
The company has launched a range of products based on its cyber immune approach, which is a means to create solutions that are virtually impossible to compromise and minimizes the number of potential vulnerabilities.
“Cybersecurity education must be done everywhere, even in schools, but I still believe in technologies which will reduce the risk of human factors. I believe in the future we will have smarter technologies to advise people not to make mistakes,” Kaspersky said.
‘Impressed with Saudi Arabia’
Kaspersky has been operating in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa region for more than 15 years. The company has been collaborating with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones to raise cybersecurity awareness and build national capabilities.
Founded in 1997, the global cybersecurity and digital privacy company provides security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers worldwide.
The company’s security portfolio includes endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats.
Recent developments include working on a gateway that can be installed on the central unit of cars to protect them from hacking, provide a safe update of both the gateway itself and the car’s electronic components over the air, and allow logs from the car’s internal network to be sent to the security monitoring center.
Earlier this year, Kaspersky opened a new office in Saudi Arabia, within their overall aim to expand their network globally and in the region.
“I am very impressed with how fast Saudi Arabia has transformed itself and how much the country pays attention to cyber transformation. Because of this I have been in Saudi Arabia three times this year, and to be in the same country three times is exceptional,” Kaspersky said.
What’s next?
Kaspersky experts believe that major shifts will occur with regards to the types of targets and attacks scenarios. Next year, bold attackers could even mix physical and cyber intrusions by employing drones to attempt proximity hacking.
Some of the possible attack scenarios include mounting drones with sufficient tools to allow the collection of WPA handshakes used for offline cracking of Wi-Fi passwords, or even dropping malicious USB keys in restricted areas in hope that a passerby would pick them up and plug them into a machine.
Given the current global political climate, Kaspersky researchers also predict a rise in destructive cyberattacks, affecting both the government sector and key industries. It is likely that a portion of them will not be easily traceable to cyberattacks and will look like random accidents.
The rest will take the form of pseudo-ransomware attacks or hacktivist operations to provide plausible deniability for their real authors. High-profile cyberattacks against civilian infrastructure, such as energy grids or public broadcasting, may also become targets, as well as underwater cables and fiber distribution hubs, which are challenging to defend.
Portfolios under management in Saudi Arabia increase by 680% in Q3
Asset value of the portfolios grew at around 10 percent to reach SR235.72 billion ($62.7 billion)
Updated 17 December 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The number of portfolios under management in Saudi Arabia increased at a record rate of about 680 percent in the third quarter of the current year, according to the Capital Market Authority.
In its quarterly bulletin issued on Wednesday, the authority revealed that the asset value of the portfolios grew at around 10 percent to reach SR235.72 billion ($62.7 billion) in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to SR213.91 billion in the same period of 2021.
Data showed that the local equity represented about 53 percent of the total assets of portfolios under management reaching SR125.4 billion in Q3. The share of investment funds was recorded at 23 percent of the total assets of the portfolios under management with an increase of 18 percent reaching SR53.7 billion compared to SR45.4 billion in Q3 of 2021.
The number of listed companies on Tadawul, Saudi Arabia’s main stock market, increased by 6 percent to reach 217 as compared to 205 in the same period last year. The parallel market Nomu witnessed a 217 percent increase in the number of companies with 38 firms as compared to 12 in the same period last year.
The CMA approved the offering of about three companies in the main market and five companies in Nomu during Q3 of the current year. Nine offers and listing requests in the main market and 61 in Nomu are under study.
According to the data, the value of qualified foreign investors’ ownership surged by 19 percent to hit SR280 billion in Q3 compared to SR235.7 billion in the same period of 2021.
The value of the institutional investors’ ownership amounted to 96.27 percent in Q3 of 2022. The number of investment funds increased to 890 funds, the highest in history. The number of public funds and private funds was recorded at 253 and 637 respectively.
The number of public and private investment funds’ subscribers reached 677,447 in Q3 of 2022 as compared to 453,141 in the same period last year.
The biggest number of public and private investment funds’ subscribers were in the operating funds in the real estate sector.
The bulletin stated that the number of authorized fintech in the Equity Crowd Funding platforms amounted to 9 companies in Q3 of 2022, and the combined funds of crowdfunding companies reached SR20 million.
World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes
Updated 16 December 2022
AP
BANGKOK: Shares in Europe and Asia skidded Friday as central bank plans for more interest rate hikes rattled markets, according to Associated Press.
The fear is that the Federal Reserve and other central banks might bring on recessions by pushing rates higher to get inflation under control.
Oil prices sank nearly $2 a barrel and US futures were sharply lower.
The latest wave of selling came after central banks in Europe raised interest rates a day after the US Federal Reserve hiked its key rate again, emphasizing that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.
Like the Fed, central bank officials in Europe said inflation is not yet corralled and that more rate hikes are coming. The European Central Bank, Bank of England, and Switzerland’s central bank all pushed through half-point rate hikes on Thursday.
“We are in for a long game,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference Thursday.
Early Friday, Germany’s DAX was down 0.9 percent at 13,864.37 and Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 1 percent to 7,352.86. In Paris, the CAC 40 also dropped 1 percent, to 6,458.10.
The future for the S&P 500 was 1 percent lower and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 0.9 percent.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 2.5 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 3.2 percent and the Dow gave back 2.2 percent.
China’s move to relax COVID restrictions has raised hopes for an end to massive disruptions from lockdowns and other strict measures to prevent infections. But signs of sharply rising case numbers have raised uncertainty, with some alarmed over the possibility that the pandemic will continue to drag on the economy.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.4 percent to 19,450.67, while the Shanghai Composite index ended less than 1 point lower at 3,167.86.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.9 percent to 27,527.12 after a survey of manufacturers showed a further deterioration in the outlook for manufacturers.
The preliminary reading of a factory purchasing manager’s index put manufacturing at 48.8, down from November’s 49.0, on 0-100 scale where 50 marks the break between contraction and expansion.
“This is consistent with the downbeat production forecasts issued by firms. Lingering weakness in demand was likely the main cause,” Capital Economics said in a report.
The Kospi in Seoul lost less than 1 point to 2,360.02, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.8 percent to 7,148.70.
Shares in Taiwan fell 1.4 percent and the SET in Bangkok lost 0.1 percent. Mumbai dropped 1.4 percent.
The Fed is slowing the pace of its rate increases but has signaled it expects rates to be higher over the coming few years than it had previously anticipated. That has disappointed investors who hoped recent signs that inflation is easing would persuade the Fed to lighten up on the brakes it’s applying to the US economy.
The federal funds rate stands at a range of 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent, the highest level in 15 years. Fed policymakers forecast that the central bank’s rate will reach a range of 5 percent to 5.25 percent by the end of 2023. Their forecast doesn’t call for a rate cut before 2024.
The central bank has been fighting to lower inflation at the same time that pockets of the economy, including employment and consumer spending, remain strong. That has made it more difficult to rein in high prices on everything from food to clothing.
On Thursday, the government reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong. Meanwhile, another report showed that retail sales fell in November. That pullback followed a sharp rise in October.
In other trading Friday, benchmark US crude oil lost $1.93 to $74.18 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.17 on Thursday to $76.11 per barrel.
Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, shed $1.92 to $79.27 per barrel.
The dollar fell to 137.11 Japanese yen from 137.81 yen late Thursday. The euro fell to $1.0618 from $1.0627.