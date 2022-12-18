You are here

  • Home
  • SABIC, Aramco, Sinopec to assess viability of developing petrochemical complex
SABIC
SABIC

SABIC, Aramco, Sinopec to assess viability of developing petrochemical complex

SABIC, Aramco, Sinopec to assess viability of developing petrochemical complex
In a statement given to the Saudi Stock Exchange, SABIC noted that this MoU would be valid for 18 months. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nnmaa

Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

SABIC, Aramco, Sinopec to assess viability of developing petrochemical complex

SABIC, Aramco, Sinopec to assess viability of developing petrochemical complex
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. has signed a memorandum of understanding with energy giant Saudi Aramco and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., known as Sinopec, to assess the economic and technical feasibility of developing an integrated petrochemical complex with an existing refinery in Yanbu.

In a statement given to the Saudi Stock Exchange, SABIC noted that this MoU would be valid for 18 months.  

The signing of the MoU comes just a few days after China reinforced its relationship with Saudi Arabia during Chinese president Xi Jinping's visit to the Kingdom.  

Jinping noted that China will also expand oil trade with Saudi Arabia and added that his visit will act as a historic milestone for Chinese relations with the energy-rich Middle East. 

Apart from the deal with SABIC, Sinopec, in December, also signed a framework agreement with Saudi Aramco to build a Phase II 16 million-ton-a-year refining project and 1.5 million-ton-year ethylene units in Gulei, Fujian. 

“These projects represent an opportunity to contribute to a modern, efficient and integrated downstream sector in both China and Saudi Arabia. They also underpin our long-term commitment to remain a reliable supplier of energy and chemicals to Asia’s largest economy,” said Aramco Senior Vice President of Downstream, Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, in a statement.

Aramco said the announcements support its role as a reliable energy supplier to China as the company seeks to expand its liquids to chemicals capacity to up to 4 million barrels per day by 2030. The statement also added that the collaboration also aligns with Sinopec’s vision to become a world-leading energy and petrochemical corporation, providing quality products and reliable energy.

Sinopec President Yu Baocai, earlier in a statement, said that its cooperation with Saudi Arabian entities is “a new milestone achieved through the existing collaboration that demonstrates mutual trust and recognition of all parties, and strengthens their confidence to jointly cope with the energy transition.” 

Earlier in November, SABIC, along with Saudi Aramco signed an initial agreement with Poland’s refining company PKN Orlen to explore the potential of joint investments in petrochemical projects in Poland and other European markets.  

Last month, SABIC announced that it intends to set up a plant to convert crude oil into petrochemicals, capitalizing on growing demand. 

In a statement given to Tadawul, SABIC noted that the crude-to-chemicals complex located in Ras Al Khair is expected to convert 400,000 barrels per day of oil into chemicals.  

Saudi Aramco owns 70 percent stakes in SABIC and has been investing billions of dollars in downstream projects and petrochemical facilities.  

Earlier in December, Saudi Aramco partnered with French oil major TotalEnergies to build a petrochemical facility in Saudi Arabia with an estimated investment of around $11 billion. 

A joint press release issued by the companies noted that the petrochemical facility named ‘Amiral’ will be owned operated and integrated with the existing SATORP refinery located in Jubail on the eastern coast of the Kingdom.  

The construction works in the Jubail petrochemical facility will begin in the first quarter of 2023, and are expected to become operational by 2027.  The facility is also expected to create over 7,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

Topics: SABIC

Related

SABIC to sell Functional Forms polycarbonate business to Germany’s RÖHM
Business & Economy
SABIC to sell Functional Forms polycarbonate business to Germany’s RÖHM
SABIC and Aramco plan to start crude-to-petrochemicals project in Ras Al-Khair 
Business & Economy
SABIC and Aramco plan to start crude-to-petrochemicals project in Ras Al-Khair 

Saudi Arabia begins localization of 14 postal services in first phase   

Saudi Arabia begins localization of 14 postal services in first phase   
Updated 50 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia begins localization of 14 postal services in first phase   

Saudi Arabia begins localization of 14 postal services in first phase   
Updated 50 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudization of postal and parcel services throughout all regions in the Kingdom has begun, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said in a statement. 

In a tweet from its official account, the ministry announced the end of the grace period given to businesses and said that the first phase of the scheme to localize all employment related to postal and parcel services is now active. 

The first phase targets the 100 percent localization of 14 such services, including verticals associated with them like the provision of delivery services via electronic platforms and mailroom management services. 

The ministry has pledged to provide an incentive and support package to support private sector institutions in the transition. 

The package will give support for recruitment and gaining access to Saudization support programs through the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund, known as Hadaf. 

It offers support to institutions across different sectors for employment and empowerment training. 

In October, Hadaf announced that it supported the employment of 277,000 male and female citizens in private sector institutions from January this year until September. 

The move to include the Kingdom's postal services in the localization program was issued in an announcement by the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmed Al-Rajhi, in June.   

Speaking of the localization of sectors and professions in October, Al-Rajhi said that these decisions have contributed to raising the number of Saudi workers in the private sector to over 2.12 million. 

Additionally, the decisions contributed to reducing the unemployment rate of Saudi citizens to 9.7 percent, as well as increasing the women’s economic participation rate to 35.6 percent. 

Al-Rajhi added that private sector establishments’ compliance rate with the labor system and its regulations has reached 98 percent during this year. 

Across the board, authorities and ministries are also implementing Saudization initiatives. 

This aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 goal to reduce unemployment rates by increasing employment opportunities in the Kingdom. 

Saudization is officially known as the Saudi nationalization scheme, Nitaqat. 

The Kingdom's efforts to create more jobs in line with Vision 2030 are showing fruition with the country coming first in the labor force growth rate among the Group of 20 countries during the period 2012 - 2021, according to a recent report launched by the National Labor Observatory. 

According to Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics and Information, the unemployment rate in the Kingdom decreased to 5.80 percent in the second quarter of 2022, from 6 percent in the first quarter of 2022.   

To achieve its Vision 2030 goals, Saudi Arabia is not only encouraging the recruitment of nationals to private sector jobs, but is also encouraging adequate investment in their future to ensure their retention by employers as well as their contribution to a vibrant and diverse economy. 

 

 

Topics: Saudization postal services locaization

Saudi-Azerbaijan Investment Forum to increase investment cooperation    

Saudi-Azerbaijan Investment Forum to increase investment cooperation    
Updated 18 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi-Azerbaijan Investment Forum to increase investment cooperation    

Saudi-Azerbaijan Investment Forum to increase investment cooperation    
Updated 18 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a move to elevate economic and investment cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, top business leaders from both countries are set to assemble for an investment forum in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on Dec. 19. 

The Saudi-Azerbaijan Investment Forum will discuss how both countries can increase their potential cooperation and collaboration in the areas of mutual interest and review investment opportunities, Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The agenda of the forum includes presentations on investment in both countries as well as discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral relations in various fields.  

This comes as ties between both countries have further deepened over the last few years. 

Earlier this year, in February, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Shahin Abdullayev held a meeting with the Saudi-Azerbaijani Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shoura Council in Riyadh.  

The meeting was held under the co-chairmanship of Faiz Al-Shehri, council member and head of the committee, and examined ways to strengthen parliamentary relations between the two countries. 

The two sides stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation and affirmed the existence of many areas that strengthen and develop relations between the two countries. Al-Shehri hailed Saudi-Azerbaijani relations and affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen and develop them to serve mutual interests. 

Moreover, in October, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jehon Bermov celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations between the countries at a ceremony held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baku.  

In his opening speech at the ceremony, Bermov announced his country’s support for the Kingdom’s candidacy to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.   

In turn, Al Saud emphasized numerous areas in which the Kingdom and Azerbaijan have collaborated, most notably in the energy sector. These include the signing of a memorandum of understanding in 2022 to cover electricity generation in the Caspian Sea, as well as Saudi Arabia’s $300 million investment in the Absheron-Khizi wind power plant, which seeks to produce 240 megawatts of electric power. 

Last year, a delegation from Azerbaijan met with the Saudi Minister of Investment highlighting the opportunities for cooperation in energy, agriculture, tourism and mining as priority areas of economic cooperation. 

Topics: Saudi Investment forum Projects

Egypt’s new IMF deal aims to reduce government debt: Cabinet  

Egypt’s new IMF deal aims to reduce government debt: Cabinet  
Updated 18 December 2022
Reuters

Egypt’s new IMF deal aims to reduce government debt: Cabinet  

Egypt’s new IMF deal aims to reduce government debt: Cabinet  
Updated 18 December 2022
Reuters

CAIRO: The International Monetary Fund's new $3 billion financial support package for Egypt aims to reduce government debt to less than 80 percent of the gross domestic product in the medium term, Reuters reported citing a cabinet report released on Saturday. 

The IMF did not require the Egyptian government to cut spending on subsidies, the report said, adding that the new program aimed to strengthen the social protection network for citizens. 

This approval demonstrates confidence in the country’s ability to fulfill its international obligations and achieve targeted economic growth, the Egypt State Information Service stated the government as saying in a statement released by the Cabinet media center. 

The government’s remarks came after the IMF executive board approved on Friday a 46-month, $3 billion financial support package for the Arab world's most populous country, saying it would catalyze additional funding of about $14 billion. 

Egypt negotiated its latest IMF loan as the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine exacerbated a foreign currency shortage resulting from Egypt's large trade deficit. 

In a background document on Egypt, the IMF said the new program would fund some of the country's foreign currency financing gap, and that Cairo had secured $5 billion in new financing for the fiscal year ending in June 2023. 

Of that, $2 billion would come from the sale of equity in private sector companies and $3 billion from multilateral support, separate to the rollover of deposits by Gulf states in Egypt's central bank. 

Economists say one reason Egypt has struggled to attract investment despite repeated IMF programs and reform plans is the prominent role of the state and the military in the economy, and the advantages afforded to state-owned enterprises over private-sector firms. 

The IMF's background document said its programme aimed to support plans by Egypt to reduce the state's footprint in the economy, increase transparency around SOEs, and create a level playing field for all economic actors. 

An Egyptian cabinet statement on Saturday said the government was acting quickly to issue a political document outlining economic sectors from which the state would withdraw. It said the cabinet approved a final draft on Nov. 30. 

The IMF document said Egyptian authorities had also committed to the publication by the finance ministry of biannual accounts of SOEs along with information on subsidies to SOEs. 

It said Cairo had further committed to publishing data including audit reports on fiscal accounts, procurement contracts of more than 20 million Egyptian pounds ($811,360), and an annual report on tax breaks, exemptions and incentives. 

Egypt’s IMF-supported program includes a comprehensive policy package to preserve macroeconomic stability, restore buffers, and pave the way for inclusive and private-sector-led growth, SIS reported. 

The package includes a monetary policy aimed at gradually reducing inflation, fiscal consolidation to ensure a downward public debt trajectory while enhancing social safety nets to protect the vulnerable, and wide-ranging structural reforms to reduce the state footprint and strengthen governance and transparency, the state information service added. 

Topics: Egypt IMF Investment loan GDP

Oil Updates — Crude falls; US drillers cut most oil rigs since September 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; US drillers cut most oil rigs since September 
Updated 18 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; US drillers cut most oil rigs since September 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; US drillers cut most oil rigs since September 
Updated 18 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil fell by more than $2 per barrel on Friday, swept up in a wider rout in global equities on fears of a looming recession, after central banks across Europe and North America signaled, they will continue to battle inflation aggressively. 

Brent crude futures settled at $79.04 per barrel, down $2.17 or 2.4 percent, while West Texas Intermediate futures fell by $1.82, or 2.4 percent, to settle at $74.29 per barrel. 

North Dakota’s oil production cut as winter storm lashes Midwest 

A winter blizzard sweeping across the northern US has cut North Dakota’s oil output by between 200,000 and 250,000 barrels per day, state Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad estimated Friday. 

A winter storm pounded the heart of the US, bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to Northern Plains and Midwestern states, with thunderstorms and destructive tornadoes hitting the South. Oil and gas wells suffer freeze-ins when temperatures drop. 

Kringstad said he anticipates a relatively quick return of oil production over the next several days as visibility improves and roads are cleared, adding that there had been some limited, localized power issues. 

Major oil and gas processing plants and pipelines have remained operational to the best of his knowledge, he said, adding that most roads remain closed. 

US drillers cut most oil rigs since September: Baker Hughes 

US energy firms cut oil rigs by the most this week since September, reducing the total oil and gas count for a second week in a row as crude prices remained negative for the year. 

The US oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by four to 776 in the week to Dec. 16, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday. 

Despite this week’s rig decline, Baker Hughes said the total count was still up 197, or 34 percent, over this time last year. 

US oil rigs fell five to 620 this week, their lowest in six weeks, while gas rigs rose one to 154. 

Oil output from the Permian shale basin, the biggest US oilfield, is set to touch a record 5.6 million bpd in January, but the increase is a third of September’s pace, according to the government forecast. 

Overall US shale output is forecast to reach a record 9.3 million bpd in January, according to the data, up only 94,500 bpd over the prior month.

Switzerland formally adopts EU oil price cap for Russia 

The Swiss government adopted further sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine on Friday, in line with the EU’s latest measures on Russian crude oil and petroleum products, the cabinet said. 

The additional sanctions ban the transportation of Russian oil and petroleum sold above the price cap introduced earlier this month to trade and brokering services. 

Switzerland’s government had said on Dec. 8 it would adopt the price cap for Russian crude oil of $60 per barrel. 

The additional sanctions come into force on Friday evening. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC rigs

Related

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Russia discusses oil market volatility with Venezuela
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Russia discusses oil market volatility with Venezuela
Oil Updates — Crude prices rise on US supply concerns; Libyan oil production at 1.2m bpd
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices rise on US supply concerns; Libyan oil production at 1.2m bpd

Saudi ride-hailing app Jeeny goes the distance to meet Vision 2030 goals

Saudi ride-hailing app Jeeny goes the distance to meet Vision 2030 goals
Updated 10 min 20 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri

Saudi ride-hailing app Jeeny goes the distance to meet Vision 2030 goals

Saudi ride-hailing app Jeeny goes the distance to meet Vision 2030 goals
  • Launched in 2014, Jeeny is a preeminent on-demand service provider offering passengers reliable solution
Updated 10 min 20 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri

CAIRO: A Saudi ride-hailing app has leveraged the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative to its advantage by becoming the country’s go-to mobility platform.

Launched in 2014, Jeeny is a preeminent on-demand service provider offering passengers reliable and cost-effective ride-hailing.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the co-CEO of Jeeny, Eugen Brikcius, said that the company had grown its user and driver base thanks to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative.

“We received support from government entities that uplifted our growth, especially within the supply and operations side of the business,” said Brikcius.

“One of the key growth factors is how the Transport General Authority and the Human Resources Development Fund worked on enhancing the livelihood of drivers across the sector with financial support,” he added.

In fact, technology companies have been getting much more attention as the Kingdom transitions from an oil-based economy to a more diversified one.

“This has benefited our presence as a private sector company that operates hand in hand with governmental entities such as TGA, Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia and Communications and Information Technology Commission and has boosted our sector substantially,” Brikcius said.

Saudization at its core

Jeeny was able to give back to the initiative by supporting the Kingdom’s Saudization goals, as the company’s drivers are Saudi citizens.

“One of the key changes that Vision 2030 has brought to our operations is the Saudization of drivers working with ride-hailing apps,” he added.

“We witnessed a leap in quality and safety of service once this change took place. All our drivers are Saudi nationality, meaning we share the same vision for 2030 and as a business, we are on track,” Brikcius explained.

Jeeny has been dedicated to supporting the Kingdom and building trust with its customers as the company was “the only company that provided ride-hailing services via an app” back in 2014.

“We stand out as the economically suitable choice for our consumers,” he further explained, “As a company, we have a price advantage in the market, and we take a lower commission from the trips, which benefits our drivers more than a competitor.”

Breaking even just three years after launching, Jeeny has managed to leverage its price advantage and supply performance to grow exponentially.

“We are still on a healthy growth track, and we are doubling in terms of revenue year over year since 2019,” said Brikcius adding that the company was able to make revenue during the COVID-19 lockdown.

With more room to grow, Jeeny has set its 2023 plans to dominate the ride-hailing market in the Kingdom and even expand beyond.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Technology companies have been getting much more attention as the Kingdom transitions from an oil-based economy to a more diversified one.

• Jeeny was able to give back to the initiative by supporting the Kingdom’s Saudization goals, as the company’s drivers are Saudi citizens.

• Breaking even just three years after launching, Jeeny has managed to leverage its price advantage and supply performance to grow exponentially.

• With more room to grow, Jeeny has set its 2023 plans to dominate the ride-hailing market in the Kingdom and even expand beyond.

“We are planning to double our drivers in 2023 to accommodate the projected organic growth in the market. This is due to the increase of investments, opportunities and events in the country, which promises a higher demand for transportation in the main cities,” he added.

The company currently has around 400 employees in its offices in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, in addition to Amman in Jordan and Lahore in Pakistan.

“We are looking to hire approximately 100 more employees, mostly in Saudi, to achieve our growth goals with a higher focus in 2023,” Brikcius stated.

Although Saudization has benefited Jenny’s operations, Brikcius explained that the benefits would be greater if the Kingdom empowered foreigners to enter the ride-hailing industry.

Eugen Brikcius, co-CEO of Jeeny. 

“If you see in developed economies, usually blue collar in taxi and transportation services are heavily occupied by foreigners who create a push strategy for citizens into personal development and speed up the economic wheel in higher tier business sectors and jobs,” he stated.

“We believe the transportation sector workers, mainly ride-hailing app drivers, should also be targeted at with a higher percentage of Saudization similar to how private companies are assessed in that manner, but also include a small percentage of foreign workers to serve the increasing demand to levels beyond what the available supply can take,” Brikcius explained.

Social responsibility

The company has also directed part of its attention into giving back to the community with large initiatives to improve its cooperation and social responsibility.

“We partnered with the Saudi Social Responsibility Association. We have done activities and donations toward the initial wave of COVID-19 patients, blood donations with Sateen App, Children with Disabilities Association, Alzheimer’s Organization, and of course distributed iftars across major cities during Ramadan,” Brikcius stated.

Jeeny was able to sustain its growth thanks to a series of funding rounds that boosted the company’s presence as well as positioned itself as a major player in the ride-hailing industry.

The company raised its first funding round in 2013, securing $6.4 million to launch its operations in the Middle East with investors like Middle East Internet Group, iMena and Mobily Ventures.

Jeeny has also been in the process of its series B funding round but has yet to make an official announcement.

Topics: ride-hailing apps Saudi Arabia

Related

Uber’s diversification strategy should be blueprint for travel and tourism industry: Leading IBM official
Business & Economy
Uber’s diversification strategy should be blueprint for travel and tourism industry: Leading IBM official
Dubai's Careem celebrates 1bn rides
Middle-East
Dubai's Careem celebrates 1bn rides

Latest updates

Five most memorable goals of 2022 World Cup
Five most memorable goals of 2022 World Cup
Saudi Arabia begins localization of 14 postal services in first phase   
Saudi Arabia begins localization of 14 postal services in first phase   
SABIC, Aramco, Sinopec to assess viability of developing petrochemical complex
SABIC, Aramco, Sinopec to assess viability of developing petrochemical complex
Quotes of the World Cup
Quotes of the World Cup
UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising
UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.